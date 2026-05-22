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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 17:24
5,194 Euro
+7,03 % +0,341
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1185,19218:30
5,1145,19218:30
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.452p. The highest price paid per share was 447.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 398.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,685,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,744,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

690

440.400

16:13:43

837

440.500

16:11:26

955

442.500

16:09:53

915

442.800

16:09:30

824

442.500

16:07:01

894

443.200

16:06:01

1499

443.700

16:05:54

806

446.400

16:01:29

883

446.700

16:01:28

995

447.000

16:01:16

861

444.800

15:57:57

919

444.200

15:55:55

796

444.600

15:55:29

1004

445.000

15:55:29

901

444.600

15:53:35

1236

444.900

15:53:32

862

444.600

15:52:48

955

444.600

15:52:48

1560

445.000

15:52:38

854

443.200

15:50:47

828

443.200

15:50:47

781

443.200

15:50:47

29

443.200

15:50:47

796

443.200

15:50:37

1157

443.000

15:49:53

793

438.400

15:44:16

937

438.800

15:44:16

864

435.800

15:41:50

818

435.500

15:40:46

883

434.000

15:38:37

830

434.000

15:38:18

808

433.900

15:37:24

876

434.900

15:36:02

970

433.900

15:35:00

900

435.800

15:34:00

959

436.400

15:32:59

901

437.100

15:32:15

875

439.300

15:29:51

8

439.600

15:29:51

871

439.600

15:29:51

933

439.900

15:29:49

927

438.100

15:28:47

1188

438.100

15:28:47

1094

438.200

15:28:47

2451

438.200

15:28:47

1027

434.400

15:26:35

974

435.200

15:26:35

1048

435.900

15:26:09

1113

436.500

15:26:09

792

438.200

15:25:14

967

428.200

14:55:55

947

429.600

14:54:42

939

430.700

14:54:30

858

431.800

14:54:21

808

431.800

14:54:21

1003

431.800

14:54:21

836

431.800

14:54:21

354

430.200

14:49:00

526

430.200

14:49:00

912

428.100

14:48:29

1398

428.200

14:48:29

915

421.000

14:46:09

921

418.700

14:45:48

916

419.900

14:45:47

916

420.000

14:45:47

887

412.800

14:44:53

880

413.600

14:44:53

989

413.500

14:44:53

909

413.500

14:44:53

12

413.500

14:44:53

871

408.900

14:44:46

807

409.200

14:44:41

901

402.900

14:43:04

1057

402.700

14:41:03

926

402.800

14:40:54

824

402.700

14:39:51

863

401.500

14:36:58

799

401.600

14:35:20

896

401.800

14:35:20

539

401.700

14:33:54

371

401.700

14:33:54

524

401.700

14:33:53

362

401.700

14:33:53

961

400.100

14:31:55

963

400.400

14:31:51

935

400.200

14:30:34

891

400.300

14:30:31

1068

399.800

14:29:22

1055

399.900

14:29:21

852

399.600

14:24:21

795

400.000

14:23:18

854

400.900

14:21:03

908

401.400

14:19:01

937

401.700

14:16:12

804

401.400

14:14:57

347

402.100

14:13:49

347

402.100

14:13:49

121

402.100

14:13:49

877

402.100

14:13:49

855

402.100

14:12:45

221

402.200

14:12:34

228

402.200

14:12:34

837

402.100

14:12:19

8

402.100

14:12:19

968

401.700

14:10:03

828

401.400

14:06:55

915

401.300

14:03:48

945

402.100

14:02:09

1006

402.300

14:01:40

437

402.200

14:00:37

34

402.200

14:00:37

637

402.400

13:55:36

143

402.400

13:55:36

871

402.600

13:55:16

202

402.800

13:50:34

714

402.800

13:50:34

795

403.100

13:50:04

883

402.700

13:46:40

837

402.900

13:45:09

793

403.400

13:41:15

904

403.200

13:38:52

809

403.300

13:36:03

1158

403.300

13:35:01

849

403.500

13:34:44

1223

403.500

13:34:44

281

403.300

13:27:53

827

403.900

13:25:51

362

404.000

13:21:28

535

404.000

13:21:28

859

402.600

13:18:25

926

403.200

13:14:44

872

403.200

13:14:17

796

403.200

13:14:17

1033

403.500

13:14:10

1649

403.500

13:13:41

926

401.900

13:09:51

871

401.300

13:08:41

274

401.300

13:06:01

882

401.300

13:06:01

789

401.000

13:01:16

847

400.700

12:58:20

488

400.800

12:55:40

367

400.800

12:55:40

942

400.800

12:55:40

843

400.300

12:52:43

1171

400.300

12:50:51

964

400.000

12:47:51

945

400.100

12:44:13

869

400.000

12:42:08

879

400.300

12:40:59

948

399.600

12:36:52

944

400.000

12:35:23

876

400.000

12:35:05

958

400.000

12:33:21

726

400.300

12:27:06

231

400.300

12:27:06

600

400.300

12:23:33

194

400.300

12:23:33

848

400.800

12:21:26

972

400.600

12:17:37

952

400.300

12:12:49

831

400.600

12:11:34

440

400.400

12:06:38

378

400.400

12:06:38

886

400.400

12:06:38

965

400.400

12:03:15

847

401.600

12:02:12

338

401.800

12:02:01

630

401.800

12:02:01

826

402.100

12:00:33

937

402.000

11:56:49

869

401.800

11:51:03

933

402.600

11:47:03

835

402.900

11:45:55

876

403.400

11:45:19

875

403.200

11:36:49

141

403.400

11:35:19

897

403.400

11:35:19

1620

403.700

11:35:19

53

402.800

11:31:23

44

402.800

11:31:23

124

402.800

11:31:23

237

402.800

11:31:23

866

401.300

11:21:02

839

401.200

11:16:58

884

401.800

11:14:56

854

402.200

11:12:58

905

400.600

11:06:23

875

400.600

11:03:30

955

400.600

10:59:59

943

400.300

10:58:58

1458

400.400

10:58:40

909

399.200

10:51:16

1139

399.200

10:51:16

892

399.300

10:45:31

799

399.800

10:42:13

43

399.800

10:42:13

905

399.800

10:42:13

1547

400.100

10:42:13

953

399.400

10:40:56

915

398.100

10:29:49

916

399.000

10:26:33

927

398.800

10:24:22

854

398.500

10:23:19

986

398.900

10:22:12

1029

399.000

10:22:09

45

399.000

10:22:09

830

399.100

10:21:53

5

399.100

10:21:53

2550

398.900

10:20:13

1290

398.800

10:18:36

1005

398.900

10:18:36

210

399.000

10:18:25

690

399.000

10:18:25

914

399.000

10:18:25

847

399.000

10:18:08

941

398.900

10:17:08

861

398.900

10:16:40

781

398.900

10:16:40

958

399.100

10:15:36

863

399.200

10:14:17

911

399.800

10:13:04

840

399.800

10:12:12

941

399.700

10:10:44

925

400.200

10:05:52

822

400.400

10:05:37

930

400.200

10:05:07

947

400.300

10:01:55

891

399.700

09:59:33

872

399.200

09:58:26

824

399.600

09:56:07

851

400.000

09:56:02

843

399.400

09:53:07

854

399.100

09:50:25

928

399.200

09:48:21

1035

399.600

09:45:47

963

399.800

09:45:44

832

398.900

09:43:03

856

398.800

09:40:10

965

399.100

09:39:33

838

398.700

09:36:03

859

400.200

09:33:03

862

400.700

09:33:01

967

401.100

09:32:55

868

401.500

09:31:00

914

401.600

09:28:32

863

401.600

09:26:34

932

400.200

09:21:11

843

400.800

09:19:34

902

401.100

09:18:02

122

399.100

09:12:57

71

399.100

09:12:57

642

399.100

09:12:57

953

399.100

09:11:27

876

398.900

09:10:35

863

399.600

09:06:40

887

400.800

09:05:12

939

401.000

09:03:07

889

401.700

09:02:57

905

400.600

09:00:10

919

401.000

09:00:02

818

401.000

08:56:55

913

401.100

08:56:18

1083

400.200

08:54:17

1158

400.400

08:53:46

851

400.400

08:52:29

915

400.800

08:52:16

886

401.100

08:50:08

868

401.100

08:49:11

898

401.800

08:47:31

950

403.200

08:43:54

800

403.600

08:43:30

845

403.600

08:43:30

244

402.300

08:40:21

720

402.300

08:40:21

949

401.900

08:38:11

780

402.000

08:35:38

925

402.300

08:35:38

975

401.300

08:34:48

1041

402.200

08:33:44

816

402.600

08:33:44

898

402.600

08:33:44

814

403.900

08:33:36

809

404.700

08:32:55

854

405.500

08:32:05

792

406.800

08:31:59

885

407.200

08:31:18

841

406.600

08:29:27

857

408.400

08:26:49

869

408.800

08:24:34

992

409.100

08:24:11

934

409.300

08:24:03

980

409.500

08:24:03

885

409.100

08:19:49

898

409.300

08:18:58

950

409.700

08:17:54

798

410.000

08:17:43

841

410.100

08:17:43

920

410.200

08:17:26

842

410.200

08:17:26

954

410.600

08:12:38

828

411.400

08:08:16

945

411.600

08:05:51

900

412.100

08:04:02

788

412.300

08:04:02

2994

411.200

08:01:14

41

411.200

08:01:14

3176

411.000

08:01:14

© 2026 PR Newswire
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