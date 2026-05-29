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Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 17:52
4,943 Euro
+1,96 % +0,095
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9075,01818:58
4,8955,02618:55
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
127 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 208,712 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 417.917p. The highest price paid per share was 421.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0279% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,674,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,755,295. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

868

415.500

08:03:09

869

415.500

08:03:09

868

415.700

08:03:09

919

417.900

08:07:31

1164

418.100

08:07:31

834

417.900

08:08:24

837

418.100

08:11:45

1094

418.300

08:11:45

22

417.700

08:14:52

646

417.700

08:14:55

207

417.700

08:14:55

962

417.700

08:14:55

855

417.700

08:15:01

838

417.500

08:18:45

919

417.100

08:19:20

954

416.600

08:23:38

1

417.300

08:29:48

878

417.200

08:29:48

897

417.300

08:29:48

434

416.800

08:30:00

48

416.800

08:30:28

535

416.800

08:30:28

969

416.300

08:33:02

939

416.500

08:42:11

1065

416.300

08:42:48

725

415.900

08:43:10

227

415.900

08:43:10

977

416.000

08:50:57

861

415.700

08:51:44

831

415.200

08:52:10

861

416.700

09:01:57

1822

418.200

09:04:06

882

418.200

09:04:06

922

418.400

09:04:35

990

417.900

09:05:06

380

419.800

09:20:31

28

419.800

09:20:31

521

419.800

09:20:31

870

420.200

09:20:31

3195

420.200

09:20:31

453

419.800

09:24:13

406

419.800

09:24:13

1012

419.700

09:27:37

987

419.800

09:34:29

710

419.800

09:34:29

216

419.800

09:34:29

496

419.500

09:34:35

568

419.500

09:34:35

844

419.700

09:41:07

692

419.700

09:41:07

198

419.700

09:41:07

836

419.300

09:41:14

189

419.300

09:41:14

959

419.100

09:47:22

978

419.100

09:47:22

936

418.800

09:47:53

49

418.400

09:49:52

869

418.400

09:49:52

51

418.900

09:53:24

116

418.900

09:53:24

258

418.900

09:53:25

534

418.900

09:53:25

953

418.800

09:56:07

38

419.200

10:03:00

37

419.200

10:03:00

75

419.200

10:03:00

2427

419.400

10:05:39

545

419.200

10:08:26

357

419.200

10:08:26

697

419.500

10:12:04

1033

419.500

10:12:04

251

419.500

10:12:04

24

419.100

10:13:17

353

419.100

10:13:17

452

419.100

10:13:17

39

419.100

10:13:20

851

418.700

10:17:21

867

418.700

10:17:21

109

419.500

10:19:58

1036

419.600

10:24:50

558

419.600

10:24:50

380

419.600

10:24:50

984

419.600

10:24:50

23

419.400

10:26:44

30

419.400

10:26:44

227

419.400

10:26:44

876

419.400

10:27:44

693

419.400

10:27:44

841

419.800

10:32:06

193

419.800

10:32:06

455

419.600

10:34:22

443

419.600

10:34:27

1006

419.600

10:40:32

1073

419.500

10:41:32

22

419.300

10:43:34

934

419.300

10:43:34

1029

418.900

10:45:15

302

419.100

10:48:16

642

419.100

10:48:16

659

419.400

10:52:44

30

419.400

10:52:44

241

419.400

10:52:44

375

418.900

10:57:15

658

418.900

10:57:15

832

418.800

10:58:51

914

418.400

11:00:50

846

418.900

11:03:24

830

418.700

11:08:03

373

418.400

11:10:51

548

418.400

11:10:51

965

418.400

11:14:56

1008

418.400

11:17:46

519

418.600

11:21:38

385

418.600

11:21:38

896

418.700

11:24:55

977

418.600

11:25:41

1024

418.500

11:33:57

1174

419.000

11:37:52

877

418.900

11:42:03

984

419.100

11:48:38

414

419.100

11:48:38

522

419.100

11:48:38

189

419.100

11:48:38

200

419.100

11:49:26

36

419.100

11:49:26

654

419.100

11:49:26

181

419.900

11:59:28

1615

419.900

11:59:28

874

419.800

12:01:57

1024

419.600

12:02:00

170

419.200

12:03:17

704

419.200

12:03:17

1

418.400

12:06:11

86

419.500

12:13:02

955

419.500

12:13:07

847

419.400

12:13:12

72

419.400

12:14:23

886

419.400

12:14:54

866

419.200

12:15:05

912

418.800

12:20:47

1023

417.800

12:23:27

983

417.400

12:28:34

888

417.700

12:38:01

1096

417.500

12:39:42

1023

417.100

12:39:55

950

416.100

12:41:50

936

415.800

12:49:32

983

415.700

12:51:26

931

415.700

12:51:26

985

415.200

12:52:44

1034

416.300

12:59:16

995

416.300

13:00:19

1186

416.100

13:07:49

1158

416.100

13:10:57

784

416.300

13:13:10

38

416.300

13:13:10

184

416.300

13:13:10

370

416.100

13:13:40

640

416.100

13:13:40

609

415.800

13:18:10

353

415.800

13:18:10

906

416.200

13:21:59

955

416.200

13:23:09

870

416.200

13:25:50

824

416.200

13:28:46

82

416.200

13:28:46

1000

416.200

13:33:34

232

416.200

13:33:34

1183

416.200

13:33:34

890

416.200

13:40:36

828

416.200

13:40:36

1012

417.500

13:47:52

117

417.500

13:47:52

1036

417.700

13:49:26

884

417.700

13:49:26

888

417.600

13:51:59

689

417.500

13:52:00

285

417.500

13:52:00

1143

417.300

13:57:43

985

417.000

13:59:24

933

417.100

14:01:59

920

417.100

14:03:47

889

416.900

14:03:52

488

417.400

14:05:49

474

417.400

14:05:49

79

417.000

14:06:56

981

417.100

14:09:23

874

416.800

14:10:16

698

416.800

14:13:52

257

416.800

14:13:52

753

416.800

14:19:09

1101

417.100

14:19:43

969

417.200

14:20:50

630

417.200

14:20:50

221

417.200

14:20:52

829

416.500

14:26:00

1019

416.900

14:26:00

984

416.900

14:26:00

1012

416.500

14:27:31

978

416.300

14:28:47

836

416.800

14:31:12

408

416.800

14:31:12

156

416.800

14:31:12

386

416.800

14:31:12

311

416.900

14:32:14

669

416.900

14:32:14

991

416.900

14:32:54

987

416.900

14:33:55

887

416.300

14:34:22

857

415.000

14:35:34

946

414.500

14:37:36

53

413.800

14:38:13

1070

415.100

14:41:47

285

415.200

14:41:47

16

415.200

14:41:47

3

415.200

14:41:47

9

415.200

14:41:47

63

415.200

14:41:47

242

415.200

14:41:47

309

415.200

14:41:47

1014

415.500

14:43:00

919

415.200

14:43:01

40

415.200

14:43:59

983

415.200

14:43:59

882

415.400

14:45:25

943

414.800

14:46:31

857

416.000

14:48:45

1023

416.000

14:50:00

842

417.000

14:52:37

224

416.900

14:53:02

661

416.900

14:53:02

857

416.700

14:53:21

1012

417.000

14:56:16

850

417.000

14:56:16

882

417.000

14:56:16

896

417.000

15:00:55

900

417.200

15:00:55

848

417.200

15:00:55

995

417.300

15:00:55

742

418.600

15:05:36

279

418.600

15:05:36

1495

418.600

15:05:36

925

418.500

15:06:09

958

418.300

15:06:10

1008

418.300

15:07:20

908

417.700

15:08:03

964

417.700

15:10:11

1028

417.700

15:11:22

862

417.800

15:14:06

1255

417.500

15:14:14

541

417.300

15:14:44

301

417.300

15:15:05

877

417.200

15:17:43

1523

417.500

15:19:21

1012

417.200

15:19:37

898

417.000

15:20:45

958

418.300

15:25:45

948

418.300

15:25:45

1077

418.200

15:26:22

857

418.300

15:27:13

1027

418.600

15:28:34

980

418.800

15:30:25

972

418.600

15:30:55

1013

419.000

15:33:08

979

419.000

15:34:15

995

419.700

15:37:15

700

419.700

15:37:15

298

419.700

15:37:15

737

420.000

15:39:44

566

420.300

15:40:20

1324

420.400

15:41:38

357

420.300

15:41:39

587

420.300

15:41:39

12

420.300

15:41:40

599

420.300

15:41:40

420

420.300

15:41:40

852

420.000

15:42:57

1037

419.800

15:45:16

1013

419.000

15:46:45

3

418.100

15:48:11

843

418.200

15:48:11

87

418.100

15:48:38

966

418.400

15:49:47

1470

419.100

15:51:33

396

419.000

15:51:33

435

419.000

15:51:33

1010

419.500

15:53:35

884

419.600

15:53:35

905

418.900

15:55:34

994

418.700

15:55:47

552

419.200

15:58:01

1163

419.200

15:58:06

711

420.500

16:03:26

1

421.000

16:05:46

© 2026 PR Newswire
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