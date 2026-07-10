Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
10 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.321p. The highest price paid per share was 438.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,353,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,209,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1460
434.800
16:13:00
756
434.800
16:11:59
1184
434.900
16:11:59
782
434.600
16:10:13
739
434.600
16:10:13
304
434.400
16:07:11
463
434.400
16:07:11
874
434.500
16:07:00
742
435.000
16:04:47
825
435.300
16:04:47
807
435.700
16:02:41
780
436.000
16:02:14
817
436.200
16:02:14
345
436.200
16:01:58
565
435.700
16:01:04
873
435.000
15:56:53
751
435.300
15:56:51
847
435.300
15:56:51
1861
435.300
15:54:57
855
435.300
15:54:57
1478
435.300
15:54:57
516
435.000
15:47:46
4350
435.500
15:47:33
760
433.600
15:37:31
741
433.600
15:37:31
728
432.200
15:33:14
720
434.700
15:32:42
707
434.700
15:32:42
992
435.500
15:30:23
875
435.600
15:30:23
790
435.800
15:29:59
774
435.500
15:27:02
763
435.800
15:26:19
865
435.700
15:23:05
465
436.300
15:21:34
454
436.300
15:21:26
796
436.600
15:21:13
800
436.600
15:21:13
824
436.600
15:21:13
777
436.600
15:21:13
140
436.300
15:15:28
35
436.300
15:15:28
873
436.800
15:14:43
893
436.800
15:14:43
372
436.600
15:12:45
1079
437.100
15:09:32
856
437.200
15:09:31
768
437.200
15:09:31
1473
437.200
15:09:31
1844
436.700
15:02:46
773
436.600
15:02:46
916
436.600
15:02:46
382
437.300
14:59:56
10
437.300
14:59:53
404
437.300
14:59:51
1024
437.700
14:59:46
806
437.800
14:58:48
898
437.800
14:58:48
867
437.800
14:58:48
840
437.800
14:58:48
58
437.800
14:55:29
800
437.800
14:55:29
1082
436.600
14:49:04
827
436.800
14:49:03
710
436.800
14:49:03
57
436.500
14:44:07
818
436.900
14:42:55
816
437.200
14:41:57
749
437.700
14:41:32
806
437.700
14:41:32
29
437.900
14:41:28
754
437.900
14:41:28
784
437.500
14:38:19
592
437.500
14:38:19
285
437.500
14:38:14
1051
437.400
14:33:57
779
437.900
14:32:31
758
437.800
14:32:31
1271
438.000
14:31:54
737
437.600
14:31:06
770
436.500
14:26:15
737
436.500
14:26:15
840
436.200
14:20:07
2
436.200
14:20:07
276
437.000
14:17:42
337
437.000
14:17:42
226
437.000
14:17:42
740
436.900
14:17:42
740
437.100
14:17:42
861
437.100
14:16:45
858
436.100
14:14:36
1110
436.100
14:13:23
45
435.700
14:07:42
1531
435.700
14:07:42
834
435.500
13:55:03
1157
435.700
13:53:54
824
436.000
13:52:48
827
436.000
13:52:48
582
435.200
13:41:32
428
435.200
13:41:32
429
435.200
13:41:17
226
434.800
13:37:52
514
434.800
13:37:52
762
434.800
13:37:52
808
435.100
13:37:06
824
435.100
13:37:06
853
435.100
13:37:06
824
434.500
13:32:37
871
434.600
13:32:26
746
434.600
13:32:26
781
434.500
13:29:52
1348
434.500
13:29:52
869
435.800
13:18:08
748
435.900
13:16:41
799
436.000
13:16:25
1623
436.000
13:16:25
940
435.600
13:14:27
816
433.400
13:05:18
810
433.600
13:01:54
781
434.000
12:56:11
817
434.200
12:55:28
770
434.300
12:55:23
819
434.300
12:55:23
716
434.000
12:47:04
705
434.000
12:47:04
706
434.000
12:33:16
135
434.000
12:32:59
796
434.000
12:32:18
704
434.100
12:19:15
160
434.100
12:18:06
394
434.100
12:12:32
368
434.100
12:12:32
115
434.100
12:12:32
830
434.300
12:12:31
789
434.300
12:12:31
703
434.300
12:09:28
804
434.100
12:03:45
742
434.100
12:03:45
771
434.200
11:57:54
794
434.200
11:57:54
173
433.800
11:51:24
569
433.900
11:48:36
794
433.900
11:48:36
282
433.900
11:42:43
835
434.400
11:39:02
1066
434.500
11:33:46
1179
434.800
11:28:42
863
435.000
11:27:48
752
434.200
11:23:33
89
434.200
11:23:33
195
434.200
11:23:33
418
434.200
11:21:46
12
434.200
11:21:38
30
434.200
11:21:38
25
434.200
11:21:38
30
434.200
11:21:38
861
433.800
11:14:00
780
434.200
11:12:01
742
434.200
11:12:01
740
434.800
11:08:52
770
434.900
11:08:52
914
435.000
11:08:48
720
433.600
10:59:32
805
434.000
10:52:01
707
434.000
10:52:01
758
433.300
10:43:09
765
434.000
10:36:08
842
434.600
10:33:53
753
434.600
10:32:20
162
434.800
10:31:39
20
434.800
10:31:39
21
434.800
10:31:39
10
434.800
10:31:39
810
434.800
10:31:38
731
435.000
10:31:38
827
434.400
10:31:04
148
434.400
10:23:40
595
434.400
10:23:40
1115
434.700
10:23:39
848
434.900
10:23:38
833
434.900
10:23:38
605
434.000
10:20:22
705
434.200
10:17:48
1050
434.200
10:17:22
802
434.000
10:14:31
397
434.000
10:14:31
849
434.100
10:14:31
396
434.000
10:14:28
846
434.000
10:14:10
735
432.900
09:51:01
867
432.900
09:47:45
737
434.100
09:36:24
873
434.700
09:22:50
1032
434.700
09:22:50
1135
434.500
09:10:20
715
434.700
09:10:20
785
434.700
09:10:20
721
433.100
08:43:57
753
433.300
08:43:57
764
433.600
08:28:35
851
433.800
08:26:13
834
433.700
08:19:54
753
434.100
08:15:23
844
434.200
08:15:06
624
433.400
08:13:25
182
433.400
08:13:25