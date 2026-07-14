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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 16:00
5,190 Euro
+0,46 % +0,024
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1545,23618:43
5,1525,23618:42
PR Newswire
14.07.2026 18:12 Uhr
105 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

14 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.961p. The highest price paid per share was 441.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,653,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,909,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

809

433.900

08:05:08

816

434.900

08:05:08

549

430.100

08:26:57

207

430.100

08:26:57

824

430.100

08:29:45

828

429.600

08:29:46

785

429.600

08:35:56

789

428.800

08:37:24

264

426.500

08:45:59

16

428.100

08:49:52

252

428.300

08:51:07

370

428.300

08:51:07

5

428.300

08:51:07

108

428.300

08:51:07

859

429.200

08:54:23

852

429.200

08:54:23

4313

429.400

08:54:23

805

429.400

08:54:23

805

429.200

08:54:23

872

428.600

08:55:29

825

427.800

09:03:31

789

427.800

09:03:31

717

427.800

09:03:31

878

426.900

09:10:25

443

428.400

09:20:27

261

428.400

09:20:27

33

428.400

09:27:55

721

428.400

09:27:55

811

428.400

09:27:55

781

427.600

09:30:49

712

426.900

09:31:45

771

425.700

09:35:53

706

425.700

09:35:53

734

426.000

09:35:53

854

427.000

09:42:23

876

427.000

09:42:23

1293

427.200

09:45:36

862

427.000

09:45:36

494

427.000

09:45:36

232

427.000

09:45:36

755

426.200

09:57:25

748

425.800

09:58:12

831

426.000

10:00:16

825

425.600

10:00:47

559

426.900

10:09:49

251

426.900

10:09:49

872

428.100

10:17:25

764

427.800

10:17:27

857

427.600

10:21:47

860

427.600

10:29:08

848

427.200

10:29:16

815

426.800

10:34:55

783

426.600

10:40:39

867

427.200

10:46:27

826

427.900

10:52:36

752

427.900

10:53:28

727

427.900

10:53:28

237

427.600

10:54:52

468

427.600

10:54:52

904

428.200

11:12:34

853

428.200

11:12:34

718

427.600

11:13:35

836

428.100

11:19:23

25

427.600

11:26:24

414

427.600

11:26:24

1

427.600

11:26:24

25

427.600

11:26:24

1

427.600

11:26:24

327

427.600

11:26:24

873

427.300

11:31:56

10

427.300

11:33:32

802

427.300

11:33:32

769

427.200

11:44:45

88

427.600

11:57:53

310

427.600

11:57:53

311

427.600

11:57:53

145

427.700

11:59:42

92

427.700

11:59:42

199

427.600

11:59:44

588

427.600

11:59:44

831

426.900

12:00:43

807

426.800

12:00:43

838

427.200

12:00:43

802

425.300

12:08:18

799

425.600

12:10:29

786

426.500

12:21:33

834

426.500

12:21:33

786

426.000

12:21:49

709

426.400

12:31:12

864

426.500

12:31:12

760

425.800

12:31:21

827

426.800

12:37:12

857

426.300

12:39:43

867

425.800

12:40:47

764

425.100

12:46:23

716

425.100

12:46:23

916

425.100

12:47:52

849

425.100

12:47:52

772

424.700

12:49:16

37

426.500

13:02:02

826

426.500

13:02:02

819

426.400

13:02:05

862

426.600

13:06:01

828

426.700

13:06:01

835

426.400

13:09:05

860

426.800

13:11:15

802

427.600

13:18:09

810

427.600

13:20:59

754

427.300

13:21:00

767

430.700

13:32:04

799

430.700

13:32:04

785

430.100

13:32:42

924

431.000

13:36:05

839

430.200

13:36:07

767

430.500

13:36:07

706

432.000

13:45:22

899

432.000

13:45:22

773

430.600

13:45:25

801

430.000

13:52:23

789

430.400

14:00:09

856

430.600

14:00:09

905

430.800

14:09:25

839

431.100

14:09:25

751

430.200

14:15:36

829

430.400

14:15:36

140

430.200

14:21:40

568

430.200

14:21:40

867

430.400

14:23:20

871

430.400

14:23:20

725

430.200

14:23:21

875

434.100

14:31:15

1072

434.100

14:31:15

860

433.700

14:31:40

764

433.200

14:32:14

955

432.900

14:32:32

841

435.200

14:37:15

799

435.200

14:38:38

850

435.500

14:40:43

875

435.800

14:40:43

784

436.000

14:42:14

999

435.800

14:45:17

13

436.100

14:45:17

796

436.100

14:45:17

31

436.100

14:45:17

766

436.100

14:45:17

24

436.100

14:45:17

811

434.900

14:47:20

730

435.300

14:47:20

504

435.500

14:51:22

752

435.500

14:52:13

752

435.200

14:52:28

715

436.700

14:57:35

850

436.900

14:57:35

764

436.800

15:00:18

277

437.000

15:01:13

532

437.000

15:01:13

852

437.000

15:01:13

40

437.300

15:03:39

22

437.300

15:03:39

707

437.400

15:04:22

1093

437.200

15:04:27

791

437.200

15:08:05

782

437.000

15:08:05

667

437.000

15:12:05

43

437.000

15:12:05

42

437.000

15:12:05

639

437.200

15:13:48

798

437.400

15:13:48

782

437.200

15:13:49

275

437.200

15:13:49

210

437.200

15:20:08

613

437.200

15:20:08

762

437.200

15:20:08

813

436.900

15:23:33

775

438.000

15:27:02

971

437.600

15:27:02

241

437.400

15:29:16

543

437.400

15:29:16

741

437.400

15:29:16

715

437.900

15:34:07

1001

438.100

15:37:20

1164

438.300

15:37:20

617

439.400

15:40:55

1487

439.700

15:40:55

820

439.700

15:43:55

828

439.900

15:43:55

704

439.700

15:45:53

809

439.300

15:45:57

813

440.200

15:48:04

810

439.900

15:51:50

845

440.200

15:51:50

1636

440.500

15:51:50

358

441.100

15:55:14

175

441.100

15:55:14

257

441.100

15:55:14

418

441.100

15:55:14

602

441.100

15:55:14

877

441.400

15:57:27

812

441.500

15:58:40

782

441.100

15:58:42

899

441.100

16:00:45

835

440.700

16:01:32

850

439.500

16:03:43

845

439.200

16:04:33

758

439.900

16:06:43

718

438.800

16:07:03

850

439.500

16:07:03

776

439.200

16:09:25

287

438.600

16:10:16

456

438.600

16:10:16

703

437.900

16:10:33

839

438.200

16:12:05

748

438.500

16:13:58

719

438.100

16:14:28

842

438.300

16:16:24

749

438.900

16:17:33

529

439.200

16:17:57

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.