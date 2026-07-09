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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
09.07.26 | 21:57
5,130 Euro
-0,35 % -0,018
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1205,21809.07.
5,1285,20609.07.
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

9 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.302p. The highest price paid per share was 442.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,203,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,359,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

896

442.500

08:03:05

808

441.700

08:04:12

882

441.500

08:04:15

565

438.200

08:07:26

740

438.400

08:09:26

1129

438.500

08:09:26

893

438.100

08:11:02

833

438.100

08:12:29

700

438.100

08:12:29

777

438.100

08:12:34

192

438.100

08:12:34

832

438.300

08:21:58

863

437.400

08:23:56

754

437.400

08:27:31

743

437.000

08:30:15

882

438.100

08:35:46

852

438.500

08:52:51

793

437.800

09:02:45

247

438.100

09:06:49

248

438.100

09:06:49

111

438.100

09:06:49

733

438.100

09:07:04

198

438.100

09:07:04

883

439.800

09:12:39

769

440.300

09:13:24

298

440.100

09:13:25

285

440.100

09:13:25

298

440.100

09:13:25

759

439.800

09:14:03

109

439.800

09:14:23

786

439.400

09:18:42

760

438.800

09:23:17

150

438.400

09:27:57

870

439.400

09:31:40

1277

439.400

09:31:40

252

438.900

09:33:55

872

438.900

09:33:57

598

438.900

09:33:57

265

438.100

09:39:56

855

437.700

09:42:15

604

438.100

09:42:15

860

438.100

09:42:15

768

437.500

09:48:20

789

437.600

09:51:36

757

438.500

09:59:36

775

438.900

10:03:14

482

438.800

10:03:15

331

438.800

10:03:48

52

438.800

10:03:48

51

438.800

10:03:48

402

438.800

10:03:48

48

438.800

10:03:48

823

439.200

10:06:06

840

438.900

10:06:19

819

439.500

10:13:52

781

439.600

10:15:14

867

439.400

10:17:37

832

439.400

10:17:37

830

439.100

10:28:58

854

438.800

10:29:01

868

438.500

10:32:35

742

438.200

10:34:47

879

437.600

10:40:17

741

436.700

10:41:43

876

437.200

10:47:09

88

436.900

10:57:03

637

436.900

10:57:03

1139

436.700

10:58:01

871

437.600

11:11:24

922

437.500

11:11:24

155

437.500

11:11:24

720

437.200

11:12:42

796

437.000

11:13:09

818

435.900

11:18:17

173

435.700

11:22:57

769

436.000

11:22:57

226

436.000

11:23:14

1376

436.000

11:23:14

1255

436.000

11:23:34

755

436.000

11:24:36

831

435.800

11:25:25

147

435.500

11:26:13

888

435.500

11:26:19

746

435.500

11:26:19

777

435.500

11:30:22

743

435.400

11:30:27

662

435.100

11:33:11

46

435.100

11:33:11

46

435.100

11:33:11

785

436.000

11:36:38

876

435.900

11:41:23

163

435.400

11:42:14

1261

435.400

11:42:14

437

435.100

11:42:31

222

435.100

11:43:36

621

435.100

11:43:36

407

435.100

11:43:36

787

435.000

11:43:51

158

435.000

11:43:51

872

435.000

11:44:25

863

434.200

11:48:20

772

434.200

11:48:20

744

434.200

11:52:18

362

433.400

11:56:19

500

433.400

11:56:19

877

433.400

11:56:19

732

434.000

12:03:53

842

434.200

12:10:57

888

435.200

12:15:20

436

435.000

12:16:04

432

435.000

12:16:04

795

435.000

12:27:50

817

435.200

12:34:15

787

435.200

12:34:15

795

435.400

12:38:04

810

435.500

12:41:45

748

435.200

12:46:50

368

435.200

12:54:06

492

435.200

12:54:06

33

435.200

12:54:06

838

435.000

12:59:23

732

434.500

13:00:01

588

434.300

13:03:34

733

434.400

13:10:04

143

434.300

13:10:06

850

434.000

13:15:11

492

434.100

13:21:56

237

434.100

13:21:56

94

433.700

13:23:27

508

434.400

13:27:11

255

434.400

13:27:11

719

434.400

13:32:04

31

435.200

13:38:25

798

436.000

13:40:56

381

436.000

13:40:56

438

436.000

13:40:56

249

435.700

13:40:57

490

435.700

13:41:00

148

435.700

13:42:22

721

435.900

13:45:36

765

435.700

13:46:56

745

435.900

13:53:09

900

435.500

13:53:18

766

435.500

13:54:34

45

437.100

14:04:34

741

436.900

14:05:26

763

436.900

14:05:26

787

437.000

14:14:03

877

437.000

14:14:03

838

436.300

14:15:55

783

436.700

14:20:12

811

436.600

14:25:09

850

436.300

14:27:24

868

436.000

14:30:01

862

436.000

14:30:01

732

437.400

14:36:08

732

437.200

14:36:10

870

437.200

14:36:10

719

437.100

14:40:46

757

437.100

14:40:46

772

438.100

14:44:30

745

438.200

14:46:07

843

438.100

14:46:10

873

437.900

14:48:27

772

437.600

14:49:13

1139

438.100

14:54:31

787

438.000

14:54:44

788

438.100

14:56:15

83

438.000

14:59:05

791

438.500

14:59:47

797

438.100

15:00:07

1093

438.300

15:01:46

450

437.900

15:06:15

272

438.300

15:08:11

1801

438.000

15:08:43

829

437.800

15:10:19

105

438.800

15:14:14

809

438.700

15:15:09

783

438.700

15:15:09

874

438.800

15:17:16

784

438.700

15:17:20

856

438.300

15:19:10

633

438.000

15:19:15

213

438.000

15:19:15

760

438.200

15:24:22

785

438.000

15:26:20

760

438.000

15:26:20

859

438.000

15:28:15

1274

438.700

15:32:40

115

438.600

15:33:08

761

438.600

15:33:08

876

438.500

15:33:13

743

438.100

15:35:26

852

437.900

15:36:39

854

437.900

15:38:12

856

437.700

15:38:13

865

437.400

15:41:04

51

436.900

15:42:51

45

436.900

15:42:51

632

436.900

15:42:51

846

436.900

15:42:51

817

436.900

15:42:51

37

437.400

15:47:59

34

437.400

15:47:59

858

437.200

15:48:27

724

437.000

15:49:24

786

437.000

15:49:24

824

437.000

15:51:50

35

436.700

15:53:12

43

436.700

15:53:12

643

437.700

15:57:18

539

438.100

15:58:24

1682

438.300

15:59:01

720

438.300

16:00:00

819

438.600

16:01:12

774

438.600

16:02:46

727

438.600

16:02:46

10

438.400

16:05:12

1031

438.400

16:05:12

799

438.400

16:06:12

1293

438.400

16:07:30

604

438.400

16:08:27

237

438.400

16:08:33

814

438.500

16:09:12

769

438.500

16:10:10

796

438.500

16:11:20

1407

438.500

16:13:05

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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