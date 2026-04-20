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WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Stuttgart
20.04.26 | 18:03
5,750 Euro
-0,86 % -0,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,95018:29
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
104 Leser
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AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Group)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI ordinary shares (Shares) by prescribed officers and the company secretary of AECI:

Nature of transaction:

On-market pooled sale of Shares to settle tax obligations arising from awards vested on 31 March 2026 in terms of AECI's Long-term Incentive Plan (Sale)

Date of Sale:

20 April 2026

Price per Share

Various trades with the following price information:

volume weighted average price of R111.5810

highest price of R112.13

lowest price of R110.50

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

Transaction 1:

Name:

Dean Murray

Position and company:

Prescribed Officer, AECI (Interim Chief Executive Officer)

Number of Shares sold:

5 745

Total value of Shares sold:

R641 032.85

Transaction 2:

Name:

Stuart Michael Miller

Position and company:

Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining)

Number of Shares sold:

5 449

Total value of Shares sold:

R608 004.87

Transaction 3:

Name:

Cheryl Singh

Position and company:

Group Company Secretary, AECI

Number of Shares sold:

4 915

Total value of Shares sold:

R548 420.62

Woodmead, Sandton

20 April 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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