Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 102,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 469.833p. The highest price paid per share was 475.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 466.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0137% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 566,105,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,457,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
771
469.000
09:11:09
737
470.000
09:16:20
729
469.000
09:16:58
743
468.400
09:24:31
812
467.400
09:29:52
837
467.300
09:33:16
772
467.900
09:42:34
800
469.100
09:47:39
990
469.600
09:50:20
808
469.200
09:50:26
|
749
469.100
09:53:54
746
468.100
10:00:04
732
468.100
10:00:04
732
468.000
10:00:05
735
467.900
10:02:21
810
469.000
10:06:04
857
469.200
10:06:04
1066
469.300
10:12:18
806
469.400
10:12:18
780
469.600
10:12:18
838
469.400
10:16:58
839
468.900
10:20:30
814
469.200
10:20:30
63
468.700
10:21:37
712
468.700
10:21:37
661
468.600
10:23:32
513
468.600
10:23:32
141
468.600
10:23:32
221
468.600
10:23:32
812
468.600
10:26:21
829
468.300
10:30:36
1
467.800
10:35:01
735
467.800
10:35:16
745
467.300
10:37:16
742
466.600
10:41:07
163
466.200
10:47:36
117
466.200
10:47:36
233
466.200
10:47:36
680
466.200
10:47:36
740
466.600
10:52:12
864
466.600
10:53:07
725
466.700
10:56:00
718
466.800
10:56:00
802
468.300
10:58:09
319
468.100
10:58:10
483
468.100
10:58:10
792
468.900
11:03:35
843
468.400
11:05:28
847
467.900
11:08:41
756
468.000
11:15:02
803
467.700
11:19:30
836
467.400
11:26:50
850
467.400
11:26:50
862
467.700
11:30:29
513
467.600
11:33:07
279
467.600
11:33:07
877
467.700
11:45:24
838
467.600
11:45:47
764
467.400
11:53:02
844
467.300
11:53:02
778
469.200
12:01:01
1157
469.100
12:01:05
891
469.000
12:06:22
800
468.800
12:07:05
824
468.400
12:13:12
735
468.700
12:25:13
873
468.700
12:25:13
797
468.400
12:30:32
709
468.600
12:35:40
363
468.900
12:39:30
432
468.900
12:39:30
858
468.800
12:39:39
1047
468.700
12:39:40
894
469.100
12:45:32
804
469.100
12:45:32
820
468.700
12:47:24
713
468.700
12:47:24
712
469.000
12:54:34
34
469.000
12:54:34
726
469.000
12:54:34
725
469.500
12:59:17
756
469.300
13:00:24
791
469.600
13:03:45
794
469.900
13:06:42
11
469.900
13:06:42
734
469.600
13:07:45
747
469.400
13:10:43
746
470.000
13:15:31
826
469.700
13:15:32
748
469.500
13:21:14
799
469.800
13:24:25
707
469.800
13:24:25
788
469.900
13:27:08
792
469.800
13:30:32
748
469.800
13:30:32
752
469.800
13:35:39
752
469.900
13:35:39
813
469.900
13:39:18
776
470.000
13:47:04
795
470.000
13:47:04
818
470.000
13:47:04
783
469.900
13:48:08
824
469.500
13:54:00
193
469.300
13:55:22
513
469.300
13:55:22
772
469.300
13:55:22
266
468.800
14:01:30
513
468.800
14:01:30
416
468.700
14:04:28
399
468.700
14:04:30
729
468.600
14:07:09
513
468.400
14:09:30
74
469.600
14:13:54
303
469.600
14:13:54
400
470.000
14:17:14
472
470.000
14:17:14
41
470.000
14:17:14
754
470.000
14:17:14
785
470.000
14:17:14
866
469.700
14:17:16
830
469.900
14:26:04
1830
474.200
16:11:40
929
475.000
16:18:52
184
475.000
16:18:52
864
474.400
16:25:25
1641
474.400
16:25:25
972
474.400
16:25:25
759
474.400
16:25:25
797
474.400
16:25:25
709
474.400
16:25:25
972
474.400
16:25:25
787
474.400
16:25:25
827
474.400
16:25:25
711
474.400
16:25:25
803
474.400
16:25:25
876
474.400
16:25:25
806
474.400
16:25:25
1100
474.000
16:26:07
1503
474.100
16:26:10
162
474.100
16:26:58
568
474.100
16:26:58
736
474.200
16:26:58
71
474.000
16:27:15
449
474.000
16:27:41
579
472.900
16:28:56
38
473.100
16:29:22
128
473.100
16:29:27
142
473.100
16:29:27