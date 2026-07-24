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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 18:01
5,072 Euro
-0,74 % -0,038
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1545,23218:44
5,1545,23218:32
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
135 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 433.583p. The highest price paid per share was 440.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,853,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,709,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

178

439.800

16:13:24

130

439.800

16:13:24

1137

439.700

16:13:03

755

439.800

16:12:03

831

440.000

16:10:38

729

440.100

16:09:27

868

440.300

16:09:27

125

440.100

16:07:41

69

440.100

16:07:36

14

440.200

16:07:28

766

440.000

16:05:12

764

440.200

16:04:57

49

440.200

16:04:57

795

439.800

16:02:37

865

439.800

16:02:37

844

440.000

16:01:04

730

439.500

15:59:37

822

439.700

15:59:11

423

439.900

15:59:10

782

439.300

15:57:40

684

439.100

15:56:54

732

437.800

15:53:37

843

438.000

15:53:37

787

437.400

15:51:48

940

437.600

15:51:04

1254

435.800

15:49:12

843

436.000

15:45:47

837

436.400

15:44:50

813

436.500

15:44:50

824

436.800

15:43:47

865

435.900

15:39:36

946

436.100

15:38:27

777

436.300

15:38:10

805

436.200

15:36:33

728

436.200

15:35:27

747

435.900

15:32:59

780

436.100

15:31:26

827

436.300

15:31:25

809

435.500

15:28:53

816

436.000

15:28:31

766

436.100

15:28:31

29

436.100

15:28:31

28

436.100

15:28:31

807

436.300

15:27:14

872

435.700

15:25:20

730

435.700

15:25:20

558

435.300

15:21:33

851

435.400

15:21:33

738

435.400

15:16:37

6

435.400

15:16:37

858

435.500

15:16:37

832

435.400

15:13:52

473

435.400

15:13:52

279

435.400

15:13:52

879

435.600

15:13:51

810

435.600

15:12:51

149

435.600

15:12:50

752

435.600

15:11:50

861

436.100

15:11:48

9

436.100

15:11:48

885

435.800

15:09:50

1574

435.400

15:09:05

887

435.000

15:04:54

322

435.900

15:04:23

900

435.900

15:04:23

1504

435.900

15:04:23

761

435.900

15:04:23

1511

435.900

15:04:23

851

435.900

15:02:07

805

436.000

15:02:07

866

435.600

14:59:58

1

435.600

14:59:58

939

435.700

14:59:24

755

435.700

14:59:24

755

436.000

14:59:03

788

435.000

14:56:01

839

435.000

14:54:30

796

435.000

14:54:30

788

435.000

14:49:53

740

435.300

14:49:47

824

435.000

14:47:50

805

435.300

14:44:03

848

436.000

14:42:38

821

436.500

14:42:09

861

436.500

14:42:09

765

435.300

14:38:23

175

435.800

14:38:11

851

435.700

14:38:11

614

435.800

14:38:11

28

435.800

14:38:11

828

435.800

14:38:11

767

434.600

14:34:11

724

434.600

14:34:11

869

434.800

14:33:39

763

434.800

14:31:31

1097

434.800

14:31:31

716

435.700

14:30:54

798

435.500

14:29:59

733

435.500

14:29:41

798

435.500

14:29:41

829

434.500

14:27:23

2022

432.700

14:22:29

763

431.900

14:16:07

801

432.400

14:13:20

24

432.400

14:13:20

1

432.400

14:13:20

868

432.600

14:11:44

715

432.800

14:08:55

715

433.000

14:08:55

193

430.600

14:04:41

567

430.600

14:04:41

740

430.600

14:04:41

689

430.600

14:01:38

88

430.600

14:01:38

1103

430.800

14:01:05

720

430.000

13:54:31

221

430.000

13:54:31

724

430.000

13:54:31

720

430.000

13:50:40

846

430.000

13:41:33

64

430.000

13:41:33

758

430.000

13:41:32

875

430.200

13:41:27

148

430.300

13:40:47

40

430.400

13:38:47

698

430.400

13:38:47

768

430.200

13:37:58

818

429.300

13:34:48

803

429.300

13:34:48

746

429.200

13:30:06

59

429.200

13:30:06

779

429.100

13:30:06

96

429.400

13:28:44

805

429.400

13:28:44

94

429.400

13:28:09

149

429.300

13:25:57

149

429.300

13:25:57

712

429.400

13:22:16

25

429.400

13:21:02

678

429.500

13:21:02

28

429.500

13:21:02

27

429.500

13:21:02

826

429.400

13:16:12

716

429.400

13:15:06

372

428.300

13:02:42

403

428.300

13:02:42

861

429.000

13:00:01

798

429.000

13:00:01

1125

428.800

12:54:10

49

428.300

12:44:38

708

428.300

12:44:38

857

428.300

12:44:38

746

428.200

12:37:58

933

428.200

12:37:58

418

427.200

12:27:30

616

427.400

12:18:15

98

427.400

12:17:48

593

427.400

12:17:27

287

427.400

12:17:27

91

427.200

12:10:47

187

427.200

12:10:47

187

427.200

12:10:47

550

428.500

12:04:45

303

428.500

12:04:45

841

428.600

12:02:00

770

428.700

12:01:15

770

428.800

12:01:13

755

429.300

11:59:41

861

429.500

11:59:38

764

428.900

11:58:06

721

428.400

11:48:01

788

428.600

11:48:00

486

429.100

11:34:13

330

429.100

11:34:13

815

429.300

11:34:13

718

429.100

11:30:00

173

429.500

11:18:36

649

429.500

11:18:36

789

429.800

11:15:36

815

430.000

11:12:47

837

429.500

11:10:53

264

430.400

11:00:16

512

430.400

11:00:16

733

430.400

11:00:16

694

430.600

10:59:18

20

430.600

10:59:18

19

430.600

10:59:18

750

430.600

10:56:59

5

430.600

10:56:59

867

430.800

10:42:44

864

431.100

10:42:41

773

431.100

10:42:41

778

430.800

10:32:06

853

430.700

10:29:22

767

430.900

10:27:26

797

430.300

10:18:35

504

430.300

10:18:35

746

430.400

10:18:35

318

430.300

10:18:16

799

430.400

10:15:05

732

430.800

10:13:04

861

431.200

10:05:35

475

431.400

10:05:10

242

431.400

10:05:09

850

432.000

10:02:20

824

432.700

09:58:08

768

433.400

09:53:05

793

433.900

09:47:46

878

434.000

09:43:35

908

434.500

09:43:04

734

435.000

09:41:33

869

435.000

09:41:33

848

435.500

09:38:04

742

433.400

09:31:01

833

432.700

09:21:46

763

432.900

09:17:41

840

433.300

09:11:49

718

433.500

09:01:30

817

434.600

08:55:47

890

434.800

08:34:29

877

433.800

08:27:05

930

434.100

08:22:51

746

434.500

08:22:47

901

434.000

08:04:13

738

434.500

08:03:56

776

434.600

08:03:56

335

434.600

08:03:56

226

434.600

08:03:56

177

434.600

08:03:40

© 2026 PR Newswire
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