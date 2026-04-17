Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.031p. The highest price paid per share was 464.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0304% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 553,152,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,266,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
521
462.400
16:12:52
875
462.400
16:12:52
968
462.500
16:11:40
896
462.500
16:10:05
964
462.300
16:08:40
308
462.800
16:08:04
506
462.700
16:08:04
388
462.700
16:08:04
574
462.400
16:07:53
273
462.400
16:07:53
1029
462.700
16:05:23
1044
462.800
16:04:24
1012
462.700
16:02:56
850
462.500
16:01:30
909
462.700
16:00:03
859
463.200
15:59:03
959
463.300
15:58:43
902
463.400
15:56:58
1001
463.300
15:55:51
983
462.900
15:53:19
969
463.400
15:52:46
842
463.400
15:52:18
360
463.500
15:51:33
893
463.500
15:51:33
989
463.400
15:48:00
977
463.800
15:46:42
1016
464.100
15:46:11
1037
464.100
15:46:11
958
463.600
15:43:36
63
463.600
15:43:36
239
463.200
15:40:34
771
463.200
15:40:34
570
463.100
15:39:36
340
463.100
15:39:36
999
463.200
15:37:15
201
463.500
15:36:31
830
463.500
15:36:31
899
463.500
15:36:31
1014
463.100
15:34:36
976
462.200
15:30:30
934
462.200
15:27:53
982
462.500
15:27:03
1145
462.400
|
15:26:28
876
462.700
15:23:23
867
462.900
15:22:11
962
462.800
15:20:21
992
462.800
15:20:21
1005
462.600
15:19:44
1128
462.500
15:18:52
988
462.800
15:15:48
1031
462.300
15:10:50
161
462.700
15:10:47
705
462.700
15:10:47
1010
462.800
15:08:02
972
462.800
15:06:58
989
463.200
15:05:43
1108
463.400
15:04:43
963
463.700
15:04:20
1044
463.300
15:02:00
901
463.300
15:02:00
1618
463.600
15:01:56
1021
463.100
14:57:36
959
463.100
14:57:36
939
462.500
14:55:02
1021
463.200
14:54:26
978
462.600
14:52:39
880
461.400
14:48:09
951
462.500
14:46:47
873
462.500
14:46:22
706
462.800
14:46:18
330
462.800
14:46:18
1036
463.000
14:46:18
981
461.300
14:41:02
100
461.300
14:41:02
954
461.800
14:40:45
927
461.300
14:37:38
1011
461.000
14:34:45
297
461.300
14:34:41
1501
461.300
14:34:41
930
461.300
14:32:46
998
461.200
14:30:37
612
461.000
14:27:14
298
461.000
14:27:14
859
461.000
14:27:14
1022
461.000
14:25:13
867
461.000
14:25:13
879
461.000
14:19:49
1025
461.000
14:19:49
902
460.700
14:11:48
1042
461.100
14:10:43
821
460.500
14:05:14
85
460.500
14:05:14
840
460.400
14:01:26
1113
460.800
13:59:55
1074
461.100
13:55:52
1037
461.000
13:54:54
856
459.600
13:50:27
905
459.600
13:50:27
871
459.600
13:50:27
920
458.500
13:45:37
994
459.000
13:44:36
913
459.000
13:44:36
947
459.200
13:38:35
847
459.300
13:38:35
953
459.200
13:37:31
139
459.400
13:37:18
82
459.400
13:37:18
1011
458.900
13:32:00
975
459.200
13:30:03
876
458.100
13:23:11
874
458.500
13:22:17
126
458.500
13:22:17
953
458.500
13:22:17
900
458.300
13:16:39
903
458.300
13:10:08
854
459.000
13:08:06
1479
459.200
13:07:59
1020
459.400
13:07:31
1095
458.500
12:57:14
960
458.700
12:57:08
899
458.700
12:57:08
45
458.300
12:49:54
702
458.300
12:49:54
960
458.300
12:49:54
506
|
458.300
12:49:54
251
458.300
12:49:54
863
458.100
12:46:10
1023
457.900
12:45:09
875
457.000
12:41:28
1038
456.600
12:33:50
926
457.200
12:24:53
959
457.800
12:21:56
898
458.200
12:18:32
963
458.300
12:14:50
425
459.000
12:10:49
519
459.000
12:10:49
977
458.900
12:08:42
622
459.000
12:08:40
285
459.000
12:08:40
90
458.600
12:07:56
226
458.600
12:06:00
44
458.600
12:05:59
161
458.600
12:05:43
861
458.500
11:59:17
944
458.900
11:55:22
901
458.500
11:54:13
559
458.500
11:54:13
334
458.500
11:54:13
966
458.700
11:53:19
872
457.500
11:40:02
919
457.600
11:38:04
981
457.200
11:33:51
1024
457.600
11:30:18
978
457.800
11:27:52
1105
458.000
11:25:46
1531
458.200
11:25:22
615
458.200
11:25:12
995
457.600
11:08:50
886
457.800
11:08:50
940
458.300
11:06:20
884
459.100
10:58:55
86
459.100
10:58:44
496
459.400
10:58:27
978
459.400
10:58:27
86
459.400
10:58:14
86
459.400
10:57:59
86
459.400
10:57:44
86
459.400
10:57:29
86
459.400
10:57:14
86
459.400
10:56:59
1417
459.600
10:56:31
86
459.300
10:50:59
86
459.300
10:50:44
86
459.300
10:50:29
86
459.300
10:50:14
905
459.400
10:49:32
541
458.900
10:44:40
895
458.700
10:39:54
529
458.700
10:39:54
573
458.700
10:39:54
943
458.300
10:35:39
1041
458.800
10:29:15
584
459.000
10:28:34
467
459.000
10:28:34
878
458.700
10:23:49
865
459.200
10:21:24
913
459.300
10:21:07
44
459.500
10:20:57
53
459.500
10:20:57
44
459.500
10:20:56
420
459.500
10:20:49
310
459.500
10:20:49
1005
458.200
10:16:21
969
458.300
10:16:18
26290
458.600
10:15:18
1266
457.800
10:07:24
1006
457.800
10:07:24
500
456.900
09:59:38
17
456.900
09:58:53
933
457.100
09:58:53
845
456.400
09:54:48
988
456.400
09:54:48
885
456.900
09:51:47
924
457.000
09:51:47
435
456.900
09:46:51
450
456.900
09:46:22
388
457.600
09:45:16
540
457.600
09:45:16
342
457.600
09:45:16
497
457.600
09:45:16
373
457.700
09:44:57
466
457.700
09:44:33
562
457.500
09:41:24
434
457.500
09:41:24
959
457.500
09:41:24
1039
456.800
09:40:01
945
456.900
09:38:00
2579
457.300
09:31:52
91
457.000
09:31:12
145
457.000
09:31:12
965
456.800
09:29:38
152
456.800
09:29:38
473
455.300
09:17:53
491
455.300
09:17:53
927
455.900
09:17:01
2601
456.000
09:17:00
1015
454.400
09:07:31
1181
454.700
09:06:45
1451
454.000
09:00:54
997
454.200
09:00:54
107
454.200
09:00:54
31
454.300
09:00:54
489
454.300
09:00:54
48
454.300
09:00:54
358
454.300
09:00:54
85
453.300
08:55:03
924
453.700
08:53:28
1010
454.000
08:53:22
945
453.500
08:50:20
970
453.200
08:44:08
930
453.700
08:42:56
476
453.800
08:37:55
506
453.700
08:37:55
1041
453.700
08:37:55
1029
453.700
08:37:55
912
453.700
08:37:55
964
453.200
08:31:00
1038
453.200
08:31:00
1119
453.200
08:25:38
962
453.000
08:21:27
884
453.300
08:20:32
1013
452.900
08:16:36
953
453.200
08:16:28
953
453.300
08:16:28
941
452.600
08:14:31
976
452.800
08:13:02
2006
453.000
08:13:02
955
451.000
08:07:35
1147
451.200
08:07:08
943
451.500
08:02:28
1212
452.400
08:02:25
921
453.400
08:02:25
940
453.400
08:02:25
225
453.400
08:02:25