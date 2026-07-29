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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 14:35
5,714 Euro
+2,47 % +0,138
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6605,75219:29
5,6605,75219:23
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 18:30 Uhr
164 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 478.687p. The highest price paid per share was 484.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0148% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,215,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,347,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

740

475.400

08:25:28

844

476.900

08:28:01

840

475.900

08:32:12

818

475.900

08:38:07

769

476.100

08:40:08

796

475.400

08:43:11

810

475.200

08:45:30

1139

476.200

08:50:51

74

476.000

08:53:56

848

476.200

08:53:56

784

476.600

08:58:32

774

476.600

08:58:32

357

476.000

08:58:56

174

476.000

08:58:56

175

476.000

08:58:56

748

474.900

09:05:53

790

474.900

09:08:50

789

473.900

09:09:52

726

472.300

09:15:53

815

474.400

09:28:17

870

473.900

09:29:37

780

473.900

09:32:12

803

474.300

09:33:27

788

474.200

09:39:26

877

475.500

09:46:00

108

475.600

09:46:33

750

475.600

09:46:33

7

475.600

09:46:33

1092

477.000

09:48:01

703

477.700

09:48:30

1560

477.400

09:49:53

205

477.300

09:51:35

593

477.300

09:52:17

836

478.700

09:56:41

708

477.700

09:59:06

885

477.000

10:06:43

753

476.600

10:13:04

764

476.300

10:14:22

829

475.900

10:15:51

874

476.300

10:20:31

742

476.000

10:21:15

708

476.700

10:27:16

503

476.500

10:28:32

112

476.500

10:28:53

489

476.500

10:28:53

804

476.400

10:28:54

720

475.900

10:33:14

844

475.800

10:38:08

830

475.500

10:39:44

862

476.000

10:43:35

868

475.500

10:48:57

816

475.600

10:48:57

55

475.400

10:50:38

785

475.400

10:50:38

858

474.900

10:57:15

754

475.500

11:06:18

875

475.300

11:06:48

734

475.400

11:06:48

844

475.900

11:18:09

872

477.200

11:26:42

860

477.200

11:26:42

260

477.200

11:26:42

846

477.100

11:26:42

793

476.900

11:26:47

855

477.400

11:30:08

611

477.500

11:32:07

331

477.500

11:32:07

879

477.400

11:32:37

789

477.300

11:37:48

871

477.200

11:38:49

775

479.400

11:48:26

654

479.100

11:49:45

235

479.100

11:49:45

874

478.700

11:50:51

855

478.400

11:54:46

855

477.100

11:55:58

219

477.900

12:01:05

489

477.900

12:01:05

737

478.400

12:03:56

602

478.200

12:04:01

148

478.200

12:04:01

805

477.800

12:09:04

816

478.200

12:20:04

742

478.300

12:27:06

815

478.400

12:27:06

853

479.000

12:31:24

792

479.200

12:38:51

855

479.100

12:38:53

756

478.300

12:46:18

99

478.100

12:54:11

751

478.100

12:54:11

47

479.700

13:05:30

721

479.700

13:05:30

821

479.700

13:05:30

753

479.700

13:06:00

871

480.000

13:07:02

713

479.600

13:14:43

747

479.600

13:14:43

320

479.400

13:22:14

505

479.400

13:22:14

861

479.400

13:22:14

835

480.000

13:46:55

722

480.000

13:46:55

769

480.000

13:46:55

866

480.000

13:46:55

852

480.000

13:46:55

768

480.000

13:46:55

815

480.000

13:49:49

780

480.000

13:51:20

1645

480.000

14:04:37

859

480.000

14:04:37

876

479.900

14:04:39

805

480.000

14:07:42

808

480.000

14:13:27

803

480.000

14:17:08

838

479.900

14:17:23

797

479.700

14:17:35

148

480.000

14:25:02

713

480.000

14:25:02

1061

480.000

14:25:02

732

480.000

14:27:24

720

480.000

14:32:34

338

480.000

14:32:34

563

480.000

14:32:34

934

480.000

14:32:34

846

479.900

14:33:12

1114

479.800

14:33:13

784

480.000

14:34:20

820

479.900

14:35:12

830

483.800

15:23:53

716

483.000

15:30:07

866

483.300

15:36:33

873

484.700

15:45:25

349

484.500

15:51:07

356

484.500

15:51:22

740

483.600

15:52:34

741

484.300

15:58:43

650

484.400

16:04:08

710

484.000

16:05:45

496

484.000

16:05:47

803

483.900

16:05:51

859

484.600

16:07:00

749

484.600

16:07:00

855

484.700

16:07:31

819

484.500

16:08:14

851

484.700

16:10:59

614

484.700

16:11:03

811

484.600

16:14:06

798

484.600

16:15:43

872

484.500

16:18:36

846

484.400

16:18:38

712

484.700

16:21:14

622

484.400

16:21:15

© 2026 PR Newswire
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