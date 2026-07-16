Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.536p. The highest price paid per share was 454.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,953,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,609,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
810
447.800
08:06:52
91
446.400
08:10:11
408
446.500
08:10:11
600
446.500
08:10:11
800
446.400
08:18:37
821
446.600
08:18:37
778
448.100
08:34:00
858
448.200
08:34:00
799
448.200
08:38:12
803
450.500
08:46:05
|
750
450.500
08:46:05
851
449.800
08:46:07
784
448.700
08:56:05
753
449.000
09:01:37
759
448.700
09:06:16
782
448.700
09:06:16
7
448.700
09:06:16
865
448.200
09:08:25
736
448.600
09:14:26
868
448.400
09:14:42
735
448.400
09:14:42
361
449.700
09:25:18
509
449.700
09:25:18
17
449.400
09:25:23
17
449.400
09:25:23
752
449.400
09:25:24
1102
|
449.400
09:25:24
711
449.300
09:25:26
776
449.400
09:30:25
789
449.100
09:38:08
811
449.400
09:48:23
624
449.300
09:48:59
200
449.300
09:48:59
721
449.100
09:50:31
794
448.900
09:53:03
867
448.800
09:58:26
763
448.800
09:58:34
799
448.400
10:03:00
48
448.100
10:03:46
844
449.000
10:06:28
758
449.700
10:07:56
746
449.800
10:09:22
872
449.800
10:09:22
841
449.700
10:11:09
768
449.300
10:13:41
753
448.700
10:19:12
794
449.400
10:23:29
857
449.200
10:24:54
776
449.200
10:24:54
796
449.300
10:33:48
808
449.200
10:34:46
738
449.300
10:38:50
100
449.300
10:38:50
830
449.300
10:38:50
843
449.600
10:53:57
720
449.500
10:56:29
818
449.500
10:57:35
773
449.800
11:01:28
773
450.300
11:08:43
850
449.800
11:11:45
749
449.900
11:20:00
1
450.000
11:21:23
15
450.000
11:21:23
15
450.000
11:21:23
737
450.800
11:25:02
791
450.900
11:25:02
19
451.300
11:30:26
13
451.400
11:31:15
13
451.400
11:31:15
718
451.400
11:31:18
824
451.100
11:33:13
862
451.200
11:33:13
1
452.300
11:47:17
1
452.400
11:47:55
716
452.500
11:47:55
1
452.500
11:47:55
8
452.400
11:48:27
746
452.500
11:52:31
11
452.500
11:52:31
1002
452.500
11:52:31
11
452.500
11:52:31
892
451.900
11:55:59
780
453.100
12:03:36
800
453.100
12:03:36
817
452.800
12:03:52
713
453.100
12:11:01
386
453.200
12:18:14
961
453.500
12:19:15
1330
453.500
12:23:07
15
453.800
12:29:21
16
453.800
12:29:21
382
453.900
|
12:29:28
469
453.900
12:29:28
748
453.800
12:29:28
709
453.800
12:31:00
821
453.900
12:47:50
1212
453.900
12:47:50
728
453.600
12:49:52
240
452.900
12:49:57
508
452.800
12:49:57
830
454.100
12:59:40
711
453.800
13:08:04
1370
453.900
13:08:04
32
453.900
13:08:04
835
453.500
13:13:11
764
453.500
13:13:11
868
453.400
13:15:32
792
453.600
13:21:26
865
453.100
13:26:17
780
452.900
13:29:17
716
453.700
13:38:54
716
454.000
13:38:54
739
453.400
13:43:55
1
453.400
13:43:55
311
454.100
13:51:11
466
454.100
13:51:11
864
454.200
13:54:18
788
454.200
13:54:18
780
454.500
13:54:18
804
453.700
13:57:02
20
453.700
13:57:02
743
453.200
13:58:20
939
453.500
14:05:15
923
453.400
14:05:15
764
453.100
14:08:50
532
453.500
14:14:17
3
453.900
14:15:52
154
453.800
14:16:40
728
453.800
14:16:40
597
453.800
14:16:40
728
453.900
14:16:40
32
453.800
14:16:41
806
453.100
14:18:52
640
452.400
14:24:22
122
452.400
14:24:22
767
452.600
14:24:22
824
452.800
14:29:02
541
452.700
14:29:05
214
452.700
14:29:05
67
452.900
14:31:18
1431
452.700
14:31:19
829
452.700
14:31:29
735
452.600
14:31:32
841
452.300
14:31:40
751
451.600
14:32:59
844
451.700
14:38:04
720
452.100
14:40:06
723
451.700
14:40:09
146
451.700
14:40:09
646
451.700
14:40:09
777
451.900
14:42:10
863
451.900
14:43:52
813
451.700
14:44:08
13
451.700
14:44:08
711
451.300
14:45:00
822
452.500
14:47:29
807
453.000
14:49:34
84
453.200
14:51:01
91
453.300
14:51:02
727
453.300
14:51:02
716
453.500
14:51:54
736
453.800
14:53:07
780
453.800
14:53:07
810
453.400
14:53:56
768
453.400
14:53:56
715
452.600
14:55:40
29
452.600
14:55:40
835
452.500
14:59:00
769
453.900
15:03:22
775
453.900
15:03:22
136
453.700
15:03:29
667
453.700
15:03:29
15
453.700
15:03:29
15
453.700
15:03:29
719
453.600
15:03:37
791
453.100
15:05:05
838
452.600
15:06:35
854
452.000
15:06:54
707
451.300
15:10:32
782
451.600
15:13:30
767
451.400
15:13:40
972
451.300
15:13:41
674
450.700
15:16:51
506
450.700
15:16:51
73
450.700
15:16:51
224
450.700
15:16:51
746
450.000
15:18:05
726
451.100
15:22:21
847
450.900
15:22:21
847
451.100
15:22:21
798
450.800
15:26:37
664
450.600
15:26:55
769
451.000
15:29:02
926
450.800
15:29:35
133
450.800
15:32:35
707
450.800
15:32:35
794
450.600
15:32:35
112
450.900
15:35:01
1022
450.900
15:35:01
828
451.200
15:35:31
340
451.500
15:36:41
758
451.900
15:37:12
2
451.900
15:37:12
6
451.800
15:37:12
369
451.500
15:37:45
422
451.500
15:37:45
854
451.700
15:37:45
784
451.500
15:41:22
22
451.500
15:41:22
765
451.400
15:41:37
725
451.900
15:43:42
3
452.100
15:44:22
3
452.100
15:44:22
1111
451.900
15:44:32
826
452.100
15:44:32
123
451.900
15:46:15
613
451.900
15:46:15
13
452.200
15:50:24
11
452.200
15:50:37
741
452.200
15:50:37
769
452.300
15:51:09
253
452.300
15:51:54
514
452.300
15:51:54
758
452.400
15:53:10
3
452.400
15:53:10
282
452.400
15:53:10
24
452.200
15:53:15
24
452.200
15:53:15
810
452.200
15:53:16
730
452.100
15:53:26
815
452.100
15:56:08
708
452.200
15:56:08
747
452.200
15:58:52
800
452.100
15:59:33
770
451.900
16:00:30
729
452.100
16:00:30
300
451.700
16:02:17
319
451.700
16:02:17
98
451.300
16:03:55
278
451.300
16:03:55
318
451.300
16:03:55
716
452.000
16:04:36
615
452.000
16:06:45
1174
452.300
16:06:45
763
452.000
16:07:20
727
452.300
16:09:18
704
452.600
16:10:22
86
453.300
16:11:32
307
453.300
16:11:32
402
453.300
16:11:32
2
453.500
16:12:02
10
453.700
16:12:27
688
453.700
16:12:27
10
453.700
16:12:27
365
453.600
16:12:45
2
453.900
16:13:29
589
453.900
16:13:30