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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 18:04
5,350 Euro
+0,68 % +0,036
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3545,41418:27
5,3605,41818:24
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 18:12 Uhr
111 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 458.300p. The highest price paid per share was 462.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 454.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,903,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,659,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

351

456.200

16:13:23

862

456.200

16:12:32

762

456.200

16:12:32

894

455.400

16:10:46

829

455.100

16:08:56

1028

455.300

16:08:53

793

455.300

16:07:44

872

455.300

16:06:35

797

455.200

16:04:31

784

455.200

16:04:31

809

455.500

16:04:28

97

455.500

16:03:32

832

455.500

16:02:32

3

455.500

16:02:32

1064

455.000

16:00:37

800

455.900

15:58:19

73

455.900

15:57:31

83

455.900

15:57:31

80

455.900

15:57:31

584

455.900

15:57:30

827

456.200

15:57:24

44

456.200

15:57:24

44

456.200

15:57:24

403

455.500

15:55:38

182

455.500

15:55:38

817

455.400

15:53:11

214

455.400

15:53:11

200

455.400

15:53:11

183

455.400

15:53:09

160

455.400

15:53:07

411

455.700

15:52:56

346

455.700

15:52:56

746

455.600

15:51:13

726

455.400

15:51:13

16

455.500

15:48:55

620

455.500

15:48:55

100

455.500

15:48:55

131

455.500

15:48:50

719

455.900

15:46:50

787

455.200

15:41:56

731

455.200

15:41:56

731

455.500

15:41:18

848

455.500

15:39:53

21

455.700

15:39:52

42

455.700

15:39:52

80

455.700

15:39:52

22

455.700

15:39:52

377

455.700

15:39:52

371

455.700

15:39:03

129

455.500

15:36:37

750

455.500

15:36:37

857

455.700

15:36:13

863

456.300

15:33:41

505

456.300

15:33:06

390

456.300

15:33:06

856

456.300

15:31:49

636

455.900

15:30:45

234

455.900

15:30:45

889

456.100

15:30:45

776

455.700

15:29:44

81

454.300

15:27:29

123

454.200

15:25:25

891

455.100

15:21:34

856

455.900

15:21:29

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:37

121

456.100

15:19:30

121

456.100

15:19:30

121

456.100

15:19:30

556

455.800

15:14:53

257

455.800

15:14:53

724

456.500

15:12:55

834

456.700

15:12:38

781

456.700

15:12:38

720

456.800

15:07:38

536

456.800

15:05:47

243

456.800

15:05:47

885

457.200

15:03:18

850

457.600

15:02:30

1385

458.000

15:01:10

763

458.100

15:01:10

577

457.800

14:57:17

242

457.800

14:57:17

872

458.700

14:55:50

894

458.700

14:54:26

825

459.400

14:52:59

848

459.700

14:52:08

772

459.700

14:50:11

863

459.700

14:49:38

860

459.900

14:48:11

821

459.900

14:48:11

664

459.900

14:43:06

220

459.900

14:43:00

785

460.300

14:42:50

748

461.100

14:40:12

131

461.100

14:40:12

366

461.600

14:39:07

499

461.600

14:39:07

717

461.500

14:39:07

838

461.800

14:38:59

823

461.600

14:36:00

855

461.700

14:34:30

858

461.700

14:34:30

738

461.700

14:32:12

697

460.800

14:30:11

860

460.800

14:30:11

166

460.800

14:30:11

562

461.000

14:29:48

100

461.000

14:29:47

220

461.000

14:29:47

649

461.100

14:29:47

180

461.100

14:29:47

200

459.800

14:25:00

200

459.800

14:25:00

180

459.800

14:25:00

851

459.900

14:23:27

795

460.400

14:22:46

772

460.400

14:22:46

238

460.100

14:18:18

19

460.100

14:18:18

591

460.100

14:18:18

905

459.900

14:14:00

857

460.000

14:10:58

761

460.100

14:10:58

396

459.700

14:04:52

349

459.700

14:04:52

812

460.300

13:57:39

796

460.300

13:53:54

859

460.900

13:50:53

828

461.200

13:49:20

866

461.200

13:49:20

726

461.400

13:49:20

814

460.700

13:40:19

782

460.700

13:40:19

896

459.800

13:31:44

804

460.600

13:31:38

840

461.100

13:29:32

398

461.300

13:29:31

368

461.300

13:29:31

739

460.300

13:19:42

844

460.200

13:14:40

782

459.500

13:08:47

773

459.800

13:05:04

782

460.400

13:04:10

397

459.500

12:56:08

495

459.500

12:56:08

758

459.800

12:52:36

118

459.800

12:52:36

736

460.000

12:51:15

888

460.000

12:47:03

843

460.400

12:47:02

818

460.700

12:45:25

761

460.700

12:45:03

800

460.200

12:34:24

772

460.400

12:30:19

810

460.400

12:25:00

534

460.200

12:16:02

344

460.200

12:14:35

780

460.200

12:12:22

822

460.400

12:09:27

62

460.400

12:09:27

808

460.500

12:04:18

869

460.400

12:03:05

895

459.100

11:59:24

752

459.100

11:59:24

799

457.600

11:42:05

798

457.200

11:32:50

745

458.600

11:29:09

753

458.800

11:25:07

729

459.000

11:24:08

470

459.200

11:16:02

381

459.200

11:16:02

855

459.400

11:12:54

590

459.800

11:10:26

879

460.900

10:59:51

767

462.000

10:56:34

792

462.000

10:55:00

753

462.400

10:53:01

730

462.400

10:53:01

856

461.900

10:49:08

858

461.900

10:43:07

79

460.700

10:36:14

59

460.700

10:36:14

583

460.700

10:36:14

825

460.700

10:34:35

832

460.700

10:34:35

786

460.200

10:28:05

335

460.700

10:24:46

27

460.700

10:24:46

28

460.700

10:24:46

429

460.700

10:24:46

754

459.700

10:16:53

833

459.900

10:16:02

847

460.100

10:16:02

842

459.000

10:10:27

877

459.100

10:10:27

725

458.400

10:05:08

828

458.800

10:04:27

820

458.800

10:04:27

868

458.800

10:04:27

719

458.800

10:04:27

886

455.700

09:57:46

724

455.700

09:57:46

720

455.900

09:57:08

100

456.000

09:57:06

209

456.000

09:57:06

753

454.500

09:43:58

13

454.500

09:42:40

755

456.300

09:40:18

828

457.200

09:38:47

551

457.500

09:37:02

275

457.500

09:37:02

776

457.500

09:37:02

833

457.800

09:33:40

880

458.500

09:28:54

749

457.800

09:24:35

659

457.800

09:23:32

138

457.800

09:23:32

582

457.800

09:16:00

499

457.800

09:16:00

892

457.600

09:16:00

793

457.600

09:14:19

887

457.600

09:12:36

840

457.600

09:10:46

877

457.700

09:10:46

864

456.600

09:03:25

1059

456.700

09:03:25

885

455.800

08:52:53

623

455.500

08:47:49

106

455.500

08:47:49

734

456.000

08:44:44

762

455.000

08:40:02

732

456.200

08:35:15

850

456.600

08:33:18

845

456.600

08:33:18

315

455.300

08:26:35

560

456.200

08:17:58

221

456.200

08:17:58

163

456.200

08:17:57

254

454.600

08:11:56

868

455.500

08:09:02

614

455.500

08:09:02

118

455.500

08:09:02

904

456.600

08:07:54

845

456.900

08:07:54

237

456.900

08:07:24

1508

456.400

08:04:00

852

456.700

08:04:00

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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