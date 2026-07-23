Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
23 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.002p. The highest price paid per share was 437.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,703,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,859,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
342
433.300
16:13:08
88
433.300
16:12:53
88
433.200
16:12:53
213
433.400
16:12:53
332
433.400
16:12:53
892
434.100
16:11:36
841
433.900
16:10:10
812
433.500
16:08:50
857
433.800
16:08:00
886
433.800
16:07:20
818
433.500
16:06:36
874
433.100
16:05:35
947
432.000
16:02:31
743
432.800
16:01:22
908
432.900
16:01:22
819
434.400
15:58:58
996
434.200
15:58:58
754
434.200
15:55:31
889
434.200
15:55:31
878
434.000
15:52:28
1082
435.700
15:51:21
792
436.000
15:51:03
784
435.600
15:47:41
740
435.700
15:47:41
805
435.700
15:44:32
850
435.700
15:44:32
754
436.200
15:42:30
754
436.400
15:42:25
837
435.100
15:40:32
919
435.600
15:39:46
822
436.600
15:36:08
591
436.800
15:35:58
245
436.800
15:35:58
727
436.700
15:33:55
883
436.700
15:33:06
884
436.700
15:33:06
869
436.800
15:30:32
839
436.900
15:30:32
808
436.600
15:29:16
786
435.900
15:25:32
724
436.500
15:24:34
832
436.500
15:24:34
798
436.300
15:22:18
862
436.500
15:20:03
844
436.500
15:20:03
809
436.700
15:16:47
747
436.700
15:16:47
1398
436.800
15:14:27
118
436.700
15:14:27
608
436.700
15:14:27
751
435.400
15:08:56
794
435.400
15:08:56
738
436.200
15:07:10
785
436.200
15:07:10
736
436.400
15:05:35
746
436.000
15:05:35
746
436.200
15:05:35
987
435.800
15:01:02
915
436.200
|
14:57:38
790
436.500
14:56:57
767
436.600
14:53:27
827
436.200
14:51:59
835
436.200
14:51:59
807
436.200
14:48:05
844
436.200
14:48:05
729
436.200
14:48:05
1085
436.400
14:48:05
844
436.400
14:47:05
36
435.900
14:45:56
24
435.900
14:45:56
864
435.700
14:43:22
741
434.100
14:40:26
737
434.100
14:40:26
892
434.600
14:40:24
870
434.400
14:39:47
771
434.400
14:39:31
834
434.100
14:38:58
819
433.800
14:38:03
731
433.500
14:37:04
820
433.500
14:37:04
869
434.100
14:36:18
827
434.100
14:36:18
854
434.600
14:35:46
775
434.300
14:32:22
815
434.600
14:30:36
847
435.000
14:30:35
727
435.000
14:30:35
732
435.100
14:30:24
117
435.000
14:30:00
784
434.600
14:27:13
772
435.000
14:27:13
742
434.300
14:24:18
27
435.600
14:23:26
748
435.600
14:23:26
786
435.900
14:22:56
799
435.800
14:19:22
812
436.200
14:16:18
802
436.500
14:16:18
791
436.500
14:16:18
14
436.300
14:10:59
776
436.300
14:10:59
885
436.300
14:10:59
743
435.900
14:03:44
762
436.300
14:01:03
800
436.700
13:58:29
729
436.600
13:58:29
33
436.700
13:54:05
865
436.700
13:54:05
763
437.100
13:54:04
745
435.700
13:47:47
800
435.700
13:42:29
790
436.200
13:41:03
662
436.000
13:37:09
45
436.000
13:37:09
139
436.000
13:37:09
859
436.500
13:36:05
121
436.500
13:36:05
23
436.500
13:35:24
25
436.500
13:35:24
691
436.500
13:35:24
25
436.500
13:35:24
783
436.000
13:31:25
840
435.500
13:24:25
741
434.800
13:19:54
825
435.000
13:16:49
502
435.400
13:12:57
364
435.400
13:12:57
738
435.600
13:11:06
44
435.600
13:11:06
700
435.700
13:09:47
845
435.700
13:09:47
42
435.700
13:09:47
41
435.700
13:09:47
1358
435.000
13:05:53
45
433.200
13:01:06
311
433.200
13:01:06
136
433.200
13:01:06
175
433.200
13:01:06
133
433.200
13:01:06
40
433.200
13:01:06
296
433.200
13:01:06
844
433.400
13:00:39
895
431.500
12:51:57
834
431.700
12:51:50
401
431.100
12:46:32
436
431.100
12:46:32
182
430.800
12:41:06
542
430.800
12:40:59
853
430.800
12:39:12
1322
431.300
12:33:48
885
431.400
12:32:58
823
430.800
12:26:01
851
431.200
12:20:28
36
431.000
12:19:08
36
431.000
12:19:08
787
431.000
12:19:08
|
884
431.000
12:19:08
890
431.200
12:10:54
787
431.200
12:07:47
665
431.400
12:03:13
200
431.400
12:03:13
273
431.400
12:03:13
474
431.400
12:03:13
29
431.400
12:03:13
29
431.400
12:03:13
775
431.600
11:59:07
747
431.700
11:51:04
42
431.700
11:43:06
447
431.700
11:43:06
317
431.700
11:43:06
782
431.200
11:40:10
225
431.300
11:39:15
581
431.300
11:39:15
787
431.300
11:39:15
822
430.900
11:28:13
705
431.100
11:24:36
353
431.100
11:24:36
260
431.100
11:24:36
173
431.400
11:24:05
42
431.400
11:24:05
42
431.400
11:24:05
504
431.400
11:24:05
112
431.400
11:24:05
45
430.500
11:22:27
303
429.600
11:13:06
549
429.600
11:13:06
784
430.000
11:09:18
972
430.600
11:06:06
1045
430.700
11:06:06
40
429.400
10:59:47
895
430.000
10:51:19
723
429.600
10:42:49
351
429.700
10:42:49
30
429.700
10:42:49
816
429.700
10:42:49
411
429.700
10:42:49
561
429.400
10:35:32
39
429.400
10:35:32
38
429.400
10:35:32
340
429.400
10:35:32
507
431.100
10:22:03
327
431.100
10:22:03
767
431.200
10:15:36
378
431.500
10:15:35
37
431.500
10:15:35
37
431.500
10:15:35
395
431.500
10:15:35
722
432.100
10:14:05
891
431.800
10:06:41
30
431.500
10:03:03
819
431.500
10:03:03
798
431.500
10:02:58
829
431.300
09:59:35
766
431.500
09:57:55
815
431.500
09:57:55
136
431.200
09:56:02
79
431.200
09:56:02
132
431.200
09:56:02
788
431.200
09:55:21
844
430.700
09:50:07
736
431.300
09:48:02
723
431.100
09:46:55
754
431.800
09:44:12
659
432.800
09:40:03
117
432.800
09:38:31
717
432.800
09:35:06
142
432.800
09:34:43
743
433.400
09:31:00
789
433.400
09:31:00
650
432.300
09:25:13
194
432.300
09:25:13
55
432.100
09:21:10
838
432.100
09:19:53
847
432.800
09:16:00
827
433.100
09:14:57
1129
433.500
09:08:38
1127
433.700
09:08:38
186
432.500
08:59:06
312
432.500
08:59:06
312
432.500
08:59:06
731
431.600
08:49:52
67
431.600
08:49:52
773
431.500
08:35:11
505
431.700
08:29:40
390
431.700
08:29:40
789
435.900
08:05:32
862
436.700
08:01:03
80
436.700
08:00:17