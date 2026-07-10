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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
10.07.26 | 18:02
5,100 Euro
-0,58 % -0,030
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,17818:20
5,1005,18018:01
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
108 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.321p. The highest price paid per share was 438.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,353,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,209,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1460

434.800

16:13:00

756

434.800

16:11:59

1184

434.900

16:11:59

782

434.600

16:10:13

739

434.600

16:10:13

304

434.400

16:07:11

463

434.400

16:07:11

874

434.500

16:07:00

742

435.000

16:04:47

825

435.300

16:04:47

807

435.700

16:02:41

780

436.000

16:02:14

817

436.200

16:02:14

345

436.200

16:01:58

565

435.700

16:01:04

873

435.000

15:56:53

751

435.300

15:56:51

847

435.300

15:56:51

1861

435.300

15:54:57

855

435.300

15:54:57

1478

435.300

15:54:57

516

435.000

15:47:46

4350

435.500

15:47:33

760

433.600

15:37:31

741

433.600

15:37:31

728

432.200

15:33:14

720

434.700

15:32:42

707

434.700

15:32:42

992

435.500

15:30:23

875

435.600

15:30:23

790

435.800

15:29:59

774

435.500

15:27:02

763

435.800

15:26:19

865

435.700

15:23:05

465

436.300

15:21:34

454

436.300

15:21:26

796

436.600

15:21:13

800

436.600

15:21:13

824

436.600

15:21:13

777

436.600

15:21:13

140

436.300

15:15:28

35

436.300

15:15:28

873

436.800

15:14:43

893

436.800

15:14:43

372

436.600

15:12:45

1079

437.100

15:09:32

856

437.200

15:09:31

768

437.200

15:09:31

1473

437.200

15:09:31

1844

436.700

15:02:46

773

436.600

15:02:46

916

436.600

15:02:46

382

437.300

14:59:56

10

437.300

14:59:53

404

437.300

14:59:51

1024

437.700

14:59:46

806

437.800

14:58:48

898

437.800

14:58:48

867

437.800

14:58:48

840

437.800

14:58:48

58

437.800

14:55:29

800

437.800

14:55:29

1082

436.600

14:49:04

827

436.800

14:49:03

710

436.800

14:49:03

57

436.500

14:44:07

818

436.900

14:42:55

816

437.200

14:41:57

749

437.700

14:41:32

806

437.700

14:41:32

29

437.900

14:41:28

754

437.900

14:41:28

784

437.500

14:38:19

592

437.500

14:38:19

285

437.500

14:38:14

1051

437.400

14:33:57

779

437.900

14:32:31

758

437.800

14:32:31

1271

438.000

14:31:54

737

437.600

14:31:06

770

436.500

14:26:15

737

436.500

14:26:15

840

436.200

14:20:07

2

436.200

14:20:07

276

437.000

14:17:42

337

437.000

14:17:42

226

437.000

14:17:42

740

436.900

14:17:42

740

437.100

14:17:42

861

437.100

14:16:45

858

436.100

14:14:36

1110

436.100

14:13:23

45

435.700

14:07:42

1531

435.700

14:07:42

834

435.500

13:55:03

1157

435.700

13:53:54

824

436.000

13:52:48

827

436.000

13:52:48

582

435.200

13:41:32

428

435.200

13:41:32

429

435.200

13:41:17

226

434.800

13:37:52

514

434.800

13:37:52

762

434.800

13:37:52

808

435.100

13:37:06

824

435.100

13:37:06

853

435.100

13:37:06

824

434.500

13:32:37

871

434.600

13:32:26

746

434.600

13:32:26

781

434.500

13:29:52

1348

434.500

13:29:52

869

435.800

13:18:08

748

435.900

13:16:41

799

436.000

13:16:25

1623

436.000

13:16:25

940

435.600

13:14:27

816

433.400

13:05:18

810

433.600

13:01:54

781

434.000

12:56:11

817

434.200

12:55:28

770

434.300

12:55:23

819

434.300

12:55:23

716

434.000

12:47:04

705

434.000

12:47:04

706

434.000

12:33:16

135

434.000

12:32:59

796

434.000

12:32:18

704

434.100

12:19:15

160

434.100

12:18:06

394

434.100

12:12:32

368

434.100

12:12:32

115

434.100

12:12:32

830

434.300

12:12:31

789

434.300

12:12:31

703

434.300

12:09:28

804

434.100

12:03:45

742

434.100

12:03:45

771

434.200

11:57:54

794

434.200

11:57:54

173

433.800

11:51:24

569

433.900

11:48:36

794

433.900

11:48:36

282

433.900

11:42:43

835

434.400

11:39:02

1066

434.500

11:33:46

1179

434.800

11:28:42

863

435.000

11:27:48

752

434.200

11:23:33

89

434.200

11:23:33

195

434.200

11:23:33

418

434.200

11:21:46

12

434.200

11:21:38

30

434.200

11:21:38

25

434.200

11:21:38

30

434.200

11:21:38

861

433.800

11:14:00

780

434.200

11:12:01

742

434.200

11:12:01

740

434.800

11:08:52

770

434.900

11:08:52

914

435.000

11:08:48

720

433.600

10:59:32

805

434.000

10:52:01

707

434.000

10:52:01

758

433.300

10:43:09

765

434.000

10:36:08

842

434.600

10:33:53

753

434.600

10:32:20

162

434.800

10:31:39

20

434.800

10:31:39

21

434.800

10:31:39

10

434.800

10:31:39

810

434.800

10:31:38

731

435.000

10:31:38

827

434.400

10:31:04

148

434.400

10:23:40

595

434.400

10:23:40

1115

434.700

10:23:39

848

434.900

10:23:38

833

434.900

10:23:38

605

434.000

10:20:22

705

434.200

10:17:48

1050

434.200

10:17:22

802

434.000

10:14:31

397

434.000

10:14:31

849

434.100

10:14:31

396

434.000

10:14:28

846

434.000

10:14:10

735

432.900

09:51:01

867

432.900

09:47:45

737

434.100

09:36:24

873

434.700

09:22:50

1032

434.700

09:22:50

1135

434.500

09:10:20

715

434.700

09:10:20

785

434.700

09:10:20

721

433.100

08:43:57

753

433.300

08:43:57

764

433.600

08:28:35

851

433.800

08:26:13

834

433.700

08:19:54

753

434.100

08:15:23

844

434.200

08:15:06

624

433.400

08:13:25

182

433.400

08:13:25

© 2026 PR Newswire
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