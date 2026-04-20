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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 16:00
5,300 Euro
-1,67 % -0,090
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1905,26818:30
5,1905,26818:30
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

20 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.315p. The highest price paid per share was 457.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 449.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,402,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,016,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

934

451.300

16:18:21

859

451.200

16:18:11

963

450.700

16:17:39

1472

450.800

16:17:39

681

450.700

16:16:32

456

450.700

16:16:32

916

450.900

16:16:05

916

451.000

16:15:37

91

451.100

16:15:36

91

451.100

16:15:26

95

451.100

16:15:26

500

451.100

16:15:26

1028

450.700

16:13:45

978

451.000

16:13:33

978

451.000

16:13:33

982

451.000

16:13:33

924

451.100

16:13:16

895

451.000

16:12:09

1010

451.000

16:12:09

1006

451.000

16:11:26

968

451.000

16:11:16

958

451.000

16:10:55

939

450.700

16:09:02

1152

450.100

16:07:41

43

450.100

16:07:41

1146

450.400

16:07:32

983

450.400

16:07:32

986

450.700

16:07:13

1156

451.500

16:03:36

1030

451.700

16:03:33

1383

451.700

16:03:33

930

452.200

16:02:26

1481

452.100

16:02:26

1018

452.200

16:02:16

1022

452.000

16:00:52

1456

452.000

16:00:52

842

451.900

15:59:50

34

451.000

15:57:38

957

451.000

15:57:38

1208

451.000

15:57:38

994

451.100

15:57:32

995

451.200

15:56:11

859

451.400

15:55:40

1131

451.400

15:55:40

855

450.700

15:54:23

1299

450.800

15:54:19

886

450.800

15:54:19

915

450.400

15:52:59

908

450.400

15:52:59

1014

450.400

15:52:06

985

450.400

15:51:47

205

450.400

15:51:47

339

450.400

15:51:47

208

450.400

15:51:47

356

450.500

15:51:47

549

450.400

15:51:47

1021

450.300

15:51:47

43

449.800

15:51:30

620

450.700

15:51:14

309

450.700

15:51:14

458

450.600

15:51:14

301

450.400

15:51:14

303

450.500

15:51:14

295

450.600

15:51:14

516

450.100

15:51:13

67

450.100

15:51:13

254

450.100

15:51:13

251

450.200

15:51:13

174

450.300

15:51:13

516

450.200

15:51:13

369

450.200

15:51:13

254

450.200

15:51:13

30

450.600

15:51:13

501

450.400

15:51:13

181

450.600

15:51:13

209

450.600

15:51:13

111

450.700

15:51:12

220

450.600

15:51:12

408

450.400

15:51:12

277

450.400

15:51:12

7

450.700

15:51:12

668

450.400

15:51:12

93

450.500

15:51:12

254

450.700

15:51:12

312

450.600

15:51:12

290

450.700

15:51:12

847

451.200

15:51:06

1007

451.200

15:51:06

355

451.100

15:51:06

35

451.100

15:51:06

1029

451.100

15:51:05

744

451.400

15:51:03

158

451.400

15:51:03

1358

451.400

15:51:03

864

451.400

15:51:03

1002

451.900

15:44:05

906

452.200

15:43:51

775

452.200

15:43:51

1024

452.500

15:42:18

1024

452.600

15:41:51

746

452.300

15:38:26

194

452.300

15:38:26

981

452.300

15:38:05

913

452.300

15:36:10

355

452.300

15:36:10

193

452.300

15:36:10

1522

452.700

15:34:12

493

452.800

15:33:58

1034

452.900

15:31:15

543

453.100

15:30:36

697

453.100

15:30:36

137

453.300

15:30:31

924

453.300

15:30:31

818

453.300

15:30:31

988

453.500

15:28:55

1136

453.700

15:27:51

985

454.000

15:27:20

990

454.000

15:27:20

960

454.000

15:26:59

517

454.000

15:26:33

338

454.000

15:26:33

899

452.900

15:24:01

950

452.900

15:24:01

867

452.900

15:24:01

368

452.900

15:24:01

1080

452.800

15:19:20

1022

453.100

15:17:59

867

453.200

15:17:15

1016

453.700

15:15:47

1037

453.700

15:15:47

1131

453.700

15:15:47

5

453.200

15:12:01

835

453.200

15:12:01

901

453.800

15:10:27

1000

453.800

15:10:27

847

453.800

15:10:27

989

453.900

15:08:14

1025

454.200

15:05:38

1085

454.600

15:03:51

1168

454.800

15:03:43

1043

455.300

15:03:20

983

455.300

15:03:20

1035

455.600

15:03:20

1010

455.700

15:03:20

877

455.700

15:02:20

948

454.800

15:00:37

67

454.500

15:00:05

72

454.500

15:00:05

758

453.000

14:51:21

158

453.000

14:51:21

581

453.200

14:51:21

171

453.200

14:51:21

206

453.200

14:51:21

1007

453.200

14:51:21

334

453.000

14:47:22

621

453.000

14:47:22

33

453.000

14:47:22

850

453.000

14:47:22

993

452.800

14:47:22

865

452.100

14:43:55

230

452.100

14:43:55

793

452.100

14:43:55

935

452.400

14:42:09

1181

452.400

14:39:34

982

452.700

14:38:38

1084

452.600

14:36:18

919

453.100

14:36:09

926

452.100

14:35:24

1334

451.600

14:33:29

931

451.700

14:33:05

954

451.900

14:31:38

479

452.200

14:31:24

446

452.200

14:31:24

1109

452.100

14:30:31

863

453.000

14:30:12

934

453.500

14:26:30

725

453.900

14:20:37

288

453.900

14:20:37

1075

454.100

14:19:40

912

454.200

14:14:45

845

454.600

14:09:51

1035

454.600

14:09:51

927

453.800

13:57:05

880

453.900

13:50:02

847

454.300

13:49:25

899

454.200

13:33:38

888

455.300

13:22:19

843

455.600

13:20:52

763

455.500

13:12:05

87

455.500

13:12:05

1029

455.500

13:09:57

986

455.700

13:09:56

911

455.700

13:09:56

951

455.900

13:09:32

1027

456.300

13:00:13

558

456.300

13:00:13

434

456.300

13:00:13

939

456.300

13:00:13

964

456.600

13:00:10

887

456.600

12:58:43

928

456.300

12:50:26

1003

456.700

12:48:03

883

456.700

12:48:03

924

456.800

12:48:03

188

456.800

12:47:33

853

455.800

12:36:22

239

456.000

12:36:11

704

456.000

12:36:11

842

455.800

12:30:34

909

456.100

12:29:00

673

456.000

12:26:46

215

456.000

12:26:46

882

456.000

12:26:46

988

456.200

12:17:33

944

456.300

12:17:33

926

455.800

12:16:27

243

455.800

12:16:27

602

455.800

12:16:27

73

455.700

12:15:05

928

455.000

12:03:38

870

455.000

12:03:38

959

455.200

12:02:00

1459

455.300

12:01:24

843

455.500

11:57:52

976

455.100

11:50:03

911

455.600

11:43:39

911

455.700

11:43:24

28

455.900

11:41:26

334

455.900

11:41:26

975

455.900

11:41:26

858

455.400

11:33:16

387

455.500

11:33:16

508

455.500

11:33:16

961

455.100

11:24:05

852

455.100

11:21:00

864

454.700

11:14:25

1113

454.900

11:14:25

850

455.100

11:13:18

444

455.100

11:13:18

465

455.100

11:13:18

992

454.600

11:04:08

650

454.600

11:01:20

232

454.600

11:01:20

882

454.600

11:00:27

941

455.000

10:59:00

998

455.000

10:59:00

1616

455.100

10:58:44

721

454.600

10:51:07

323

454.600

10:51:07

453

454.800

10:50:35

1032

454.400

10:44:16

1007

454.500

10:44:16

906

454.400

10:41:33

965

454.200

10:39:37

986

454.100

10:37:17

248

454.200

10:36:20

155

454.200

10:36:19

1006

454.100

10:32:05

132

454.100

10:31:34

787

454.100

10:31:33

74

454.100

10:31:33

999

453.900

10:27:44

1026

454.000

10:27:36

719

454.100

10:27:30

164

454.100

10:27:28

139

453.800

10:25:24

805

453.800

10:25:24

100

453.700

10:18:13

748

453.700

10:18:13

431

453.700

10:17:43

1309

453.700

10:17:43

85

453.800

10:17:26

1014

453.700

10:17:18

929

453.300

10:10:26

1023

453.900

10:10:23

941

453.900

10:10:23

892

454.000

10:09:03

921

452.400

10:01:38

1001

452.400

10:01:38

1034

452.200

09:59:14

869

451.900

09:53:25

880

452.300

09:45:45

989

452.600

09:43:15

1034

452.600

09:43:15

472

452.600

09:40:23

53

452.600

09:40:10

904

452.400

09:29:00

742

452.400

09:29:00

1012

452.300

09:29:00

881

451.500

09:26:20

854

451.900

09:25:19

948

451.900

09:25:19

970

452.100

09:25:19

894

452.400

09:23:30

1301

452.400

09:23:30

929

452.300

09:12:49

959

452.100

09:06:25

916

452.400

09:00:22

1067

452.400

09:00:22

901

452.700

08:58:46

855

452.800

08:58:46

899

452.200

08:46:36

771

452.400

08:46:05

158

452.400

08:46:05

951

452.700

08:45:24

1008

453.100

08:40:48

1043

453.100

08:39:46

863

453.100

08:37:29

854

453.100

08:31:55

982

453.500

08:31:39

982

453.700

08:31:37

1003

453.100

08:28:58

995

453.600

08:25:41

924

454.000

08:25:07

948

455.000

08:20:24

1046

456.300

08:14:40

87

455.500

08:11:43

876

455.500

08:11:43

941

456.700

08:10:34

1427

457.200

08:09:47

1011

457.400

08:09:47

729

457.000

08:07:24

173

457.000

08:07:24

879

457.400

08:07:23

848

457.400

08:07:23

879

457.600

08:07:23

1017

455.400

08:00:59

1025

456.700

08:00:35

1013

456.900

08:00:34

964

457.300

08:00:34

© 2026 PR Newswire
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