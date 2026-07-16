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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 18:20
5,274 Euro
-1,31 % -0,070
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3305,41218:34
5,3305,41218:27
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
106 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.536p. The highest price paid per share was 454.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,953,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,609,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

810

447.800

08:06:52

91

446.400

08:10:11

408

446.500

08:10:11

600

446.500

08:10:11

800

446.400

08:18:37

821

446.600

08:18:37

778

448.100

08:34:00

858

448.200

08:34:00

799

448.200

08:38:12

803

450.500

08:46:05

750

450.500

08:46:05

851

449.800

08:46:07

784

448.700

08:56:05

753

449.000

09:01:37

759

448.700

09:06:16

782

448.700

09:06:16

7

448.700

09:06:16

865

448.200

09:08:25

736

448.600

09:14:26

868

448.400

09:14:42

735

448.400

09:14:42

361

449.700

09:25:18

509

449.700

09:25:18

17

449.400

09:25:23

17

449.400

09:25:23

752

449.400

09:25:24

1102

449.400

09:25:24

711

449.300

09:25:26

776

449.400

09:30:25

789

449.100

09:38:08

811

449.400

09:48:23

624

449.300

09:48:59

200

449.300

09:48:59

721

449.100

09:50:31

794

448.900

09:53:03

867

448.800

09:58:26

763

448.800

09:58:34

799

448.400

10:03:00

48

448.100

10:03:46

844

449.000

10:06:28

758

449.700

10:07:56

746

449.800

10:09:22

872

449.800

10:09:22

841

449.700

10:11:09

768

449.300

10:13:41

753

448.700

10:19:12

794

449.400

10:23:29

857

449.200

10:24:54

776

449.200

10:24:54

796

449.300

10:33:48

808

449.200

10:34:46

738

449.300

10:38:50

100

449.300

10:38:50

830

449.300

10:38:50

843

449.600

10:53:57

720

449.500

10:56:29

818

449.500

10:57:35

773

449.800

11:01:28

773

450.300

11:08:43

850

449.800

11:11:45

749

449.900

11:20:00

1

450.000

11:21:23

15

450.000

11:21:23

15

450.000

11:21:23

737

450.800

11:25:02

791

450.900

11:25:02

19

451.300

11:30:26

13

451.400

11:31:15

13

451.400

11:31:15

718

451.400

11:31:18

824

451.100

11:33:13

862

451.200

11:33:13

1

452.300

11:47:17

1

452.400

11:47:55

716

452.500

11:47:55

1

452.500

11:47:55

8

452.400

11:48:27

746

452.500

11:52:31

11

452.500

11:52:31

1002

452.500

11:52:31

11

452.500

11:52:31

892

451.900

11:55:59

780

453.100

12:03:36

800

453.100

12:03:36

817

452.800

12:03:52

713

453.100

12:11:01

386

453.200

12:18:14

961

453.500

12:19:15

1330

453.500

12:23:07

15

453.800

12:29:21

16

453.800

12:29:21

382

453.900

12:29:28

469

453.900

12:29:28

748

453.800

12:29:28

709

453.800

12:31:00

821

453.900

12:47:50

1212

453.900

12:47:50

728

453.600

12:49:52

240

452.900

12:49:57

508

452.800

12:49:57

830

454.100

12:59:40

711

453.800

13:08:04

1370

453.900

13:08:04

32

453.900

13:08:04

835

453.500

13:13:11

764

453.500

13:13:11

868

453.400

13:15:32

792

453.600

13:21:26

865

453.100

13:26:17

780

452.900

13:29:17

716

453.700

13:38:54

716

454.000

13:38:54

739

453.400

13:43:55

1

453.400

13:43:55

311

454.100

13:51:11

466

454.100

13:51:11

864

454.200

13:54:18

788

454.200

13:54:18

780

454.500

13:54:18

804

453.700

13:57:02

20

453.700

13:57:02

743

453.200

13:58:20

939

453.500

14:05:15

923

453.400

14:05:15

764

453.100

14:08:50

532

453.500

14:14:17

3

453.900

14:15:52

154

453.800

14:16:40

728

453.800

14:16:40

597

453.800

14:16:40

728

453.900

14:16:40

32

453.800

14:16:41

806

453.100

14:18:52

640

452.400

14:24:22

122

452.400

14:24:22

767

452.600

14:24:22

824

452.800

14:29:02

541

452.700

14:29:05

214

452.700

14:29:05

67

452.900

14:31:18

1431

452.700

14:31:19

829

452.700

14:31:29

735

452.600

14:31:32

841

452.300

14:31:40

751

451.600

14:32:59

844

451.700

14:38:04

720

452.100

14:40:06

723

451.700

14:40:09

146

451.700

14:40:09

646

451.700

14:40:09

777

451.900

14:42:10

863

451.900

14:43:52

813

451.700

14:44:08

13

451.700

14:44:08

711

451.300

14:45:00

822

452.500

14:47:29

807

453.000

14:49:34

84

453.200

14:51:01

91

453.300

14:51:02

727

453.300

14:51:02

716

453.500

14:51:54

736

453.800

14:53:07

780

453.800

14:53:07

810

453.400

14:53:56

768

453.400

14:53:56

715

452.600

14:55:40

29

452.600

14:55:40

835

452.500

14:59:00

769

453.900

15:03:22

775

453.900

15:03:22

136

453.700

15:03:29

667

453.700

15:03:29

15

453.700

15:03:29

15

453.700

15:03:29

719

453.600

15:03:37

791

453.100

15:05:05

838

452.600

15:06:35

854

452.000

15:06:54

707

451.300

15:10:32

782

451.600

15:13:30

767

451.400

15:13:40

972

451.300

15:13:41

674

450.700

15:16:51

506

450.700

15:16:51

73

450.700

15:16:51

224

450.700

15:16:51

746

450.000

15:18:05

726

451.100

15:22:21

847

450.900

15:22:21

847

451.100

15:22:21

798

450.800

15:26:37

664

450.600

15:26:55

769

451.000

15:29:02

926

450.800

15:29:35

133

450.800

15:32:35

707

450.800

15:32:35

794

450.600

15:32:35

112

450.900

15:35:01

1022

450.900

15:35:01

828

451.200

15:35:31

340

451.500

15:36:41

758

451.900

15:37:12

2

451.900

15:37:12

6

451.800

15:37:12

369

451.500

15:37:45

422

451.500

15:37:45

854

451.700

15:37:45

784

451.500

15:41:22

22

451.500

15:41:22

765

451.400

15:41:37

725

451.900

15:43:42

3

452.100

15:44:22

3

452.100

15:44:22

1111

451.900

15:44:32

826

452.100

15:44:32

123

451.900

15:46:15

613

451.900

15:46:15

13

452.200

15:50:24

11

452.200

15:50:37

741

452.200

15:50:37

769

452.300

15:51:09

253

452.300

15:51:54

514

452.300

15:51:54

758

452.400

15:53:10

3

452.400

15:53:10

282

452.400

15:53:10

24

452.200

15:53:15

24

452.200

15:53:15

810

452.200

15:53:16

730

452.100

15:53:26

815

452.100

15:56:08

708

452.200

15:56:08

747

452.200

15:58:52

800

452.100

15:59:33

770

451.900

16:00:30

729

452.100

16:00:30

300

451.700

16:02:17

319

451.700

16:02:17

98

451.300

16:03:55

278

451.300

16:03:55

318

451.300

16:03:55

716

452.000

16:04:36

615

452.000

16:06:45

1174

452.300

16:06:45

763

452.000

16:07:20

727

452.300

16:09:18

704

452.600

16:10:22

86

453.300

16:11:32

307

453.300

16:11:32

402

453.300

16:11:32

2

453.500

16:12:02

10

453.700

16:12:27

688

453.700

16:12:27

10

453.700

16:12:27

365

453.600

16:12:45

2

453.900

16:13:29

589

453.900

16:13:30

© 2026 PR Newswire
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