Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20
20 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.315p. The highest price paid per share was 457.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 449.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0331% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,402,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,016,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
934
451.300
16:18:21
859
451.200
16:18:11
963
450.700
16:17:39
1472
450.800
16:17:39
681
450.700
16:16:32
456
450.700
16:16:32
916
450.900
16:16:05
916
451.000
16:15:37
91
451.100
16:15:36
91
451.100
16:15:26
95
451.100
16:15:26
500
451.100
16:15:26
1028
450.700
16:13:45
978
451.000
16:13:33
978
451.000
16:13:33
982
451.000
16:13:33
924
451.100
16:13:16
895
451.000
16:12:09
1010
451.000
16:12:09
1006
451.000
16:11:26
968
451.000
16:11:16
958
451.000
16:10:55
939
450.700
16:09:02
1152
450.100
16:07:41
43
450.100
16:07:41
1146
450.400
16:07:32
983
450.400
16:07:32
986
450.700
16:07:13
1156
451.500
16:03:36
1030
451.700
16:03:33
1383
451.700
16:03:33
930
452.200
16:02:26
1481
452.100
16:02:26
1018
452.200
16:02:16
1022
452.000
16:00:52
1456
452.000
16:00:52
842
451.900
15:59:50
34
451.000
15:57:38
957
451.000
15:57:38
1208
451.000
15:57:38
994
451.100
15:57:32
995
451.200
15:56:11
859
451.400
15:55:40
1131
451.400
15:55:40
855
450.700
15:54:23
1299
450.800
15:54:19
886
450.800
15:54:19
915
450.400
15:52:59
908
450.400
15:52:59
1014
450.400
15:52:06
985
450.400
15:51:47
205
450.400
15:51:47
339
450.400
15:51:47
208
450.400
15:51:47
356
450.500
15:51:47
549
450.400
15:51:47
1021
450.300
15:51:47
43
449.800
15:51:30
620
450.700
15:51:14
309
450.700
15:51:14
458
450.600
15:51:14
301
450.400
15:51:14
303
450.500
15:51:14
295
450.600
15:51:14
516
450.100
15:51:13
67
450.100
15:51:13
254
450.100
15:51:13
251
450.200
15:51:13
174
450.300
15:51:13
516
450.200
15:51:13
369
450.200
15:51:13
254
450.200
15:51:13
30
450.600
15:51:13
501
450.400
15:51:13
181
450.600
15:51:13
209
450.600
15:51:13
111
450.700
15:51:12
220
450.600
15:51:12
408
450.400
15:51:12
277
450.400
15:51:12
7
450.700
15:51:12
668
450.400
15:51:12
93
450.500
15:51:12
254
450.700
15:51:12
312
450.600
15:51:12
290
450.700
15:51:12
847
451.200
15:51:06
1007
451.200
15:51:06
355
451.100
15:51:06
35
451.100
15:51:06
1029
451.100
15:51:05
744
451.400
15:51:03
158
451.400
15:51:03
1358
451.400
15:51:03
864
451.400
15:51:03
1002
451.900
15:44:05
906
452.200
15:43:51
775
452.200
15:43:51
1024
452.500
15:42:18
1024
452.600
15:41:51
746
452.300
15:38:26
194
452.300
15:38:26
981
452.300
15:38:05
913
452.300
15:36:10
355
452.300
15:36:10
193
452.300
15:36:10
1522
452.700
15:34:12
493
452.800
15:33:58
1034
452.900
15:31:15
543
453.100
15:30:36
697
453.100
15:30:36
137
453.300
15:30:31
924
453.300
15:30:31
818
453.300
15:30:31
988
453.500
15:28:55
1136
453.700
15:27:51
985
454.000
15:27:20
990
454.000
15:27:20
960
454.000
15:26:59
517
454.000
15:26:33
338
454.000
15:26:33
899
452.900
15:24:01
950
452.900
15:24:01
867
452.900
15:24:01
368
452.900
15:24:01
1080
452.800
15:19:20
1022
453.100
15:17:59
867
453.200
15:17:15
1016
453.700
15:15:47
1037
453.700
15:15:47
1131
453.700
15:15:47
5
453.200
15:12:01
835
453.200
15:12:01
901
453.800
15:10:27
1000
453.800
15:10:27
847
453.800
15:10:27
989
453.900
15:08:14
1025
454.200
15:05:38
1085
454.600
15:03:51
1168
454.800
15:03:43
1043
455.300
15:03:20
983
455.300
15:03:20
1035
455.600
15:03:20
1010
455.700
15:03:20
877
455.700
15:02:20
948
454.800
15:00:37
67
454.500
15:00:05
72
454.500
15:00:05
758
453.000
14:51:21
158
453.000
14:51:21
581
453.200
14:51:21
171
453.200
14:51:21
206
453.200
14:51:21
1007
453.200
14:51:21
334
453.000
14:47:22
621
453.000
14:47:22
33
453.000
14:47:22
850
453.000
14:47:22
993
452.800
14:47:22
865
452.100
14:43:55
230
452.100
14:43:55
793
452.100
14:43:55
935
452.400
14:42:09
1181
452.400
14:39:34
982
452.700
14:38:38
1084
452.600
14:36:18
919
453.100
14:36:09
926
452.100
14:35:24
1334
451.600
14:33:29
931
451.700
14:33:05
954
451.900
14:31:38
479
452.200
14:31:24
446
452.200
14:31:24
1109
452.100
14:30:31
863
453.000
14:30:12
934
453.500
14:26:30
725
453.900
14:20:37
288
453.900
14:20:37
1075
454.100
14:19:40
912
454.200
14:14:45
845
454.600
14:09:51
1035
454.600
14:09:51
927
453.800
13:57:05
880
453.900
13:50:02
847
454.300
13:49:25
899
454.200
13:33:38
888
455.300
13:22:19
843
455.600
13:20:52
763
455.500
13:12:05
87
455.500
13:12:05
1029
455.500
13:09:57
986
455.700
13:09:56
911
455.700
13:09:56
951
455.900
13:09:32
1027
456.300
13:00:13
558
456.300
13:00:13
434
456.300
13:00:13
939
456.300
13:00:13
964
456.600
13:00:10
887
456.600
12:58:43
928
456.300
12:50:26
1003
456.700
12:48:03
883
456.700
12:48:03
924
456.800
12:48:03
188
456.800
12:47:33
853
455.800
12:36:22
239
456.000
12:36:11
704
456.000
12:36:11
842
455.800
12:30:34
909
456.100
12:29:00
673
456.000
12:26:46
215
456.000
12:26:46
882
456.000
12:26:46
988
456.200
12:17:33
944
456.300
12:17:33
926
455.800
12:16:27
243
455.800
12:16:27
602
455.800
12:16:27
73
455.700
12:15:05
928
455.000
12:03:38
870
455.000
12:03:38
959
455.200
12:02:00
1459
455.300
12:01:24
843
455.500
11:57:52
976
455.100
11:50:03
911
455.600
11:43:39
911
455.700
11:43:24
28
455.900
11:41:26
334
455.900
11:41:26
975
455.900
11:41:26
858
455.400
11:33:16
387
455.500
11:33:16
508
455.500
11:33:16
961
455.100
11:24:05
852
455.100
11:21:00
864
454.700
11:14:25
1113
454.900
11:14:25
850
455.100
11:13:18
444
455.100
11:13:18
465
455.100
11:13:18
992
454.600
11:04:08
650
454.600
11:01:20
232
454.600
11:01:20
882
454.600
11:00:27
941
455.000
10:59:00
998
455.000
10:59:00
1616
455.100
10:58:44
721
454.600
10:51:07
323
454.600
10:51:07
453
454.800
10:50:35
1032
454.400
10:44:16
1007
454.500
10:44:16
906
454.400
10:41:33
965
454.200
10:39:37
986
454.100
10:37:17
248
454.200
10:36:20
155
454.200
10:36:19
1006
454.100
10:32:05
132
454.100
10:31:34
787
454.100
10:31:33
74
454.100
10:31:33
999
453.900
10:27:44
1026
454.000
10:27:36
719
454.100
10:27:30
164
454.100
10:27:28
139
453.800
10:25:24
805
453.800
10:25:24
100
453.700
10:18:13
748
453.700
10:18:13
431
453.700
10:17:43
1309
453.700
10:17:43
85
453.800
10:17:26
1014
453.700
10:17:18
929
453.300
10:10:26
1023
453.900
10:10:23
941
453.900
10:10:23
892
454.000
10:09:03
921
452.400
10:01:38
1001
452.400
10:01:38
1034
452.200
09:59:14
869
451.900
09:53:25
880
452.300
09:45:45
989
452.600
09:43:15
1034
452.600
09:43:15
472
452.600
09:40:23
53
452.600
09:40:10
904
452.400
09:29:00
742
452.400
09:29:00
1012
452.300
09:29:00
881
451.500
09:26:20
854
451.900
09:25:19
948
451.900
09:25:19
970
452.100
09:25:19
894
452.400
09:23:30
1301
452.400
09:23:30
929
452.300
09:12:49
959
452.100
09:06:25
916
452.400
09:00:22
1067
452.400
09:00:22
901
452.700
08:58:46
855
452.800
08:58:46
899
452.200
08:46:36
771
452.400
08:46:05
158
452.400
08:46:05
951
452.700
08:45:24
1008
453.100
08:40:48
1043
453.100
08:39:46
863
453.100
08:37:29
854
453.100
08:31:55
982
453.500
08:31:39
982
453.700
08:31:37
1003
453.100
08:28:58
995
453.600
08:25:41
924
454.000
08:25:07
948
455.000
08:20:24
1046
456.300
08:14:40
87
455.500
08:11:43
876
455.500
08:11:43
941
456.700
08:10:34
1427
457.200
08:09:47
1011
457.400
08:09:47
729
457.000
08:07:24
173
457.000
08:07:24
879
457.400
08:07:23
848
457.400
08:07:23
879
457.600
08:07:23
1017
455.400
08:00:59
1025
456.700
08:00:35
1013
456.900
08:00:34
964
457.300
08:00:34