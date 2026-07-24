Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
24 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 433.583p. The highest price paid per share was 440.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,853,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,709,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
178
439.800
16:13:24
130
439.800
16:13:24
1137
439.700
16:13:03
755
439.800
16:12:03
831
440.000
16:10:38
729
440.100
16:09:27
868
440.300
16:09:27
125
440.100
16:07:41
69
440.100
16:07:36
14
440.200
16:07:28
766
440.000
16:05:12
764
440.200
16:04:57
49
440.200
16:04:57
795
439.800
16:02:37
865
439.800
16:02:37
844
440.000
16:01:04
730
439.500
15:59:37
822
439.700
15:59:11
423
439.900
15:59:10
782
439.300
15:57:40
684
439.100
15:56:54
732
437.800
15:53:37
843
438.000
15:53:37
787
437.400
15:51:48
940
437.600
15:51:04
1254
435.800
15:49:12
843
436.000
15:45:47
837
436.400
15:44:50
813
436.500
15:44:50
824
436.800
15:43:47
865
435.900
15:39:36
946
436.100
15:38:27
777
436.300
15:38:10
805
436.200
15:36:33
728
436.200
15:35:27
747
435.900
15:32:59
780
436.100
15:31:26
827
436.300
15:31:25
809
435.500
15:28:53
816
436.000
15:28:31
766
436.100
15:28:31
29
436.100
15:28:31
28
436.100
15:28:31
|
807
436.300
15:27:14
872
435.700
15:25:20
730
435.700
15:25:20
558
435.300
15:21:33
851
435.400
15:21:33
738
435.400
15:16:37
6
435.400
15:16:37
858
435.500
15:16:37
832
435.400
15:13:52
473
435.400
15:13:52
279
435.400
15:13:52
879
435.600
15:13:51
810
435.600
15:12:51
149
435.600
15:12:50
752
435.600
15:11:50
861
436.100
15:11:48
9
|
436.100
15:11:48
885
435.800
15:09:50
1574
435.400
15:09:05
887
435.000
15:04:54
322
435.900
15:04:23
900
435.900
15:04:23
1504
435.900
15:04:23
761
435.900
15:04:23
1511
435.900
15:04:23
851
435.900
15:02:07
805
436.000
15:02:07
866
435.600
14:59:58
1
435.600
14:59:58
939
435.700
14:59:24
755
435.700
14:59:24
755
436.000
14:59:03
788
435.000
14:56:01
839
435.000
14:54:30
796
435.000
14:54:30
788
435.000
14:49:53
740
435.300
14:49:47
824
435.000
14:47:50
805
435.300
14:44:03
848
436.000
14:42:38
821
436.500
14:42:09
861
436.500
14:42:09
765
435.300
14:38:23
175
435.800
14:38:11
851
435.700
14:38:11
614
435.800
14:38:11
28
435.800
14:38:11
828
435.800
14:38:11
767
434.600
14:34:11
724
434.600
14:34:11
869
434.800
14:33:39
763
434.800
14:31:31
1097
434.800
14:31:31
716
435.700
14:30:54
798
435.500
14:29:59
733
435.500
14:29:41
798
435.500
14:29:41
829
434.500
14:27:23
2022
432.700
14:22:29
763
431.900
14:16:07
801
432.400
14:13:20
24
432.400
14:13:20
1
432.400
14:13:20
868
432.600
14:11:44
715
432.800
14:08:55
715
433.000
14:08:55
193
430.600
14:04:41
567
430.600
14:04:41
740
430.600
14:04:41
689
430.600
14:01:38
88
430.600
14:01:38
1103
430.800
14:01:05
720
430.000
13:54:31
221
430.000
13:54:31
724
430.000
13:54:31
720
430.000
13:50:40
846
430.000
13:41:33
64
430.000
13:41:33
758
430.000
13:41:32
875
430.200
13:41:27
148
430.300
13:40:47
40
430.400
13:38:47
698
430.400
13:38:47
768
430.200
13:37:58
818
429.300
13:34:48
803
429.300
13:34:48
746
429.200
13:30:06
59
429.200
13:30:06
779
429.100
13:30:06
96
429.400
13:28:44
805
429.400
13:28:44
94
429.400
13:28:09
149
429.300
13:25:57
149
429.300
13:25:57
712
429.400
13:22:16
25
429.400
13:21:02
678
429.500
13:21:02
28
429.500
13:21:02
27
429.500
13:21:02
826
429.400
13:16:12
716
429.400
13:15:06
372
428.300
13:02:42
403
428.300
13:02:42
861
429.000
13:00:01
798
429.000
13:00:01
1125
428.800
12:54:10
49
428.300
12:44:38
708
428.300
12:44:38
857
428.300
12:44:38
746
428.200
12:37:58
933
428.200
12:37:58
418
427.200
12:27:30
616
427.400
12:18:15
98
427.400
12:17:48
593
427.400
12:17:27
287
427.400
12:17:27
91
427.200
12:10:47
187
427.200
12:10:47
187
427.200
12:10:47
550
428.500
12:04:45
303
428.500
12:04:45
841
428.600
12:02:00
770
428.700
12:01:15
770
428.800
12:01:13
755
429.300
11:59:41
861
429.500
11:59:38
764
428.900
11:58:06
721
428.400
11:48:01
788
428.600
11:48:00
486
429.100
11:34:13
330
429.100
|
11:34:13
815
429.300
11:34:13
718
429.100
11:30:00
173
429.500
11:18:36
649
429.500
11:18:36
789
429.800
11:15:36
815
430.000
11:12:47
837
429.500
11:10:53
264
430.400
11:00:16
512
430.400
11:00:16
733
430.400
11:00:16
694
430.600
10:59:18
20
430.600
10:59:18
19
430.600
10:59:18
750
430.600
10:56:59
5
430.600
10:56:59
867
430.800
10:42:44
864
431.100
10:42:41
773
431.100
10:42:41
778
430.800
10:32:06
853
430.700
10:29:22
767
430.900
10:27:26
797
430.300
10:18:35
504
430.300
10:18:35
746
430.400
10:18:35
318
430.300
10:18:16
799
430.400
10:15:05
732
430.800
10:13:04
861
431.200
10:05:35
475
431.400
10:05:10
242
431.400
10:05:09
850
432.000
10:02:20
824
432.700
09:58:08
768
433.400
09:53:05
793
433.900
09:47:46
878
434.000
09:43:35
908
434.500
09:43:04
734
435.000
09:41:33
869
435.000
09:41:33
848
435.500
09:38:04
742
433.400
09:31:01
833
432.700
09:21:46
763
432.900
09:17:41
840
433.300
09:11:49
718
433.500
09:01:30
817
434.600
08:55:47
890
434.800
08:34:29
877
433.800
08:27:05
930
434.100
08:22:51
746
434.500
08:22:47
901
434.000
08:04:13
738
434.500
08:03:56
776
434.600
08:03:56
335
434.600
08:03:56
226
434.600
08:03:56
177
434.600
08:03:40