Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
14 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.758p. The highest price paid per share was 440.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,402,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,016,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1228
435.500
08:01:54
1137
435.700
08:01:54
349
436.200
08:04:52
683
436.200
08:04:52
936
436.200
08:04:52
914
436.400
08:09:38
928
436.500
08:09:38
648
436.500
08:09:38
314
435.700
08:10:02
1223
436.700
08:11:33
692
436.900
08:11:33
159
436.900
08:11:33
633
436.700
08:11:54
86
436.700
08:11:54
209
436.700
08:11:54
888
436.700
08:14:14
896
437.500
08:18:24
937
437.600
08:18:24
874
437.000
08:20:40
107
437.000
08:20:40
889
437.000
08:20:40
956
436.500
08:22:40
321
436.500
08:23:07
46
436.500
08:23:07
527
436.500
08:23:07
1019
435.900
08:25:31
860
435.700
08:28:25
901
435.200
08:30:06
125
435.200
08:30:07
662
435.100
08:30:12
115
435.100
08:31:41
219
435.200
08:33:46
825
435.200
08:33:46
54
435.500
08:42:43
645
435.500
08:42:43
394
435.500
08:42:43
879
435.500
08:42:50
919
435.500
08:42:50
2917
437.000
08:52:17
827
436.800
08:53:07
47
436.800
08:53:07
848
436.800
08:53:07
1452
437.500
09:00:35
1028
437.500
09:00:35
998
437.000
09:02:08
1033
436.700
09:02:32
879
437.800
09:10:46
1567
437.800
09:10:46
630
437.400
09:11:21
964
437.700
09:19:50
876
437.700
09:19:50
1255
437.500
09:22:00
642
437.400
09:22:11
235
437.400
09:22:11
894
437.000
09:27:07
1006
437.000
09:27:07
354
438.400
09:33:32
949
438.400
09:33:38
851
438.400
09:33:38
570
438.400
09:33:38
118
438.400
09:33:38
949
438.100
09:41:16
872
438.100
09:41:16
1498
438.100
09:41:16
980
437.700
09:43:05
1013
437.700
09:46:13
965
437.700
09:46:13
2719
439.000
09:56:05
1012
438.900
09:56:48
1014
439.900
10:03:10
1035
439.900
10:03:10
419
439.900
10:09:39
539
439.900
10:09:39
866
440.600
10:13:12
340
440.600
10:13:12
480
440.600
10:13:12
77
440.600
10:13:12
1502
440.300
10:13:30
110
440.300
10:14:02
815
440.300
10:14:02
856
439.900
10:15:00
27
439.600
10:17:01
859
439.600
10:17:01
313
439.400
10:20:44
967
439.400
10:20:44
431
439.400
10:20:44
197
439.400
10:20:44
1042
439.200
10:25:45
984
439.200
10:25:45
659
439.000
10:30:01
243
439.000
10:31:45
783
439.000
10:31:45
70
439.000
10:31:45
913
439.000
10:38:43
917
439.000
10:40:43
851
438.700
10:41:45
858
438.700
10:41:45
401
438.600
10:42:00
606
438.600
10:42:00
873
437.800
10:45:53
910
439.200
10:55:57
1157
439.600
10:58:33
607
439.600
10:58:33
67
439.500
10:58:33
887
439.500
10:58:33
1630
439.500
10:58:33
940
440.000
11:08:34
172
439.800
11:08:59
707
439.800
11:08:59
981
439.600
11:15:12
751
439.600
11:15:12
91
439.600
11:15:12
496
439.200
11:16:52
49
439.200
11:20:04
348
439.200
11:20:04
950
439.200
11:20:04
943
438.800
11:24:12
514
439.000
11:31:25
956
438.900
11:31:41
946
438.800
11:32:55
956
438.800
11:32:55
879
438.300
11:37:35
910
437.900
11:43:51
910
437.800
11:43:57
993
|
438.900
11:52:34
957
438.900
11:52:34
913
438.900
11:53:31
933
439.200
11:59:56
1662
439.800
12:07:59
911
439.800
12:07:59
863
439.800
12:15:58
504
439.900
12:15:58
1026
439.900
12:15:58
369
439.900
12:15:58
939
439.800
12:23:32
934
439.800
12:23:32
74
439.300
12:28:46
915
439.300
12:28:46
1031
439.300
12:28:46
132
438.900
12:29:16
909
438.900
12:34:13
933
438.600
12:35:29
44
438.600
12:35:29
1038
438.100
12:38:29
1019
438.200
12:43:07
246
437.800
12:47:27
994
437.800
12:50:08
776
437.800
12:50:08
874
437.800
12:50:08
28
437.800
12:50:08
495
438.100
12:57:28
514
438.100
12:57:28
26
438.100
12:57:28
333
438.000
13:00:18
879
438.000
13:00:21
63
438.000
13:00:38
263
438.300
13:05:09
155
438.300
13:05:09
514
438.300
13:05:09
873
438.000
13:06:15
963
438.000
13:06:15
975
438.200
13:10:19
951
438.100
13:11:42
15
438.100
13:11:42
499
438.100
13:11:42
339
438.100
13:11:42
120
438.500
13:16:58
956
438.600
13:20:48
352
438.300
13:21:21
979
438.300
13:21:21
503
438.300
13:21:21
951
438.000
13:21:39
99
438.100
13:29:33
41
438.100
13:29:33
62
438.100
13:29:33
1036
438.400
13:32:00
863
438.400
13:32:00
847
438.100
13:33:22
876
438.100
13:33:22
562
438.400
13:36:26
295
438.400
13:37:36
182
438.400
13:37:36
885
438.400
13:37:36
930
438.600
13:40:53
882
438.400
13:42:07
1036
437.900
13:44:00
970
437.500
13:46:49
856
437.000
13:47:14
875
437.400
13:54:27
991
437.200
13:54:29
478
437.200
13:55:29
63
437.000
13:58:03
867
437.000
13:58:03
853
437.000
13:58:03
875
436.500
13:59:09
157
436.500
13:59:09
851
436.200
14:02:00
886
435.900
14:03:59
101
435.500
14:05:17
374
435.600
14:09:16
537
435.800
14:10:23
78
436.000
14:11:52
549
436.000
14:11:52
992
436.000
14:13:52
134
436.100
14:16:13
247
436.100
14:16:29
563
436.100
14:16:49
105
436.100
14:18:09
851
436.100
14:18:09
925
436.000
14:18:10
887
436.000
14:18:10
49
436.000
14:18:10
984
435.500
14:21:44
889
435.400
14:26:21
542
435.200
14:26:35
435
435.200
14:28:02
903
435.200
14:28:02
1195
434.800
14:29:26
985
434.800
14:30:30
1006
435.700
14:32:44
844
437.200
14:34:12
666
438.700
14:36:34
256
438.700
14:36:34
1037
438.600
14:36:49
882
438.400
14:37:21
840
438.400
14:37:21
883
439.000
14:39:19
934
438.900
14:39:21
926
438.400
14:41:01
965
438.400
14:41:01
1001
438.000
14:41:23
889
438.100
14:44:22
881
437.200
14:46:45
1014
437.700
14:46:45
1014
437.900
14:46:45
980
437.300
14:48:20
935
436.800
14:50:14
206
436.100
14:51:40
704
436.100
14:51:40
564
435.900
14:52:00
288
435.900
14:52:11
156
435.000
14:53:35
346
435.000
14:53:41
543
435.000
14:53:41
909
435.000
14:56:08
922
435.500
14:58:45
917
435.300
14:59:14
1105
435.800
15:01:29
964
435.200
15:01:54
923
435.000
15:02:00
623
436.100
15:04:26
402
436.100
15:04:26
755
436.100
15:04:26
924
436.100
15:06:26
514
436.100
15:06:26
1071
435.900
15:06:26
100
436.300
15:08:38
14
436.400
15:09:03
838
436.500
15:09:20
52
436.500
15:09:20
328
436.500
15:09:41
92
436.500
15:09:41
1449
436.100
15:12:29
315
435.900
15:13:47
100
435.900
15:13:47
893
435.700
15:14:17
926
435.700
15:14:17
1209
435.400
15:14:45
838
434.500
15:16:05
312
434.400
15:18:10
670
434.400
15:18:10
971
434.400
15:21:56
1236
435.600
15:27:22
932
435.700
15:28:17
1150
435.800
15:28:17
1040
435.800
15:30:46
622
435.700
15:31:02
334
435.700
15:31:02
1618
435.400
15:31:22
1019
435.800
15:33:12
270
435.900
15:36:04
994
435.800
15:37:31
931
435.800
15:37:31
871
435.400
15:38:37
80
435.600
15:38:57
170
435.600
15:38:57
25
435.400
15:38:57
1032
435.400
15:38:57
1299
435.000
15:39:39
1134
434.800
15:39:40
931
434.400
15:41:18
106
434.800
15:42:35
81
434.700
15:42:54
103
434.700
15:42:54
59
434.800
15:42:54
95
434.800
15:42:54
49
434.800
15:42:54
239
434.800
15:42:54
138
434.800
15:42:54
49
434.800
15:42:54
138
434.800
15:42:54
239
434.800
15:42:54
59
434.800
15:42:54
327
434.800
15:42:54
851
434.500
15:43:27
986
434.500
15:43:27
3
434.500
15:43:27
1420
434.200
15:44:04
1007
434.400
15:45:02
1146
434.200
15:45:35
998
433.900
15:46:57
233
433.900
15:46:58
65
433.900
15:46:58
932
433.600
15:48:01
939
433.800
15:51:00
855
433.800
15:51:00
42
433.800
15:52:16
1493
433.600
15:52:40
886
433.600
15:52:40
1014
433.800
15:55:15
1004
433.800
15:55:15
956
434.200
15:56:45
1040
434.100
15:56:45
1326
434.800
15:59:31
1255
434.600
15:59:52
846
434.700
15:59:52
962
434.800
15:59:52
1243
434.300
16:00:38
70
434.300
16:01:16
1008
435.000
16:02:30
2266
435.000
16:02:30
91
434.700
16:03:30
22
434.700
16:03:30
76
434.700
16:03:30
104
434.700
16:03:30
1061
434.700
16:03:30
90
434.700
16:03:30
964
434.500
16:03:50
57
434.500
16:03:50
1205
434.500
16:03:50
317
434.400
16:05:07
556
434.400
16:05:07
980
434.300
16:05:07
1352
434.100
16:05:30
1353
434.000
16:07:20
1113
434.000
16:07:20
1205
433.800
16:07:46
907
433.800
16:07:46
1097
433.600
16:08:23
1191
433.700
16:08:23
1106
433.300
16:08:46
873
433.600
16:10:17
1661
433.600
16:10:17
10
433.100
16:11:18
775
433.000
16:11:18
514
433.000
16:11:18
853
433.100
16:11:18
876
433.100
16:11:18
556
433.400
16:11:18
67
433.400
16:11:18
800
433.500
16:11:18
70
433.500
16:11:18
977
432.400
16:12:13
170
432.300
16:12:47
709
432.300
16:12:47
1030
432.100
16:12:56
526
432.100
16:13:14
247
432.100
16:13:14