AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Group)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI ordinary shares (Shares) by prescribed officers and the company secretary of AECI:
Nature of transaction:
On-market pooled sale of Shares to settle tax obligations arising from awards vested on 31 March 2026 in terms of AECI's Long-term Incentive Plan (Sale)
Date of Sale:
20 April 2026
Price per Share
Various trades with the following price information:
volume weighted average price of R111.5810
highest price of R112.13
lowest price of R110.50
Nature and extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
Yes
Transaction 1:
Name:
Dean Murray
Position and company:
Prescribed Officer, AECI (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Number of Shares sold:
5 745
Total value of Shares sold:
R641 032.85
Transaction 2:
Name:
Stuart Michael Miller
Position and company:
Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining)
Number of Shares sold:
5 449
Total value of Shares sold:
R608 004.87
Transaction 3:
Name:
Cheryl Singh
Position and company:
Group Company Secretary, AECI
Number of Shares sold:
4 915
Total value of Shares sold:
R548 420.62
Woodmead, Sandton
20 April 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited