Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
9 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.302p. The highest price paid per share was 442.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,203,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,359,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
896
442.500
08:03:05
808
441.700
08:04:12
882
441.500
08:04:15
565
438.200
08:07:26
740
438.400
08:09:26
1129
438.500
08:09:26
893
438.100
08:11:02
833
438.100
08:12:29
700
438.100
08:12:29
777
438.100
08:12:34
192
438.100
08:12:34
832
438.300
08:21:58
863
437.400
08:23:56
754
437.400
08:27:31
743
437.000
08:30:15
882
438.100
08:35:46
852
438.500
08:52:51
793
437.800
09:02:45
247
438.100
09:06:49
248
438.100
09:06:49
111
438.100
09:06:49
733
438.100
09:07:04
198
438.100
09:07:04
883
439.800
09:12:39
769
440.300
09:13:24
298
440.100
09:13:25
285
440.100
09:13:25
298
440.100
09:13:25
759
439.800
09:14:03
109
439.800
09:14:23
786
439.400
09:18:42
760
438.800
09:23:17
150
438.400
09:27:57
870
439.400
09:31:40
1277
439.400
09:31:40
252
438.900
09:33:55
872
438.900
09:33:57
598
438.900
09:33:57
265
438.100
09:39:56
855
437.700
09:42:15
604
438.100
09:42:15
860
438.100
09:42:15
768
437.500
09:48:20
789
437.600
09:51:36
757
438.500
09:59:36
775
438.900
10:03:14
482
438.800
10:03:15
331
438.800
10:03:48
52
438.800
10:03:48
51
438.800
10:03:48
402
438.800
10:03:48
48
438.800
10:03:48
823
439.200
10:06:06
840
438.900
10:06:19
819
439.500
10:13:52
781
439.600
10:15:14
867
439.400
10:17:37
832
439.400
10:17:37
830
439.100
10:28:58
854
438.800
10:29:01
868
438.500
10:32:35
742
438.200
10:34:47
879
437.600
10:40:17
741
436.700
10:41:43
876
437.200
10:47:09
88
436.900
10:57:03
637
436.900
10:57:03
1139
436.700
10:58:01
871
437.600
11:11:24
922
437.500
11:11:24
155
437.500
11:11:24
720
437.200
11:12:42
796
437.000
11:13:09
818
435.900
11:18:17
173
435.700
11:22:57
769
436.000
11:22:57
226
436.000
11:23:14
1376
436.000
11:23:14
1255
436.000
11:23:34
755
436.000
11:24:36
831
435.800
11:25:25
147
435.500
11:26:13
888
435.500
11:26:19
746
435.500
11:26:19
777
435.500
11:30:22
743
435.400
11:30:27
662
435.100
11:33:11
46
435.100
11:33:11
46
435.100
11:33:11
785
436.000
11:36:38
876
435.900
11:41:23
163
435.400
11:42:14
1261
435.400
11:42:14
437
435.100
11:42:31
222
435.100
11:43:36
621
435.100
11:43:36
407
435.100
11:43:36
787
435.000
11:43:51
158
435.000
11:43:51
872
435.000
11:44:25
863
434.200
11:48:20
772
434.200
11:48:20
744
434.200
11:52:18
362
433.400
11:56:19
500
433.400
11:56:19
877
433.400
11:56:19
732
434.000
12:03:53
842
434.200
12:10:57
888
435.200
12:15:20
436
435.000
12:16:04
432
435.000
12:16:04
795
435.000
12:27:50
817
435.200
12:34:15
787
435.200
12:34:15
795
435.400
12:38:04
810
435.500
12:41:45
748
435.200
12:46:50
368
435.200
12:54:06
492
435.200
12:54:06
33
435.200
12:54:06
838
435.000
12:59:23
732
434.500
13:00:01
588
434.300
13:03:34
733
434.400
13:10:04
143
434.300
13:10:06
850
434.000
13:15:11
492
434.100
13:21:56
237
434.100
13:21:56
94
433.700
13:23:27
508
434.400
13:27:11
255
434.400
13:27:11
719
434.400
13:32:04
31
435.200
13:38:25
798
436.000
13:40:56
381
436.000
13:40:56
438
436.000
13:40:56
249
435.700
13:40:57
490
435.700
13:41:00
148
435.700
13:42:22
721
435.900
13:45:36
765
435.700
13:46:56
745
435.900
13:53:09
900
435.500
13:53:18
766
435.500
13:54:34
45
437.100
14:04:34
741
436.900
14:05:26
763
436.900
14:05:26
787
437.000
14:14:03
877
437.000
14:14:03
838
436.300
14:15:55
783
436.700
14:20:12
811
436.600
14:25:09
850
436.300
14:27:24
868
436.000
14:30:01
862
436.000
14:30:01
732
437.400
14:36:08
732
437.200
14:36:10
870
437.200
14:36:10
719
437.100
14:40:46
757
437.100
14:40:46
772
438.100
14:44:30
745
438.200
14:46:07
843
438.100
14:46:10
873
437.900
14:48:27
772
437.600
14:49:13
1139
438.100
14:54:31
787
438.000
14:54:44
788
438.100
14:56:15
83
438.000
14:59:05
791
438.500
14:59:47
797
438.100
15:00:07
1093
438.300
15:01:46
450
437.900
15:06:15
272
438.300
15:08:11
1801
438.000
15:08:43
829
437.800
15:10:19
105
438.800
15:14:14
809
438.700
15:15:09
783
438.700
15:15:09
874
438.800
15:17:16
784
438.700
15:17:20
856
438.300
15:19:10
633
438.000
15:19:15
213
438.000
15:19:15
760
438.200
15:24:22
785
438.000
15:26:20
760
438.000
15:26:20
859
438.000
15:28:15
1274
438.700
15:32:40
115
438.600
15:33:08
761
438.600
15:33:08
876
438.500
15:33:13
743
438.100
15:35:26
852
437.900
15:36:39
854
437.900
15:38:12
856
437.700
15:38:13
865
437.400
15:41:04
51
436.900
15:42:51
45
436.900
15:42:51
632
436.900
15:42:51
846
436.900
15:42:51
817
436.900
15:42:51
37
437.400
15:47:59
34
437.400
15:47:59
858
437.200
15:48:27
724
437.000
15:49:24
786
437.000
15:49:24
824
437.000
15:51:50
35
436.700
15:53:12
43
436.700
15:53:12
643
437.700
15:57:18
539
438.100
15:58:24
1682
438.300
15:59:01
720
438.300
16:00:00
819
438.600
16:01:12
774
438.600
16:02:46
727
438.600
16:02:46
10
438.400
16:05:12
1031
438.400
16:05:12
799
438.400
16:06:12
1293
438.400
16:07:30
604
438.400
16:08:27
237
438.400
16:08:33
814
438.500
16:09:12
769
438.500
16:10:10
796
438.500
16:11:20
1407
438.500
16:13:05