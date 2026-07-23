Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 18:01
5,072 Euro
-2,08 % -0,108
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0825,16218:50
5,0845,16618:34
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.002p. The highest price paid per share was 437.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,703,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 742,859,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

342

433.300

16:13:08

88

433.300

16:12:53

88

433.200

16:12:53

213

433.400

16:12:53

332

433.400

16:12:53

892

434.100

16:11:36

841

433.900

16:10:10

812

433.500

16:08:50

857

433.800

16:08:00

886

433.800

16:07:20

818

433.500

16:06:36

874

433.100

16:05:35

947

432.000

16:02:31

743

432.800

16:01:22

908

432.900

16:01:22

819

434.400

15:58:58

996

434.200

15:58:58

754

434.200

15:55:31

889

434.200

15:55:31

878

434.000

15:52:28

1082

435.700

15:51:21

792

436.000

15:51:03

784

435.600

15:47:41

740

435.700

15:47:41

805

435.700

15:44:32

850

435.700

15:44:32

754

436.200

15:42:30

754

436.400

15:42:25

837

435.100

15:40:32

919

435.600

15:39:46

822

436.600

15:36:08

591

436.800

15:35:58

245

436.800

15:35:58

727

436.700

15:33:55

883

436.700

15:33:06

884

436.700

15:33:06

869

436.800

15:30:32

839

436.900

15:30:32

808

436.600

15:29:16

786

435.900

15:25:32

724

436.500

15:24:34

832

436.500

15:24:34

798

436.300

15:22:18

862

436.500

15:20:03

844

436.500

15:20:03

809

436.700

15:16:47

747

436.700

15:16:47

1398

436.800

15:14:27

118

436.700

15:14:27

608

436.700

15:14:27

751

435.400

15:08:56

794

435.400

15:08:56

738

436.200

15:07:10

785

436.200

15:07:10

736

436.400

15:05:35

746

436.000

15:05:35

746

436.200

15:05:35

987

435.800

15:01:02

915

436.200

14:57:38

790

436.500

14:56:57

767

436.600

14:53:27

827

436.200

14:51:59

835

436.200

14:51:59

807

436.200

14:48:05

844

436.200

14:48:05

729

436.200

14:48:05

1085

436.400

14:48:05

844

436.400

14:47:05

36

435.900

14:45:56

24

435.900

14:45:56

864

435.700

14:43:22

741

434.100

14:40:26

737

434.100

14:40:26

892

434.600

14:40:24

870

434.400

14:39:47

771

434.400

14:39:31

834

434.100

14:38:58

819

433.800

14:38:03

731

433.500

14:37:04

820

433.500

14:37:04

869

434.100

14:36:18

827

434.100

14:36:18

854

434.600

14:35:46

775

434.300

14:32:22

815

434.600

14:30:36

847

435.000

14:30:35

727

435.000

14:30:35

732

435.100

14:30:24

117

435.000

14:30:00

784

434.600

14:27:13

772

435.000

14:27:13

742

434.300

14:24:18

27

435.600

14:23:26

748

435.600

14:23:26

786

435.900

14:22:56

799

435.800

14:19:22

812

436.200

14:16:18

802

436.500

14:16:18

791

436.500

14:16:18

14

436.300

14:10:59

776

436.300

14:10:59

885

436.300

14:10:59

743

435.900

14:03:44

762

436.300

14:01:03

800

436.700

13:58:29

729

436.600

13:58:29

33

436.700

13:54:05

865

436.700

13:54:05

763

437.100

13:54:04

745

435.700

13:47:47

800

435.700

13:42:29

790

436.200

13:41:03

662

436.000

13:37:09

45

436.000

13:37:09

139

436.000

13:37:09

859

436.500

13:36:05

121

436.500

13:36:05

23

436.500

13:35:24

25

436.500

13:35:24

691

436.500

13:35:24

25

436.500

13:35:24

783

436.000

13:31:25

840

435.500

13:24:25

741

434.800

13:19:54

825

435.000

13:16:49

502

435.400

13:12:57

364

435.400

13:12:57

738

435.600

13:11:06

44

435.600

13:11:06

700

435.700

13:09:47

845

435.700

13:09:47

42

435.700

13:09:47

41

435.700

13:09:47

1358

435.000

13:05:53

45

433.200

13:01:06

311

433.200

13:01:06

136

433.200

13:01:06

175

433.200

13:01:06

133

433.200

13:01:06

40

433.200

13:01:06

296

433.200

13:01:06

844

433.400

13:00:39

895

431.500

12:51:57

834

431.700

12:51:50

401

431.100

12:46:32

436

431.100

12:46:32

182

430.800

12:41:06

542

430.800

12:40:59

853

430.800

12:39:12

1322

431.300

12:33:48

885

431.400

12:32:58

823

430.800

12:26:01

851

431.200

12:20:28

36

431.000

12:19:08

36

431.000

12:19:08

787

431.000

12:19:08

884

431.000

12:19:08

890

431.200

12:10:54

787

431.200

12:07:47

665

431.400

12:03:13

200

431.400

12:03:13

273

431.400

12:03:13

474

431.400

12:03:13

29

431.400

12:03:13

29

431.400

12:03:13

775

431.600

11:59:07

747

431.700

11:51:04

42

431.700

11:43:06

447

431.700

11:43:06

317

431.700

11:43:06

782

431.200

11:40:10

225

431.300

11:39:15

581

431.300

11:39:15

787

431.300

11:39:15

822

430.900

11:28:13

705

431.100

11:24:36

353

431.100

11:24:36

260

431.100

11:24:36

173

431.400

11:24:05

42

431.400

11:24:05

42

431.400

11:24:05

504

431.400

11:24:05

112

431.400

11:24:05

45

430.500

11:22:27

303

429.600

11:13:06

549

429.600

11:13:06

784

430.000

11:09:18

972

430.600

11:06:06

1045

430.700

11:06:06

40

429.400

10:59:47

895

430.000

10:51:19

723

429.600

10:42:49

351

429.700

10:42:49

30

429.700

10:42:49

816

429.700

10:42:49

411

429.700

10:42:49

561

429.400

10:35:32

39

429.400

10:35:32

38

429.400

10:35:32

340

429.400

10:35:32

507

431.100

10:22:03

327

431.100

10:22:03

767

431.200

10:15:36

378

431.500

10:15:35

37

431.500

10:15:35

37

431.500

10:15:35

395

431.500

10:15:35

722

432.100

10:14:05

891

431.800

10:06:41

30

431.500

10:03:03

819

431.500

10:03:03

798

431.500

10:02:58

829

431.300

09:59:35

766

431.500

09:57:55

815

431.500

09:57:55

136

431.200

09:56:02

79

431.200

09:56:02

132

431.200

09:56:02

788

431.200

09:55:21

844

430.700

09:50:07

736

431.300

09:48:02

723

431.100

09:46:55

754

431.800

09:44:12

659

432.800

09:40:03

117

432.800

09:38:31

717

432.800

09:35:06

142

432.800

09:34:43

743

433.400

09:31:00

789

433.400

09:31:00

650

432.300

09:25:13

194

432.300

09:25:13

55

432.100

09:21:10

838

432.100

09:19:53

847

432.800

09:16:00

827

433.100

09:14:57

1129

433.500

09:08:38

1127

433.700

09:08:38

186

432.500

08:59:06

312

432.500

08:59:06

312

432.500

08:59:06

731

431.600

08:49:52

67

431.600

08:49:52

773

431.500

08:35:11

505

431.700

08:29:40

390

431.700

08:29:40

789

435.900

08:05:32

862

436.700

08:01:03

80

436.700

08:00:17

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.