Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13
13 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.389p. The highest price paid per share was 438.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,503,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,059,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
753
437.600
08:05:30
863
437.800
08:05:30
855
437.800
08:05:30
976
437.000
08:06:05
785
436.600
08:08:00
1148
438.700
08:15:57
734
438.600
08:19:20
750
438.700
08:19:20
938
438.700
08:19:20
712
438.200
08:25:13
876
437.800
08:25:54
137
436.200
08:28:45
847
436.200
08:32:10
837
435.600
08:36:41
263
436.200
08:47:55
518
436.200
08:47:55
728
436.700
08:58:07
874
436.700
08:58:07
705
436.400
08:59:00
988
437.700
09:00:37
783
438.200
09:02:48
1242
438.200
09:02:48
831
438.000
09:04:31
722
437.700
09:06:51
753
437.200
09:12:19
772
436.800
09:16:36
734
437.100
09:18:30
780
436.800
09:18:35
863
436.800
09:18:35
761
436.800
09:24:02
727
436.800
09:24:02
732
436.600
09:24:03
871
436.400
09:38:26
850
435.800
09:42:50
97
435.600
09:47:21
47
435.600
09:47:21
47
435.600
09:47:21
646
435.600
09:47:21
397
435.300
09:49:30
326
435.300
09:49:30
724
436.200
09:58:24
704
436.200
09:58:24
832
436.200
10:03:57
864
436.200
10:09:04
401
436.000
10:09:10
814
436.600
10:13:14
846
436.900
10:21:03
878
436.900
10:21:03
818
437.600
10:29:12
739
437.800
10:29:12
759
437.800
10:29:12
791
437.400
10:33:31
794
437.300
10:34:30
712
437.200
10:40:32
792
437.000
10:41:18
734
436.800
10:42:14
752
437.000
10:49:36
705
437.400
10:57:25
795
437.400
10:57:25
724
437.400
11:01:59
77
437.400
11:02:26
739
437.200
11:02:53
890
436.600
11:07:17
787
436.400
11:09:42
844
436.000
11:18:18
623
435.700
11:29:21
822
435.600
11:29:24
245
435.700
11:29:24
21
435.300
11:31:57
819
435.300
11:31:57
967
436.300
11:46:30
807
436.300
11:46:30
720
436.300
11:49:36
753
436.300
11:49:36
251
436.100
11:52:19
78
436.100
11:52:19
69
436.300
12:02:20
220
436.300
12:02:20
69
436.300
12:02:20
220
436.300
12:02:20
260
436.300
12:02:20
62
436.300
12:02:20
706
436.300
12:02:20
872
436.600
12:09:55
793
436.600
12:09:55
50
436.100
12:21:50
724
436.100
12:21:50
762
436.100
12:29:44
810
436.200
12:29:44
787
436.300
12:45:20
315
436.300
12:45:20
530
436.300
12:45:20
842
436.300
12:45:20
872
437.700
12:58:07
1220
437.700
12:58:07
198
437.200
13:00:03
198
437.200
13:00:05
198
437.200
13:00:07
198
437.200
13:00:08
65
437.200
13:00:09
198
437.200
13:00:13
400
437.800
13:00:43
200
437.800
13:00:45
56
437.800
13:00:46
200
437.800
13:00:46
200
437.700
13:01:12
96
437.800
13:01:16
200
437.800
13:01:18
200
437.800
13:01:18
110
437.800
13:01:24
200
437.900
13:01:39
18
437.900
13:01:39
200
438.000
13:01:42
200
438.000
13:01:43
200
438.000
13:01:44
16
438.000
13:01:45
200
438.000
13:01:45
116
437.600
13:01:47
200
438.000
13:02:28
200
438.000
13:02:28
200
438.000
13:02:28
722
438.000
13:02:31
148
438.000
13:02:31
100
438.000
13:02:31
723
437.900
13:02:33
124
437.100
13:09:01
62
437.100
13:09:01
537
437.100
13:09:01
816
436.800
13:12:11
29
436.800
13:12:11
29
436.800
13:12:11
862
436.600
13:12:15
723
437.200
13:21:50
64
437.500
13:21:50
772
437.500
13:21:50
324
437.700
13:30:02
534
437.700
13:31:28
787
437.700
13:31:28
200
437.700
13:32:48
200
437.700
13:32:48
187
437.700
13:32:48
846
437.700
13:33:33
194
437.700
13:33:33
786
436.700
13:40:08
814
436.700
13:46:33
785
437.100
13:54:20
755
436.900
13:54:27
595
436.700
13:54:36
35
436.700
13:54:36
73
436.700
13:54:36
72
436.700
13:54:36
775
436.900
14:01:40
732
436.700
14:02:40
722
436.100
14:03:31
720
435.300
14:08:28
108
435.300
14:08:28
711
434.700
14:15:26
860
434.700
14:19:05
785
434.500
14:19:13
928
436.500
14:28:01
746
436.500
14:29:01
1428
436.200
14:29:30
782
436.500
14:29:30
540
435.900
14:29:32
235
435.900
14:29:33
226
436.100
14:30:00
39
436.900
14:30:31
720
437.100
14:30:33
779
437.300
14:31:00
220
438.000
14:32:01
240
438.000
14:32:01
219
438.000
14:32:01
636
438.200
14:32:01
180
438.200
14:32:01
756
438.100
14:32:24
750
438.000
14:32:38
800
437.800
14:32:43
718
437.800
14:32:43
759
437.600
14:32:55
451
436.700
14:34:54
400
436.700
14:34:54
748
438.800
14:41:29
9
438.800
14:41:29
8
438.800
14:41:29
73
438.800
14:41:29
72
438.800
14:41:29
1043
438.800
14:42:29
767
438.600
14:42:31
850
438.600
14:42:31
718
438.400
14:44:30
843
438.000
14:46:18
817
437.800
14:47:04
300
437.600
14:48:14
281
437.500
14:48:15
464
437.500
14:48:53
862
436.400
14:53:58
798
436.400
14:57:39
719
436.400
14:57:39
847
436.400
14:57:39
873
436.100
15:00:01
762
436.100
15:00:01
762
436.100
15:00:01
785
435.700
15:03:02
728
435.700
15:03:02
978
435.600
15:03:12
213
435.300
15:03:59
587
435.300
15:03:59
983
435.000
15:10:58
873
435.000
15:10:58
863
434.500
15:11:20
1262
434.700
15:11:20
619
434.200
15:16:02
109
434.200
15:16:02
728
434.300
15:16:02
743
433.900
15:16:44
860
432.500
15:16:51
157
432.300
15:21:44
634
432.300
15:21:44
868
432.300
15:21:44
867
432.300
15:21:44
878
432.700
15:25:45
734
432.500
15:25:46
343
432.900
15:30:52
827
432.900
15:30:52
848
433.100
15:30:52
784
434.500
15:34:39
717
434.200
15:34:41
761
434.200
15:34:41
853
433.900
15:34:52
738
434.100
15:40:53
711
434.100
15:44:10
840
434.100
15:44:10
797
434.100
15:44:10
1957
434.200
15:49:32
391
434.500
15:52:18
992
434.500
15:52:42
1122
435.500
15:54:49
851
435.500
15:58:53
1284
435.700
15:58:53
771
435.700
15:58:53
734
435.600
16:01:44
873
435.800
16:01:44
864
435.500
16:01:45
840
435.000
16:02:51
1048
436.200
16:08:11
389
436.200
16:08:11
644
436.000
16:08:41
825
436.800
16:11:35
1407
436.800
16:11:35
260
437.200
16:13:12
1042
437.200
16:13:12