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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 15:24
5,336 Euro
-0,63 % -0,034
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2685,35218:33
5,2685,35218:30
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
114 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.397p. The highest price paid per share was 456.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,103,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,459,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

843

455.000

08:00:23

113

455.000

08:00:23

859

455.000

08:03:52

748

454.200

08:07:30

840

456.000

08:19:55

765

455.900

08:19:55

783

456.000

08:19:55

689

452.700

08:28:25

142

452.700

08:30:12

815

454.000

08:39:20

722

454.600

08:42:42

827

456.600

08:49:45

744

456.600

08:49:45

106

456.000

08:54:35

625

456.000

08:54:35

793

456.300

08:58:02

835

455.400

08:58:32

766

455.500

09:02:09

790

455.100

09:03:49

771

455.600

09:20:21

762

455.200

09:24:12

817

454.700

09:25:57

822

453.600

09:33:15

766

453.500

09:33:15

864

452.300

09:43:26

725

451.800

09:46:40

1111

450.900

09:46:46

553

450.700

09:46:49

24

450.700

09:46:49

43

450.800

09:46:53

855

450.700

09:46:55

839

451.700

09:48:32

97

451.900

09:48:32

749

451.900

09:48:32

729

451.900

09:48:32

729

451.300

09:48:36

852

450.900

09:53:03

1190

452.900

10:04:53

9

452.900

10:05:43

10

452.900

10:05:43

455

452.900

10:05:43

379

452.900

10:05:43

877

452.700

10:06:49

835

451.800

10:09:06

75

451.600

10:10:22

84

451.600

10:10:52

61

451.600

10:10:58

737

452.100

10:16:15

755

452.200

10:16:15

825

452.400

10:17:07

777

452.400

10:17:32

1190

452.200

10:17:36

843

451.800

10:17:37

24

451.300

10:20:16

655

451.300

10:21:30

866

451.300

10:21:30

188

451.300

10:21:30

979

452.000

10:28:18

29

452.000

10:28:18

797

452.000

10:28:18

2

452.000

10:28:18

709

452.200

10:34:01

689

452.000

10:36:20

23

452.000

10:36:20

23

452.000

10:36:20

753

451.900

10:36:31

731

452.000

10:42:30

775

452.700

11:00:28

824

453.000

11:05:00

1074

452.900

11:07:52

741

453.000

11:09:35

25

453.000

11:09:35

1276

453.000

11:09:35

826

452.500

11:14:41

720

453.000

11:23:19

720

452.900

11:23:27

194

453.600

11:32:52

379

453.500

11:33:22

497

453.500

11:33:22

716

453.400

11:33:22

859

453.200

11:35:41

742

452.900

11:40:30

829

453.500

11:59:11

921

453.500

11:59:11

22

453.500

11:59:11

21

453.500

11:59:11

790

453.200

11:59:38

710

453.600

12:04:04

815

453.200

12:05:07

740

452.800

12:05:50

43

452.900

12:19:52

73

452.900

12:20:18

748

452.500

12:32:12

855

452.800

12:35:45

807

453.300

12:43:13

750

453.300

12:43:13

1041

453.300

12:43:13

307

453.200

12:44:11

620

453.200

12:44:11

733

453.100

12:47:08

766

453.200

12:53:55

42

453.300

13:01:45

301

453.300

13:08:41

459

453.300

13:08:41

737

453.300

13:08:41

888

452.800

13:14:00

798

452.600

13:17:29

11

452.500

13:18:02

801

452.500

13:18:02

745

452.500

13:19:00

587

452.000

13:24:10

266

452.000

13:24:10

841

452.600

13:29:01

10

452.600

13:29:01

4

452.600

13:29:01

825

452.500

13:30:01

728

452.800

13:33:11

749

452.800

13:33:11

855

452.900

13:37:14

805

452.900

13:37:14

869

452.900

13:40:31

1037

452.700

13:41:12

847

453.100

13:46:42

801

453.100

13:46:42

793

454.100

13:58:12

611

454.100

13:59:12

27

454.100

13:59:12

70

454.100

13:59:12

71

454.100

13:59:12

27

454.100

13:59:12

788

453.900

14:00:16

448

453.900

14:00:16

421

453.900

14:00:16

851

452.500

14:03:36

847

453.200

14:12:14

585

453.100

14:13:29

259

453.100

14:13:29

825

453.100

14:13:29

197

452.600

14:15:42

848

452.600

14:23:28

835

452.600

14:23:28

794

452.000

14:26:46

221

453.600

14:32:24

12

453.600

14:32:24

13

453.600

14:32:24

534

453.600

14:32:24

1388

453.700

14:32:24

857

453.100

14:32:37

791

452.500

14:33:33

763

452.500

14:33:33

778

452.200

14:35:36

920

450.800

14:38:12

860

451.800

14:38:12

746

451.000

14:39:26

758

451.100

14:41:56

846

450.500

14:43:34

757

450.200

14:47:45

20

450.200

14:47:45

20

450.200

14:47:45

731

450.200

14:47:45

72

450.200

14:47:45

814

449.800

14:48:44

713

450.300

14:52:08

862

450.300

14:52:08

833

449.800

14:54:00

843

449.600

14:54:28

787

449.700

14:57:19

795

449.700

14:57:19

1084

449.400

15:01:42

838

449.400

15:01:42

834

449.400

15:01:42

799

449.400

15:01:42

819

449.000

15:01:43

1109

449.300

15:01:43

1138

450.000

15:05:32

852

449.700

15:05:48

744

449.400

15:06:43

847

449.400

15:06:43

799

449.000

15:08:31

202

449.000

15:08:31

668

449.000

15:08:31

810

448.600

15:08:35

708

449.100

15:12:50

280

449.200

15:12:50

55

449.100

15:12:54

63

449.100

15:12:54

777

448.900

15:13:59

706

449.900

15:15:56

858

449.900

15:16:17

724

449.600

15:16:18

757

449.700

15:21:11

823

449.500

15:21:15

743

449.300

15:22:22

963

449.100

15:22:41

765

448.600

15:24:35

68

448.600

15:27:56

638

448.600

15:27:56

12

448.600

15:27:56

694

448.600

15:27:56

13

448.600

15:27:56

1064

448.300

15:31:03

825

448.600

15:31:03

854

448.600

15:31:03

11

448.600

15:31:03

11

448.600

15:31:03

818

448.600

15:33:52

836

448.300

15:34:00

11

448.300

15:34:00

11

448.300

15:34:00

785

447.900

15:36:38

770

448.100

15:39:31

1031

447.700

15:40:26

772

447.500

15:40:40

783

447.700

15:43:05

25

447.700

15:43:05

25

447.700

15:43:05

922

447.200

15:47:37

102

447.200

15:47:37

823

447.500

15:48:47

194

447.500

15:50:02

218

447.500

15:50:07

809

447.300

15:50:23

765

447.400

15:51:06

860

447.600

15:52:30

824

447.400

15:52:31

864

447.200

15:56:37

1144

446.800

15:56:39

703

446.600

15:59:39

736

446.700

16:00:28

864

446.300

16:02:00

738

446.300

16:02:46

830

447.700

16:05:07

847

447.800

16:05:57

713

447.800

16:06:41

1151

448.000

16:08:12

859

447.900

16:08:12

784

447.800

16:11:39

298

448.100

16:13:14

13

448.100

16:13:14

1612

448.100

16:13:14

13

448.100

16:13:14

13

448.100

16:13:14

© 2026 PR Newswire
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