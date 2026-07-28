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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 09:11
5,532 Euro
+1,69 % +0,092
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5345,62218:44
5,5345,62218:44
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 18:24 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 102,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 469.833p. The highest price paid per share was 475.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 466.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0137% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,105,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,457,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

771

469.000

09:11:09

737

470.000

09:16:20

729

469.000

09:16:58

743

468.400

09:24:31

812

467.400

09:29:52

837

467.300

09:33:16

772

467.900

09:42:34

800

469.100

09:47:39

990

469.600

09:50:20

808

469.200

09:50:26

749

469.100

09:53:54

746

468.100

10:00:04

732

468.100

10:00:04

732

468.000

10:00:05

735

467.900

10:02:21

810

469.000

10:06:04

857

469.200

10:06:04

1066

469.300

10:12:18

806

469.400

10:12:18

780

469.600

10:12:18

838

469.400

10:16:58

839

468.900

10:20:30

814

469.200

10:20:30

63

468.700

10:21:37

712

468.700

10:21:37

661

468.600

10:23:32

513

468.600

10:23:32

141

468.600

10:23:32

221

468.600

10:23:32

812

468.600

10:26:21

829

468.300

10:30:36

1

467.800

10:35:01

735

467.800

10:35:16

745

467.300

10:37:16

742

466.600

10:41:07

163

466.200

10:47:36

117

466.200

10:47:36

233

466.200

10:47:36

680

466.200

10:47:36

740

466.600

10:52:12

864

466.600

10:53:07

725

466.700

10:56:00

718

466.800

10:56:00

802

468.300

10:58:09

319

468.100

10:58:10

483

468.100

10:58:10

792

468.900

11:03:35

843

468.400

11:05:28

847

467.900

11:08:41

756

468.000

11:15:02

803

467.700

11:19:30

836

467.400

11:26:50

850

467.400

11:26:50

862

467.700

11:30:29

513

467.600

11:33:07

279

467.600

11:33:07

877

467.700

11:45:24

838

467.600

11:45:47

764

467.400

11:53:02

844

467.300

11:53:02

778

469.200

12:01:01

1157

469.100

12:01:05

891

469.000

12:06:22

800

468.800

12:07:05

824

468.400

12:13:12

735

468.700

12:25:13

873

468.700

12:25:13

797

468.400

12:30:32

709

468.600

12:35:40

363

468.900

12:39:30

432

468.900

12:39:30

858

468.800

12:39:39

1047

468.700

12:39:40

894

469.100

12:45:32

804

469.100

12:45:32

820

468.700

12:47:24

713

468.700

12:47:24

712

469.000

12:54:34

34

469.000

12:54:34

726

469.000

12:54:34

725

469.500

12:59:17

756

469.300

13:00:24

791

469.600

13:03:45

794

469.900

13:06:42

11

469.900

13:06:42

734

469.600

13:07:45

747

469.400

13:10:43

746

470.000

13:15:31

826

469.700

13:15:32

748

469.500

13:21:14

799

469.800

13:24:25

707

469.800

13:24:25

788

469.900

13:27:08

792

469.800

13:30:32

748

469.800

13:30:32

752

469.800

13:35:39

752

469.900

13:35:39

813

469.900

13:39:18

776

470.000

13:47:04

795

470.000

13:47:04

818

470.000

13:47:04

783

469.900

13:48:08

824

469.500

13:54:00

193

469.300

13:55:22

513

469.300

13:55:22

772

469.300

13:55:22

266

468.800

14:01:30

513

468.800

14:01:30

416

468.700

14:04:28

399

468.700

14:04:30

729

468.600

14:07:09

513

468.400

14:09:30

74

469.600

14:13:54

303

469.600

14:13:54

400

470.000

14:17:14

472

470.000

14:17:14

41

470.000

14:17:14

754

470.000

14:17:14

785

470.000

14:17:14

866

469.700

14:17:16

830

469.900

14:26:04

1830

474.200

16:11:40

929

475.000

16:18:52

184

475.000

16:18:52

864

474.400

16:25:25

1641

474.400

16:25:25

972

474.400

16:25:25

759

474.400

16:25:25

797

474.400

16:25:25

709

474.400

16:25:25

972

474.400

16:25:25

787

474.400

16:25:25

827

474.400

16:25:25

711

474.400

16:25:25

803

474.400

16:25:25

876

474.400

16:25:25

806

474.400

16:25:25

1100

474.000

16:26:07

1503

474.100

16:26:10

162

474.100

16:26:58

568

474.100

16:26:58

736

474.200

16:26:58

71

474.000

16:27:15

449

474.000

16:27:41

579

472.900

16:28:56

38

473.100

16:29:22

128

473.100

16:29:27

142

473.100

16:29:27

© 2026 PR Newswire
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