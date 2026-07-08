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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
08.07.26 | 21:55
5,148 Euro
-3,52 % -0,188
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1105,21622:56
5,1485,23621:48
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

8 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.968p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,053,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,509,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

996

438.800

16:13:14

295

438.800

16:13:14

66

438.800

16:13:14

879

438.800

16:11:44

719

438.600

16:10:32

884

438.600

16:09:31

745

438.700

16:08:32

763

439.000

16:06:49

745

439.100

16:06:35

1

439.100

16:06:32

30

438.400

16:05:37

765

438.300

16:05:25

205

438.300

16:05:25

836

438.300

16:04:51

782

437.600

16:02:28

779

437.800

16:02:24

835

437.900

16:01:23

806

437.900

16:01:23

862

437.900

15:58:31

848

438.100

15:58:21

873

438.600

15:55:06

807

438.700

15:53:37

854

438.800

15:53:37

842

438.600

15:52:24

889

438.700

15:52:22

872

438.400

15:49:26

858

439.000

15:48:07

37

439.200

15:48:07

37

439.200

15:48:07

668

439.200

15:48:07

886

439.100

15:46:37

9

439.100

15:46:31

192

439.100

15:46:00

265

439.100

15:46:00

802

438.500

15:39:30

768

438.900

15:39:03

704

438.900

15:39:03

170

438.900

15:38:44

83

439.100

15:37:05

810

439.100

15:37:05

849

439.300

15:35:25

1309

439.600

15:34:08

828

439.900

15:30:22

791

440.400

15:29:31

823

440.500

15:27:06

840

440.900

15:26:52

1031

441.000

15:25:47

974

440.800

15:23:13

790

441.100

15:23:13

866

440.700

15:21:31

807

440.000

15:17:11

317

440.200

15:15:17

246

440.200

15:15:17

247

440.200

15:15:17

892

440.500

15:14:50

868

440.500

15:13:05

495

441.800

15:09:40

376

441.800

15:09:40

1134

441.800

15:09:40

892

441.800

15:09:40

1111

441.800

15:09:40

752

441.800

15:09:40

873

441.200

15:04:54

196

440.800

15:01:11

31

440.800

15:01:11

591

440.800

15:01:11

876

440.900

15:00:06

7

440.900

15:00:06

877

441.000

15:00:05

765

441.200

14:58:17

493

441.000

14:56:37

13

441.000

14:56:37

375

441.000

14:55:29

852

441.700

14:53:41

810

442.100

14:52:59

548

442.400

14:52:43

306

442.400

14:52:43

742

442.400

14:52:43

722

442.600

14:49:18

173

442.600

14:47:05

550

442.600

14:47:05

774

442.600

14:47:05

859

442.700

14:45:10

820

442.400

14:43:42

797

442.400

14:42:05

878

442.400

14:39:29

776

442.900

14:39:11

17

443.200

14:39:03

782

443.200

14:39:03

799

443.300

14:39:03

822

443.200

14:38:11

739

440.800

14:34:32

730

441.200

14:33:27

764

441.200

14:33:27

737

441.500

14:32:40

724

441.600

14:32:32

841

440.900

14:30:00

835

441.100

14:27:22

720

441.200

14:26:27

756

440.900

14:22:04

287

441.000

14:20:07

103

441.000

14:20:07

844

441.000

14:20:07

361

441.000

14:20:07

43

441.000

14:20:07

41

441.000

14:20:07

824

441.200

14:15:29

897

440.800

14:10:20

864

442.000

14:05:15

795

442.200

14:03:10

867

442.500

14:02:20

1146

442.400

13:56:53

820

442.700

13:50:09

1457

443.300

13:47:27

662

443.200

13:40:42

775

443.200

13:40:42

109

443.200

13:40:42

1242

443.000

13:36:09

349

443.000

13:36:09

738

441.700

13:26:58

70

442.200

13:25:13

803

442.200

13:25:13

859

442.000

13:21:51

863

441.800

13:14:22

853

441.800

13:10:54

724

441.500

13:06:31

809

441.300

13:06:31

846

440.600

12:55:02

890

441.000

12:50:02

843

441.000

12:50:02

26

441.000

12:50:02

27

441.000

12:50:02

828

441.300

12:46:05

738

440.400

12:38:18

817

440.600

12:38:17

825

440.400

12:26:17

803

440.200

12:23:07

794

440.700

12:21:42

759

441.300

12:15:15

747

441.600

12:13:21

824

442.100

12:08:47

796

440.500

12:01:20

151

440.800

11:58:43

25

440.800

11:58:43

642

440.800

11:58:43

827

441.300

11:56:32

787

441.600

11:47:35

766

441.700

11:47:00

729

441.700

11:47:00

51

441.700

11:47:00

809

441.600

11:44:10

782

440.600

11:31:11

873

440.800

11:23:29

785

441.000

11:21:23

734

441.600

11:13:34

767

441.600

11:13:34

127

441.600

11:13:34

99

441.000

11:10:04

65

441.000

11:10:04

726

441.000

11:10:04

788

441.900

11:02:07

798

442.100

11:02:05

741

441.600

10:54:59

790

441.700

10:50:26

847

442.800

10:46:30

967

442.800

10:46:30

822

442.200

10:41:08

888

442.800

10:33:30

757

442.700

10:33:30

841

442.100

10:27:51

756

442.400

10:27:46

418

442.400

10:27:46

431

442.400

10:27:46

442

441.800

10:18:17

312

441.800

10:18:17

741

441.800

10:18:17

41

441.800

10:18:17

888

441.800

10:18:17

816

441.800

10:15:03

750

442.000

10:12:13

829

442.300

10:11:15

757

442.500

10:07:22

919

443.000

10:00:03

863

442.900

10:00:03

401

443.500

09:56:44

495

443.500

09:56:44

754

443.500

09:56:44

984

443.700

09:55:47

808

443.200

09:52:09

1039

443.400

09:49:17

1386

444.200

09:46:30

808

444.400

09:46:30

83

442.300

09:43:08

906

442.300

09:41:40

737

442.600

09:41:40

799

442.600

09:41:40

789

441.900

09:35:21

709

442.300

09:35:02

893

442.800

09:34:59

818

443.500

09:31:01

873

443.700

09:28:30

762

443.700

09:24:38

751

443.700

09:24:38

753

443.900

09:23:00

856

443.900

09:23:00

772

444.200

09:18:01

875

446.000

09:16:39

786

448.100

09:07:13

704

447.900

09:05:51

742

450.900

08:53:37

832

450.900

08:53:37

848

450.900

08:53:37

417

450.800

08:46:19

771

450.900

08:46:19

304

450.900

08:45:29

531

450.900

08:45:29

355

448.800

08:38:16

536

448.800

08:38:16

826

449.700

08:37:13

620

449.900

08:25:54

121

449.900

08:25:54

896

449.900

08:13:19

740

450.900

08:08:51

730

452.200

08:07:26

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.