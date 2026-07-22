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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 14:42
5,228 Euro
-0,19 % -0,010
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1465,22819:35
5,1465,22818:56
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
133 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.338p. The highest price paid per share was 442.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,553,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,009,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

582

438.100

16:13:04

1151

438.000

16:12:31

439

438.100

16:10:51

496

437.800

16:09:01

205

437.800

16:09:01

753

438.100

16:08:13

739

437.700

16:06:10

864

437.800

16:03:38

843

438.000

16:02:12

21

438.000

16:01:41

724

437.800

15:59:04

768

438.300

15:58:31

813

438.500

15:56:55

833

438.400

15:55:12

824

438.000

15:51:05

764

438.000

15:48:17

845

438.000

15:48:17

814

438.000

15:44:43

793

437.500

15:41:23

739

438.700

15:40:15

773

438.900

15:40:15

849

439.000

15:37:46

851

439.000

15:34:39

839

439.100

15:34:05

277

439.100

15:31:41

349

439.100

15:31:41

802

438.800

15:29:45

725

439.100

15:28:18

39

439.400

15:27:09

12

439.400

15:27:09

1

439.400

15:27:09

802

439.400

15:27:09

805

439.500

15:27:09

25

439.500

15:27:09

24

439.500

15:27:09

1168

438.700

15:22:38

666

439.000

15:22:29

157

439.000

15:22:29

726

438.700

15:20:02

745

438.900

15:18:59

30

438.900

15:18:59

330

439.000

15:16:14

417

439.000

15:16:14

843

438.900

15:16:14

748

439.100

15:16:14

794

438.600

15:13:24

838

438.600

15:13:24

6

438.600

15:13:24

717

438.900

15:10:53

876

439.100

15:10:51

717

439.100

15:10:48

756

439.000

15:08:38

786

438.500

15:05:43

377

437.800

15:03:50

464

437.800

15:03:50

822

437.800

15:03:02

836

437.800

15:01:23

866

437.700

14:59:29

850

437.800

14:58:09

713

437.800

14:56:32

856

437.100

14:51:26

771

437.400

14:51:25

795

437.800

14:50:39

814

437.400

14:48:51

754

437.900

14:47:41

732

437.600

14:44:20

774

437.600

14:43:04

758

437.900

14:42:19

839

438.000

14:42:19

737

437.700

14:39:11

739

437.900

14:39:05

737

437.900

14:39:05

786

437.800

14:37:01

817

437.800

14:37:01

758

437.600

14:34:02

754

438.900

14:31:09

852

440.300

14:30:09

767

441.100

14:29:33

320

441.200

14:29:33

25

441.200

14:29:33

363

441.200

14:29:33

875

440.600

14:24:06

720

441.400

14:24:06

758

441.800

14:20:31

745

441.900

14:20:14

872

441.000

14:17:20

821

441.000

14:11:24

856

441.000

14:08:00

793

441.400

14:07:08

776

441.300

14:07:08

10

441.300

14:07:08

846

441.300

14:04:50

759

440.300

13:56:53

878

440.500

13:56:53

861

440.800

13:56:53

787

439.600

13:49:36

756

439.800

13:47:35

869

439.600

13:42:11

850

439.500

13:38:11

792

439.700

13:36:32

830

440.000

13:34:04

862

440.100

13:33:54

802

439.900

13:25:26

729

440.100

13:20:01

775

440.800

13:15:47

725

441.300

13:15:47

809

441.900

13:15:43

81

442.400

13:14:49

640

442.400

13:14:49

616

442.000

13:10:22

15

442.000

13:10:22

15

442.000

13:10:22

86

442.000

13:10:22

973

442.000

13:08:04

768

442.000

13:08:04

31

442.000

13:08:04

233

442.000

13:08:04

918

438.200

12:58:02

870

436.500

12:51:08

830

436.400

12:45:52

792

437.100

12:40:54

818

437.500

12:37:36

822

437.500

12:37:36

237

436.400

12:27:16

238

436.400

12:27:16

287

436.400

12:27:16

850

436.400

12:27:16

801

435.100

12:21:32

725

435.900

12:21:32

22

435.900

12:21:32

822

435.900

12:21:32

342

435.200

12:12:05

510

435.200

12:11:41

735

434.800

12:08:36

822

435.500

12:05:00

830

434.400

12:02:15

795

434.600

12:01:42

735

434.500

12:00:26

818

434.500

12:00:26

738

434.500

11:53:20

786

434.600

11:52:11

838

434.400

11:49:13

853

434.300

11:45:40

28

434.600

11:41:04

28

434.600

11:41:04

729

434.600

11:41:04

565

434.900

11:40:28

308

434.900

11:40:28

706

435.000

11:35:06

578

435.000

11:35:06

227

435.000

11:35:06

116

435.000

11:35:06

658

433.900

11:27:03

52

433.900

11:27:03

749

434.000

11:27:03

861

433.900

11:25:38

778

433.200

11:11:46

831

433.200

11:07:44

2

433.200

11:03:12

858

433.200

11:03:12

781

433.500

11:01:03

810

433.600

11:01:01

464

432.900

10:58:10

343

432.900

10:58:10

857

432.900

10:58:10

709

431.700

10:52:09

847

432.100

10:50:13

721

432.300

10:48:48

738

432.400

10:48:48

1050

432.500

10:48:48

261

432.600

10:48:46

1246

432.600

10:48:46

340

432.000

10:44:52

445

432.000

10:44:52

601

431.500

10:38:36

252

431.500

10:38:36

801

432.700

10:36:19

863

433.700

10:32:23

835

434.600

10:28:17

748

434.800

10:28:17

226

433.900

10:20:54

505

433.900

10:20:54

766

434.200

10:20:23

803

433.600

10:12:07

727

433.400

10:08:19

819

433.700

10:06:59

721

433.200

10:01:08

800

433.200

09:58:26

793

432.600

09:50:44

969

432.700

09:50:44

864

432.900

09:47:59

846

432.700

09:40:09

13

432.700

09:40:09

13

432.700

09:40:09

827

433.300

09:36:32

304

433.200

09:35:40

796

432.500

09:25:11

12

432.500

09:25:11

12

432.500

09:25:11

783

433.200

09:22:41

842

433.200

09:22:41

850

433.400

09:21:33

740

434.100

09:18:32

878

434.300

09:18:32

744

433.900

09:15:09

796

432.900

09:10:00

818

433.200

09:05:53

853

432.500

09:04:30

3700

432.700

09:04:26

1369

432.700

09:04:26

795

433.000

09:04:25

756

431.000

08:56:26

1032

431.000

08:56:26

83

431.100

08:55:30

379

431.100

08:55:30

294

431.100

08:55:30

775

430.000

08:50:24

704

430.000

08:50:24

835

429.700

08:42:03

823

429.500

08:36:29

145

429.500

08:36:29

734

429.600

08:36:29

862

429.500

08:27:33

716

429.900

08:22:21

192

431.100

08:08:51

634

431.100

08:08:50

701

432.700

08:06:47

118

432.700

08:06:47

820

433.600

08:03:00

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.