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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 18:20
5,274 Euro
+1,58 % +0,082
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2745,36018:43
5,2745,36018:34
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 18:18 Uhr
124 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 442.971p. The highest price paid per share was 452.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 436.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,803,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,759,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

950

438.300

08:01:00

784

438.900

08:12:37

778

439.100

08:12:37

858

438.100

08:17:36

408

437.600

08:23:34

427

437.600

08:23:34

195

436.600

08:40:25

873

436.600

08:40:25

659

436.600

08:40:25

819

436.900

08:49:15

747

436.400

08:49:18

839

436.400

08:49:18

954

437.100

08:53:59

714

437.000

08:54:00

752

437.400

08:58:05

720

437.600

08:59:20

850

437.600

08:59:37

747

437.500

09:00:25

730

438.700

09:04:26

789

438.700

09:04:26

51

438.800

09:04:26

810

438.500

09:05:37

840

438.300

09:06:40

849

437.700

09:08:50

788

438.700

09:21:57

172

438.400

09:22:55

678

438.400

09:22:55

732

438.700

09:26:45

771

439.300

09:29:42

859

439.200

09:44:36

15

439.000

09:51:46

15

439.000

09:51:46

16

439.000

09:51:46

1865

439.600

09:56:11

987

439.500

10:00:01

849

439.700

10:02:12

703

439.400

10:02:54

727

439.600

10:06:58

708

439.400

10:09:28

1

439.300

10:13:04

511

439.300

10:13:04

312

439.300

10:13:04

799

439.200

10:20:14

778

438.500

10:22:53

721

438.100

10:30:05

784

437.700

10:33:40

732

437.200

10:37:45

675

437.100

10:40:02

98

437.100

10:40:02

760

437.100

10:43:20

341

436.900

10:46:20

533

436.900

10:46:20

761

436.500

10:48:12

800

436.900

10:52:25

802

437.000

10:52:25

770

437.000

10:52:25

1298

437.100

11:02:07

767

437.900

11:07:18

812

437.900

11:12:40

703

437.900

11:12:40

19

438.300

11:22:30

801

438.300

11:22:30

820

438.200

11:22:43

488

438.200

11:24:11

32

438.200

11:24:11

33

438.200

11:24:11

314

438.200

11:24:11

834

437.900

11:32:58

753

437.600

11:39:08

731

437.300

11:40:40

32

437.300

11:54:36

33

437.300

11:54:36

866

437.300

11:54:36

754

437.300

11:54:36

775

437.000

11:59:59

782

437.300

11:59:59

769

436.900

12:02:48

874

437.000

12:06:16

751

437.500

12:20:20

709

437.600

12:20:20

33

437.600

12:20:20

32

437.600

12:20:20

703

437.500

12:21:31

845

437.200

12:30:04

799

438.900

12:39:22

31

438.900

12:39:22

31

438.900

12:39:22

709

438.900

12:39:22

842

438.500

12:45:27

741

438.900

12:52:50

774

439.600

12:53:25

727

439.600

12:53:25

845

439.900

12:53:25

712

440.000

13:00:07

713

439.900

13:00:13

144

440.200

13:01:02

1073

440.000

13:04:57

1174

440.100

13:05:06

315

440.300

13:05:31

826

440.300

13:05:31

747

440.500

13:07:09

768

441.300

13:12:59

787

441.600

13:14:37

740

442.500

13:20:36

803

442.400

13:20:50

914

441.900

13:22:25

707

441.900

13:26:15

794

441.800

13:33:44

731

441.800

13:33:44

859

443.000

13:39:06

783

442.800

13:39:55

717

442.800

13:49:16

843

442.800

13:49:16

727

443.000

13:49:16

743

442.500

13:50:06

830

443.100

14:03:54

1018

443.100

14:03:54

788

444.600

14:08:45

875

444.500

14:08:50

875

444.300

14:08:52

871

444.100

14:09:41

768

443.800

14:09:55

810

444.100

14:09:55

707

444.300

14:14:22

707

444.400

14:14:22

746

444.000

14:16:00

777

443.600

14:17:22

790

443.100

14:17:32

196

442.800

14:24:06

552

442.800

14:24:06

731

442.800

14:24:06

756

443.100

14:28:01

10

442.800

14:29:31

400

442.800

14:29:31

220

442.800

14:29:31

184

442.800

14:29:31

55

442.700

14:29:32

180

442.700

14:29:32

180

442.700

14:29:32

148

442.700

14:29:32

219

442.700

14:29:32

774

443.700

14:30:37

798

444.500

14:32:14

123

444.500

14:32:20

651

444.500

14:32:20

839

445.400

14:34:12

345

445.000

14:34:44

510

445.000

14:34:44

853

445.000

14:34:44

730

446.000

14:37:45

773

446.000

14:37:45

928

446.300

14:37:45

740

445.800

14:40:00

16

445.800

14:40:00

817

445.700

14:40:00

418

445.700

14:40:00

715

446.200

14:42:03

1020

445.300

14:45:07

840

445.000

14:47:21

744

445.100

14:47:21

807

444.800

14:48:36

863

444.600

14:50:03

39

448.900

14:56:38

1275

449.200

14:57:07

58

448.900

14:57:12

781

448.900

14:57:12

250

448.000

14:59:28

475

448.000

14:59:28

711

448.000

14:59:28

798

447.500

15:02:16

218

448.700

15:06:35

635

448.700

15:06:35

2816

449.000

15:06:35

811

448.200

15:07:55

15

449.100

15:11:49

18

449.100

15:11:49

17

449.100

15:11:49

792

449.100

15:11:50

98

449.400

15:12:35

720

449.500

15:12:45

836

449.500

15:13:45

588

449.500

15:14:49

379

449.400

15:14:55

218

449.400

15:14:55

220

449.500

15:14:55

164

449.500

15:14:55

717

449.200

15:14:56

990

450.600

15:19:07

797

450.700

15:19:07

784

452.300

15:22:45

774

452.100

15:22:45

708

451.700

15:22:50

791

451.300

15:27:15

773

451.000

15:27:23

747

450.400

15:28:02

781

449.800

15:29:25

792

450.500

15:33:04

745

450.400

15:33:07

708

449.900

15:33:28

26

449.900

15:33:28

25

449.900

15:33:28

824

449.900

15:36:28

16

449.900

15:36:28

16

449.900

15:36:28

486

449.800

15:40:03

299

449.800

15:40:03

823

450.000

15:40:03

764

449.500

15:41:00

812

449.500

15:42:54

844

449.400

15:42:56

843

447.800

15:46:58

834

447.300

15:49:50

98

447.600

15:52:07

369

447.800

15:52:25

372

447.800

15:52:25

500

447.800

15:53:25

343

447.800

15:53:25

857

447.400

15:54:59

11

447.200

15:56:59

119

447.200

15:56:59

844

447.900

15:58:25

867

447.600

15:58:32

511

446.900

16:00:01

316

447.000

16:00:01

809

447.100

16:00:01

853

447.600

16:03:35

732

447.500

16:03:57

717

447.400

16:03:59

755

448.400

16:07:58

745

448.400

16:07:58

847

448.400

16:09:47

778

448.600

16:11:40

754

448.500

16:12:16

55

448.500

16:12:16

805

448.500

16:13:37

853

448.200

16:14:31

500

447.900

16:16:49

159

447.900

16:16:49

867

447.700

16:17:04

528

447.800

16:17:51

© 2026 PR Newswire
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