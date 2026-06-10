Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.185p. The highest price paid per share was 436.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 426.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,906,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,552,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
377
435.100
08:03:26
611
435.100
08:03:26
808
436.300
08:03:26
857
432.000
08:08:02
1019
432.500
08:15:35
1253
434.700
08:24:51
136
434.200
08:25:12
1040
434.200
08:25:12
835
434.600
08:28:00
12
434.600
08:28:00
948
434.900
08:33:27
745
433.900
08:40:16
137
433.900
08:42:43
933
433.200
08:49:11
884
433.200
08:59:54
831
433.700
09:01:32
879
433.200
09:02:50
914
433.200
09:16:35
990
433.700
09:24:24
902
433.600
09:28:32
95
432.700
09:33:05
138
432.700
09:33:39
143
432.800
09:34:31
157
432.800
09:34:51
134
432.800
09:35:12
116
432.800
09:39:37
356
432.800
09:39:37
936
433.700
09:43:57
933
433.600
09:55:11
279
434.300
10:02:09
655
434.300
10:02:09
825
434.100
10:07:12
937
434.100
10:13:59
422
433.900
10:15:02
518
433.900
10:15:02
987
434.300
10:27:54
956
435.400
10:30:17
867
434.900
10:31:27
7
434.900
10:31:27
941
435.600
10:37:00
351
435.300
10:39:08
495
435.300
10:39:08
814
434.600
10:42:22
921
435.100
10:51:40
874
435.300
10:51:40
748
435.000
10:52:49
134
435.000
10:52:49
971
435.300
10:55:12
839
435.900
11:00:04
800
435.900
11:00:04
675
434.800
11:02:24
293
434.800
11:02:24
866
434.000
11:07:45
958
433.300
11:15:38
917
432.800
11:22:01
737
433.000
11:23:46
248
433.000
11:23:46
1180
434.100
11:30:05
836
434.100
11:33:02
807
434.200
11:40:27
859
434.600
11:40:27
854
433.600
11:43:04
81
433.600
11:46:49
993
433.700
11:49:53
869
433.600
11:52:51
972
433.400
11:58:50
931
433.600
12:02:38
843
431.500
12:04:42
963
430.000
12:09:33
889
431.000
12:10:21
846
430.800
12:11:44
381
430.500
12:16:41
474
430.500
12:16:41
896
430.700
12:24:15
10
430.700
12:24:15
886
|
428.300
12:25:20
889
429.900
12:31:47
818
429.900
12:35:19
360
429.800
12:38:51
441
429.800
12:38:51
1160
430.900
12:50:20
925
431.100
12:52:39
996
430.700
12:56:19
914
430.700
13:04:37
905
430.400
13:08:38
942
430.400
13:15:01
823
429.900
13:22:53
980
431.400
13:27:27
811
430.700
13:29:46
949
431.100
13:31:42
1028
431.100
13:31:42
858
431.800
13:34:57
5
431.800
13:34:57
920
431.400
13:35:10
909
432.000
13:40:41
1020
432.000
13:40:41
881
431.500
13:42:32
844
431.400
13:43:27
780
430.900
13:48:29
25
430.900
13:48:29
844
431.300
13:53:02
914
430.200
13:55:24
795
429.700
13:59:07
99
429.700
13:59:07
821
429.300
14:02:58
932
427.600
14:07:12
912
427.600
14:10:50
898
427.400
14:17:21
665
426.800
14:18:43
241
426.800
14:18:43
994
427.000
14:22:06
189
426.600
14:24:49
688
426.600
14:24:49
901
426.600
14:27:26
871
426.400
14:27:40
264
426.300
14:29:47
713
426.300
14:29:47
819
427.400
14:30:56
918
427.200
14:31:02
967
426.600
14:31:51
992
426.600
14:33:28
918
428.200
14:36:43
943
427.700
14:36:53
927
428.500
14:37:42
815
429.000
14:39:26
90
428.800
14:39:27
875
428.800
14:39:27
880
430.600
14:41:31
827
429.800
14:42:00
868
429.000
14:43:00
843
429.700
14:44:23
881
429.500
14:44:36
958
429.500
14:44:36
882
428.900
14:45:22
29
428.800
14:48:24
901
428.800
14:48:24
929
429.700
14:49:19
881
429.500
14:49:53
798
429.100
14:50:57
995
430.200
14:57:35
963
430.900
14:58:33
814
430.800
14:58:34
539
430.700
14:58:36
356
430.700
14:58:36
150
430.500
14:59:39
197
430.500
14:59:41
476
430.500
14:59:41
873
430.300
15:00:17
861
430.000
15:03:18
982
429.700
15:04:05
799
429.300
15:04:36
971
428.800
15:06:26
1242
428.900
15:10:47
992
429.100
15:13:00
813
428.600
15:13:02
123
428.600
15:13:02
844
428.900
15:13:02
891
428.600
15:14:51
938
428.200
15:16:27
934
428.000
15:22:38
1011
428.200
15:22:38
79
427.000
15:25:18
813
427.000
15:25:18
816
427.000
15:25:18
861
426.600
15:28:30
1246
428.600
15:31:13
885
428.400
15:31:46
837
430.500
15:36:48
798
430.500
15:37:58
950
430.800
15:39:25
802
430.800
15:40:33
883
430.800
15:41:28
285
430.600
15:42:03
347
430.600
15:42:03
857
430.500
15:42:13
253
430.500
15:45:21
810
431.100
15:47:32
849
431.100
15:48:43
34
431.300
15:50:35
540
431.500
15:51:12
394
431.500
15:51:12
962
431.400
15:51:13
311
431.500
15:52:46
957
431.900
15:53:26
907
431.800
15:53:32
879
431.500
15:54:26
836
431.100
15:55:35
842
431.300
15:55:35
826
430.500
15:57:40
839
430.500
15:59:45
935
430.600
16:01:05
157
432.500
16:03:10
1300
432.500
16:03:10
964
432.300
16:03:17
891
432.400
16:03:54
873
432.000
16:04:26
835
431.900
16:05:11
826
431.900
16:06:00
797
432.200
16:07:55
4
432.200
16:07:55
810
432.000
16:08:27
973
431.900
16:08:44
821
431.700
16:10:07
213
431.100
16:12:05
516
431.100
16:12:05
391
430.800
16:12:30
574
430.800
16:12:46
990
431.300
16:14:25
810
431.300
16:15:12
1216
431.500
16:17:22
182
431.300
16:17:52
231
431.300
16:17:52
375
431.300
16:17:52
265
431.400
16:18:52