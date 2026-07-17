Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17
17 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.397p. The highest price paid per share was 456.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,103,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,459,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
843
455.000
08:00:23
113
455.000
08:00:23
859
455.000
08:03:52
748
454.200
08:07:30
840
456.000
08:19:55
765
455.900
08:19:55
783
456.000
08:19:55
689
452.700
08:28:25
142
452.700
08:30:12
815
454.000
08:39:20
722
454.600
08:42:42
827
456.600
08:49:45
744
456.600
08:49:45
106
456.000
08:54:35
625
456.000
08:54:35
793
456.300
08:58:02
835
455.400
08:58:32
766
455.500
09:02:09
790
455.100
09:03:49
771
455.600
09:20:21
762
455.200
09:24:12
817
454.700
09:25:57
822
453.600
09:33:15
766
453.500
09:33:15
864
452.300
09:43:26
725
451.800
09:46:40
1111
450.900
09:46:46
553
450.700
09:46:49
24
450.700
09:46:49
43
450.800
09:46:53
855
450.700
09:46:55
839
451.700
09:48:32
97
451.900
09:48:32
749
451.900
09:48:32
729
451.900
09:48:32
729
451.300
09:48:36
852
450.900
09:53:03
1190
452.900
10:04:53
9
452.900
10:05:43
10
452.900
10:05:43
455
452.900
10:05:43
379
452.900
10:05:43
877
452.700
10:06:49
835
451.800
10:09:06
75
451.600
10:10:22
84
451.600
10:10:52
61
451.600
10:10:58
737
452.100
10:16:15
755
452.200
10:16:15
825
452.400
10:17:07
777
452.400
10:17:32
1190
452.200
10:17:36
843
451.800
10:17:37
24
451.300
10:20:16
655
451.300
10:21:30
866
451.300
10:21:30
188
451.300
10:21:30
979
452.000
10:28:18
29
452.000
10:28:18
797
452.000
10:28:18
2
452.000
10:28:18
709
452.200
10:34:01
689
452.000
10:36:20
23
452.000
10:36:20
23
452.000
10:36:20
753
451.900
10:36:31
731
452.000
10:42:30
775
452.700
11:00:28
824
453.000
11:05:00
1074
452.900
11:07:52
741
453.000
11:09:35
25
453.000
11:09:35
1276
453.000
11:09:35
826
452.500
11:14:41
720
453.000
11:23:19
720
452.900
11:23:27
194
453.600
11:32:52
379
453.500
11:33:22
497
453.500
11:33:22
716
453.400
11:33:22
859
453.200
11:35:41
742
452.900
11:40:30
829
453.500
11:59:11
921
453.500
11:59:11
22
453.500
11:59:11
21
453.500
11:59:11
790
453.200
11:59:38
710
453.600
12:04:04
815
453.200
12:05:07
740
452.800
12:05:50
43
452.900
12:19:52
73
452.900
12:20:18
748
452.500
12:32:12
855
452.800
12:35:45
807
453.300
12:43:13
750
453.300
12:43:13
1041
453.300
12:43:13
307
453.200
12:44:11
620
453.200
12:44:11
733
453.100
12:47:08
766
453.200
12:53:55
42
453.300
13:01:45
301
453.300
13:08:41
459
453.300
13:08:41
737
453.300
13:08:41
888
452.800
13:14:00
798
452.600
13:17:29
11
452.500
13:18:02
801
452.500
13:18:02
745
452.500
13:19:00
587
452.000
13:24:10
266
452.000
13:24:10
841
452.600
13:29:01
10
452.600
13:29:01
4
452.600
13:29:01
825
452.500
13:30:01
728
452.800
13:33:11
749
452.800
13:33:11
855
452.900
13:37:14
805
452.900
13:37:14
869
452.900
13:40:31
1037
452.700
13:41:12
847
453.100
13:46:42
801
453.100
13:46:42
793
454.100
13:58:12
611
454.100
13:59:12
27
454.100
13:59:12
70
454.100
13:59:12
71
454.100
13:59:12
27
454.100
13:59:12
788
453.900
14:00:16
448
453.900
14:00:16
421
453.900
14:00:16
851
452.500
14:03:36
847
453.200
14:12:14
585
453.100
14:13:29
259
453.100
14:13:29
825
453.100
14:13:29
197
452.600
14:15:42
848
452.600
14:23:28
835
452.600
14:23:28
794
452.000
14:26:46
221
453.600
14:32:24
12
453.600
14:32:24
13
453.600
14:32:24
534
453.600
14:32:24
1388
453.700
14:32:24
857
453.100
14:32:37
791
452.500
14:33:33
763
452.500
14:33:33
778
452.200
14:35:36
920
450.800
14:38:12
860
451.800
14:38:12
746
451.000
14:39:26
758
451.100
14:41:56
846
450.500
14:43:34
757
450.200
14:47:45
20
450.200
14:47:45
20
450.200
14:47:45
731
450.200
14:47:45
72
450.200
14:47:45
814
449.800
14:48:44
713
450.300
14:52:08
862
450.300
14:52:08
833
449.800
14:54:00
843
449.600
14:54:28
787
449.700
14:57:19
795
449.700
14:57:19
1084
449.400
15:01:42
838
449.400
15:01:42
834
449.400
15:01:42
799
449.400
15:01:42
819
449.000
15:01:43
1109
449.300
15:01:43
1138
450.000
15:05:32
852
449.700
15:05:48
744
449.400
15:06:43
847
449.400
15:06:43
799
449.000
15:08:31
202
449.000
15:08:31
668
449.000
15:08:31
810
448.600
15:08:35
708
449.100
15:12:50
280
449.200
15:12:50
55
449.100
15:12:54
63
449.100
15:12:54
777
448.900
15:13:59
706
449.900
15:15:56
858
449.900
15:16:17
724
449.600
15:16:18
757
449.700
15:21:11
823
449.500
15:21:15
743
449.300
15:22:22
963
449.100
15:22:41
765
448.600
15:24:35
68
448.600
15:27:56
638
448.600
15:27:56
12
448.600
15:27:56
694
448.600
15:27:56
13
448.600
15:27:56
1064
448.300
15:31:03
825
448.600
15:31:03
854
448.600
15:31:03
11
448.600
15:31:03
11
448.600
15:31:03
818
448.600
15:33:52
836
448.300
15:34:00
11
448.300
15:34:00
11
448.300
15:34:00
785
447.900
15:36:38
770
448.100
15:39:31
1031
447.700
15:40:26
772
447.500
15:40:40
783
447.700
15:43:05
25
447.700
15:43:05
25
447.700
15:43:05
922
447.200
15:47:37
102
447.200
15:47:37
823
447.500
15:48:47
194
447.500
15:50:02
218
447.500
15:50:07
809
447.300
15:50:23
765
447.400
15:51:06
860
447.600
15:52:30
824
447.400
15:52:31
864
447.200
15:56:37
1144
446.800
15:56:39
703
446.600
15:59:39
736
446.700
16:00:28
864
446.300
16:02:00
738
446.300
16:02:46
830
447.700
16:05:07
847
447.800
16:05:57
713
447.800
16:06:41
1151
448.000
16:08:12
859
447.900
16:08:12
784
447.800
16:11:39
298
448.100
16:13:14
13
448.100
16:13:14
1612
448.100
16:13:14
13
448.100
16:13:14
13
448.100
16:13:14