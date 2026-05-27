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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 17:02
5,032 Euro
-0,32 % -0,016
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9485,02218:57
4,9475,02418:53
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 18:24 Uhr
146 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.161p. The highest price paid per share was 434.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 426.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,205,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,224,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1075

432.700

08:00:05

984

431.800

08:01:01

893

429.900

08:01:25

963

432.600

08:10:06

1003

434.900

08:13:20

979

434.500

08:14:52

234

434.000

08:15:16

892

434.000

08:15:16

808

432.600

08:18:06

85

432.600

08:18:07

675

432.000

08:18:09

214

432.000

08:18:09

896

432.000

08:23:19

839

432.300

08:23:19

891

431.400

08:23:45

700

431.100

08:29:02

295

431.100

08:29:02

1203

430.800

08:30:32

1084

430.700

08:30:47

1023

431.700

08:34:56

842

431.700

08:35:19

1001

431.400

08:39:04

2163

431.300

08:39:11

731

431.000

08:39:11

311

431.000

08:39:11

1028

431.100

08:39:12

979

431.000

08:39:12

875

431.200

08:40:01

543

431.000

08:42:53

823

431.000

08:43:37

882

431.000

08:43:37

353

431.000

08:43:37

69

431.000

08:43:37

13

431.000

08:43:37

936

431.000

08:43:38

842

431.000

08:44:20

580

430.900

08:45:18

905

430.900

08:46:06

553

430.900

08:46:06

174

432.600

08:50:09

810

432.600

08:50:09

386

432.400

08:50:50

466

432.400

08:50:50

948

431.900

08:53:50

912

431.200

09:01:21

1014

430.700

09:02:22

972

429.600

09:04:32

104

429.200

09:06:40

535

429.100

09:06:40

347

429.100

09:06:40

906

429.900

09:13:19

950

429.400

09:13:46

966

429.400

09:26:16

970

429.200

09:29:13

831

428.800

09:32:32

711

428.800

09:33:16

301

428.800

09:33:16

862

428.500

09:36:39

9

428.500

09:36:39

860

428.300

09:42:48

990

427.900

09:43:23

537

427.500

09:47:09

344

427.500

09:47:09

983

428.500

09:53:34

847

428.300

09:54:55

917

427.700

09:57:57

184

428.500

10:08:04

56

428.500

10:08:04

54

428.500

10:08:04

779

428.500

10:08:04

845

428.500

10:08:04

991

428.300

10:12:16

571

428.500

10:16:41

281

428.500

10:16:41

939

428.700

10:18:10

826

428.700

10:18:10

53

428.700

10:23:27

758

428.700

10:23:27

51

428.700

10:23:27

148

428.700

10:23:27

935

428.500

10:23:28

992

428.100

10:28:45

864

428.300

10:42:29

973

428.300

10:42:29

1015

428.200

10:43:17

770

427.800

10:44:22

52

427.800

10:44:22

1010

428.800

10:53:33

990

428.800

10:56:34

965

428.700

10:56:35

876

428.800

10:58:46

938

428.500

11:00:03

914

427.600

11:02:23

958

427.400

11:05:29

934

427.700

11:09:12

925

427.500

11:09:45

894

427.000

11:13:31

1007

426.800

11:15:55

1011

427.200

11:18:27

822

427.000

11:22:21

818

426.600

11:23:18

958

428.100

11:29:06

35

428.100

11:29:20

118

428.100

11:29:20

689

428.000

11:29:20

563

428.000

11:29:20

834

428.000

11:30:41

850

429.600

11:43:25

917

429.500

11:43:25

990

429.600

11:43:25

890

429.500

11:45:23

924

431.100

11:56:22

1215

432.400

11:58:59

1416

432.400

12:00:39

1018

431.800

12:02:30

1015

431.600

12:03:33

844

431.700

12:08:06

880

431.700

12:08:30

964

431.700

12:08:30

954

431.600

12:08:42

839

431.200

12:18:33

821

431.200

12:18:33

290

430.900

12:19:14

604

430.900

12:19:14

854

431.700

12:29:49

1006

431.700

12:30:13

949

431.400

12:31:10

984

431.100

12:40:28

849

430.900

12:44:35

208

430.700

12:45:24

641

430.700

12:45:24

974

430.500

12:47:10

835

430.200

12:49:00

889

430.600

12:51:29

80

430.600

12:51:29

72

430.600

12:51:29

987

430.600

12:51:29

1003

430.400

12:51:34

922

430.100

12:55:05

1013

430.600

13:00:51

836

430.600

13:00:51

23

430.600

13:00:51

945

430.500

13:01:40

905

430.100

13:03:21

73

430.500

13:03:21

918

429.700

13:04:52

445

429.300

13:11:05

480

429.300

13:11:05

865

429.000

13:14:50

677

428.700

13:15:51

245

428.700

13:15:51

929

429.500

13:16:57

919

429.900

13:18:45

974

430.500

13:22:44

932

430.400

13:23:40

1001

430.800

13:26:59

901

430.200

13:31:49

877

430.000

13:32:09

973

430.100

13:33:02

513

430.400

13:35:56

340

430.400

13:35:56

888

430.200

13:36:35

812

430.000

13:36:50

41

430.000

13:36:50

953

430.000

13:37:59

998

430.000

13:41:31

91

430.100

13:44:27

1608

430.100

13:44:27

950

430.100

13:44:27

49

430.100

13:44:27

991

429.600

13:44:52

932

430.000

13:44:52

878

430.000

13:45:53

972

430.000

13:46:26

952

430.100

13:50:51

909

430.000

13:52:03

878

429.800

13:53:15

698

429.300

13:54:41

247

429.300

13:54:41

1763

430.200

14:01:30

133

430.200

14:01:30

1001

430.100

14:01:30

495

430.100

14:03:46

354

430.100

14:03:46

818

429.900

14:06:10

824

430.300

14:10:31

853

430.500

14:10:31

990

430.000

14:15:30

54

429.700

14:16:33

724

429.700

14:16:33

53

429.700

14:16:33

920

429.400

14:17:17

973

428.900

14:22:43

4

428.900

14:23:30

944

428.900

14:23:30

891

428.700

14:23:45

939

429.700

14:27:30

929

429.600

14:27:31

637

429.400

14:27:42

270

429.400

14:27:42

1016

429.400

14:27:42

220

429.600

14:29:59

996

429.700

14:29:59

710

429.600

14:30:00

969

430.600

14:31:07

994

430.400

14:31:08

385

430.800

14:31:49

525

430.800

14:31:49

1012

430.700

14:32:07

902

430.300

14:32:42

985

431.100

14:34:50

914

430.900

14:34:58

924

430.300

14:35:00

275

430.700

14:37:26

653

430.700

14:37:26

913

430.500

14:37:27

30

430.600

14:38:46

848

430.600

14:38:47

1013

430.400

14:39:57

937

430.000

14:40:17

994

430.200

14:42:12

868

430.400

14:45:17

841

430.400

14:45:17

54

430.400

14:45:17

950

430.200

14:45:40

932

430.700

14:48:13

1000

430.700

14:48:13

944

430.300

14:48:39

865

430.300

14:49:40

948

430.300

14:50:26

832

429.700

14:52:40

834

429.700

14:52:40

560

429.500

14:52:53

385

429.500

14:52:53

972

429.200

14:54:24

964

428.800

14:56:06

280

428.600

14:56:10

584

428.600

14:56:10

836

429.100

14:59:01

39

429.100

14:59:01

37

429.100

14:59:01

3655

430.200

15:01:45

838

430.500

15:03:07

983

430.500

15:03:07

996

430.300

15:03:21

978

430.800

15:05:16

856

430.800

15:05:16

940

430.600

15:06:39

696

430.700

15:06:39

310

430.700

15:06:39

997

430.900

15:08:03

551

431.200

15:10:00

29

431.200

15:10:00

31

431.200

15:10:00

30

431.200

15:10:00

836

431.000

15:10:01

575

431.200

15:10:01

320

431.400

15:10:01

535

431.400

15:10:01

991

431.000

15:10:07

935

430.900

15:13:16

923

431.400

15:15:19

842

431.400

15:15:19

981

431.200

15:16:02

753

431.000

15:16:32

254

431.000

15:16:32

1008

430.700

15:19:00

871

430.600

15:19:21

866

430.300

15:20:06

1229

430.900

15:23:29

1012

430.700

15:24:03

1295

430.700

15:24:03

982

431.100

15:26:15

990

431.100

15:26:15

65

431.100

15:28:55

776

431.100

15:28:55

42

431.200

15:31:20

855

431.200

15:31:20

1136

431.200

15:31:20

906

431.000

15:31:40

982

431.100

15:32:44

389

431.000

15:33:18

534

431.000

15:33:18

993

431.000

15:34:33

910

430.900

15:36:22

1173

431.400

15:39:00

1340

431.400

15:39:00

382

431.300

15:39:01

157

431.300

15:39:01

796

431.300

15:39:01

1199

431.300

15:40:05

87

430.700

15:43:07

436

430.700

15:43:07

373

430.700

15:43:07

900

430.700

15:43:07

1000

430.700

15:43:07

1016

430.400

15:43:38

889

429.900

15:47:02

926

429.800

15:48:29

702

429.700

15:48:30

416

429.700

15:48:30

965

429.200

15:49:07

281

429.400

15:51:11

366

429.400

15:51:11

251

429.400

15:51:11

527

429.800

15:51:55

456

429.800

15:51:55

40

429.900

15:52:27

906

429.900

15:53:11

860

429.900

15:53:11

504

429.900

15:54:07

719

429.900

15:54:07

909

430.100

15:55:21

158

430.100

15:55:21

664

430.100

15:55:21

954

430.100

15:55:21

106

430.100

15:56:43

122

430.100

15:56:43

5

430.100

15:56:58

124

430.000

15:57:02

846

430.000

15:57:02

1000

429.800

15:57:06

347

429.900

15:59:16

106

429.900

15:59:16

1548

429.900

16:00:16

4

430.000

16:00:48

957

430.000

16:00:50

926

430.000

16:01:04

992

429.900

16:01:30

981

430.000

16:02:20

71

430.000

16:02:20

127

430.000

16:02:20

992

430.100

16:03:01

873

430.500

16:03:55

108

430.500

16:03:55

1490

430.500

16:03:55

185

430.400

16:04:07

1200

430.400

16:04:07

1049

430.300

16:04:07

823

429.600

16:05:03

473

429.600

16:06:32

365

429.600

16:06:32

34

429.600

16:06:32

34

429.600

16:06:32

1

429.600

16:06:32

956

429.400

16:06:47

400

429.400

16:09:00

1995

429.400

16:09:00

1004

429.200

16:10:00

97

429.500

16:10:00

605

429.500

16:10:00

330

429.500

16:10:00

986

429.000

16:12:00

371

429.000

16:12:00

4

429.000

16:12:00

903

428.600

16:12:01

1048

428.500

16:12:46

850

428.500

16:12:56

497

428.400

16:13:10

© 2026 PR Newswire
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