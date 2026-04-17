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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 15:32
5,298 Euro
+2,36 % +0,122
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3585,44019:03
5,3585,44018:45
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 18:18 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.031p. The highest price paid per share was 464.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0304% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,152,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,266,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

521

462.400

16:12:52

875

462.400

16:12:52

968

462.500

16:11:40

896

462.500

16:10:05

964

462.300

16:08:40

308

462.800

16:08:04

506

462.700

16:08:04

388

462.700

16:08:04

574

462.400

16:07:53

273

462.400

16:07:53

1029

462.700

16:05:23

1044

462.800

16:04:24

1012

462.700

16:02:56

850

462.500

16:01:30

909

462.700

16:00:03

859

463.200

15:59:03

959

463.300

15:58:43

902

463.400

15:56:58

1001

463.300

15:55:51

983

462.900

15:53:19

969

463.400

15:52:46

842

463.400

15:52:18

360

463.500

15:51:33

893

463.500

15:51:33

989

463.400

15:48:00

977

463.800

15:46:42

1016

464.100

15:46:11

1037

464.100

15:46:11

958

463.600

15:43:36

63

463.600

15:43:36

239

463.200

15:40:34

771

463.200

15:40:34

570

463.100

15:39:36

340

463.100

15:39:36

999

463.200

15:37:15

201

463.500

15:36:31

830

463.500

15:36:31

899

463.500

15:36:31

1014

463.100

15:34:36

976

462.200

15:30:30

934

462.200

15:27:53

982

462.500

15:27:03

1145

462.400

15:26:28

876

462.700

15:23:23

867

462.900

15:22:11

962

462.800

15:20:21

992

462.800

15:20:21

1005

462.600

15:19:44

1128

462.500

15:18:52

988

462.800

15:15:48

1031

462.300

15:10:50

161

462.700

15:10:47

705

462.700

15:10:47

1010

462.800

15:08:02

972

462.800

15:06:58

989

463.200

15:05:43

1108

463.400

15:04:43

963

463.700

15:04:20

1044

463.300

15:02:00

901

463.300

15:02:00

1618

463.600

15:01:56

1021

463.100

14:57:36

959

463.100

14:57:36

939

462.500

14:55:02

1021

463.200

14:54:26

978

462.600

14:52:39

880

461.400

14:48:09

951

462.500

14:46:47

873

462.500

14:46:22

706

462.800

14:46:18

330

462.800

14:46:18

1036

463.000

14:46:18

981

461.300

14:41:02

100

461.300

14:41:02

954

461.800

14:40:45

927

461.300

14:37:38

1011

461.000

14:34:45

297

461.300

14:34:41

1501

461.300

14:34:41

930

461.300

14:32:46

998

461.200

14:30:37

612

461.000

14:27:14

298

461.000

14:27:14

859

461.000

14:27:14

1022

461.000

14:25:13

867

461.000

14:25:13

879

461.000

14:19:49

1025

461.000

14:19:49

902

460.700

14:11:48

1042

461.100

14:10:43

821

460.500

14:05:14

85

460.500

14:05:14

840

460.400

14:01:26

1113

460.800

13:59:55

1074

461.100

13:55:52

1037

461.000

13:54:54

856

459.600

13:50:27

905

459.600

13:50:27

871

459.600

13:50:27

920

458.500

13:45:37

994

459.000

13:44:36

913

459.000

13:44:36

947

459.200

13:38:35

847

459.300

13:38:35

953

459.200

13:37:31

139

459.400

13:37:18

82

459.400

13:37:18

1011

458.900

13:32:00

975

459.200

13:30:03

876

458.100

13:23:11

874

458.500

13:22:17

126

458.500

13:22:17

953

458.500

13:22:17

900

458.300

13:16:39

903

458.300

13:10:08

854

459.000

13:08:06

1479

459.200

13:07:59

1020

459.400

13:07:31

1095

458.500

12:57:14

960

458.700

12:57:08

899

458.700

12:57:08

45

458.300

12:49:54

702

458.300

12:49:54

960

458.300

12:49:54

506

458.300

12:49:54

251

458.300

12:49:54

863

458.100

12:46:10

1023

457.900

12:45:09

875

457.000

12:41:28

1038

456.600

12:33:50

926

457.200

12:24:53

959

457.800

12:21:56

898

458.200

12:18:32

963

458.300

12:14:50

425

459.000

12:10:49

519

459.000

12:10:49

977

458.900

12:08:42

622

459.000

12:08:40

285

459.000

12:08:40

90

458.600

12:07:56

226

458.600

12:06:00

44

458.600

12:05:59

161

458.600

12:05:43

861

458.500

11:59:17

944

458.900

11:55:22

901

458.500

11:54:13

559

458.500

11:54:13

334

458.500

11:54:13

966

458.700

11:53:19

872

457.500

11:40:02

919

457.600

11:38:04

981

457.200

11:33:51

1024

457.600

11:30:18

978

457.800

11:27:52

1105

458.000

11:25:46

1531

458.200

11:25:22

615

458.200

11:25:12

995

457.600

11:08:50

886

457.800

11:08:50

940

458.300

11:06:20

884

459.100

10:58:55

86

459.100

10:58:44

496

459.400

10:58:27

978

459.400

10:58:27

86

459.400

10:58:14

86

459.400

10:57:59

86

459.400

10:57:44

86

459.400

10:57:29

86

459.400

10:57:14

86

459.400

10:56:59

1417

459.600

10:56:31

86

459.300

10:50:59

86

459.300

10:50:44

86

459.300

10:50:29

86

459.300

10:50:14

905

459.400

10:49:32

541

458.900

10:44:40

895

458.700

10:39:54

529

458.700

10:39:54

573

458.700

10:39:54

943

458.300

10:35:39

1041

458.800

10:29:15

584

459.000

10:28:34

467

459.000

10:28:34

878

458.700

10:23:49

865

459.200

10:21:24

913

459.300

10:21:07

44

459.500

10:20:57

53

459.500

10:20:57

44

459.500

10:20:56

420

459.500

10:20:49

310

459.500

10:20:49

1005

458.200

10:16:21

969

458.300

10:16:18

26290

458.600

10:15:18

1266

457.800

10:07:24

1006

457.800

10:07:24

500

456.900

09:59:38

17

456.900

09:58:53

933

457.100

09:58:53

845

456.400

09:54:48

988

456.400

09:54:48

885

456.900

09:51:47

924

457.000

09:51:47

435

456.900

09:46:51

450

456.900

09:46:22

388

457.600

09:45:16

540

457.600

09:45:16

342

457.600

09:45:16

497

457.600

09:45:16

373

457.700

09:44:57

466

457.700

09:44:33

562

457.500

09:41:24

434

457.500

09:41:24

959

457.500

09:41:24

1039

456.800

09:40:01

945

456.900

09:38:00

2579

457.300

09:31:52

91

457.000

09:31:12

145

457.000

09:31:12

965

456.800

09:29:38

152

456.800

09:29:38

473

455.300

09:17:53

491

455.300

09:17:53

927

455.900

09:17:01

2601

456.000

09:17:00

1015

454.400

09:07:31

1181

454.700

09:06:45

1451

454.000

09:00:54

997

454.200

09:00:54

107

454.200

09:00:54

31

454.300

09:00:54

489

454.300

09:00:54

48

454.300

09:00:54

358

454.300

09:00:54

85

453.300

08:55:03

924

453.700

08:53:28

1010

454.000

08:53:22

945

453.500

08:50:20

970

453.200

08:44:08

930

453.700

08:42:56

476

453.800

08:37:55

506

453.700

08:37:55

1041

453.700

08:37:55

1029

453.700

08:37:55

912

453.700

08:37:55

964

453.200

08:31:00

1038

453.200

08:31:00

1119

453.200

08:25:38

962

453.000

08:21:27

884

453.300

08:20:32

1013

452.900

08:16:36

953

453.200

08:16:28

953

453.300

08:16:28

941

452.600

08:14:31

976

452.800

08:13:02

2006

453.000

08:13:02

955

451.000

08:07:35

1147

451.200

08:07:08

943

451.500

08:02:28

1212

452.400

08:02:25

921

453.400

08:02:25

940

453.400

08:02:25

225

453.400

08:02:25

© 2026 PR Newswire
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