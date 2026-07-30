Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 471.331p. The highest price paid per share was 485.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 464.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0229% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,385,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,177,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
816
485.100
08:27:49
747
484.700
08:33:40
813
484.100
08:42:40
841
484.800
08:53:35
801
484.800
08:57:36
768
484.100
08:59:34
7
484.100
08:59:34
778
483.600
09:00:37
778
482.700
09:02:28
825
479.900
09:04:22
799
480.400
09:07:02
616
481.300
09:12:34
238
481.300
09:12:34
694
481.200
09:13:34
762
481.400
09:15:15
753
481.600
09:16:55
713
480.800
09:20:58
746
480.900
09:24:35
754
481.900
09:26:45
391
481.200
09:28:10
278
481.200
09:28:10
788
481.400
09:29:05
709
481.400
09:29:05
694
481.400
09:31:45
708
480.800
09:37:10
837
480.900
09:44:46
810
480.000
09:46:17
818
478.300
09:51:22
804
477.900
09:55:14
736
478.600
10:01:06
763
478.500
10:02:07
839
477.400
10:02:39
690
477.400
10:06:34
787
477.300
10:07:32
741
477.300
10:09:32
859
477.000
10:12:23
722
476.500
10:13:45
714
477.000
10:15:33
701
477.000
10:17:14
757
477.500
10:20:54
691
475.900
10:25:37
807
476.700
10:27:39
766
476.600
|
10:30:20
784
476.300
10:33:08
778
477.000
10:41:07
813
476.800
10:46:44
700
476.800
10:46:44
695
476.300
10:47:16
742
476.000
10:57:12
814
476.100
11:01:07
783
476.000
11:03:28
842
475.500
11:07:36
760
475.000
11:12:19
37
475.000
11:12:19
688
475.000
11:12:19
895
475.300
11:16:02
745
475.400
11:16:02
783
475.100
11:18:22
758
475.100
11:21:26
737
475.400
11:23:45
738
475.400
11:23:45
834
474.900
11:23:52
762
474.900
11:30:55
734
476.100
11:33:09
812
475.500
11:34:33
776
474.800
11:44:06
780
474.800
11:44:06
822
474.300
11:44:40
520
474.700
11:48:23
193
474.700
11:48:23
819
475.000
11:57:46
746
475.000
12:01:15
805
475.500
12:06:53
825
475.600
12:12:00
899
476.000
12:18:34
699
476.000
12:18:34
697
476.600
12:25:20
791
476.600
12:28:13
785
476.300
12:28:23
439
476.000
12:29:45
401
476.000
12:29:45
737
475.300
12:38:16
70
474.600
12:40:29
721
475.800
12:52:54
829
475.900
12:52:54
743
475.500
12:53:34
785
476.000
12:58:22
696
476.300
13:05:52
835
476.300
13:05:52
743
476.100
13:06:51
831
474.900
13:09:43
765
474.700
13:16:35
760
475.400
13:22:09
343
475.500
13:25:06
21
475.500
13:25:06
421
475.500
13:25:06
713
473.800
13:30:14
844
473.000
13:34:33
1042
472.900
13:36:06
802
472.300
13:37:18
816
471.500
13:41:37
724
471.000
13:46:04
747
471.600
13:46:04
821
470.500
13:53:03
1203
470.900
14:01:13
777
470.800
14:01:21
738
470.300
14:02:21
1050
471.300
14:07:51
231
470.700
14:09:06
694
470.700
14:09:21
701
470.500
14:10:52
770
469.200
14:16:37
753
468.900
14:16:40
711
468.300
14:18:43
765
467.500
14:21:35
785
467.700
14:24:05
460
467.200
14:24:10
370
467.200
14:24:10
842
469.100
14:27:20
783
467.700
14:27:45
732
468.600
14:30:56
808
468.200
14:30:58
697
467.400
14:32:38
741
468.100
14:34:04
710
467.600
14:34:49
715
468.200
14:38:13
721
468.200
14:38:13
758
467.600
14:39:47
292
467.600
14:39:47
420
467.600
14:39:47
76
467.600
14:39:47
693
467.400
14:40:26
731
467.000
14:41:11
763
466.800
14:43:55
1109
466.500
14:45:34
466
466.600
14:45:34
16
466.600
14:45:34
252
466.600
14:45:34
525
467.000
14:47:35
258
467.000
14:47:35
477
467.000
14:47:35
219
467.000
14:47:35
43
467.300
14:49:36
765
467.300
14:49:36
18
467.300
14:49:36
311
467.400
14:51:22
7
467.400
14:51:22
319
467.400
14:51:22
210
467.400
14:51:22
154
467.000
14:51:33
701
467.000
14:51:33
724
467.300
14:53:43
349
468.000
14:57:16
477
468.000
14:57:16
728
467.800
14:57:32
732
467.400
14:57:50
698
467.300
14:59:50
732
466.500
15:01:31
397
466.800
15:01:31
334
466.800
15:01:31
325
465.700
15:03:06
499
465.700
15:03:06
772
465.100
15:04:44
802
464.600
15:05:10
756
466.100
15:09:17
725
466.000
15:11:47
816
466.000
15:11:47
715
465.300
15:12:07
818
466.000
15:14:54
737
465.700
15:15:05
703
465.700
15:15:05
760
465.100
15:18:06
690
465.300
15:20:33
96
465.300
15:20:33
695
465.100
15:21:18
798
465.100
15:21:18
808
466.000
15:25:45
757
466.000
15:25:45
1511
467.300
15:27:34
792
467.000
15:27:35
782
466.500
15:27:41
588
466.700
15:27:41
4
466.700
15:27:41
242
466.700
15:27:41
790
466.300
15:29:00
842
466.300
15:29:10
790
466.100
15:29:22
822
465.700
15:30:52
550
465.500
15:30:54
708
465.900
15:32:38
840
466.000
15:35:25
1671
466.200
15:36:25
2024
466.400
15:37:56
1514
466.800
15:38:38
772
466.700
15:38:45
747
466.500
15:39:53
692
466.500
15:39:53
952
466.500
15:41:21
763
466.600
15:41:21
771
466.500
15:42:35
710
466.600
15:42:35
771
466.600
15:42:35
807
466.200
15:42:38
771
466.000
15:44:35
694
466.000
15:44:35
781
466.400
15:45:37
773
466.400
15:45:37
697
466.600
15:47:41
700
466.700
15:48:25
573
466.700
15:48:25
477
466.700
15:48:25
853
466.700
15:48:25
764
466.200
15:50:03
823
466.100
15:50:10
943
466.600
15:52:33
1050
466.600
15:52:33
828
466.100
15:53:50
694
466.100
15:53:50
776
466.200
15:54:47
843
466.100
15:54:59
738
466.100
15:56:00
775
465.900
15:57:20
799
465.900
15:58:55
849
465.900
15:58:55
45
466.600
16:00:05
652
466.600
16:00:05
771
466.300
16:00:49
1247
466.400
16:00:49
755
466.100
16:01:11
787
466.600
16:03:15
783
466.500
16:03:35
733
466.200
16:03:42
944
466.900
16:05:51
807
466.800
16:05:51
733
466.800
16:05:51
105
465.700
16:06:37
713
466.200
16:07:43
708
466.000
16:07:44
713
466.000
16:07:44
520
466.100
16:09:36
328
466.100
16:09:36
791
465.800
16:10:25
680
466.200
16:10:25
116
466.200
16:10:25
812
465.200
16:12:30
187
465.400
16:12:30
605
465.400
16:12:30
327
465.000
16:12:32