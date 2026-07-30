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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 17:54
5,382 Euro
-5,01 % -0,284
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3845,48219:13
5,3885,47619:02
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
141 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 471.331p. The highest price paid per share was 485.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 464.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0229% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,385,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,177,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

816

485.100

08:27:49

747

484.700

08:33:40

813

484.100

08:42:40

841

484.800

08:53:35

801

484.800

08:57:36

768

484.100

08:59:34

7

484.100

08:59:34

778

483.600

09:00:37

778

482.700

09:02:28

825

479.900

09:04:22

799

480.400

09:07:02

616

481.300

09:12:34

238

481.300

09:12:34

694

481.200

09:13:34

762

481.400

09:15:15

753

481.600

09:16:55

713

480.800

09:20:58

746

480.900

09:24:35

754

481.900

09:26:45

391

481.200

09:28:10

278

481.200

09:28:10

788

481.400

09:29:05

709

481.400

09:29:05

694

481.400

09:31:45

708

480.800

09:37:10

837

480.900

09:44:46

810

480.000

09:46:17

818

478.300

09:51:22

804

477.900

09:55:14

736

478.600

10:01:06

763

478.500

10:02:07

839

477.400

10:02:39

690

477.400

10:06:34

787

477.300

10:07:32

741

477.300

10:09:32

859

477.000

10:12:23

722

476.500

10:13:45

714

477.000

10:15:33

701

477.000

10:17:14

757

477.500

10:20:54

691

475.900

10:25:37

807

476.700

10:27:39

766

476.600

10:30:20

784

476.300

10:33:08

778

477.000

10:41:07

813

476.800

10:46:44

700

476.800

10:46:44

695

476.300

10:47:16

742

476.000

10:57:12

814

476.100

11:01:07

783

476.000

11:03:28

842

475.500

11:07:36

760

475.000

11:12:19

37

475.000

11:12:19

688

475.000

11:12:19

895

475.300

11:16:02

745

475.400

11:16:02

783

475.100

11:18:22

758

475.100

11:21:26

737

475.400

11:23:45

738

475.400

11:23:45

834

474.900

11:23:52

762

474.900

11:30:55

734

476.100

11:33:09

812

475.500

11:34:33

776

474.800

11:44:06

780

474.800

11:44:06

822

474.300

11:44:40

520

474.700

11:48:23

193

474.700

11:48:23

819

475.000

11:57:46

746

475.000

12:01:15

805

475.500

12:06:53

825

475.600

12:12:00

899

476.000

12:18:34

699

476.000

12:18:34

697

476.600

12:25:20

791

476.600

12:28:13

785

476.300

12:28:23

439

476.000

12:29:45

401

476.000

12:29:45

737

475.300

12:38:16

70

474.600

12:40:29

721

475.800

12:52:54

829

475.900

12:52:54

743

475.500

12:53:34

785

476.000

12:58:22

696

476.300

13:05:52

835

476.300

13:05:52

743

476.100

13:06:51

831

474.900

13:09:43

765

474.700

13:16:35

760

475.400

13:22:09

343

475.500

13:25:06

21

475.500

13:25:06

421

475.500

13:25:06

713

473.800

13:30:14

844

473.000

13:34:33

1042

472.900

13:36:06

802

472.300

13:37:18

816

471.500

13:41:37

724

471.000

13:46:04

747

471.600

13:46:04

821

470.500

13:53:03

1203

470.900

14:01:13

777

470.800

14:01:21

738

470.300

14:02:21

1050

471.300

14:07:51

231

470.700

14:09:06

694

470.700

14:09:21

701

470.500

14:10:52

770

469.200

14:16:37

753

468.900

14:16:40

711

468.300

14:18:43

765

467.500

14:21:35

785

467.700

14:24:05

460

467.200

14:24:10

370

467.200

14:24:10

842

469.100

14:27:20

783

467.700

14:27:45

732

468.600

14:30:56

808

468.200

14:30:58

697

467.400

14:32:38

741

468.100

14:34:04

710

467.600

14:34:49

715

468.200

14:38:13

721

468.200

14:38:13

758

467.600

14:39:47

292

467.600

14:39:47

420

467.600

14:39:47

76

467.600

14:39:47

693

467.400

14:40:26

731

467.000

14:41:11

763

466.800

14:43:55

1109

466.500

14:45:34

466

466.600

14:45:34

16

466.600

14:45:34

252

466.600

14:45:34

525

467.000

14:47:35

258

467.000

14:47:35

477

467.000

14:47:35

219

467.000

14:47:35

43

467.300

14:49:36

765

467.300

14:49:36

18

467.300

14:49:36

311

467.400

14:51:22

7

467.400

14:51:22

319

467.400

14:51:22

210

467.400

14:51:22

154

467.000

14:51:33

701

467.000

14:51:33

724

467.300

14:53:43

349

468.000

14:57:16

477

468.000

14:57:16

728

467.800

14:57:32

732

467.400

14:57:50

698

467.300

14:59:50

732

466.500

15:01:31

397

466.800

15:01:31

334

466.800

15:01:31

325

465.700

15:03:06

499

465.700

15:03:06

772

465.100

15:04:44

802

464.600

15:05:10

756

466.100

15:09:17

725

466.000

15:11:47

816

466.000

15:11:47

715

465.300

15:12:07

818

466.000

15:14:54

737

465.700

15:15:05

703

465.700

15:15:05

760

465.100

15:18:06

690

465.300

15:20:33

96

465.300

15:20:33

695

465.100

15:21:18

798

465.100

15:21:18

808

466.000

15:25:45

757

466.000

15:25:45

1511

467.300

15:27:34

792

467.000

15:27:35

782

466.500

15:27:41

588

466.700

15:27:41

4

466.700

15:27:41

242

466.700

15:27:41

790

466.300

15:29:00

842

466.300

15:29:10

790

466.100

15:29:22

822

465.700

15:30:52

550

465.500

15:30:54

708

465.900

15:32:38

840

466.000

15:35:25

1671

466.200

15:36:25

2024

466.400

15:37:56

1514

466.800

15:38:38

772

466.700

15:38:45

747

466.500

15:39:53

692

466.500

15:39:53

952

466.500

15:41:21

763

466.600

15:41:21

771

466.500

15:42:35

710

466.600

15:42:35

771

466.600

15:42:35

807

466.200

15:42:38

771

466.000

15:44:35

694

466.000

15:44:35

781

466.400

15:45:37

773

466.400

15:45:37

697

466.600

15:47:41

700

466.700

15:48:25

573

466.700

15:48:25

477

466.700

15:48:25

853

466.700

15:48:25

764

466.200

15:50:03

823

466.100

15:50:10

943

466.600

15:52:33

1050

466.600

15:52:33

828

466.100

15:53:50

694

466.100

15:53:50

776

466.200

15:54:47

843

466.100

15:54:59

738

466.100

15:56:00

775

465.900

15:57:20

799

465.900

15:58:55

849

465.900

15:58:55

45

466.600

16:00:05

652

466.600

16:00:05

771

466.300

16:00:49

1247

466.400

16:00:49

755

466.100

16:01:11

787

466.600

16:03:15

783

466.500

16:03:35

733

466.200

16:03:42

944

466.900

16:05:51

807

466.800

16:05:51

733

466.800

16:05:51

105

465.700

16:06:37

713

466.200

16:07:43

708

466.000

16:07:44

713

466.000

16:07:44

520

466.100

16:09:36

328

466.100

16:09:36

791

465.800

16:10:25

680

466.200

16:10:25

116

466.200

16:10:25

812

465.200

16:12:30

187

465.400

16:12:30

605

465.400

16:12:30

327

465.000

16:12:32

© 2026 PR Newswire
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