Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
13.07.26 | 18:01
5,150 Euro
+0,70 % +0,036
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,23018:16
5,1485,22817:52
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

13 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.389p. The highest price paid per share was 438.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,503,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,059,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

753

437.600

08:05:30

863

437.800

08:05:30

855

437.800

08:05:30

976

437.000

08:06:05

785

436.600

08:08:00

1148

438.700

08:15:57

734

438.600

08:19:20

750

438.700

08:19:20

938

438.700

08:19:20

712

438.200

08:25:13

876

437.800

08:25:54

137

436.200

08:28:45

847

436.200

08:32:10

837

435.600

08:36:41

263

436.200

08:47:55

518

436.200

08:47:55

728

436.700

08:58:07

874

436.700

08:58:07

705

436.400

08:59:00

988

437.700

09:00:37

783

438.200

09:02:48

1242

438.200

09:02:48

831

438.000

09:04:31

722

437.700

09:06:51

753

437.200

09:12:19

772

436.800

09:16:36

734

437.100

09:18:30

780

436.800

09:18:35

863

436.800

09:18:35

761

436.800

09:24:02

727

436.800

09:24:02

732

436.600

09:24:03

871

436.400

09:38:26

850

435.800

09:42:50

97

435.600

09:47:21

47

435.600

09:47:21

47

435.600

09:47:21

646

435.600

09:47:21

397

435.300

09:49:30

326

435.300

09:49:30

724

436.200

09:58:24

704

436.200

09:58:24

832

436.200

10:03:57

864

436.200

10:09:04

401

436.000

10:09:10

814

436.600

10:13:14

846

436.900

10:21:03

878

436.900

10:21:03

818

437.600

10:29:12

739

437.800

10:29:12

759

437.800

10:29:12

791

437.400

10:33:31

794

437.300

10:34:30

712

437.200

10:40:32

792

437.000

10:41:18

734

436.800

10:42:14

752

437.000

10:49:36

705

437.400

10:57:25

795

437.400

10:57:25

724

437.400

11:01:59

77

437.400

11:02:26

739

437.200

11:02:53

890

436.600

11:07:17

787

436.400

11:09:42

844

436.000

11:18:18

623

435.700

11:29:21

822

435.600

11:29:24

245

435.700

11:29:24

21

435.300

11:31:57

819

435.300

11:31:57

967

436.300

11:46:30

807

436.300

11:46:30

720

436.300

11:49:36

753

436.300

11:49:36

251

436.100

11:52:19

78

436.100

11:52:19

69

436.300

12:02:20

220

436.300

12:02:20

69

436.300

12:02:20

220

436.300

12:02:20

260

436.300

12:02:20

62

436.300

12:02:20

706

436.300

12:02:20

872

436.600

12:09:55

793

436.600

12:09:55

50

436.100

12:21:50

724

436.100

12:21:50

762

436.100

12:29:44

810

436.200

12:29:44

787

436.300

12:45:20

315

436.300

12:45:20

530

436.300

12:45:20

842

436.300

12:45:20

872

437.700

12:58:07

1220

437.700

12:58:07

198

437.200

13:00:03

198

437.200

13:00:05

198

437.200

13:00:07

198

437.200

13:00:08

65

437.200

13:00:09

198

437.200

13:00:13

400

437.800

13:00:43

200

437.800

13:00:45

56

437.800

13:00:46

200

437.800

13:00:46

200

437.700

13:01:12

96

437.800

13:01:16

200

437.800

13:01:18

200

437.800

13:01:18

110

437.800

13:01:24

200

437.900

13:01:39

18

437.900

13:01:39

200

438.000

13:01:42

200

438.000

13:01:43

200

438.000

13:01:44

16

438.000

13:01:45

200

438.000

13:01:45

116

437.600

13:01:47

200

438.000

13:02:28

200

438.000

13:02:28

200

438.000

13:02:28

722

438.000

13:02:31

148

438.000

13:02:31

100

438.000

13:02:31

723

437.900

13:02:33

124

437.100

13:09:01

62

437.100

13:09:01

537

437.100

13:09:01

816

436.800

13:12:11

29

436.800

13:12:11

29

436.800

13:12:11

862

436.600

13:12:15

723

437.200

13:21:50

64

437.500

13:21:50

772

437.500

13:21:50

324

437.700

13:30:02

534

437.700

13:31:28

787

437.700

13:31:28

200

437.700

13:32:48

200

437.700

13:32:48

187

437.700

13:32:48

846

437.700

13:33:33

194

437.700

13:33:33

786

436.700

13:40:08

814

436.700

13:46:33

785

437.100

13:54:20

755

436.900

13:54:27

595

436.700

13:54:36

35

436.700

13:54:36

73

436.700

13:54:36

72

436.700

13:54:36

775

436.900

14:01:40

732

436.700

14:02:40

722

436.100

14:03:31

720

435.300

14:08:28

108

435.300

14:08:28

711

434.700

14:15:26

860

434.700

14:19:05

785

434.500

14:19:13

928

436.500

14:28:01

746

436.500

14:29:01

1428

436.200

14:29:30

782

436.500

14:29:30

540

435.900

14:29:32

235

435.900

14:29:33

226

436.100

14:30:00

39

436.900

14:30:31

720

437.100

14:30:33

779

437.300

14:31:00

220

438.000

14:32:01

240

438.000

14:32:01

219

438.000

14:32:01

636

438.200

14:32:01

180

438.200

14:32:01

756

438.100

14:32:24

750

438.000

14:32:38

800

437.800

14:32:43

718

437.800

14:32:43

759

437.600

14:32:55

451

436.700

14:34:54

400

436.700

14:34:54

748

438.800

14:41:29

9

438.800

14:41:29

8

438.800

14:41:29

73

438.800

14:41:29

72

438.800

14:41:29

1043

438.800

14:42:29

767

438.600

14:42:31

850

438.600

14:42:31

718

438.400

14:44:30

843

438.000

14:46:18

817

437.800

14:47:04

300

437.600

14:48:14

281

437.500

14:48:15

464

437.500

14:48:53

862

436.400

14:53:58

798

436.400

14:57:39

719

436.400

14:57:39

847

436.400

14:57:39

873

436.100

15:00:01

762

436.100

15:00:01

762

436.100

15:00:01

785

435.700

15:03:02

728

435.700

15:03:02

978

435.600

15:03:12

213

435.300

15:03:59

587

435.300

15:03:59

983

435.000

15:10:58

873

435.000

15:10:58

863

434.500

15:11:20

1262

434.700

15:11:20

619

434.200

15:16:02

109

434.200

15:16:02

728

434.300

15:16:02

743

433.900

15:16:44

860

432.500

15:16:51

157

432.300

15:21:44

634

432.300

15:21:44

868

432.300

15:21:44

867

432.300

15:21:44

878

432.700

15:25:45

734

432.500

15:25:46

343

432.900

15:30:52

827

432.900

15:30:52

848

433.100

15:30:52

784

434.500

15:34:39

717

434.200

15:34:41

761

434.200

15:34:41

853

433.900

15:34:52

738

434.100

15:40:53

711

434.100

15:44:10

840

434.100

15:44:10

797

434.100

15:44:10

1957

434.200

15:49:32

391

434.500

15:52:18

992

434.500

15:52:42

1122

435.500

15:54:49

851

435.500

15:58:53

1284

435.700

15:58:53

771

435.700

15:58:53

734

435.600

16:01:44

873

435.800

16:01:44

864

435.500

16:01:45

840

435.000

16:02:51

1048

436.200

16:08:11

389

436.200

16:08:11

644

436.000

16:08:41

825

436.800

16:11:35

1407

436.800

16:11:35

260

437.200

16:13:12

1042

437.200

16:13:12

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.