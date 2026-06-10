Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 18:10
5,016 Euro
-1,92 % -0,098
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0185,09618:18
5,0145,09418:15
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.185p. The highest price paid per share was 436.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 426.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,906,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,552,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

377

435.100

08:03:26

611

435.100

08:03:26

808

436.300

08:03:26

857

432.000

08:08:02

1019

432.500

08:15:35

1253

434.700

08:24:51

136

434.200

08:25:12

1040

434.200

08:25:12

835

434.600

08:28:00

12

434.600

08:28:00

948

434.900

08:33:27

745

433.900

08:40:16

137

433.900

08:42:43

933

433.200

08:49:11

884

433.200

08:59:54

831

433.700

09:01:32

879

433.200

09:02:50

914

433.200

09:16:35

990

433.700

09:24:24

902

433.600

09:28:32

95

432.700

09:33:05

138

432.700

09:33:39

143

432.800

09:34:31

157

432.800

09:34:51

134

432.800

09:35:12

116

432.800

09:39:37

356

432.800

09:39:37

936

433.700

09:43:57

933

433.600

09:55:11

279

434.300

10:02:09

655

434.300

10:02:09

825

434.100

10:07:12

937

434.100

10:13:59

422

433.900

10:15:02

518

433.900

10:15:02

987

434.300

10:27:54

956

435.400

10:30:17

867

434.900

10:31:27

7

434.900

10:31:27

941

435.600

10:37:00

351

435.300

10:39:08

495

435.300

10:39:08

814

434.600

10:42:22

921

435.100

10:51:40

874

435.300

10:51:40

748

435.000

10:52:49

134

435.000

10:52:49

971

435.300

10:55:12

839

435.900

11:00:04

800

435.900

11:00:04

675

434.800

11:02:24

293

434.800

11:02:24

866

434.000

11:07:45

958

433.300

11:15:38

917

432.800

11:22:01

737

433.000

11:23:46

248

433.000

11:23:46

1180

434.100

11:30:05

836

434.100

11:33:02

807

434.200

11:40:27

859

434.600

11:40:27

854

433.600

11:43:04

81

433.600

11:46:49

993

433.700

11:49:53

869

433.600

11:52:51

972

433.400

11:58:50

931

433.600

12:02:38

843

431.500

12:04:42

963

430.000

12:09:33

889

431.000

12:10:21

846

430.800

12:11:44

381

430.500

12:16:41

474

430.500

12:16:41

896

430.700

12:24:15

10

430.700

12:24:15

886

428.300

12:25:20

889

429.900

12:31:47

818

429.900

12:35:19

360

429.800

12:38:51

441

429.800

12:38:51

1160

430.900

12:50:20

925

431.100

12:52:39

996

430.700

12:56:19

914

430.700

13:04:37

905

430.400

13:08:38

942

430.400

13:15:01

823

429.900

13:22:53

980

431.400

13:27:27

811

430.700

13:29:46

949

431.100

13:31:42

1028

431.100

13:31:42

858

431.800

13:34:57

5

431.800

13:34:57

920

431.400

13:35:10

909

432.000

13:40:41

1020

432.000

13:40:41

881

431.500

13:42:32

844

431.400

13:43:27

780

430.900

13:48:29

25

430.900

13:48:29

844

431.300

13:53:02

914

430.200

13:55:24

795

429.700

13:59:07

99

429.700

13:59:07

821

429.300

14:02:58

932

427.600

14:07:12

912

427.600

14:10:50

898

427.400

14:17:21

665

426.800

14:18:43

241

426.800

14:18:43

994

427.000

14:22:06

189

426.600

14:24:49

688

426.600

14:24:49

901

426.600

14:27:26

871

426.400

14:27:40

264

426.300

14:29:47

713

426.300

14:29:47

819

427.400

14:30:56

918

427.200

14:31:02

967

426.600

14:31:51

992

426.600

14:33:28

918

428.200

14:36:43

943

427.700

14:36:53

927

428.500

14:37:42

815

429.000

14:39:26

90

428.800

14:39:27

875

428.800

14:39:27

880

430.600

14:41:31

827

429.800

14:42:00

868

429.000

14:43:00

843

429.700

14:44:23

881

429.500

14:44:36

958

429.500

14:44:36

882

428.900

14:45:22

29

428.800

14:48:24

901

428.800

14:48:24

929

429.700

14:49:19

881

429.500

14:49:53

798

429.100

14:50:57

995

430.200

14:57:35

963

430.900

14:58:33

814

430.800

14:58:34

539

430.700

14:58:36

356

430.700

14:58:36

150

430.500

14:59:39

197

430.500

14:59:41

476

430.500

14:59:41

873

430.300

15:00:17

861

430.000

15:03:18

982

429.700

15:04:05

799

429.300

15:04:36

971

428.800

15:06:26

1242

428.900

15:10:47

992

429.100

15:13:00

813

428.600

15:13:02

123

428.600

15:13:02

844

428.900

15:13:02

891

428.600

15:14:51

938

428.200

15:16:27

934

428.000

15:22:38

1011

428.200

15:22:38

79

427.000

15:25:18

813

427.000

15:25:18

816

427.000

15:25:18

861

426.600

15:28:30

1246

428.600

15:31:13

885

428.400

15:31:46

837

430.500

15:36:48

798

430.500

15:37:58

950

430.800

15:39:25

802

430.800

15:40:33

883

430.800

15:41:28

285

430.600

15:42:03

347

430.600

15:42:03

857

430.500

15:42:13

253

430.500

15:45:21

810

431.100

15:47:32

849

431.100

15:48:43

34

431.300

15:50:35

540

431.500

15:51:12

394

431.500

15:51:12

962

431.400

15:51:13

311

431.500

15:52:46

957

431.900

15:53:26

907

431.800

15:53:32

879

431.500

15:54:26

836

431.100

15:55:35

842

431.300

15:55:35

826

430.500

15:57:40

839

430.500

15:59:45

935

430.600

16:01:05

157

432.500

16:03:10

1300

432.500

16:03:10

964

432.300

16:03:17

891

432.400

16:03:54

873

432.000

16:04:26

835

431.900

16:05:11

826

431.900

16:06:00

797

432.200

16:07:55

4

432.200

16:07:55

810

432.000

16:08:27

973

431.900

16:08:44

821

431.700

16:10:07

213

431.100

16:12:05

516

431.100

16:12:05

391

430.800

16:12:30

574

430.800

16:12:46

990

431.300

16:14:25

810

431.300

16:15:12

1216

431.500

16:17:22

182

431.300

16:17:52

231

431.300

16:17:52

375

431.300

16:17:52

265

431.400

16:18:52

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.