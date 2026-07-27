Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
27 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 452.265p. The highest price paid per share was 460.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 443.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,003,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,559,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
872
443.400
08:10:45
872
443.600
08:10:45
755
444.100
08:12:18
992
445.900
08:20:50
652
445.000
08:24:44
43
445.000
08:24:44
154
445.000
08:24:44
738
445.600
08:36:24
117
445.400
08:36:40
853
445.500
08:38:32
1473
445.500
08:38:32
827
444.700
08:40:34
840
446.500
08:54:28
785
446.500
08:54:28
737
446.000
08:58:00
751
445.800
09:02:32
739
445.300
09:02:47
260
446.800
09:12:54
475
446.800
09:12:54
724
446.500
09:13:05
735
446.700
09:13:05
818
446.700
09:15:11
743
446.700
09:15:11
353
446.500
09:21:32
520
446.500
09:21:32
315
446.500
09:34:10
520
446.500
09:34:10
462
446.100
09:37:12
422
446.100
09:37:12
844
446.200
09:43:17
864
446.100
09:49:20
226
445.900
09:56:59
623
445.900
09:57:02
752
446.600
10:02:35
17
446.300
10:04:12
852
446.300
10:04:17
742
446.000
10:08:36
709
445.800
10:13:28
786
445.300
10:13:50
809
444.900
10:16:28
824
444.900
10:19:36
788
444.500
10:20:11
757
444.500
10:28:35
791
444.300
10:28:38
884
444.300
10:33:37
712
444.400
10:39:30
770
443.800
10:40:20
100
444.400
10:51:23
789
444.400
10:51:34
676
444.400
10:51:34
520
444.100
10:57:01
768
444.100
10:57:24
356
444.100
10:57:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
29
444.000
11:07:24
90
444.000
11:07:24
201
444.000
11:07:24
610
443.900
11:07:32
226
443.900
11:07:32
741
443.700
11:14:10
785
444.200
11:19:33
785
444.100
11:20:34
996
445.400
11:31:51
85
445.400
11:31:51
51
445.300
11:32:25
739
445.400
11:33:25
820
446.500
11:39:08
838
446.500
11:40:13
833
446.800
11:44:13
569
447.000
11:48:25
832
447.000
11:48:53
160
447.000
11:48:53
865
447.900
11:54:43
877
448.000
11:55:37
818
448.700
11:59:58
829
448.700
12:01:34
794
449.100
12:05:05
765
449.100
12:05:05
853
449.000
12:05:53
793
448.800
12:09:33
727
449.800
12:17:11
820
449.800
12:23:17
739
449.800
12:23:17
746
450.700
12:29:58
851
450.500
12:29:59
790
451.000
12:35:01
594
450.600
12:38:56
163
450.600
12:38:56
11
450.800
12:46:56
149
450.800
12:46:56
86
450.800
12:46:56
780
451.600
12:52:03
712
451.500
12:52:07
793
450.800
12:53:32
845
450.800
12:55:16
157
451.500
13:02:25
1317
451.800
13:03:29
159
451.800
13:03:35
1081
452.100
13:06:15
420
451.900
13:06:27
632
451.900
13:06:27
2
451.700
13:06:33
105
451.500
13:10:32
130
451.400
13:10:32
520
451.400
13:10:32
801
451.300
13:10:32
877
451.200
13:15:35
736
450.900
13:19:35
1061
452.100
13:29:16
792
452.200
13:29:16
148
452.400
13:34:48
38
452.400
13:35:06
130
452.400
13:35:06
157
452.400
13:35:06
842
452.400
13:38:15
858
452.400
13:38:15
195
452.200
13:38:18
548
452.200
13:38:18
834
450.900
13:45:45
4
450.900
13:45:45
5
450.900
13:45:45
802
450.400
13:49:23
801
450.200
13:51:25
879
450.100
13:53:47
867
449.700
13:55:25
861
452.000
14:02:33
861
452.000
14:02:33
883
451.600
14:03:32
840
451.600
14:09:07
1
451.600
14:09:07
857
451.400
14:14:58
731
451.300
14:19:23
800
451.100
14:22:09
789
454.100
14:27:58
1422
454.200
14:27:58
883
454.000
14:28:31
838
454.300
14:30:02
57
454.300
14:30:02
692
454.300
14:30:02
811
454.300
14:30:02
854
453.400
14:31:45
880
453.100
14:32:54
799
453.100
14:32:54
1381
454.100
14:37:17
353
453.900
14:37:23
756
453.900
14:37:26
502
453.900
14:37:26
395
454.800
14:41:28
448
454.800
14:41:28
536
454.600
14:42:16
773
454.600
14:42:16
1081
454.300
14:42:20
852
454.300
14:44:14
846
456.200
14:47:56
868
456.200
14:47:56
180
456.800
14:51:19
811
456.800
14:51:19
753
456.800
14:52:33
239
456.500
14:52:35
815
456.500
14:52:35
617
456.500
14:52:35
850
456.500
14:54:22
819
456.300
14:56:19
845
456.300
14:57:30
658
456.200
14:57:39
81
456.200
14:57:39
859
455.600
14:57:50
722
455.200
14:59:59
3
455.200
14:59:59
4
455.200
14:59:59
804
455.500
15:01:16
839
455.300
15:01:21
840
456.800
15:03:33
749
456.800
15:03:33
1154
458.100
15:05:25
754
457.800
15:05:32
746
457.600
15:05:35
660
457.600
15:05:35
223
457.600
15:05:35
735
458.100
15:09:06
787
458.100
15:09:06
722
458.600
15:13:43
725
459.000
15:14:54
823
458.800
15:15:47
839
458.800
15:15:47
774
458.600
15:16:25
800
458.800
15:20:01
266
458.700
15:20:08
111
458.700
15:20:08
758
458.700
15:21:10
782
458.400
15:21:41
730
458.500
15:21:41
804
458.500
15:26:47
1330
459.000
15:28:32
926
459.300
15:29:54
438
459.300
15:30:30
356
459.300
15:30:30
181
459.000
15:31:13
520
459.000
15:31:13
520
459.000
15:31:13
872
459.700
15:38:15
501
460.200
15:39:44
354
460.200
15:39:44
725
460.300
15:41:38
746
460.300
15:41:38
1002
460.600
15:41:38
713
460.100
15:43:43
710
459.400
15:47:36
736
459.300
15:48:10
710
459.200
15:48:11
854
459.600
15:51:26
743
459.400
15:51:31
949
459.300
15:52:19
874
459.000
15:53:01
841
459.100
15:55:47
346
459.600
15:58:49
467
459.600
15:58:49
765
459.600
16:00:05
1
459.400
16:01:05
814
459.400
16:01:05
816
459.500
16:01:52
577
459.500
16:02:31
171
459.500
16:02:31
613
459.700
16:04:03
186
459.700
16:04:03
717
459.700
16:05:04
139
459.700
16:05:04
749
459.500
16:05:15
756
460.000
16:07:07
253
460.200
16:08:30
45
460.200
16:08:30
822
460.000
16:08:31
809
459.800
16:09:00
798
459.600
16:10:55
774
459.900
16:12:09
879
460.400
16:12:41