Rightmove Plc - Amendment - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

This Announcement replaces the Announcement Released at 11:00:00 on 15 July 2026.

This revised announcement shows the correct date of 31 July 2026 rather than 2025 .





15 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Notification of 2026 Half Year Results

Rightmove plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 at 7.00amon Friday 31 July2026.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary