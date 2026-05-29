Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
29 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 208,712 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 417.917p. The highest price paid per share was 421.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0279% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,674,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,755,295. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
868
415.500
08:03:09
869
415.500
08:03:09
868
415.700
08:03:09
919
417.900
08:07:31
1164
418.100
08:07:31
834
417.900
08:08:24
837
418.100
08:11:45
1094
418.300
08:11:45
22
417.700
08:14:52
646
417.700
08:14:55
|
207
417.700
08:14:55
962
417.700
08:14:55
855
417.700
08:15:01
838
417.500
08:18:45
919
417.100
08:19:20
954
416.600
08:23:38
1
417.300
08:29:48
878
417.200
08:29:48
897
417.300
08:29:48
434
416.800
08:30:00
48
416.800
08:30:28
535
416.800
08:30:28
969
416.300
08:33:02
939
416.500
08:42:11
1065
416.300
08:42:48
725
415.900
08:43:10
227
|
415.900
08:43:10
977
416.000
08:50:57
861
415.700
08:51:44
831
415.200
08:52:10
861
416.700
09:01:57
1822
418.200
09:04:06
882
418.200
09:04:06
922
418.400
09:04:35
990
417.900
09:05:06
380
419.800
09:20:31
28
419.800
09:20:31
521
419.800
09:20:31
870
420.200
09:20:31
3195
420.200
09:20:31
453
419.800
09:24:13
406
419.800
09:24:13
1012
419.700
09:27:37
987
419.800
09:34:29
710
419.800
09:34:29
216
419.800
09:34:29
496
419.500
09:34:35
568
419.500
09:34:35
844
419.700
09:41:07
692
419.700
09:41:07
198
419.700
09:41:07
836
419.300
09:41:14
189
419.300
09:41:14
959
419.100
09:47:22
978
419.100
09:47:22
936
418.800
09:47:53
49
418.400
09:49:52
869
418.400
09:49:52
51
418.900
09:53:24
116
418.900
09:53:24
258
418.900
09:53:25
534
418.900
09:53:25
953
418.800
09:56:07
38
419.200
10:03:00
37
419.200
10:03:00
75
419.200
10:03:00
2427
419.400
10:05:39
545
419.200
10:08:26
357
419.200
10:08:26
697
419.500
10:12:04
1033
419.500
10:12:04
251
419.500
10:12:04
24
419.100
10:13:17
353
419.100
10:13:17
452
419.100
10:13:17
39
419.100
10:13:20
851
418.700
10:17:21
867
418.700
10:17:21
109
419.500
10:19:58
1036
419.600
10:24:50
558
419.600
10:24:50
380
419.600
10:24:50
984
419.600
10:24:50
23
419.400
10:26:44
30
419.400
10:26:44
227
419.400
10:26:44
876
419.400
10:27:44
693
419.400
10:27:44
841
419.800
10:32:06
193
419.800
10:32:06
455
419.600
10:34:22
443
419.600
10:34:27
1006
419.600
10:40:32
1073
419.500
10:41:32
22
419.300
10:43:34
934
419.300
10:43:34
1029
418.900
10:45:15
302
419.100
10:48:16
642
419.100
10:48:16
659
419.400
10:52:44
30
419.400
10:52:44
241
419.400
10:52:44
375
418.900
10:57:15
658
418.900
10:57:15
832
418.800
10:58:51
914
418.400
11:00:50
846
418.900
11:03:24
830
418.700
11:08:03
373
418.400
11:10:51
548
418.400
11:10:51
965
418.400
11:14:56
1008
418.400
11:17:46
519
418.600
11:21:38
385
418.600
11:21:38
896
418.700
11:24:55
977
418.600
11:25:41
1024
418.500
11:33:57
1174
419.000
11:37:52
877
418.900
11:42:03
984
419.100
11:48:38
414
419.100
11:48:38
522
419.100
11:48:38
189
419.100
11:48:38
200
419.100
11:49:26
36
419.100
11:49:26
654
419.100
11:49:26
181
419.900
11:59:28
1615
419.900
11:59:28
874
419.800
12:01:57
1024
419.600
12:02:00
170
419.200
12:03:17
704
419.200
12:03:17
1
418.400
12:06:11
86
419.500
12:13:02
955
419.500
12:13:07
847
419.400
12:13:12
72
419.400
12:14:23
886
419.400
12:14:54
866
419.200
12:15:05
912
418.800
12:20:47
1023
417.800
12:23:27
983
417.400
12:28:34
888
417.700
12:38:01
1096
417.500
12:39:42
1023
417.100
12:39:55
950
416.100
12:41:50
936
415.800
12:49:32
983
415.700
12:51:26
931
415.700
12:51:26
985
415.200
12:52:44
1034
416.300
12:59:16
995
416.300
13:00:19
1186
416.100
13:07:49
1158
416.100
13:10:57
784
416.300
13:13:10
38
416.300
13:13:10
184
416.300
13:13:10
370
416.100
13:13:40
640
416.100
13:13:40
609
415.800
13:18:10
353
415.800
13:18:10
906
416.200
13:21:59
955
416.200
13:23:09
870
416.200
13:25:50
824
416.200
13:28:46
82
416.200
13:28:46
1000
416.200
13:33:34
232
416.200
13:33:34
1183
416.200
13:33:34
890
416.200
13:40:36
828
416.200
13:40:36
1012
417.500
13:47:52
117
417.500
13:47:52
1036
417.700
13:49:26
884
417.700
13:49:26
888
417.600
13:51:59
689
417.500
13:52:00
285
417.500
13:52:00
1143
417.300
13:57:43
985
417.000
13:59:24
933
417.100
14:01:59
920
417.100
14:03:47
889
416.900
14:03:52
488
417.400
14:05:49
474
417.400
14:05:49
79
417.000
14:06:56
981
417.100
14:09:23
874
416.800
14:10:16
698
416.800
14:13:52
257
416.800
14:13:52
753
416.800
14:19:09
1101
417.100
14:19:43
969
417.200
14:20:50
630
417.200
14:20:50
221
417.200
14:20:52
829
416.500
14:26:00
1019
416.900
14:26:00
984
416.900
14:26:00
1012
416.500
14:27:31
978
416.300
14:28:47
836
416.800
14:31:12
408
416.800
14:31:12
156
416.800
14:31:12
386
416.800
14:31:12
311
416.900
14:32:14
669
416.900
14:32:14
991
416.900
14:32:54
987
416.900
14:33:55
887
416.300
14:34:22
857
415.000
14:35:34
946
414.500
14:37:36
53
413.800
14:38:13
1070
415.100
14:41:47
285
415.200
14:41:47
16
415.200
14:41:47
3
415.200
14:41:47
9
415.200
14:41:47
63
415.200
14:41:47
242
415.200
14:41:47
309
415.200
14:41:47
1014
415.500
14:43:00
919
415.200
14:43:01
40
415.200
14:43:59
983
415.200
14:43:59
882
415.400
14:45:25
943
414.800
14:46:31
857
416.000
14:48:45
1023
416.000
14:50:00
842
417.000
14:52:37
224
416.900
14:53:02
661
416.900
14:53:02
857
416.700
14:53:21
1012
417.000
14:56:16
850
417.000
14:56:16
882
417.000
14:56:16
896
417.000
15:00:55
900
417.200
15:00:55
848
417.200
15:00:55
995
417.300
|
15:00:55
742
418.600
15:05:36
279
418.600
15:05:36
1495
418.600
15:05:36
925
418.500
15:06:09
958
418.300
15:06:10
1008
418.300
15:07:20
908
417.700
15:08:03
964
417.700
15:10:11
1028
417.700
15:11:22
862
417.800
15:14:06
1255
417.500
15:14:14
541
417.300
15:14:44
301
417.300
15:15:05
877
417.200
15:17:43
1523
417.500
15:19:21
1012
417.200
15:19:37
898
417.000
15:20:45
958
418.300
15:25:45
948
418.300
15:25:45
1077
418.200
15:26:22
857
418.300
15:27:13
1027
418.600
15:28:34
980
418.800
15:30:25
972
418.600
15:30:55
1013
419.000
15:33:08
979
419.000
15:34:15
995
419.700
15:37:15
700
419.700
15:37:15
298
419.700
15:37:15
737
420.000
15:39:44
566
420.300
15:40:20
1324
420.400
15:41:38
357
420.300
15:41:39
587
420.300
15:41:39
12
420.300
15:41:40
599
420.300
15:41:40
420
420.300
15:41:40
852
420.000
15:42:57
1037
419.800
15:45:16
1013
419.000
15:46:45
3
418.100
15:48:11
843
418.200
15:48:11
87
418.100
15:48:38
966
418.400
15:49:47
1470
419.100
15:51:33
396
419.000
15:51:33
435
419.000
15:51:33
1010
419.500
15:53:35
884
419.600
15:53:35
905
418.900
15:55:34
994
418.700
15:55:47
552
419.200
15:58:01
1163
419.200
15:58:06
711
420.500
16:03:26
1
421.000
16:05:46