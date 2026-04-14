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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 17:14
4,975 Euro
-1,80 % -0,091
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9375,09818:18
4,9785,05618:00
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.758p. The highest price paid per share was 440.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,402,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,016,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1228

435.500

08:01:54

1137

435.700

08:01:54

349

436.200

08:04:52

683

436.200

08:04:52

936

436.200

08:04:52

914

436.400

08:09:38

928

436.500

08:09:38

648

436.500

08:09:38

314

435.700

08:10:02

1223

436.700

08:11:33

692

436.900

08:11:33

159

436.900

08:11:33

633

436.700

08:11:54

86

436.700

08:11:54

209

436.700

08:11:54

888

436.700

08:14:14

896

437.500

08:18:24

937

437.600

08:18:24

874

437.000

08:20:40

107

437.000

08:20:40

889

437.000

08:20:40

956

436.500

08:22:40

321

436.500

08:23:07

46

436.500

08:23:07

527

436.500

08:23:07

1019

435.900

08:25:31

860

435.700

08:28:25

901

435.200

08:30:06

125

435.200

08:30:07

662

435.100

08:30:12

115

435.100

08:31:41

219

435.200

08:33:46

825

435.200

08:33:46

54

435.500

08:42:43

645

435.500

08:42:43

394

435.500

08:42:43

879

435.500

08:42:50

919

435.500

08:42:50

2917

437.000

08:52:17

827

436.800

08:53:07

47

436.800

08:53:07

848

436.800

08:53:07

1452

437.500

09:00:35

1028

437.500

09:00:35

998

437.000

09:02:08

1033

436.700

09:02:32

879

437.800

09:10:46

1567

437.800

09:10:46

630

437.400

09:11:21

964

437.700

09:19:50

876

437.700

09:19:50

1255

437.500

09:22:00

642

437.400

09:22:11

235

437.400

09:22:11

894

437.000

09:27:07

1006

437.000

09:27:07

354

438.400

09:33:32

949

438.400

09:33:38

851

438.400

09:33:38

570

438.400

09:33:38

118

438.400

09:33:38

949

438.100

09:41:16

872

438.100

09:41:16

1498

438.100

09:41:16

980

437.700

09:43:05

1013

437.700

09:46:13

965

437.700

09:46:13

2719

439.000

09:56:05

1012

438.900

09:56:48

1014

439.900

10:03:10

1035

439.900

10:03:10

419

439.900

10:09:39

539

439.900

10:09:39

866

440.600

10:13:12

340

440.600

10:13:12

480

440.600

10:13:12

77

440.600

10:13:12

1502

440.300

10:13:30

110

440.300

10:14:02

815

440.300

10:14:02

856

439.900

10:15:00

27

439.600

10:17:01

859

439.600

10:17:01

313

439.400

10:20:44

967

439.400

10:20:44

431

439.400

10:20:44

197

439.400

10:20:44

1042

439.200

10:25:45

984

439.200

10:25:45

659

439.000

10:30:01

243

439.000

10:31:45

783

439.000

10:31:45

70

439.000

10:31:45

913

439.000

10:38:43

917

439.000

10:40:43

851

438.700

10:41:45

858

438.700

10:41:45

401

438.600

10:42:00

606

438.600

10:42:00

873

437.800

10:45:53

910

439.200

10:55:57

1157

439.600

10:58:33

607

439.600

10:58:33

67

439.500

10:58:33

887

439.500

10:58:33

1630

439.500

10:58:33

940

440.000

11:08:34

172

439.800

11:08:59

707

439.800

11:08:59

981

439.600

11:15:12

751

439.600

11:15:12

91

439.600

11:15:12

496

439.200

11:16:52

49

439.200

11:20:04

348

439.200

11:20:04

950

439.200

11:20:04

943

438.800

11:24:12

514

439.000

11:31:25

956

438.900

11:31:41

946

438.800

11:32:55

956

438.800

11:32:55

879

438.300

11:37:35

910

437.900

11:43:51

910

437.800

11:43:57

993

438.900

11:52:34

957

438.900

11:52:34

913

438.900

11:53:31

933

439.200

11:59:56

1662

439.800

12:07:59

911

439.800

12:07:59

863

439.800

12:15:58

504

439.900

12:15:58

1026

439.900

12:15:58

369

439.900

12:15:58

939

439.800

12:23:32

934

439.800

12:23:32

74

439.300

12:28:46

915

439.300

12:28:46

1031

439.300

12:28:46

132

438.900

12:29:16

909

438.900

12:34:13

933

438.600

12:35:29

44

438.600

12:35:29

1038

438.100

12:38:29

1019

438.200

12:43:07

246

437.800

12:47:27

994

437.800

12:50:08

776

437.800

12:50:08

874

437.800

12:50:08

28

437.800

12:50:08

495

438.100

12:57:28

514

438.100

12:57:28

26

438.100

12:57:28

333

438.000

13:00:18

879

438.000

13:00:21

63

438.000

13:00:38

263

438.300

13:05:09

155

438.300

13:05:09

514

438.300

13:05:09

873

438.000

13:06:15

963

438.000

13:06:15

975

438.200

13:10:19

951

438.100

13:11:42

15

438.100

13:11:42

499

438.100

13:11:42

339

438.100

13:11:42

120

438.500

13:16:58

956

438.600

13:20:48

352

438.300

13:21:21

979

438.300

13:21:21

503

438.300

13:21:21

951

438.000

13:21:39

99

438.100

13:29:33

41

438.100

13:29:33

62

438.100

13:29:33

1036

438.400

13:32:00

863

438.400

13:32:00

847

438.100

13:33:22

876

438.100

13:33:22

562

438.400

13:36:26

295

438.400

13:37:36

182

438.400

13:37:36

885

438.400

13:37:36

930

438.600

13:40:53

882

438.400

13:42:07

1036

437.900

13:44:00

970

437.500

13:46:49

856

437.000

13:47:14

875

437.400

13:54:27

991

437.200

13:54:29

478

437.200

13:55:29

63

437.000

13:58:03

867

437.000

13:58:03

853

437.000

13:58:03

875

436.500

13:59:09

157

436.500

13:59:09

851

436.200

14:02:00

886

435.900

14:03:59

101

435.500

14:05:17

374

435.600

14:09:16

537

435.800

14:10:23

78

436.000

14:11:52

549

436.000

14:11:52

992

436.000

14:13:52

134

436.100

14:16:13

247

436.100

14:16:29

563

436.100

14:16:49

105

436.100

14:18:09

851

436.100

14:18:09

925

436.000

14:18:10

887

436.000

14:18:10

49

436.000

14:18:10

984

435.500

14:21:44

889

435.400

14:26:21

542

435.200

14:26:35

435

435.200

14:28:02

903

435.200

14:28:02

1195

434.800

14:29:26

985

434.800

14:30:30

1006

435.700

14:32:44

844

437.200

14:34:12

666

438.700

14:36:34

256

438.700

14:36:34

1037

438.600

14:36:49

882

438.400

14:37:21

840

438.400

14:37:21

883

439.000

14:39:19

934

438.900

14:39:21

926

438.400

14:41:01

965

438.400

14:41:01

1001

438.000

14:41:23

889

438.100

14:44:22

881

437.200

14:46:45

1014

437.700

14:46:45

1014

437.900

14:46:45

980

437.300

14:48:20

935

436.800

14:50:14

206

436.100

14:51:40

704

436.100

14:51:40

564

435.900

14:52:00

288

435.900

14:52:11

156

435.000

14:53:35

346

435.000

14:53:41

543

435.000

14:53:41

909

435.000

14:56:08

922

435.500

14:58:45

917

435.300

14:59:14

1105

435.800

15:01:29

964

435.200

15:01:54

923

435.000

15:02:00

623

436.100

15:04:26

402

436.100

15:04:26

755

436.100

15:04:26

924

436.100

15:06:26

514

436.100

15:06:26

1071

435.900

15:06:26

100

436.300

15:08:38

14

436.400

15:09:03

838

436.500

15:09:20

52

436.500

15:09:20

328

436.500

15:09:41

92

436.500

15:09:41

1449

436.100

15:12:29

315

435.900

15:13:47

100

435.900

15:13:47

893

435.700

15:14:17

926

435.700

15:14:17

1209

435.400

15:14:45

838

434.500

15:16:05

312

434.400

15:18:10

670

434.400

15:18:10

971

434.400

15:21:56

1236

435.600

15:27:22

932

435.700

15:28:17

1150

435.800

15:28:17

1040

435.800

15:30:46

622

435.700

15:31:02

334

435.700

15:31:02

1618

435.400

15:31:22

1019

435.800

15:33:12

270

435.900

15:36:04

994

435.800

15:37:31

931

435.800

15:37:31

871

435.400

15:38:37

80

435.600

15:38:57

170

435.600

15:38:57

25

435.400

15:38:57

1032

435.400

15:38:57

1299

435.000

15:39:39

1134

434.800

15:39:40

931

434.400

15:41:18

106

434.800

15:42:35

81

434.700

15:42:54

103

434.700

15:42:54

59

434.800

15:42:54

95

434.800

15:42:54

49

434.800

15:42:54

239

434.800

15:42:54

138

434.800

15:42:54

49

434.800

15:42:54

138

434.800

15:42:54

239

434.800

15:42:54

59

434.800

15:42:54

327

434.800

15:42:54

851

434.500

15:43:27

986

434.500

15:43:27

3

434.500

15:43:27

1420

434.200

15:44:04

1007

434.400

15:45:02

1146

434.200

15:45:35

998

433.900

15:46:57

233

433.900

15:46:58

65

433.900

15:46:58

932

433.600

15:48:01

939

433.800

15:51:00

855

433.800

15:51:00

42

433.800

15:52:16

1493

433.600

15:52:40

886

433.600

15:52:40

1014

433.800

15:55:15

1004

433.800

15:55:15

956

434.200

15:56:45

1040

434.100

15:56:45

1326

434.800

15:59:31

1255

434.600

15:59:52

846

434.700

15:59:52

962

434.800

15:59:52

1243

434.300

16:00:38

70

434.300

16:01:16

1008

435.000

16:02:30

2266

435.000

16:02:30

91

434.700

16:03:30

22

434.700

16:03:30

76

434.700

16:03:30

104

434.700

16:03:30

1061

434.700

16:03:30

90

434.700

16:03:30

964

434.500

16:03:50

57

434.500

16:03:50

1205

434.500

16:03:50

317

434.400

16:05:07

556

434.400

16:05:07

980

434.300

16:05:07

1352

434.100

16:05:30

1353

434.000

16:07:20

1113

434.000

16:07:20

1205

433.800

16:07:46

907

433.800

16:07:46

1097

433.600

16:08:23

1191

433.700

16:08:23

1106

433.300

16:08:46

873

433.600

16:10:17

1661

433.600

16:10:17

10

433.100

16:11:18

775

433.000

16:11:18

514

433.000

16:11:18

853

433.100

16:11:18

876

433.100

16:11:18

556

433.400

16:11:18

67

433.400

16:11:18

800

433.500

16:11:18

70

433.500

16:11:18

977

432.400

16:12:13

170

432.300

16:12:47

709

432.300

16:12:47

1030

432.100

16:12:56

526

432.100

16:13:14

247

432.100

16:13:14

© 2026 PR Newswire
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