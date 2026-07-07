Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07
7 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 458.300p. The highest price paid per share was 462.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 454.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,903,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,659,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
351
456.200
16:13:23
862
456.200
16:12:32
762
456.200
16:12:32
894
455.400
16:10:46
829
455.100
16:08:56
1028
455.300
16:08:53
793
455.300
16:07:44
872
455.300
16:06:35
797
455.200
16:04:31
784
455.200
16:04:31
809
455.500
16:04:28
97
455.500
16:03:32
832
455.500
16:02:32
3
455.500
16:02:32
1064
455.000
16:00:37
800
455.900
15:58:19
73
455.900
15:57:31
83
455.900
15:57:31
80
455.900
15:57:31
584
455.900
15:57:30
827
456.200
15:57:24
44
456.200
15:57:24
44
456.200
15:57:24
403
455.500
15:55:38
182
455.500
15:55:38
817
455.400
15:53:11
214
455.400
15:53:11
200
455.400
15:53:11
183
455.400
15:53:09
160
455.400
15:53:07
411
455.700
15:52:56
346
455.700
15:52:56
746
455.600
15:51:13
726
455.400
15:51:13
16
455.500
15:48:55
620
455.500
15:48:55
100
455.500
15:48:55
131
455.500
15:48:50
719
455.900
15:46:50
787
455.200
15:41:56
731
455.200
15:41:56
731
455.500
15:41:18
848
455.500
15:39:53
21
455.700
15:39:52
42
455.700
15:39:52
80
455.700
15:39:52
22
455.700
15:39:52
377
455.700
15:39:52
371
455.700
15:39:03
129
455.500
15:36:37
750
455.500
15:36:37
857
455.700
15:36:13
863
456.300
15:33:41
505
456.300
15:33:06
390
456.300
15:33:06
856
456.300
15:31:49
636
455.900
15:30:45
234
455.900
15:30:45
889
456.100
15:30:45
776
455.700
15:29:44
81
454.300
15:27:29
123
454.200
15:25:25
891
455.100
15:21:34
856
455.900
15:21:29
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:37
121
456.100
15:19:30
121
456.100
15:19:30
121
456.100
15:19:30
556
455.800
15:14:53
257
455.800
15:14:53
724
456.500
15:12:55
834
456.700
15:12:38
781
456.700
15:12:38
720
456.800
15:07:38
536
456.800
15:05:47
243
456.800
15:05:47
885
457.200
15:03:18
850
457.600
15:02:30
1385
458.000
15:01:10
763
458.100
15:01:10
577
457.800
14:57:17
242
457.800
14:57:17
872
458.700
14:55:50
894
458.700
14:54:26
825
459.400
14:52:59
848
459.700
14:52:08
772
459.700
14:50:11
863
459.700
14:49:38
860
459.900
14:48:11
821
459.900
14:48:11
664
459.900
14:43:06
220
459.900
14:43:00
785
460.300
14:42:50
748
461.100
14:40:12
131
461.100
14:40:12
366
461.600
14:39:07
499
461.600
14:39:07
717
461.500
14:39:07
838
461.800
14:38:59
823
461.600
14:36:00
855
461.700
14:34:30
858
461.700
14:34:30
738
461.700
14:32:12
697
460.800
14:30:11
860
460.800
14:30:11
166
460.800
14:30:11
562
461.000
14:29:48
100
461.000
14:29:47
220
461.000
14:29:47
649
461.100
14:29:47
180
461.100
14:29:47
200
459.800
14:25:00
200
459.800
14:25:00
180
459.800
14:25:00
851
459.900
14:23:27
795
460.400
14:22:46
772
460.400
14:22:46
238
460.100
14:18:18
19
460.100
14:18:18
591
460.100
14:18:18
905
459.900
14:14:00
857
460.000
14:10:58
761
460.100
14:10:58
396
459.700
14:04:52
349
459.700
14:04:52
812
460.300
13:57:39
796
460.300
13:53:54
859
460.900
13:50:53
828
461.200
13:49:20
866
461.200
13:49:20
726
461.400
13:49:20
814
460.700
13:40:19
782
460.700
13:40:19
896
459.800
13:31:44
804
460.600
13:31:38
840
461.100
13:29:32
398
461.300
13:29:31
368
461.300
13:29:31
739
460.300
13:19:42
844
460.200
13:14:40
782
459.500
13:08:47
773
459.800
13:05:04
782
460.400
13:04:10
397
459.500
12:56:08
495
459.500
12:56:08
758
459.800
12:52:36
118
459.800
12:52:36
736
460.000
12:51:15
888
460.000
12:47:03
843
460.400
12:47:02
818
460.700
12:45:25
761
460.700
12:45:03
800
460.200
12:34:24
772
460.400
12:30:19
810
460.400
12:25:00
534
460.200
12:16:02
344
460.200
12:14:35
780
460.200
12:12:22
822
460.400
12:09:27
62
460.400
12:09:27
808
460.500
12:04:18
869
460.400
12:03:05
895
459.100
11:59:24
752
459.100
11:59:24
799
457.600
11:42:05
798
457.200
11:32:50
745
458.600
11:29:09
753
458.800
11:25:07
729
459.000
11:24:08
470
459.200
11:16:02
381
459.200
11:16:02
855
459.400
11:12:54
590
459.800
11:10:26
879
460.900
10:59:51
767
462.000
10:56:34
792
462.000
10:55:00
753
462.400
10:53:01
730
462.400
10:53:01
856
461.900
10:49:08
858
461.900
10:43:07
79
460.700
10:36:14
59
460.700
10:36:14
583
460.700
10:36:14
825
460.700
10:34:35
832
460.700
10:34:35
786
460.200
10:28:05
335
460.700
10:24:46
27
460.700
10:24:46
28
460.700
10:24:46
429
460.700
10:24:46
754
459.700
10:16:53
833
459.900
10:16:02
847
460.100
10:16:02
842
459.000
10:10:27
877
459.100
10:10:27
725
458.400
10:05:08
828
458.800
10:04:27
820
458.800
10:04:27
868
458.800
10:04:27
719
458.800
10:04:27
886
455.700
09:57:46
724
455.700
09:57:46
720
455.900
09:57:08
100
456.000
09:57:06
209
456.000
09:57:06
753
454.500
09:43:58
13
454.500
09:42:40
755
456.300
09:40:18
828
457.200
09:38:47
551
457.500
09:37:02
275
457.500
09:37:02
776
457.500
09:37:02
833
457.800
09:33:40
880
458.500
09:28:54
749
457.800
09:24:35
659
457.800
09:23:32
138
457.800
09:23:32
582
457.800
09:16:00
499
457.800
09:16:00
892
457.600
09:16:00
793
457.600
09:14:19
887
457.600
09:12:36
840
457.600
09:10:46
877
457.700
09:10:46
864
456.600
09:03:25
1059
456.700
09:03:25
885
455.800
08:52:53
623
455.500
08:47:49
106
455.500
08:47:49
734
456.000
08:44:44
762
455.000
08:40:02
732
456.200
08:35:15
850
456.600
08:33:18
845
456.600
08:33:18
315
455.300
08:26:35
560
456.200
08:17:58
221
456.200
08:17:58
163
456.200
08:17:57
254
454.600
08:11:56
868
455.500
08:09:02
614
455.500
08:09:02
118
455.500
08:09:02
904
456.600
08:07:54
845
456.900
08:07:54
237
456.900
08:07:24
1508
456.400
08:04:00
852
456.700
08:04:00