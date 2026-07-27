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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 09:11
5,198 Euro
+0,46 % +0,024
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3925,47418:38
5,3925,47418:38
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 17:54 Uhr
113 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 452.265p. The highest price paid per share was 460.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 443.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,003,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,559,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

872

443.400

08:10:45

872

443.600

08:10:45

755

444.100

08:12:18

992

445.900

08:20:50

652

445.000

08:24:44

43

445.000

08:24:44

154

445.000

08:24:44

738

445.600

08:36:24

117

445.400

08:36:40

853

445.500

08:38:32

1473

445.500

08:38:32

827

444.700

08:40:34

840

446.500

08:54:28

785

446.500

08:54:28

737

446.000

08:58:00

751

445.800

09:02:32

739

445.300

09:02:47

260

446.800

09:12:54

475

446.800

09:12:54

724

446.500

09:13:05

735

446.700

09:13:05

818

446.700

09:15:11

743

446.700

09:15:11

353

446.500

09:21:32

520

446.500

09:21:32

315

446.500

09:34:10

520

446.500

09:34:10

462

446.100

09:37:12

422

446.100

09:37:12

844

446.200

09:43:17

864

446.100

09:49:20

226

445.900

09:56:59

623

445.900

09:57:02

752

446.600

10:02:35

17

446.300

10:04:12

852

446.300

10:04:17

742

446.000

10:08:36

709

445.800

10:13:28

786

445.300

10:13:50

809

444.900

10:16:28

824

444.900

10:19:36

788

444.500

10:20:11

757

444.500

10:28:35

791

444.300

10:28:38

884

444.300

10:33:37

712

444.400

10:39:30

770

443.800

10:40:20

100

444.400

10:51:23

789

444.400

10:51:34

676

444.400

10:51:34

520

444.100

10:57:01

768

444.100

10:57:24

356

444.100

10:57:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

29

444.000

11:07:24

90

444.000

11:07:24

201

444.000

11:07:24

610

443.900

11:07:32

226

443.900

11:07:32

741

443.700

11:14:10

785

444.200

11:19:33

785

444.100

11:20:34

996

445.400

11:31:51

85

445.400

11:31:51

51

445.300

11:32:25

739

445.400

11:33:25

820

446.500

11:39:08

838

446.500

11:40:13

833

446.800

11:44:13

569

447.000

11:48:25

832

447.000

11:48:53

160

447.000

11:48:53

865

447.900

11:54:43

877

448.000

11:55:37

818

448.700

11:59:58

829

448.700

12:01:34

794

449.100

12:05:05

765

449.100

12:05:05

853

449.000

12:05:53

793

448.800

12:09:33

727

449.800

12:17:11

820

449.800

12:23:17

739

449.800

12:23:17

746

450.700

12:29:58

851

450.500

12:29:59

790

451.000

12:35:01

594

450.600

12:38:56

163

450.600

12:38:56

11

450.800

12:46:56

149

450.800

12:46:56

86

450.800

12:46:56

780

451.600

12:52:03

712

451.500

12:52:07

793

450.800

12:53:32

845

450.800

12:55:16

157

451.500

13:02:25

1317

451.800

13:03:29

159

451.800

13:03:35

1081

452.100

13:06:15

420

451.900

13:06:27

632

451.900

13:06:27

2

451.700

13:06:33

105

451.500

13:10:32

130

451.400

13:10:32

520

451.400

13:10:32

801

451.300

13:10:32

877

451.200

13:15:35

736

450.900

13:19:35

1061

452.100

13:29:16

792

452.200

13:29:16

148

452.400

13:34:48

38

452.400

13:35:06

130

452.400

13:35:06

157

452.400

13:35:06

842

452.400

13:38:15

858

452.400

13:38:15

195

452.200

13:38:18

548

452.200

13:38:18

834

450.900

13:45:45

4

450.900

13:45:45

5

450.900

13:45:45

802

450.400

13:49:23

801

450.200

13:51:25

879

450.100

13:53:47

867

449.700

13:55:25

861

452.000

14:02:33

861

452.000

14:02:33

883

451.600

14:03:32

840

451.600

14:09:07

1

451.600

14:09:07

857

451.400

14:14:58

731

451.300

14:19:23

800

451.100

14:22:09

789

454.100

14:27:58

1422

454.200

14:27:58

883

454.000

14:28:31

838

454.300

14:30:02

57

454.300

14:30:02

692

454.300

14:30:02

811

454.300

14:30:02

854

453.400

14:31:45

880

453.100

14:32:54

799

453.100

14:32:54

1381

454.100

14:37:17

353

453.900

14:37:23

756

453.900

14:37:26

502

453.900

14:37:26

395

454.800

14:41:28

448

454.800

14:41:28

536

454.600

14:42:16

773

454.600

14:42:16

1081

454.300

14:42:20

852

454.300

14:44:14

846

456.200

14:47:56

868

456.200

14:47:56

180

456.800

14:51:19

811

456.800

14:51:19

753

456.800

14:52:33

239

456.500

14:52:35

815

456.500

14:52:35

617

456.500

14:52:35

850

456.500

14:54:22

819

456.300

14:56:19

845

456.300

14:57:30

658

456.200

14:57:39

81

456.200

14:57:39

859

455.600

14:57:50

722

455.200

14:59:59

3

455.200

14:59:59

4

455.200

14:59:59

804

455.500

15:01:16

839

455.300

15:01:21

840

456.800

15:03:33

749

456.800

15:03:33

1154

458.100

15:05:25

754

457.800

15:05:32

746

457.600

15:05:35

660

457.600

15:05:35

223

457.600

15:05:35

735

458.100

15:09:06

787

458.100

15:09:06

722

458.600

15:13:43

725

459.000

15:14:54

823

458.800

15:15:47

839

458.800

15:15:47

774

458.600

15:16:25

800

458.800

15:20:01

266

458.700

15:20:08

111

458.700

15:20:08

758

458.700

15:21:10

782

458.400

15:21:41

730

458.500

15:21:41

804

458.500

15:26:47

1330

459.000

15:28:32

926

459.300

15:29:54

438

459.300

15:30:30

356

459.300

15:30:30

181

459.000

15:31:13

520

459.000

15:31:13

520

459.000

15:31:13

872

459.700

15:38:15

501

460.200

15:39:44

354

460.200

15:39:44

725

460.300

15:41:38

746

460.300

15:41:38

1002

460.600

15:41:38

713

460.100

15:43:43

710

459.400

15:47:36

736

459.300

15:48:10

710

459.200

15:48:11

854

459.600

15:51:26

743

459.400

15:51:31

949

459.300

15:52:19

874

459.000

15:53:01

841

459.100

15:55:47

346

459.600

15:58:49

467

459.600

15:58:49

765

459.600

16:00:05

1

459.400

16:01:05

814

459.400

16:01:05

816

459.500

16:01:52

577

459.500

16:02:31

171

459.500

16:02:31

613

459.700

16:04:03

186

459.700

16:04:03

717

459.700

16:05:04

139

459.700

16:05:04

749

459.500

16:05:15

756

460.000

16:07:07

253

460.200

16:08:30

45

460.200

16:08:30

822

460.000

16:08:31

809

459.800

16:09:00

798

459.600

16:10:55

774

459.900

16:12:09

879

460.400

16:12:41

© 2026 PR Newswire
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