Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
21 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 442.788p. The highest price paid per share was 449.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 439.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,403,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,159,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
652
444.700
16:12:35
735
444.800
16:12:29
802
444.600
16:11:13
714
444.600
16:10:32
822
444.300
16:09:37
867
444.200
16:08:41
840
444.300
16:07:57
765
443.800
16:06:42
195
443.900
16:05:58
872
443.700
16:05:06
779
443.500
16:04:06
825
443.200
16:01:47
840
443.400
16:01:46
791
443.500
15:58:41
818
443.900
15:57:42
773
444.000
15:56:49
760
443.700
15:55:00
802
443.700
15:54:36
851
443.700
15:53:11
864
443.900
15:52:53
771
444.000
15:52:53
1679
443.100
15:49:38
193
443.100
15:49:38
703
442.400
15:43:53
753
442.500
15:43:53
725
441.900
15:41:57
519
441.900
15:41:57
745
442.400
15:41:33
85
442.400
15:41:29
36
442.400
15:41:29
132
442.400
15:41:26
635
441.400
15:39:40
554
441.400
15:39:40
786
441.200
15:38:56
839
443.800
15:34:48
862
444.200
15:34:18
766
444.200
15:34:18
794
444.200
15:34:18
777
444.700
15:30:18
749
444.700
15:30:18
786
445.100
15:28:43
745
443.700
15:25:00
763
443.800
15:25:00
866
443.500
15:23:06
742
443.300
15:17:45
729
443.300
15:17:45
728
443.300
15:13:48
866
443.400
15:13:48
854
442.700
15:09:04
861
442.700
15:09:04
789
443.000
15:04:33
875
443.000
15:04:33
859
442.700
15:01:02
30
442.700
15:01:02
797
442.700
15:00:54
741
444.700
14:58:27
780
445.800
14:57:59
794
445.900
14:57:51
5
445.900
14:57:51
769
445.000
14:54:42
927
444.500
14:52:55
723
444.700
14:52:15
745
444.700
14:52:15
852
443.900
14:47:45
770
444.200
14:47:08
825
444.400
14:47:03
728
443.600
14:45:03
515
443.000
14:41:48
223
443.000
14:41:48
789
443.600
14:40:16
795
444.700
14:38:13
612
444.900
14:38:12
75
444.900
14:38:12
75
444.900
14:38:12
759
445.400
14:36:17
835
445.600
14:35:51
805
445.700
14:35:51
1251
443.500
14:31:46
122
443.400
14:31:46
611
443.400
14:31:46
848
443.400
14:31:46
1189
442.100
14:27:44
756
442.300
14:26:58
871
442.400
14:24:26
710
442.500
14:20:55
831
442.100
14:17:43
755
442.600
14:16:07
735
442.600
14:16:07
750
442.600
14:13:34
795
441.800
14:02:12
875
442.200
13:58:30
738
442.000
13:55:39
733
442.000
13:52:25
875
441.300
13:47:16
863
441.500
13:43:42
816
441.300
13:43:42
747
441.600
13:39:11
788
441.900
13:35:17
912
442.400
13:34:15
868
442.600
13:34:10
808
442.800
13:33:39
231
442.200
13:29:32
828
442.600
13:26:32
922
442.900
13:25:15
759
442.100
13:13:30
815
442.400
13:10:03
718
442.700
13:08:56
877
443.400
13:03:30
800
442.600
12:53:02
795
443.600
12:50:53
960
444.500
12:50:53
747
444.500
12:50:53
806
443.500
12:43:46
704
441.800
12:36:18
930
441.600
12:34:32
731
441.600
12:27:23
864
441.200
12:22:33
813
441.200
12:20:56
871
441.100
12:18:37
713
441.200
12:15:08
854
441.300
12:10:07
793
441.400
12:09:24
723
441.400
12:06:52
741
441.400
12:02:00
744
441.500
11:59:04
458
441.500
11:59:04
162
441.500
11:59:04
187
441.500
11:59:04
728
441.100
11:50:34
728
441.200
11:48:32
728
441.400
11:48:32
717
441.100
11:39:15
760
441.100
11:37:29
211
440.400
11:31:31
112
440.400
11:31:31
512
440.400
11:31:31
827
440.900
11:23:47
785
439.900
11:19:36
719
441.100
11:15:14
824
441.800
11:15:14
813
441.400
11:07:02
808
441.100
11:05:27
821
441.100
11:05:27
729
441.300
11:04:52
288
440.700
10:52:43
536
440.700
10:52:43
877
440.900
10:52:16
767
440.700
10:51:19
93
439.300
10:45:10
740
439.300
10:45:10
796
439.500
10:42:40
841
440.600
10:38:36
837
441.600
10:36:12
377
443.600
10:34:46
345
443.600
10:34:46
67
443.600
10:34:46
801
443.600
10:33:24
800
443.800
10:33:24
356
442.700
10:27:40
736
442.600
10:23:01
170
442.600
10:22:01
57
442.600
10:22:01
57
442.600
10:22:01
508
442.600
10:22:01
866
442.700
10:20:00
221
442.100
10:13:09
608
442.100
10:11:57
722
441.800
10:08:59
76
441.900
10:08:58
690
441.900
10:08:58
778
442.100
10:08:58
733
442.100
10:08:58
627
440.400
10:01:14
857
441.300
09:56:48
715
441.600
09:55:47
718
441.900
09:52:41
861
441.100
09:46:59
749
441.300
09:46:17
549
440.900
09:43:00
278
440.900
09:43:00
804
441.200
09:40:00
861
441.700
09:36:57
706
441.700
09:36:57
842
441.900
09:33:47
712
442.600
09:30:45
921
442.800
09:30:08
805
442.800
09:30:08
745
443.100
09:28:27
758
443.100
09:28:27
758
442.700
09:28:11
1091
441.900
09:26:14
790
442.300
09:25:42
754
442.100
09:16:27
833
442.400
09:11:43
1079
442.900
09:11:40
711
443.500
09:06:06
830
443.600
09:06:06
713
442.400
09:03:58
832
442.500
09:03:55
940
441.900
09:00:22
827
442.400
08:59:18
791
442.700
08:58:45
44
442.700
08:58:45
788
441.900
08:51:42
877
441.900
08:51:42
710
442.100
08:51:42
780
443.100
08:44:45
974
443.200
08:37:36
299
443.200
08:37:36
474
443.200
08:34:39
598
443.100
08:27:18
105
443.100
08:27:18
809
447.500
08:15:36
843
449.000
08:07:42
982
448.100
08:00:11