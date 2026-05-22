Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
22 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.452p. The highest price paid per share was 447.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 398.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,685,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,744,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
690
440.400
16:13:43
837
440.500
16:11:26
955
442.500
16:09:53
915
442.800
16:09:30
824
442.500
16:07:01
894
443.200
16:06:01
1499
443.700
16:05:54
806
446.400
16:01:29
883
446.700
16:01:28
995
447.000
16:01:16
861
444.800
15:57:57
919
444.200
15:55:55
796
444.600
15:55:29
1004
445.000
15:55:29
901
444.600
15:53:35
1236
444.900
15:53:32
862
444.600
15:52:48
955
444.600
15:52:48
1560
445.000
15:52:38
854
443.200
15:50:47
828
443.200
15:50:47
781
443.200
15:50:47
29
443.200
15:50:47
796
443.200
15:50:37
1157
443.000
15:49:53
793
438.400
15:44:16
937
438.800
15:44:16
864
435.800
15:41:50
818
435.500
15:40:46
883
434.000
15:38:37
830
434.000
15:38:18
808
433.900
15:37:24
876
434.900
15:36:02
970
433.900
15:35:00
900
435.800
15:34:00
959
436.400
15:32:59
901
437.100
15:32:15
875
439.300
15:29:51
8
439.600
15:29:51
871
439.600
15:29:51
933
439.900
15:29:49
927
438.100
15:28:47
1188
438.100
15:28:47
1094
438.200
15:28:47
2451
438.200
15:28:47
1027
434.400
15:26:35
974
435.200
15:26:35
1048
435.900
15:26:09
1113
436.500
15:26:09
792
438.200
15:25:14
967
428.200
14:55:55
947
429.600
14:54:42
939
430.700
14:54:30
858
431.800
14:54:21
808
431.800
14:54:21
1003
431.800
14:54:21
836
431.800
14:54:21
354
430.200
14:49:00
526
430.200
14:49:00
912
428.100
14:48:29
1398
428.200
14:48:29
915
421.000
14:46:09
921
418.700
14:45:48
916
419.900
14:45:47
916
420.000
14:45:47
887
412.800
14:44:53
880
413.600
14:44:53
989
413.500
14:44:53
909
413.500
14:44:53
12
413.500
14:44:53
871
408.900
14:44:46
807
409.200
14:44:41
901
402.900
14:43:04
1057
402.700
14:41:03
926
402.800
14:40:54
824
402.700
14:39:51
863
401.500
14:36:58
799
401.600
14:35:20
896
401.800
14:35:20
539
401.700
14:33:54
371
401.700
14:33:54
524
401.700
14:33:53
362
401.700
14:33:53
961
400.100
14:31:55
963
400.400
14:31:51
935
400.200
14:30:34
891
400.300
14:30:31
1068
399.800
14:29:22
1055
399.900
14:29:21
852
399.600
14:24:21
795
400.000
14:23:18
854
400.900
14:21:03
908
401.400
14:19:01
937
401.700
14:16:12
804
401.400
14:14:57
347
402.100
14:13:49
347
402.100
14:13:49
121
402.100
14:13:49
877
402.100
14:13:49
855
402.100
14:12:45
221
402.200
14:12:34
228
402.200
14:12:34
837
402.100
14:12:19
8
402.100
14:12:19
968
401.700
14:10:03
828
401.400
14:06:55
915
401.300
14:03:48
945
402.100
14:02:09
1006
402.300
14:01:40
437
402.200
14:00:37
34
402.200
14:00:37
637
402.400
13:55:36
143
402.400
13:55:36
871
402.600
13:55:16
202
402.800
13:50:34
714
402.800
13:50:34
795
403.100
13:50:04
883
402.700
13:46:40
837
402.900
13:45:09
793
403.400
13:41:15
904
403.200
13:38:52
809
403.300
13:36:03
1158
403.300
13:35:01
849
403.500
13:34:44
1223
403.500
13:34:44
281
403.300
13:27:53
827
403.900
13:25:51
362
404.000
13:21:28
535
404.000
13:21:28
859
402.600
13:18:25
926
403.200
13:14:44
872
403.200
13:14:17
796
403.200
13:14:17
1033
403.500
13:14:10
1649
403.500
13:13:41
926
401.900
13:09:51
871
401.300
13:08:41
274
401.300
13:06:01
882
401.300
13:06:01
789
401.000
13:01:16
847
400.700
12:58:20
488
400.800
12:55:40
367
400.800
12:55:40
942
400.800
12:55:40
843
400.300
12:52:43
1171
400.300
12:50:51
964
400.000
12:47:51
945
400.100
12:44:13
869
400.000
12:42:08
879
400.300
12:40:59
948
399.600
12:36:52
944
400.000
12:35:23
876
400.000
12:35:05
958
400.000
12:33:21
726
400.300
12:27:06
231
400.300
12:27:06
600
400.300
12:23:33
194
400.300
12:23:33
848
400.800
12:21:26
972
400.600
12:17:37
952
400.300
12:12:49
831
400.600
12:11:34
440
400.400
12:06:38
378
400.400
12:06:38
886
400.400
12:06:38
965
400.400
12:03:15
847
401.600
12:02:12
338
401.800
12:02:01
630
401.800
12:02:01
826
402.100
12:00:33
937
402.000
11:56:49
869
401.800
11:51:03
933
402.600
11:47:03
835
402.900
11:45:55
876
403.400
11:45:19
875
403.200
11:36:49
141
403.400
11:35:19
897
403.400
11:35:19
1620
403.700
11:35:19
53
402.800
11:31:23
44
402.800
11:31:23
124
402.800
11:31:23
237
402.800
11:31:23
866
401.300
11:21:02
839
401.200
11:16:58
884
401.800
11:14:56
854
402.200
11:12:58
905
400.600
11:06:23
875
400.600
11:03:30
955
400.600
10:59:59
943
400.300
10:58:58
1458
400.400
10:58:40
909
399.200
10:51:16
1139
399.200
10:51:16
892
399.300
10:45:31
799
399.800
10:42:13
43
399.800
10:42:13
905
399.800
10:42:13
1547
400.100
10:42:13
953
399.400
10:40:56
915
398.100
10:29:49
916
399.000
10:26:33
927
398.800
10:24:22
854
398.500
10:23:19
986
398.900
10:22:12
1029
399.000
10:22:09
45
399.000
10:22:09
830
399.100
10:21:53
5
399.100
10:21:53
2550
398.900
10:20:13
1290
398.800
10:18:36
1005
398.900
10:18:36
210
399.000
10:18:25
690
399.000
10:18:25
914
399.000
10:18:25
847
399.000
10:18:08
941
398.900
10:17:08
861
398.900
10:16:40
781
398.900
10:16:40
958
399.100
10:15:36
863
399.200
10:14:17
911
399.800
10:13:04
840
399.800
10:12:12
941
399.700
10:10:44
925
400.200
10:05:52
822
400.400
10:05:37
930
400.200
10:05:07
947
400.300
10:01:55
891
399.700
09:59:33
872
399.200
09:58:26
824
399.600
09:56:07
851
400.000
09:56:02
843
399.400
09:53:07
854
399.100
09:50:25
928
399.200
09:48:21
1035
399.600
09:45:47
963
399.800
09:45:44
832
398.900
09:43:03
856
398.800
09:40:10
965
399.100
09:39:33
838
398.700
09:36:03
859
400.200
09:33:03
862
400.700
09:33:01
967
401.100
09:32:55
868
401.500
09:31:00
914
401.600
09:28:32
863
401.600
09:26:34
932
400.200
09:21:11
843
400.800
09:19:34
902
401.100
09:18:02
122
399.100
09:12:57
71
399.100
09:12:57
642
399.100
09:12:57
953
399.100
09:11:27
876
398.900
09:10:35
863
399.600
09:06:40
887
400.800
09:05:12
939
401.000
09:03:07
889
401.700
09:02:57
905
400.600
09:00:10
919
401.000
09:00:02
818
401.000
08:56:55
913
401.100
08:56:18
1083
400.200
08:54:17
1158
400.400
08:53:46
851
400.400
08:52:29
915
400.800
08:52:16
886
401.100
08:50:08
868
401.100
08:49:11
898
401.800
08:47:31
950
403.200
08:43:54
800
403.600
08:43:30
845
403.600
08:43:30
244
402.300
08:40:21
720
402.300
08:40:21
949
401.900
08:38:11
780
402.000
08:35:38
925
402.300
08:35:38
975
401.300
08:34:48
1041
402.200
08:33:44
816
402.600
08:33:44
898
402.600
08:33:44
814
403.900
08:33:36
809
404.700
08:32:55
854
405.500
08:32:05
792
406.800
08:31:59
885
407.200
08:31:18
841
406.600
08:29:27
857
408.400
08:26:49
869
408.800
08:24:34
992
409.100
08:24:11
934
409.300
08:24:03
980
409.500
08:24:03
885
409.100
08:19:49
898
409.300
08:18:58
950
409.700
08:17:54
798
410.000
08:17:43
841
410.100
08:17:43
920
410.200
08:17:26
842
410.200
08:17:26
954
410.600
08:12:38
828
411.400
08:08:16
945
411.600
08:05:51
900
412.100
08:04:02
788
412.300
08:04:02
2994
411.200
08:01:14
41
411.200
08:01:14
3176
411.000
08:01:14