Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
14 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.961p. The highest price paid per share was 441.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,653,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,909,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
809
433.900
08:05:08
816
434.900
08:05:08
549
430.100
08:26:57
207
430.100
08:26:57
824
430.100
08:29:45
828
429.600
08:29:46
785
429.600
08:35:56
789
428.800
08:37:24
264
426.500
08:45:59
16
428.100
08:49:52
252
428.300
08:51:07
370
428.300
08:51:07
5
428.300
08:51:07
108
428.300
08:51:07
859
429.200
08:54:23
852
429.200
08:54:23
4313
429.400
08:54:23
805
429.400
08:54:23
805
429.200
08:54:23
872
428.600
08:55:29
825
427.800
09:03:31
789
427.800
09:03:31
717
427.800
09:03:31
878
426.900
09:10:25
443
428.400
09:20:27
261
428.400
09:20:27
33
428.400
09:27:55
721
428.400
09:27:55
811
428.400
09:27:55
781
427.600
09:30:49
712
426.900
09:31:45
771
425.700
09:35:53
706
425.700
09:35:53
734
426.000
09:35:53
854
427.000
09:42:23
876
427.000
09:42:23
1293
427.200
09:45:36
862
427.000
09:45:36
494
427.000
09:45:36
232
427.000
09:45:36
755
426.200
09:57:25
748
425.800
09:58:12
831
426.000
10:00:16
825
425.600
10:00:47
559
426.900
10:09:49
251
426.900
10:09:49
872
428.100
10:17:25
764
427.800
10:17:27
857
427.600
10:21:47
860
427.600
10:29:08
848
427.200
10:29:16
815
426.800
10:34:55
783
426.600
10:40:39
867
427.200
10:46:27
826
427.900
10:52:36
752
427.900
10:53:28
727
427.900
10:53:28
237
427.600
10:54:52
468
427.600
10:54:52
904
428.200
11:12:34
853
428.200
11:12:34
718
427.600
11:13:35
836
428.100
11:19:23
25
427.600
11:26:24
414
427.600
11:26:24
1
427.600
11:26:24
25
427.600
11:26:24
1
427.600
11:26:24
327
427.600
11:26:24
873
427.300
11:31:56
10
427.300
11:33:32
802
427.300
11:33:32
769
427.200
11:44:45
88
427.600
11:57:53
310
427.600
11:57:53
311
427.600
11:57:53
145
427.700
11:59:42
92
427.700
11:59:42
199
427.600
11:59:44
588
427.600
11:59:44
831
426.900
12:00:43
807
426.800
12:00:43
838
427.200
12:00:43
802
425.300
12:08:18
799
425.600
12:10:29
786
426.500
12:21:33
834
426.500
12:21:33
786
426.000
12:21:49
709
426.400
12:31:12
864
426.500
12:31:12
760
425.800
12:31:21
827
426.800
12:37:12
857
426.300
12:39:43
867
425.800
12:40:47
764
425.100
12:46:23
716
425.100
12:46:23
916
425.100
12:47:52
849
425.100
12:47:52
772
424.700
12:49:16
37
426.500
13:02:02
826
426.500
13:02:02
819
426.400
13:02:05
862
426.600
13:06:01
828
426.700
13:06:01
835
426.400
13:09:05
860
426.800
13:11:15
802
427.600
13:18:09
810
427.600
13:20:59
754
427.300
13:21:00
767
430.700
13:32:04
799
430.700
13:32:04
785
430.100
13:32:42
924
431.000
13:36:05
839
430.200
13:36:07
767
430.500
13:36:07
706
432.000
13:45:22
899
432.000
13:45:22
773
430.600
13:45:25
801
430.000
13:52:23
789
430.400
14:00:09
856
430.600
14:00:09
905
430.800
14:09:25
839
431.100
14:09:25
751
430.200
14:15:36
829
430.400
14:15:36
140
430.200
14:21:40
568
430.200
14:21:40
867
430.400
14:23:20
871
430.400
14:23:20
725
430.200
14:23:21
875
434.100
14:31:15
1072
434.100
14:31:15
860
433.700
14:31:40
764
433.200
14:32:14
955
432.900
14:32:32
841
435.200
14:37:15
799
435.200
14:38:38
850
435.500
14:40:43
875
435.800
14:40:43
784
436.000
14:42:14
999
435.800
14:45:17
13
436.100
14:45:17
796
436.100
14:45:17
31
436.100
14:45:17
766
436.100
14:45:17
24
436.100
14:45:17
811
434.900
14:47:20
730
435.300
14:47:20
504
435.500
14:51:22
752
435.500
14:52:13
752
435.200
14:52:28
715
436.700
14:57:35
850
436.900
14:57:35
764
436.800
15:00:18
277
437.000
15:01:13
532
437.000
15:01:13
852
437.000
15:01:13
40
437.300
15:03:39
22
437.300
15:03:39
707
437.400
15:04:22
1093
437.200
15:04:27
791
437.200
15:08:05
782
437.000
15:08:05
667
437.000
15:12:05
43
437.000
15:12:05
42
437.000
15:12:05
639
437.200
15:13:48
798
437.400
15:13:48
782
437.200
15:13:49
275
437.200
15:13:49
210
437.200
15:20:08
613
437.200
15:20:08
762
437.200
15:20:08
813
436.900
15:23:33
775
438.000
15:27:02
971
437.600
15:27:02
241
437.400
15:29:16
543
437.400
15:29:16
741
437.400
15:29:16
715
437.900
15:34:07
1001
438.100
15:37:20
1164
438.300
15:37:20
617
439.400
15:40:55
1487
439.700
15:40:55
820
439.700
15:43:55
828
439.900
15:43:55
704
439.700
15:45:53
809
439.300
15:45:57
813
440.200
15:48:04
810
439.900
15:51:50
845
440.200
15:51:50
1636
440.500
15:51:50
358
441.100
15:55:14
175
441.100
15:55:14
257
441.100
15:55:14
418
441.100
15:55:14
602
441.100
15:55:14
877
441.400
15:57:27
812
441.500
15:58:40
782
441.100
15:58:42
899
441.100
16:00:45
835
440.700
16:01:32
850
439.500
16:03:43
845
439.200
16:04:33
758
439.900
16:06:43
718
438.800
16:07:03
850
439.500
16:07:03
776
439.200
16:09:25
287
438.600
16:10:16
456
438.600
16:10:16
703
437.900
16:10:33
839
438.200
16:12:05
748
438.500
16:13:58
719
438.100
16:14:28
842
438.300
16:16:24
749
438.900
16:17:33
529
439.200
16:17:57