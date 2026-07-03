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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 17:47
5,252 Euro
-1,28 % -0,068
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2525,33818:09
5,2525,34018:03
PR Newswire
03.07.2026 17:54 Uhr
107 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.986p. The highest price paid per share was 453.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 447.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,603,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,959,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1048

452.500

08:02:01

785

452.100

08:06:53

896

453.400

08:12:07

938

452.300

08:18:40

866

452.500

08:21:32

897

452.100

08:21:44

783

451.200

08:22:51

763

451.000

08:27:24

906

452.100

08:32:17

933

451.700

08:33:26

74

450.200

08:43:56

170

450.200

08:44:25

567

450.200

08:44:25

904

448.500

09:02:16

887

449.700

09:08:51

850

450.200

09:22:16

916

449.900

09:22:40

916

449.700

09:31:18

20

449.700

09:40:25

847

449.700

09:41:52

916

449.500

09:41:53

857

448.500

09:45:08

782

448.300

09:55:37

924

448.200

09:56:48

924

448.300

09:56:48

867

447.500

09:59:39

785

448.200

10:01:34

901

449.100

10:08:13

910

449.100

10:10:15

9

449.300

10:16:39

881

449.200

10:16:45

245

449.200

10:16:46

842

449.200

10:17:58

218

448.900

10:22:13

950

448.900

10:22:13

785

449.200

10:22:13

980

448.200

10:23:13

821

448.400

10:27:37

906

448.400

10:27:37

826

448.300

10:32:04

918

447.600

10:36:17

935

447.600

10:43:11

18

448.300

10:50:33

15

448.300

10:50:33

42

448.300

10:50:33

82

448.300

10:50:33

122

448.300

10:50:33

154

448.300

10:50:33

788

448.300

10:50:33

824

448.100

10:50:35

850

448.100

10:50:35

777

448.100

10:53:22

756

448.400

11:02:23

907

447.900

11:05:10

341

447.200

11:08:44

572

447.200

11:10:07

899

447.800

11:18:20

946

447.600

11:18:28

442

447.900

11:33:00

360

447.900

11:33:00

130

447.900

11:33:00

739

447.900

11:33:00

930

447.900

11:40:27

734

447.900

11:40:27

28

447.900

11:40:27

820

448.000

11:54:00

860

448.000

11:54:00

845

447.500

11:55:53

910

448.500

12:05:18

1330

448.200

12:06:58

827

448.100

12:14:59

864

448.500

12:21:20

1009

448.200

12:23:40

854

448.200

12:29:07

803

447.800

12:37:53

915

447.500

12:39:44

758

447.200

12:41:59

1285

447.400

12:48:02

841

447.200

12:51:07

788

447.600

12:59:02

898

447.800

13:05:05

373

447.400

13:05:20

503

447.400

13:05:20

776

447.600

13:11:33

815

447.900

13:20:26

824

447.600

13:22:35

1105

447.700

13:22:35

938

447.400

13:23:10

880

449.400

13:32:53

806

449.400

13:33:13

1065

449.300

13:33:15

1018

448.900

13:34:26

700

449.100

13:40:30

879

449.000

13:40:36

211

449.100

13:40:36

765

448.900

13:40:37

913

448.500

13:43:49

785

449.400

13:50:51

500

449.100

13:53:55

331

449.100

13:53:55

937

448.700

13:55:06

913

448.700

13:56:20

821

448.800

14:04:33

683

448.400

14:11:22

144

448.400

14:11:22

784

448.300

14:14:56

101

448.200

14:14:56

554

448.200

14:15:06

42

448.200

14:15:06

288

448.200

14:15:06

683

448.200

14:15:06

801

447.800

14:19:09

716

447.600

14:25:02

1019

447.600

14:27:44

141

447.600

14:27:44

30

448.000

14:31:03

1255

447.800

14:31:06

33

448.100

14:32:33

757

447.800

14:33:02

843

447.800

14:33:02

1207

448.000

14:36:18

758

447.800

14:36:44

779

447.800

14:36:44

755

447.400

14:37:15

794

448.200

14:41:57

239

448.000

14:44:52

798

448.000

14:44:53

515

448.000

14:44:53

14

448.000

14:44:53

75

447.800

14:44:57

1031

447.800

14:44:57

768

447.800

14:48:27

1012

447.700

14:48:32

806

447.200

14:50:24

393

447.800

14:56:53

46

447.800

14:57:03

835

447.800

14:57:16

376

447.800

14:58:04

146

447.800

14:58:04

133

447.800

14:58:04

817

447.800

14:58:04

1165

447.600

14:58:24

906

449.200

15:00:55

898

449.200

15:00:55

923

448.800

15:01:05

820

448.800

15:01:16

375

449.000

15:01:16

191

449.000

15:01:16

527

449.000

15:01:16

938

448.800

15:02:26

661

448.800

15:02:26

210

449.200

15:03:53

765

449.200

15:03:53

803

449.200

15:05:54

917

449.200

15:05:54

1163

449.200

15:05:54

296

449.500

15:07:23

906

449.200

15:07:43

229

449.300

15:07:43

851

449.300

15:07:43

490

449.300

15:07:43

190

449.300

15:07:43

1056

448.200

15:10:24

889

448.100

15:12:30

815

448.200

15:12:30

1355

447.700

15:15:39

938

447.600

15:15:39

758

447.500

15:20:12

896

447.400

15:25:10

32

448.000

15:26:17

824

448.000

15:26:23

818

448.000

15:27:23

780

447.800

15:28:47

833

447.800

15:28:47

490

448.200

15:31:44

766

448.300

15:33:44

1030

448.300

15:33:44

1031

448.100

15:34:00

807

448.300

15:38:21

838

449.000

15:41:53

422

449.000

15:41:53

1133

448.700

15:42:10

885

448.600

15:43:04

920

450.200

15:48:15

1715

450.400

15:48:15

888

450.000

15:51:25

919

451.200

15:53:48

297

450.800

15:54:13

692

450.800

15:54:13

863

451.900

15:57:51

878

451.800

15:57:57

861

451.800

15:59:20

942

451.900

15:59:20

831

451.600

16:02:24

925

451.400

16:02:25

761

451.400

16:02:25

929

451.200

16:05:44

1073

451.300

16:05:44

895

451.500

16:08:31

779

451.600

16:08:31

942

451.600

16:10:33

316

451.900

16:12:33

557

451.900

16:12:33

40

452.100

16:13:20

886

451.900

16:13:28

856

451.600

16:13:49

902

451.100

16:15:49

354

451.300

16:15:49

219

451.300

16:15:49

583

451.200

16:17:17

331

451.200

16:17:17

625

451.000

16:17:33

361

451.000

16:18:03

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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