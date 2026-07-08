Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
8 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.968p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 564,053,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,509,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
996
438.800
16:13:14
295
438.800
16:13:14
66
438.800
16:13:14
879
438.800
16:11:44
719
438.600
16:10:32
884
438.600
16:09:31
745
438.700
16:08:32
763
439.000
16:06:49
745
439.100
16:06:35
1
439.100
16:06:32
30
438.400
16:05:37
765
438.300
16:05:25
205
438.300
16:05:25
836
438.300
16:04:51
782
437.600
16:02:28
779
437.800
16:02:24
835
437.900
16:01:23
806
437.900
16:01:23
862
437.900
15:58:31
848
438.100
15:58:21
873
438.600
15:55:06
807
438.700
15:53:37
854
438.800
15:53:37
842
438.600
15:52:24
889
438.700
15:52:22
872
438.400
|
15:49:26
858
439.000
15:48:07
37
439.200
15:48:07
37
439.200
15:48:07
668
439.200
15:48:07
886
439.100
15:46:37
9
439.100
15:46:31
192
439.100
15:46:00
265
439.100
15:46:00
802
438.500
15:39:30
768
438.900
15:39:03
704
438.900
15:39:03
170
438.900
15:38:44
83
439.100
15:37:05
810
439.100
15:37:05
849
439.300
15:35:25
1309
439.600
15:34:08
828
439.900
15:30:22
791
440.400
15:29:31
823
440.500
15:27:06
840
440.900
15:26:52
1031
441.000
15:25:47
974
440.800
15:23:13
790
441.100
15:23:13
866
440.700
15:21:31
807
440.000
15:17:11
317
440.200
15:15:17
246
440.200
15:15:17
247
440.200
15:15:17
892
440.500
15:14:50
868
440.500
15:13:05
495
441.800
15:09:40
376
441.800
15:09:40
1134
441.800
15:09:40
892
441.800
15:09:40
1111
441.800
15:09:40
752
441.800
15:09:40
873
441.200
15:04:54
196
440.800
15:01:11
31
440.800
15:01:11
591
440.800
15:01:11
876
440.900
15:00:06
7
440.900
15:00:06
877
441.000
15:00:05
765
441.200
14:58:17
493
441.000
14:56:37
13
441.000
14:56:37
375
441.000
14:55:29
852
441.700
14:53:41
810
442.100
14:52:59
548
442.400
14:52:43
306
442.400
14:52:43
742
442.400
14:52:43
722
442.600
14:49:18
173
442.600
14:47:05
550
442.600
14:47:05
774
442.600
14:47:05
859
442.700
14:45:10
820
442.400
14:43:42
797
442.400
14:42:05
878
442.400
14:39:29
776
442.900
14:39:11
17
443.200
14:39:03
782
443.200
14:39:03
799
443.300
14:39:03
822
443.200
14:38:11
739
440.800
14:34:32
730
441.200
14:33:27
764
441.200
14:33:27
737
441.500
14:32:40
724
441.600
14:32:32
841
440.900
14:30:00
835
441.100
14:27:22
720
441.200
14:26:27
756
440.900
14:22:04
287
441.000
14:20:07
103
441.000
14:20:07
844
441.000
14:20:07
361
441.000
14:20:07
43
441.000
14:20:07
41
441.000
14:20:07
824
441.200
14:15:29
897
440.800
14:10:20
864
442.000
14:05:15
795
442.200
14:03:10
867
442.500
14:02:20
1146
442.400
13:56:53
820
442.700
13:50:09
1457
443.300
13:47:27
662
443.200
13:40:42
775
443.200
13:40:42
109
443.200
13:40:42
1242
443.000
13:36:09
349
443.000
13:36:09
738
441.700
13:26:58
70
442.200
13:25:13
803
442.200
13:25:13
859
442.000
13:21:51
863
441.800
13:14:22
853
441.800
13:10:54
724
441.500
13:06:31
809
441.300
13:06:31
846
440.600
12:55:02
890
441.000
12:50:02
843
441.000
12:50:02
26
441.000
12:50:02
27
441.000
12:50:02
828
441.300
12:46:05
738
440.400
12:38:18
817
440.600
12:38:17
825
440.400
12:26:17
803
440.200
12:23:07
794
440.700
12:21:42
759
441.300
12:15:15
747
441.600
12:13:21
824
442.100
12:08:47
796
440.500
12:01:20
151
440.800
11:58:43
25
440.800
11:58:43
642
440.800
11:58:43
827
441.300
11:56:32
787
441.600
11:47:35
766
441.700
11:47:00
729
441.700
11:47:00
51
441.700
11:47:00
809
441.600
11:44:10
782
440.600
11:31:11
873
440.800
11:23:29
785
441.000
11:21:23
734
441.600
11:13:34
767
441.600
11:13:34
127
441.600
11:13:34
99
441.000
11:10:04
65
441.000
11:10:04
726
441.000
11:10:04
788
441.900
11:02:07
798
442.100
11:02:05
741
441.600
10:54:59
790
441.700
10:50:26
847
442.800
10:46:30
967
442.800
10:46:30
822
442.200
10:41:08
888
442.800
10:33:30
757
442.700
10:33:30
841
442.100
10:27:51
756
442.400
10:27:46
418
442.400
10:27:46
431
442.400
10:27:46
442
441.800
10:18:17
312
441.800
10:18:17
741
441.800
10:18:17
41
441.800
10:18:17
888
441.800
10:18:17
816
441.800
10:15:03
750
442.000
10:12:13
829
442.300
10:11:15
757
442.500
10:07:22
919
443.000
10:00:03
863
442.900
10:00:03
401
443.500
09:56:44
495
443.500
09:56:44
754
443.500
09:56:44
984
443.700
09:55:47
808
443.200
09:52:09
1039
443.400
09:49:17
1386
444.200
09:46:30
808
444.400
09:46:30
83
442.300
09:43:08
906
442.300
09:41:40
737
442.600
09:41:40
799
442.600
09:41:40
789
441.900
09:35:21
709
442.300
09:35:02
893
442.800
09:34:59
818
443.500
09:31:01
873
443.700
09:28:30
762
443.700
09:24:38
751
443.700
09:24:38
753
443.900
09:23:00
856
443.900
09:23:00
772
444.200
09:18:01
875
446.000
09:16:39
786
448.100
09:07:13
704
447.900
09:05:51
742
450.900
08:53:37
832
450.900
08:53:37
848
450.900
08:53:37
417
450.800
08:46:19
771
450.900
08:46:19
304
450.900
08:45:29
531
450.900
08:45:29
355
448.800
08:38:16
536
448.800
08:38:16
826
449.700
08:37:13
620
449.900
08:25:54
121
449.900
08:25:54
896
449.900
08:13:19
740
450.900
08:08:51
730
452.200
08:07:26