Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.986p. The highest price paid per share was 453.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 447.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,603,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,959,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1048
452.500
08:02:01
785
452.100
08:06:53
896
453.400
08:12:07
938
452.300
08:18:40
866
452.500
08:21:32
897
452.100
08:21:44
783
451.200
08:22:51
763
451.000
08:27:24
906
452.100
08:32:17
933
451.700
08:33:26
74
450.200
08:43:56
170
450.200
08:44:25
567
450.200
08:44:25
904
448.500
09:02:16
887
449.700
09:08:51
850
450.200
09:22:16
916
449.900
09:22:40
916
449.700
09:31:18
20
449.700
09:40:25
847
449.700
09:41:52
916
449.500
09:41:53
857
448.500
09:45:08
782
448.300
09:55:37
924
448.200
09:56:48
924
448.300
09:56:48
867
447.500
09:59:39
785
448.200
10:01:34
901
449.100
10:08:13
910
449.100
10:10:15
9
449.300
10:16:39
881
449.200
10:16:45
245
449.200
10:16:46
842
449.200
10:17:58
218
448.900
10:22:13
950
448.900
10:22:13
785
449.200
10:22:13
980
448.200
10:23:13
821
448.400
10:27:37
906
448.400
10:27:37
826
448.300
10:32:04
918
447.600
10:36:17
935
447.600
10:43:11
18
|
448.300
10:50:33
15
448.300
10:50:33
42
448.300
10:50:33
82
448.300
10:50:33
122
448.300
10:50:33
154
448.300
10:50:33
788
448.300
10:50:33
824
448.100
10:50:35
850
448.100
10:50:35
777
448.100
10:53:22
756
448.400
11:02:23
907
447.900
11:05:10
341
447.200
11:08:44
572
447.200
11:10:07
899
447.800
11:18:20
946
447.600
11:18:28
442
447.900
11:33:00
360
447.900
11:33:00
130
447.900
11:33:00
739
447.900
11:33:00
930
447.900
11:40:27
734
447.900
11:40:27
28
447.900
11:40:27
820
448.000
11:54:00
860
448.000
11:54:00
845
447.500
11:55:53
910
448.500
12:05:18
1330
448.200
12:06:58
827
448.100
12:14:59
864
448.500
12:21:20
1009
448.200
12:23:40
854
448.200
12:29:07
803
447.800
12:37:53
915
447.500
12:39:44
758
447.200
12:41:59
1285
447.400
12:48:02
841
447.200
12:51:07
788
447.600
12:59:02
898
447.800
13:05:05
373
447.400
13:05:20
503
447.400
13:05:20
776
447.600
13:11:33
815
447.900
13:20:26
824
447.600
13:22:35
1105
447.700
13:22:35
938
447.400
13:23:10
880
449.400
13:32:53
806
449.400
13:33:13
1065
449.300
13:33:15
1018
448.900
13:34:26
700
449.100
13:40:30
879
449.000
13:40:36
211
449.100
13:40:36
765
448.900
13:40:37
913
448.500
13:43:49
785
449.400
13:50:51
500
449.100
13:53:55
331
449.100
13:53:55
937
448.700
13:55:06
913
448.700
13:56:20
821
448.800
14:04:33
683
448.400
14:11:22
144
448.400
14:11:22
784
448.300
14:14:56
101
448.200
14:14:56
554
448.200
14:15:06
42
448.200
14:15:06
288
448.200
14:15:06
683
448.200
14:15:06
801
447.800
14:19:09
716
447.600
14:25:02
1019
447.600
14:27:44
141
447.600
14:27:44
30
448.000
14:31:03
1255
447.800
14:31:06
33
448.100
14:32:33
757
447.800
14:33:02
843
447.800
14:33:02
1207
448.000
14:36:18
758
447.800
14:36:44
779
447.800
14:36:44
755
447.400
14:37:15
794
448.200
14:41:57
239
448.000
14:44:52
798
448.000
14:44:53
515
448.000
14:44:53
14
448.000
14:44:53
75
447.800
14:44:57
1031
447.800
14:44:57
768
447.800
14:48:27
1012
447.700
14:48:32
806
447.200
14:50:24
393
447.800
14:56:53
46
447.800
14:57:03
835
447.800
14:57:16
376
447.800
14:58:04
146
447.800
14:58:04
133
447.800
14:58:04
817
447.800
14:58:04
1165
447.600
14:58:24
906
449.200
15:00:55
898
449.200
15:00:55
923
448.800
15:01:05
820
448.800
15:01:16
375
449.000
15:01:16
191
449.000
15:01:16
527
449.000
15:01:16
938
448.800
15:02:26
661
448.800
15:02:26
210
449.200
15:03:53
765
449.200
15:03:53
803
449.200
15:05:54
917
449.200
15:05:54
1163
449.200
15:05:54
296
449.500
15:07:23
906
449.200
15:07:43
229
449.300
15:07:43
851
449.300
15:07:43
490
449.300
15:07:43
190
449.300
15:07:43
1056
448.200
15:10:24
889
448.100
15:12:30
815
448.200
15:12:30
1355
447.700
15:15:39
938
447.600
15:15:39
758
447.500
15:20:12
896
447.400
15:25:10
32
448.000
15:26:17
824
448.000
15:26:23
818
448.000
15:27:23
780
447.800
15:28:47
833
447.800
15:28:47
490
448.200
15:31:44
766
448.300
15:33:44
1030
448.300
15:33:44
1031
448.100
15:34:00
807
448.300
15:38:21
838
449.000
15:41:53
422
449.000
15:41:53
1133
448.700
15:42:10
885
448.600
15:43:04
920
450.200
15:48:15
1715
450.400
15:48:15
888
450.000
15:51:25
919
451.200
15:53:48
297
450.800
15:54:13
692
450.800
15:54:13
863
451.900
15:57:51
878
451.800
15:57:57
861
451.800
15:59:20
942
451.900
15:59:20
831
451.600
16:02:24
925
451.400
16:02:25
761
451.400
16:02:25
929
451.200
16:05:44
1073
451.300
16:05:44
895
451.500
16:08:31
779
451.600
16:08:31
942
451.600
16:10:33
316
451.900
16:12:33
557
451.900
16:12:33
40
452.100
16:13:20
886
451.900
16:13:28
856
451.600
16:13:49
902
451.100
16:15:49
354
451.300
16:15:49
219
451.300
16:15:49
583
451.200
16:17:17
331
451.200
16:17:17
625
451.000
16:17:33
361
451.000
16:18:03