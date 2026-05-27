Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
27 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.161p. The highest price paid per share was 434.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 426.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,205,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,224,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1075
432.700
08:00:05
984
431.800
08:01:01
893
429.900
08:01:25
963
432.600
08:10:06
1003
434.900
08:13:20
979
434.500
08:14:52
234
434.000
08:15:16
892
434.000
08:15:16
808
432.600
08:18:06
85
432.600
08:18:07
675
432.000
08:18:09
214
432.000
08:18:09
896
432.000
08:23:19
839
432.300
08:23:19
891
431.400
08:23:45
700
431.100
08:29:02
295
431.100
08:29:02
1203
430.800
08:30:32
1084
430.700
08:30:47
1023
431.700
08:34:56
842
431.700
08:35:19
1001
431.400
08:39:04
2163
431.300
08:39:11
731
431.000
08:39:11
311
431.000
08:39:11
1028
431.100
08:39:12
979
431.000
08:39:12
875
431.200
08:40:01
543
431.000
08:42:53
823
431.000
08:43:37
882
431.000
08:43:37
353
431.000
08:43:37
69
431.000
08:43:37
13
431.000
08:43:37
936
431.000
08:43:38
842
431.000
08:44:20
580
430.900
08:45:18
905
430.900
08:46:06
553
430.900
08:46:06
174
432.600
08:50:09
810
432.600
08:50:09
386
432.400
08:50:50
466
432.400
08:50:50
948
431.900
08:53:50
912
431.200
09:01:21
1014
430.700
09:02:22
972
429.600
09:04:32
104
429.200
09:06:40
535
429.100
09:06:40
347
429.100
09:06:40
906
429.900
09:13:19
950
429.400
09:13:46
966
429.400
09:26:16
970
429.200
09:29:13
831
428.800
09:32:32
711
428.800
09:33:16
301
428.800
09:33:16
862
428.500
09:36:39
9
428.500
09:36:39
|
860
428.300
09:42:48
990
427.900
09:43:23
537
427.500
09:47:09
344
427.500
09:47:09
983
428.500
09:53:34
847
428.300
09:54:55
917
427.700
09:57:57
184
428.500
10:08:04
56
428.500
10:08:04
54
428.500
10:08:04
779
428.500
10:08:04
845
428.500
10:08:04
991
428.300
10:12:16
571
428.500
10:16:41
281
428.500
10:16:41
939
428.700
10:18:10
826
428.700
10:18:10
53
428.700
10:23:27
758
428.700
10:23:27
51
428.700
10:23:27
148
428.700
10:23:27
935
428.500
10:23:28
992
428.100
10:28:45
864
428.300
10:42:29
973
428.300
10:42:29
1015
428.200
10:43:17
770
427.800
10:44:22
52
427.800
10:44:22
1010
428.800
10:53:33
990
428.800
10:56:34
965
428.700
10:56:35
876
428.800
10:58:46
938
428.500
11:00:03
914
427.600
11:02:23
958
427.400
11:05:29
934
427.700
11:09:12
925
427.500
11:09:45
894
427.000
11:13:31
1007
426.800
11:15:55
1011
427.200
11:18:27
822
427.000
11:22:21
818
426.600
11:23:18
958
428.100
11:29:06
35
428.100
11:29:20
118
428.100
11:29:20
689
428.000
11:29:20
563
428.000
11:29:20
834
428.000
11:30:41
850
429.600
11:43:25
|
917
429.500
11:43:25
990
429.600
11:43:25
890
429.500
11:45:23
924
431.100
11:56:22
1215
432.400
11:58:59
1416
432.400
12:00:39
1018
431.800
12:02:30
1015
431.600
12:03:33
844
431.700
12:08:06
880
431.700
12:08:30
964
431.700
12:08:30
954
431.600
12:08:42
839
431.200
12:18:33
821
431.200
12:18:33
290
430.900
12:19:14
604
430.900
12:19:14
854
431.700
12:29:49
1006
431.700
12:30:13
949
431.400
12:31:10
984
431.100
12:40:28
849
430.900
12:44:35
208
430.700
12:45:24
641
430.700
12:45:24
974
430.500
12:47:10
835
430.200
12:49:00
889
430.600
12:51:29
80
430.600
12:51:29
72
430.600
12:51:29
987
430.600
12:51:29
1003
430.400
12:51:34
922
430.100
12:55:05
1013
430.600
13:00:51
836
430.600
13:00:51
23
430.600
13:00:51
945
430.500
13:01:40
905
430.100
13:03:21
73
430.500
13:03:21
918
429.700
13:04:52
445
429.300
13:11:05
480
429.300
13:11:05
865
429.000
13:14:50
677
428.700
13:15:51
245
428.700
13:15:51
929
429.500
13:16:57
919
429.900
13:18:45
974
430.500
13:22:44
932
430.400
13:23:40
1001
430.800
13:26:59
901
430.200
13:31:49
877
430.000
13:32:09
973
430.100
13:33:02
513
430.400
13:35:56
340
430.400
13:35:56
888
430.200
13:36:35
812
430.000
13:36:50
41
430.000
13:36:50
953
430.000
13:37:59
998
430.000
13:41:31
91
430.100
13:44:27
1608
430.100
13:44:27
950
430.100
13:44:27
49
430.100
13:44:27
991
429.600
13:44:52
932
430.000
13:44:52
878
430.000
13:45:53
972
430.000
13:46:26
952
430.100
13:50:51
909
430.000
13:52:03
878
429.800
13:53:15
698
429.300
13:54:41
247
429.300
13:54:41
1763
430.200
14:01:30
133
430.200
14:01:30
1001
430.100
14:01:30
495
430.100
14:03:46
354
430.100
14:03:46
818
429.900
14:06:10
824
430.300
14:10:31
853
430.500
14:10:31
990
430.000
14:15:30
54
429.700
14:16:33
724
429.700
14:16:33
53
429.700
14:16:33
920
429.400
14:17:17
973
428.900
14:22:43
4
428.900
14:23:30
944
428.900
14:23:30
891
428.700
14:23:45
939
429.700
14:27:30
929
429.600
14:27:31
637
429.400
14:27:42
270
429.400
14:27:42
1016
429.400
14:27:42
220
429.600
14:29:59
996
429.700
14:29:59
710
429.600
14:30:00
969
430.600
14:31:07
994
430.400
14:31:08
385
430.800
14:31:49
525
430.800
14:31:49
1012
430.700
14:32:07
902
430.300
14:32:42
985
431.100
14:34:50
914
430.900
14:34:58
924
430.300
14:35:00
275
430.700
14:37:26
653
430.700
14:37:26
913
430.500
14:37:27
30
430.600
14:38:46
848
430.600
14:38:47
1013
430.400
14:39:57
937
430.000
14:40:17
994
430.200
14:42:12
868
430.400
14:45:17
841
430.400
14:45:17
54
430.400
14:45:17
950
430.200
14:45:40
932
430.700
14:48:13
1000
430.700
14:48:13
944
430.300
14:48:39
865
430.300
14:49:40
948
430.300
14:50:26
832
429.700
14:52:40
834
429.700
14:52:40
560
429.500
14:52:53
385
429.500
14:52:53
972
429.200
14:54:24
964
428.800
14:56:06
280
428.600
14:56:10
584
428.600
14:56:10
836
429.100
14:59:01
39
429.100
14:59:01
37
429.100
14:59:01
3655
430.200
15:01:45
838
430.500
15:03:07
983
430.500
15:03:07
996
430.300
15:03:21
978
430.800
15:05:16
856
430.800
15:05:16
940
430.600
15:06:39
696
430.700
15:06:39
310
430.700
15:06:39
997
430.900
15:08:03
551
431.200
15:10:00
29
431.200
15:10:00
31
431.200
15:10:00
30
431.200
15:10:00
836
431.000
15:10:01
575
431.200
15:10:01
320
431.400
15:10:01
535
431.400
15:10:01
991
431.000
15:10:07
935
430.900
15:13:16
923
431.400
15:15:19
842
431.400
15:15:19
981
431.200
15:16:02
753
431.000
15:16:32
254
431.000
15:16:32
1008
430.700
15:19:00
871
430.600
15:19:21
866
430.300
15:20:06
1229
430.900
15:23:29
1012
430.700
15:24:03
1295
430.700
15:24:03
982
431.100
15:26:15
990
431.100
15:26:15
65
431.100
15:28:55
776
431.100
15:28:55
42
431.200
15:31:20
855
431.200
15:31:20
1136
431.200
15:31:20
906
431.000
15:31:40
982
431.100
15:32:44
389
431.000
15:33:18
534
431.000
15:33:18
993
431.000
15:34:33
910
430.900
15:36:22
1173
431.400
15:39:00
1340
431.400
15:39:00
382
431.300
15:39:01
157
431.300
15:39:01
796
431.300
15:39:01
1199
431.300
15:40:05
87
430.700
15:43:07
436
430.700
15:43:07
373
430.700
15:43:07
900
430.700
15:43:07
1000
430.700
15:43:07
1016
430.400
15:43:38
889
429.900
15:47:02
926
429.800
15:48:29
702
429.700
15:48:30
416
429.700
15:48:30
965
429.200
15:49:07
281
429.400
15:51:11
366
429.400
15:51:11
251
429.400
15:51:11
527
429.800
15:51:55
456
429.800
15:51:55
40
429.900
15:52:27
906
429.900
15:53:11
860
429.900
15:53:11
504
429.900
15:54:07
719
429.900
15:54:07
909
430.100
15:55:21
158
430.100
15:55:21
664
430.100
15:55:21
954
430.100
15:55:21
106
430.100
15:56:43
122
430.100
15:56:43
5
430.100
15:56:58
124
430.000
15:57:02
846
430.000
15:57:02
1000
429.800
15:57:06
347
429.900
15:59:16
106
429.900
15:59:16
1548
429.900
16:00:16
4
430.000
16:00:48
957
430.000
16:00:50
926
430.000
16:01:04
992
429.900
16:01:30
981
430.000
16:02:20
71
430.000
16:02:20
127
430.000
16:02:20
992
430.100
16:03:01
873
430.500
16:03:55
108
430.500
16:03:55
1490
430.500
16:03:55
185
430.400
|
16:04:07
1200
430.400
16:04:07
1049
430.300
16:04:07
823
429.600
16:05:03
473
429.600
16:06:32
365
429.600
16:06:32
34
429.600
16:06:32
34
429.600
16:06:32
1
429.600
16:06:32
956
429.400
16:06:47
400
429.400
16:09:00
1995
429.400
16:09:00
1004
429.200
16:10:00
97
429.500
16:10:00
605
429.500
16:10:00
330
429.500
16:10:00
986
429.000
16:12:00
371
429.000
16:12:00
4
429.000
16:12:00
903
428.600
16:12:01
1048
428.500
16:12:46
850
428.500
16:12:56
497
428.400
16:13:10