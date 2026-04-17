Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.031p. The highest price paid per share was 464.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0304% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,152,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,266,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions