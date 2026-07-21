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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 16:00
5,318 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1965,28018:58
5,1965,28018:55
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 18:12 Uhr
137 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 442.788p. The highest price paid per share was 449.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 439.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,403,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,159,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

652

444.700

16:12:35

735

444.800

16:12:29

802

444.600

16:11:13

714

444.600

16:10:32

822

444.300

16:09:37

867

444.200

16:08:41

840

444.300

16:07:57

765

443.800

16:06:42

195

443.900

16:05:58

872

443.700

16:05:06

779

443.500

16:04:06

825

443.200

16:01:47

840

443.400

16:01:46

791

443.500

15:58:41

818

443.900

15:57:42

773

444.000

15:56:49

760

443.700

15:55:00

802

443.700

15:54:36

851

443.700

15:53:11

864

443.900

15:52:53

771

444.000

15:52:53

1679

443.100

15:49:38

193

443.100

15:49:38

703

442.400

15:43:53

753

442.500

15:43:53

725

441.900

15:41:57

519

441.900

15:41:57

745

442.400

15:41:33

85

442.400

15:41:29

36

442.400

15:41:29

132

442.400

15:41:26

635

441.400

15:39:40

554

441.400

15:39:40

786

441.200

15:38:56

839

443.800

15:34:48

862

444.200

15:34:18

766

444.200

15:34:18

794

444.200

15:34:18

777

444.700

15:30:18

749

444.700

15:30:18

786

445.100

15:28:43

745

443.700

15:25:00

763

443.800

15:25:00

866

443.500

15:23:06

742

443.300

15:17:45

729

443.300

15:17:45

728

443.300

15:13:48

866

443.400

15:13:48

854

442.700

15:09:04

861

442.700

15:09:04

789

443.000

15:04:33

875

443.000

15:04:33

859

442.700

15:01:02

30

442.700

15:01:02

797

442.700

15:00:54

741

444.700

14:58:27

780

445.800

14:57:59

794

445.900

14:57:51

5

445.900

14:57:51

769

445.000

14:54:42

927

444.500

14:52:55

723

444.700

14:52:15

745

444.700

14:52:15

852

443.900

14:47:45

770

444.200

14:47:08

825

444.400

14:47:03

728

443.600

14:45:03

515

443.000

14:41:48

223

443.000

14:41:48

789

443.600

14:40:16

795

444.700

14:38:13

612

444.900

14:38:12

75

444.900

14:38:12

75

444.900

14:38:12

759

445.400

14:36:17

835

445.600

14:35:51

805

445.700

14:35:51

1251

443.500

14:31:46

122

443.400

14:31:46

611

443.400

14:31:46

848

443.400

14:31:46

1189

442.100

14:27:44

756

442.300

14:26:58

871

442.400

14:24:26

710

442.500

14:20:55

831

442.100

14:17:43

755

442.600

14:16:07

735

442.600

14:16:07

750

442.600

14:13:34

795

441.800

14:02:12

875

442.200

13:58:30

738

442.000

13:55:39

733

442.000

13:52:25

875

441.300

13:47:16

863

441.500

13:43:42

816

441.300

13:43:42

747

441.600

13:39:11

788

441.900

13:35:17

912

442.400

13:34:15

868

442.600

13:34:10

808

442.800

13:33:39

231

442.200

13:29:32

828

442.600

13:26:32

922

442.900

13:25:15

759

442.100

13:13:30

815

442.400

13:10:03

718

442.700

13:08:56

877

443.400

13:03:30

800

442.600

12:53:02

795

443.600

12:50:53

960

444.500

12:50:53

747

444.500

12:50:53

806

443.500

12:43:46

704

441.800

12:36:18

930

441.600

12:34:32

731

441.600

12:27:23

864

441.200

12:22:33

813

441.200

12:20:56

871

441.100

12:18:37

713

441.200

12:15:08

854

441.300

12:10:07

793

441.400

12:09:24

723

441.400

12:06:52

741

441.400

12:02:00

744

441.500

11:59:04

458

441.500

11:59:04

162

441.500

11:59:04

187

441.500

11:59:04

728

441.100

11:50:34

728

441.200

11:48:32

728

441.400

11:48:32

717

441.100

11:39:15

760

441.100

11:37:29

211

440.400

11:31:31

112

440.400

11:31:31

512

440.400

11:31:31

827

440.900

11:23:47

785

439.900

11:19:36

719

441.100

11:15:14

824

441.800

11:15:14

813

441.400

11:07:02

808

441.100

11:05:27

821

441.100

11:05:27

729

441.300

11:04:52

288

440.700

10:52:43

536

440.700

10:52:43

877

440.900

10:52:16

767

440.700

10:51:19

93

439.300

10:45:10

740

439.300

10:45:10

796

439.500

10:42:40

841

440.600

10:38:36

837

441.600

10:36:12

377

443.600

10:34:46

345

443.600

10:34:46

67

443.600

10:34:46

801

443.600

10:33:24

800

443.800

10:33:24

356

442.700

10:27:40

736

442.600

10:23:01

170

442.600

10:22:01

57

442.600

10:22:01

57

442.600

10:22:01

508

442.600

10:22:01

866

442.700

10:20:00

221

442.100

10:13:09

608

442.100

10:11:57

722

441.800

10:08:59

76

441.900

10:08:58

690

441.900

10:08:58

778

442.100

10:08:58

733

442.100

10:08:58

627

440.400

10:01:14

857

441.300

09:56:48

715

441.600

09:55:47

718

441.900

09:52:41

861

441.100

09:46:59

749

441.300

09:46:17

549

440.900

09:43:00

278

440.900

09:43:00

804

441.200

09:40:00

861

441.700

09:36:57

706

441.700

09:36:57

842

441.900

09:33:47

712

442.600

09:30:45

921

442.800

09:30:08

805

442.800

09:30:08

745

443.100

09:28:27

758

443.100

09:28:27

758

442.700

09:28:11

1091

441.900

09:26:14

790

442.300

09:25:42

754

442.100

09:16:27

833

442.400

09:11:43

1079

442.900

09:11:40

711

443.500

09:06:06

830

443.600

09:06:06

713

442.400

09:03:58

832

442.500

09:03:55

940

441.900

09:00:22

827

442.400

08:59:18

791

442.700

08:58:45

44

442.700

08:58:45

788

441.900

08:51:42

877

441.900

08:51:42

710

442.100

08:51:42

780

443.100

08:44:45

974

443.200

08:37:36

299

443.200

08:37:36

474

443.200

08:34:39

598

443.100

08:27:18

105

443.100

08:27:18

809

447.500

08:15:36

843

449.000

08:07:42

982

448.100

08:00:11

© 2026 PR Newswire
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