AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Group)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI ordinary shares (Shares) by prescribed officers and the company secretary of AECI:

Nature of transaction: On-market pooled sale of Shares to settle tax obligations arising from awards vested on 31 March 2026 in terms of AECI's Long-term Incentive Plan (Sale) Date of Sale: 20 April 2026 Price per Share Various trades with the following price information: volume weighted average price of R111.5810 highest price of R112.13 lowest price of R110.50 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes

Transaction 1:

Name: Dean Murray Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI (Interim Chief Executive Officer) Number of Shares sold: 5 745 Total value of Shares sold: R641 032.85

Transaction 2:

Name: Stuart Michael Miller Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining) Number of Shares sold: 5 449 Total value of Shares sold: R608 004.87

Transaction 3:

Name: Cheryl Singh Position and company: Group Company Secretary, AECI Number of Shares sold: 4 915 Total value of Shares sold: R548 420.62

Woodmead, Sandton

20 April 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited