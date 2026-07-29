Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
29 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 478.687p. The highest price paid per share was 484.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0148% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,215,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,347,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
740
475.400
08:25:28
844
476.900
08:28:01
840
475.900
08:32:12
818
475.900
08:38:07
769
476.100
08:40:08
796
475.400
08:43:11
810
475.200
08:45:30
1139
476.200
08:50:51
74
476.000
08:53:56
848
476.200
08:53:56
784
476.600
08:58:32
774
476.600
08:58:32
357
476.000
08:58:56
174
476.000
08:58:56
175
476.000
08:58:56
748
474.900
09:05:53
790
474.900
09:08:50
789
473.900
09:09:52
726
472.300
09:15:53
815
474.400
09:28:17
870
473.900
09:29:37
780
473.900
09:32:12
803
474.300
09:33:27
788
474.200
09:39:26
877
475.500
09:46:00
108
475.600
09:46:33
750
475.600
09:46:33
7
475.600
09:46:33
1092
477.000
09:48:01
703
477.700
09:48:30
1560
477.400
09:49:53
205
477.300
09:51:35
593
477.300
09:52:17
836
478.700
09:56:41
708
477.700
09:59:06
885
477.000
10:06:43
753
476.600
10:13:04
764
476.300
10:14:22
829
475.900
10:15:51
874
476.300
10:20:31
742
476.000
10:21:15
708
476.700
10:27:16
503
476.500
10:28:32
112
476.500
10:28:53
489
476.500
10:28:53
804
476.400
10:28:54
720
475.900
10:33:14
844
475.800
10:38:08
830
475.500
10:39:44
862
476.000
10:43:35
868
475.500
10:48:57
816
475.600
10:48:57
55
475.400
10:50:38
785
475.400
10:50:38
858
474.900
10:57:15
754
475.500
11:06:18
875
475.300
11:06:48
734
475.400
11:06:48
844
475.900
11:18:09
872
477.200
11:26:42
860
477.200
11:26:42
260
477.200
11:26:42
846
477.100
11:26:42
793
476.900
11:26:47
855
477.400
11:30:08
611
477.500
11:32:07
331
477.500
11:32:07
879
477.400
11:32:37
789
477.300
11:37:48
871
477.200
11:38:49
775
479.400
11:48:26
654
479.100
11:49:45
235
479.100
11:49:45
874
478.700
11:50:51
855
478.400
11:54:46
855
477.100
11:55:58
219
477.900
12:01:05
489
477.900
12:01:05
737
478.400
12:03:56
602
478.200
12:04:01
148
478.200
12:04:01
805
477.800
12:09:04
816
478.200
12:20:04
742
478.300
12:27:06
815
478.400
12:27:06
853
479.000
12:31:24
792
479.200
12:38:51
855
479.100
12:38:53
756
478.300
12:46:18
99
478.100
12:54:11
751
478.100
12:54:11
47
479.700
|
13:05:30
721
479.700
13:05:30
821
479.700
13:05:30
753
479.700
13:06:00
871
480.000
13:07:02
713
479.600
13:14:43
747
479.600
13:14:43
320
479.400
13:22:14
505
479.400
13:22:14
861
479.400
13:22:14
835
480.000
13:46:55
722
480.000
13:46:55
769
480.000
13:46:55
866
480.000
13:46:55
852
480.000
13:46:55
768
480.000
13:46:55
815
480.000
13:49:49
780
480.000
13:51:20
1645
480.000
14:04:37
859
480.000
14:04:37
876
479.900
14:04:39
805
480.000
14:07:42
808
480.000
14:13:27
803
480.000
14:17:08
838
479.900
14:17:23
797
479.700
14:17:35
148
480.000
14:25:02
713
480.000
14:25:02
1061
480.000
14:25:02
732
480.000
14:27:24
720
480.000
14:32:34
338
480.000
14:32:34
563
480.000
14:32:34
934
480.000
14:32:34
846
479.900
14:33:12
1114
479.800
14:33:13
784
480.000
14:34:20
820
479.900
14:35:12
830
483.800
15:23:53
716
483.000
15:30:07
866
483.300
15:36:33
873
484.700
15:45:25
349
484.500
15:51:07
356
484.500
15:51:22
740
483.600
15:52:34
741
484.300
15:58:43
650
484.400
16:04:08
710
484.000
16:05:45
496
484.000
16:05:47
803
483.900
|
16:05:51
859
484.600
16:07:00
749
484.600
16:07:00
855
484.700
16:07:31
819
484.500
16:08:14
851
484.700
16:10:59
614
484.700
16:11:03
811
484.600
16:14:06
798
484.600
16:15:43
872
484.500
16:18:36
846
484.400
16:18:38
712
484.700
16:21:14
622
484.400
16:21:15