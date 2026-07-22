Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
22 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.338p. The highest price paid per share was 442.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,553,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,009,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
582
438.100
16:13:04
1151
438.000
16:12:31
439
438.100
16:10:51
496
437.800
16:09:01
205
437.800
16:09:01
753
438.100
16:08:13
739
437.700
16:06:10
864
437.800
16:03:38
843
438.000
16:02:12
21
438.000
16:01:41
724
437.800
15:59:04
768
438.300
15:58:31
813
438.500
15:56:55
833
438.400
15:55:12
824
438.000
15:51:05
764
438.000
15:48:17
845
438.000
15:48:17
814
438.000
15:44:43
793
437.500
15:41:23
739
438.700
15:40:15
773
438.900
15:40:15
849
439.000
15:37:46
851
439.000
15:34:39
839
439.100
15:34:05
277
439.100
15:31:41
349
439.100
15:31:41
802
438.800
15:29:45
725
439.100
15:28:18
39
439.400
15:27:09
12
439.400
15:27:09
1
439.400
15:27:09
802
439.400
15:27:09
805
439.500
15:27:09
25
439.500
15:27:09
24
439.500
15:27:09
1168
438.700
15:22:38
666
439.000
15:22:29
157
439.000
15:22:29
726
438.700
15:20:02
745
438.900
15:18:59
30
438.900
15:18:59
330
439.000
15:16:14
417
439.000
15:16:14
843
438.900
15:16:14
748
439.100
15:16:14
794
438.600
15:13:24
838
438.600
15:13:24
6
438.600
15:13:24
717
438.900
15:10:53
876
439.100
15:10:51
717
439.100
15:10:48
756
439.000
15:08:38
786
438.500
15:05:43
377
437.800
15:03:50
464
437.800
15:03:50
822
437.800
15:03:02
836
437.800
15:01:23
866
437.700
14:59:29
850
437.800
14:58:09
713
437.800
14:56:32
856
437.100
14:51:26
771
437.400
14:51:25
795
437.800
14:50:39
814
437.400
14:48:51
754
437.900
14:47:41
732
437.600
14:44:20
774
437.600
14:43:04
758
437.900
14:42:19
839
438.000
14:42:19
737
437.700
14:39:11
739
437.900
14:39:05
737
437.900
14:39:05
786
437.800
14:37:01
817
437.800
14:37:01
758
437.600
14:34:02
754
438.900
14:31:09
852
440.300
14:30:09
767
441.100
14:29:33
320
441.200
14:29:33
25
441.200
14:29:33
363
441.200
14:29:33
875
440.600
14:24:06
720
441.400
14:24:06
758
441.800
14:20:31
745
441.900
14:20:14
872
441.000
14:17:20
821
441.000
14:11:24
856
441.000
14:08:00
793
441.400
14:07:08
776
441.300
14:07:08
10
441.300
14:07:08
846
441.300
14:04:50
759
440.300
13:56:53
878
440.500
13:56:53
861
440.800
13:56:53
787
439.600
13:49:36
756
439.800
13:47:35
869
439.600
13:42:11
850
439.500
13:38:11
792
439.700
13:36:32
830
440.000
13:34:04
862
440.100
13:33:54
802
439.900
13:25:26
729
440.100
13:20:01
775
440.800
13:15:47
725
441.300
13:15:47
809
441.900
13:15:43
81
442.400
13:14:49
640
442.400
13:14:49
616
442.000
13:10:22
15
442.000
13:10:22
15
442.000
13:10:22
86
442.000
13:10:22
973
442.000
13:08:04
768
442.000
13:08:04
31
442.000
13:08:04
233
442.000
13:08:04
918
438.200
12:58:02
870
436.500
12:51:08
830
436.400
12:45:52
792
437.100
12:40:54
818
437.500
12:37:36
822
437.500
12:37:36
237
436.400
12:27:16
238
436.400
12:27:16
287
436.400
12:27:16
850
436.400
12:27:16
801
435.100
12:21:32
725
435.900
12:21:32
22
435.900
12:21:32
822
435.900
12:21:32
342
435.200
12:12:05
510
435.200
12:11:41
735
434.800
12:08:36
822
435.500
12:05:00
830
434.400
12:02:15
795
434.600
12:01:42
735
434.500
12:00:26
818
434.500
12:00:26
738
434.500
11:53:20
786
434.600
11:52:11
838
434.400
11:49:13
853
434.300
11:45:40
28
434.600
11:41:04
28
434.600
11:41:04
729
434.600
11:41:04
565
434.900
11:40:28
308
434.900
11:40:28
706
435.000
11:35:06
578
435.000
11:35:06
227
435.000
11:35:06
116
435.000
11:35:06
658
433.900
11:27:03
52
433.900
11:27:03
749
434.000
11:27:03
861
433.900
11:25:38
778
433.200
11:11:46
|
831
433.200
11:07:44
2
433.200
11:03:12
858
433.200
11:03:12
781
433.500
11:01:03
810
433.600
11:01:01
464
432.900
10:58:10
343
432.900
10:58:10
857
432.900
10:58:10
709
431.700
10:52:09
847
432.100
10:50:13
721
432.300
10:48:48
738
432.400
10:48:48
1050
432.500
10:48:48
261
432.600
10:48:46
1246
432.600
10:48:46
340
432.000
10:44:52
445
432.000
10:44:52
601
431.500
10:38:36
252
431.500
10:38:36
801
432.700
10:36:19
863
433.700
10:32:23
835
434.600
10:28:17
748
434.800
10:28:17
226
433.900
10:20:54
505
433.900
10:20:54
766
434.200
10:20:23
803
433.600
10:12:07
727
433.400
10:08:19
819
433.700
10:06:59
721
433.200
10:01:08
800
433.200
09:58:26
793
432.600
09:50:44
969
432.700
09:50:44
864
432.900
09:47:59
846
432.700
09:40:09
13
432.700
09:40:09
13
432.700
09:40:09
827
433.300
09:36:32
304
433.200
09:35:40
796
432.500
09:25:11
12
432.500
09:25:11
12
432.500
09:25:11
783
433.200
09:22:41
842
433.200
09:22:41
850
433.400
09:21:33
740
434.100
09:18:32
878
434.300
09:18:32
744
433.900
09:15:09
796
432.900
09:10:00
818
433.200
09:05:53
853
432.500
09:04:30
3700
432.700
09:04:26
1369
432.700
09:04:26
795
433.000
09:04:25
756
431.000
08:56:26
1032
431.000
08:56:26
83
431.100
08:55:30
379
431.100
08:55:30
294
431.100
08:55:30
775
430.000
08:50:24
704
430.000
08:50:24
835
429.700
08:42:03
823
429.500
08:36:29
145
429.500
08:36:29
734
429.600
08:36:29
862
|
429.500
08:27:33
716
429.900
08:22:21
192
431.100
08:08:51
634
431.100
08:08:50
701
432.700
08:06:47
118
432.700
08:06:47
820
433.600
08:03:00