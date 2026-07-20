Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20
20 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.357p. The highest price paid per share was 455.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 444.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,253,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,309,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
475
449.000
16:12:45
551
449.000
16:12:45
811
448.600
16:11:48
712
448.900
16:11:07
70
448.900
16:11:07
720
448.800
16:10:26
775
448.800
16:09:09
221
448.400
16:06:21
165
448.300
16:06:21
365
448.300
16:06:21
779
448.600
16:05:29
497
448.800
16:05:28
312
448.800
16:05:15
855
448.800
16:04:25
717
448.300
16:02:45
848
447.800
16:01:21
757
447.300
15:59:18
861
447.400
15:57:12
830
447.700
15:57:12
853
447.900
15:56:28
322
447.700
15:55:09
717
446.600
15:52:33
769
446.600
15:51:10
716
446.500
15:50:07
723
446.500
15:48:34
781
446.700
15:48:34
1215
446.800
15:47:50
793
446.500
15:45:25
754
446.100
15:42:19
850
446.400
15:42:19
744
445.900
15:38:10
796
445.900
15:36:40
826
446.500
15:34:48
811
446.500
15:32:33
746
446.500
15:32:33
824
446.700
15:32:15
784
446.100
15:28:47
816
446.300
15:26:15
720
446.200
15:24:07
709
446.600
15:24:06
896
446.600
15:22:36
835
446.700
15:19:14
777
446.800
15:19:14
877
446.600
15:16:23
272
446.800
15:16:23
433
446.800
15:16:23
793
446.600
15:14:27
594
446.500
15:14:27
817
446.400
15:10:17
816
446.400
15:10:17
751
446.500
15:10:17
49
446.500
15:10:17
49
446.500
15:10:17
757
446.400
15:09:34
83
446.200
15:08:12
83
446.200
15:08:05
101
446.200
15:07:51
988
445.600
15:06:05
846
445.500
15:05:14
828
445.500
15:04:14
763
445.200
15:03:33
861
444.700
15:00:01
710
444.700
15:00:01
871
445.000
15:00:00
758
444.700
14:57:35
805
444.900
14:56:19
789
445.100
14:56:19
764
444.300
14:52:04
999
444.500
14:52:02
804
444.900
14:48:40
727
446.000
14:45:47
704
446.200
14:45:36
780
446.300
14:45:33
833
444.000
14:42:17
719
444.200
14:41:54
970
444.200
14:39:15
774
445.100
14:36:48
711
445.600
14:36:07
838
445.600
14:36:07
875
446.000
14:33:40
824
445.900
14:33:40
15
446.300
14:30:07
732
446.300
14:30:07
856
446.500
14:29:57
856
446.500
14:29:57
785
446.500
14:29:57
43
446.500
14:29:57
872
445.900
14:28:40
741
445.300
14:26:17
797
445.600
14:24:56
792
444.900
14:18:28
790
445.300
14:13:02
798
445.900
14:08:30
847
446.100
14:08:28
871
446.300
14:04:11
307
446.500
14:01:59
802
446.500
14:01:59
542
446.500
14:01:59
816
446.700
14:01:44
707
446.500
13:51:58
614
446.500
13:51:58
100
446.500
13:49:01
743
446.700
13:46:05
815
447.600
13:39:29
780
448.000
13:39:29
780
448.200
13:39:29
724
448.300
13:34:10
774
449.000
13:32:35
706
449.000
13:32:35
731
449.200
13:32:29
1112
448.800
13:21:15
806
449.900
13:18:30
759
449.900
13:18:29
759
450.000
13:18:29
50
450.000
13:18:14
792
449.700
13:12:29
876
449.900
13:08:14
856
449.800
13:02:29
736
450.200
13:00:50
940
450.600
12:58:41
757
451.100
12:58:29
148
451.100
12:58:29
8
451.100
12:57:29
708
451.100
12:55:29
123
450.100
12:45:47
617
450.100
12:45:47
717
450.100
12:42:20
758
450.300
12:38:33
1386
450.300
12:38:33
775
450.500
12:38:11
816
450.000
12:32:44
710
449.100
12:24:58
81
449.000
12:24:15
813
449.000
12:24:15
813
449.000
12:24:15
429
449.000
12:24:15
1305
449.000
12:21:31
98
449.000
12:21:31
812
448.700
12:17:09
708
448.900
12:11:25
120
448.900
12:10:02
765
448.600
12:08:05
736
448.600
12:04:30
388
448.600
12:04:30
376
448.600
12:01:05
847
448.600
11:59:09
808
449.100
11:57:42
908
449.100
11:57:42
625
449.100
11:57:42
9
448.500
11:54:24
819
448.500
11:49:45
744
448.300
11:38:35
808
448.500
11:33:50
263
449.000
11:31:26
515
449.000
11:31:26
745
449.000
11:31:26
271
449.000
11:31:26
509
449.000
11:31:26
80
449.000
11:31:26
766
448.300
11:17:41
298
448.700
11:15:36
441
448.700
11:15:36
783
448.900
11:07:46
847
449.300
11:06:40
1118
449.500
11:06:39
720
449.300
11:03:10
811
449.300
11:03:10
846
449.000
10:53:15
807
448.700
10:50:05
775
448.900
10:45:54
811
449.200
10:43:58
1020
449.200
10:37:49
876
449.500
10:37:45
858
448.600
10:30:00
723
449.000
10:30:00
723
449.300
10:29:46
846
449.000
10:24:23
1031
449.300
10:24:23
870
449.300
10:24:23
872
449.900
10:18:18
826
449.900
10:17:14
350
450.000
10:17:14
56
450.000
10:17:14
471
450.000
10:17:14
909
450.300
10:17:14
1791
450.300
10:17:02
621
449.300
10:13:47
875
448.800
10:07:15
173
449.000
10:05:02
225
449.000
10:05:02
314
449.000
10:05:02
768
449.000
10:03:18
853
449.100
10:03:18
757
448.200
09:48:35
740
450.000
09:42:47
827
450.500
09:41:35
797
450.400
09:40:00
230
450.400
09:38:26
555
450.400
09:37:50
814
450.600
09:35:12
787
451.700
09:30:42
734
451.900
09:21:11
805
452.300
09:13:55
792
452.300
09:13:55
797
453.000
09:02:26
803
453.100
08:53:51
721
453.300
08:49:23
725
454.300
08:47:09
769
454.000
08:39:25
863
454.300
08:34:57
752
453.900
08:27:55
810
454.300
08:15:00
705
455.100
08:11:46
833
455.200
08:11:46
795
455.000
08:06:05
2061
455.200
08:06:05