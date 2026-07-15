Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 442.971p. The highest price paid per share was 452.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 436.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,803,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,759,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
950
438.300
08:01:00
784
438.900
08:12:37
778
439.100
08:12:37
858
438.100
08:17:36
408
437.600
08:23:34
427
437.600
08:23:34
195
436.600
08:40:25
873
436.600
08:40:25
659
436.600
08:40:25
819
436.900
08:49:15
747
436.400
08:49:18
839
436.400
08:49:18
954
437.100
08:53:59
714
437.000
08:54:00
752
437.400
08:58:05
720
437.600
08:59:20
850
437.600
08:59:37
747
437.500
09:00:25
730
438.700
09:04:26
789
438.700
09:04:26
51
438.800
09:04:26
810
438.500
09:05:37
840
438.300
09:06:40
849
437.700
09:08:50
788
438.700
09:21:57
172
438.400
09:22:55
678
438.400
09:22:55
732
438.700
09:26:45
771
439.300
09:29:42
859
439.200
09:44:36
15
439.000
09:51:46
15
439.000
09:51:46
16
439.000
09:51:46
1865
439.600
09:56:11
987
439.500
10:00:01
849
439.700
10:02:12
703
439.400
10:02:54
727
439.600
10:06:58
708
439.400
10:09:28
1
439.300
10:13:04
511
439.300
10:13:04
312
439.300
10:13:04
799
439.200
10:20:14
778
438.500
10:22:53
721
438.100
10:30:05
784
437.700
10:33:40
732
437.200
10:37:45
675
437.100
10:40:02
98
437.100
10:40:02
760
437.100
10:43:20
341
436.900
10:46:20
533
436.900
10:46:20
761
436.500
10:48:12
800
436.900
10:52:25
802
437.000
10:52:25
770
437.000
10:52:25
1298
437.100
11:02:07
767
437.900
11:07:18
812
437.900
11:12:40
703
437.900
11:12:40
19
438.300
11:22:30
801
438.300
11:22:30
820
438.200
11:22:43
488
438.200
11:24:11
32
438.200
11:24:11
33
438.200
11:24:11
314
438.200
11:24:11
834
437.900
11:32:58
753
437.600
11:39:08
731
437.300
11:40:40
32
437.300
11:54:36
33
437.300
11:54:36
866
437.300
11:54:36
754
437.300
11:54:36
775
437.000
11:59:59
782
437.300
11:59:59
769
436.900
12:02:48
874
437.000
12:06:16
751
437.500
12:20:20
709
437.600
12:20:20
33
437.600
12:20:20
32
437.600
12:20:20
703
437.500
12:21:31
845
437.200
12:30:04
799
438.900
12:39:22
31
438.900
12:39:22
31
438.900
12:39:22
709
438.900
12:39:22
842
438.500
12:45:27
741
438.900
12:52:50
774
439.600
12:53:25
727
439.600
12:53:25
845
439.900
12:53:25
712
440.000
13:00:07
713
439.900
13:00:13
144
440.200
13:01:02
1073
440.000
13:04:57
1174
440.100
13:05:06
315
440.300
13:05:31
826
440.300
13:05:31
747
440.500
13:07:09
768
441.300
13:12:59
787
441.600
13:14:37
740
442.500
13:20:36
803
442.400
13:20:50
914
441.900
13:22:25
707
441.900
13:26:15
794
441.800
13:33:44
731
441.800
13:33:44
859
443.000
13:39:06
783
442.800
13:39:55
717
442.800
13:49:16
843
442.800
13:49:16
727
443.000
13:49:16
743
442.500
13:50:06
830
443.100
14:03:54
1018
443.100
14:03:54
788
444.600
14:08:45
875
444.500
14:08:50
875
444.300
14:08:52
871
444.100
14:09:41
768
443.800
14:09:55
810
444.100
14:09:55
707
444.300
14:14:22
707
444.400
14:14:22
746
444.000
14:16:00
777
443.600
14:17:22
790
443.100
14:17:32
196
442.800
14:24:06
552
442.800
14:24:06
731
442.800
14:24:06
756
443.100
14:28:01
10
442.800
14:29:31
400
442.800
14:29:31
220
442.800
14:29:31
184
442.800
14:29:31
55
442.700
14:29:32
180
442.700
14:29:32
180
442.700
14:29:32
148
442.700
14:29:32
219
442.700
14:29:32
774
443.700
14:30:37
798
444.500
14:32:14
123
444.500
14:32:20
651
444.500
14:32:20
839
445.400
14:34:12
345
445.000
14:34:44
510
445.000
14:34:44
853
445.000
14:34:44
730
446.000
14:37:45
773
446.000
14:37:45
928
446.300
14:37:45
740
445.800
14:40:00
16
445.800
14:40:00
817
445.700
14:40:00
418
445.700
14:40:00
715
446.200
14:42:03
1020
445.300
14:45:07
840
445.000
14:47:21
744
445.100
14:47:21
807
444.800
14:48:36
863
444.600
14:50:03
39
448.900
14:56:38
1275
449.200
14:57:07
58
448.900
14:57:12
781
448.900
14:57:12
250
448.000
14:59:28
475
448.000
14:59:28
711
448.000
14:59:28
798
447.500
15:02:16
218
448.700
15:06:35
635
448.700
15:06:35
2816
449.000
15:06:35
811
448.200
15:07:55
15
449.100
15:11:49
18
449.100
15:11:49
17
449.100
15:11:49
792
449.100
15:11:50
98
449.400
15:12:35
720
449.500
15:12:45
836
449.500
15:13:45
588
449.500
15:14:49
379
449.400
15:14:55
218
449.400
15:14:55
220
449.500
15:14:55
164
449.500
15:14:55
717
449.200
15:14:56
990
450.600
15:19:07
797
450.700
15:19:07
784
452.300
15:22:45
774
452.100
15:22:45
708
451.700
15:22:50
791
451.300
15:27:15
773
451.000
15:27:23
747
450.400
15:28:02
781
449.800
15:29:25
792
450.500
15:33:04
745
450.400
15:33:07
708
449.900
15:33:28
26
449.900
15:33:28
25
449.900
15:33:28
824
449.900
15:36:28
16
449.900
15:36:28
16
449.900
15:36:28
486
449.800
15:40:03
299
449.800
15:40:03
823
450.000
15:40:03
764
449.500
15:41:00
812
449.500
15:42:54
844
449.400
15:42:56
843
447.800
15:46:58
834
447.300
15:49:50
98
447.600
15:52:07
369
447.800
15:52:25
372
447.800
15:52:25
500
447.800
15:53:25
343
447.800
15:53:25
857
447.400
15:54:59
11
447.200
15:56:59
119
447.200
15:56:59
844
447.900
15:58:25
867
447.600
15:58:32
511
446.900
16:00:01
316
447.000
16:00:01
809
447.100
16:00:01
853
447.600
16:03:35
732
447.500
16:03:57
717
447.400
16:03:59
755
448.400
16:07:58
745
448.400
16:07:58
847
448.400
16:09:47
778
448.600
16:11:40
754
|
448.500
16:12:16
55
448.500
16:12:16
805
448.500
16:13:37
853
448.200
16:14:31
500
447.900
16:16:49
159
447.900
16:16:49
867
447.700
16:17:04
528
447.800
16:17:51