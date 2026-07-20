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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 16:00
5,318 Euro
+0,80 % +0,042
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3025,39018:18
5,2485,32616:04
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
99 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

20 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.357p. The highest price paid per share was 455.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 444.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0202% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 565,253,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 743,309,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

475

449.000

16:12:45

551

449.000

16:12:45

811

448.600

16:11:48

712

448.900

16:11:07

70

448.900

16:11:07

720

448.800

16:10:26

775

448.800

16:09:09

221

448.400

16:06:21

165

448.300

16:06:21

365

448.300

16:06:21

779

448.600

16:05:29

497

448.800

16:05:28

312

448.800

16:05:15

855

448.800

16:04:25

717

448.300

16:02:45

848

447.800

16:01:21

757

447.300

15:59:18

861

447.400

15:57:12

830

447.700

15:57:12

853

447.900

15:56:28

322

447.700

15:55:09

717

446.600

15:52:33

769

446.600

15:51:10

716

446.500

15:50:07

723

446.500

15:48:34

781

446.700

15:48:34

1215

446.800

15:47:50

793

446.500

15:45:25

754

446.100

15:42:19

850

446.400

15:42:19

744

445.900

15:38:10

796

445.900

15:36:40

826

446.500

15:34:48

811

446.500

15:32:33

746

446.500

15:32:33

824

446.700

15:32:15

784

446.100

15:28:47

816

446.300

15:26:15

720

446.200

15:24:07

709

446.600

15:24:06

896

446.600

15:22:36

835

446.700

15:19:14

777

446.800

15:19:14

877

446.600

15:16:23

272

446.800

15:16:23

433

446.800

15:16:23

793

446.600

15:14:27

594

446.500

15:14:27

817

446.400

15:10:17

816

446.400

15:10:17

751

446.500

15:10:17

49

446.500

15:10:17

49

446.500

15:10:17

757

446.400

15:09:34

83

446.200

15:08:12

83

446.200

15:08:05

101

446.200

15:07:51

988

445.600

15:06:05

846

445.500

15:05:14

828

445.500

15:04:14

763

445.200

15:03:33

861

444.700

15:00:01

710

444.700

15:00:01

871

445.000

15:00:00

758

444.700

14:57:35

805

444.900

14:56:19

789

445.100

14:56:19

764

444.300

14:52:04

999

444.500

14:52:02

804

444.900

14:48:40

727

446.000

14:45:47

704

446.200

14:45:36

780

446.300

14:45:33

833

444.000

14:42:17

719

444.200

14:41:54

970

444.200

14:39:15

774

445.100

14:36:48

711

445.600

14:36:07

838

445.600

14:36:07

875

446.000

14:33:40

824

445.900

14:33:40

15

446.300

14:30:07

732

446.300

14:30:07

856

446.500

14:29:57

856

446.500

14:29:57

785

446.500

14:29:57

43

446.500

14:29:57

872

445.900

14:28:40

741

445.300

14:26:17

797

445.600

14:24:56

792

444.900

14:18:28

790

445.300

14:13:02

798

445.900

14:08:30

847

446.100

14:08:28

871

446.300

14:04:11

307

446.500

14:01:59

802

446.500

14:01:59

542

446.500

14:01:59

816

446.700

14:01:44

707

446.500

13:51:58

614

446.500

13:51:58

100

446.500

13:49:01

743

446.700

13:46:05

815

447.600

13:39:29

780

448.000

13:39:29

780

448.200

13:39:29

724

448.300

13:34:10

774

449.000

13:32:35

706

449.000

13:32:35

731

449.200

13:32:29

1112

448.800

13:21:15

806

449.900

13:18:30

759

449.900

13:18:29

759

450.000

13:18:29

50

450.000

13:18:14

792

449.700

13:12:29

876

449.900

13:08:14

856

449.800

13:02:29

736

450.200

13:00:50

940

450.600

12:58:41

757

451.100

12:58:29

148

451.100

12:58:29

8

451.100

12:57:29

708

451.100

12:55:29

123

450.100

12:45:47

617

450.100

12:45:47

717

450.100

12:42:20

758

450.300

12:38:33

1386

450.300

12:38:33

775

450.500

12:38:11

816

450.000

12:32:44

710

449.100

12:24:58

81

449.000

12:24:15

813

449.000

12:24:15

813

449.000

12:24:15

429

449.000

12:24:15

1305

449.000

12:21:31

98

449.000

12:21:31

812

448.700

12:17:09

708

448.900

12:11:25

120

448.900

12:10:02

765

448.600

12:08:05

736

448.600

12:04:30

388

448.600

12:04:30

376

448.600

12:01:05

847

448.600

11:59:09

808

449.100

11:57:42

908

449.100

11:57:42

625

449.100

11:57:42

9

448.500

11:54:24

819

448.500

11:49:45

744

448.300

11:38:35

808

448.500

11:33:50

263

449.000

11:31:26

515

449.000

11:31:26

745

449.000

11:31:26

271

449.000

11:31:26

509

449.000

11:31:26

80

449.000

11:31:26

766

448.300

11:17:41

298

448.700

11:15:36

441

448.700

11:15:36

783

448.900

11:07:46

847

449.300

11:06:40

1118

449.500

11:06:39

720

449.300

11:03:10

811

449.300

11:03:10

846

449.000

10:53:15

807

448.700

10:50:05

775

448.900

10:45:54

811

449.200

10:43:58

1020

449.200

10:37:49

876

449.500

10:37:45

858

448.600

10:30:00

723

449.000

10:30:00

723

449.300

10:29:46

846

449.000

10:24:23

1031

449.300

10:24:23

870

449.300

10:24:23

872

449.900

10:18:18

826

449.900

10:17:14

350

450.000

10:17:14

56

450.000

10:17:14

471

450.000

10:17:14

909

450.300

10:17:14

1791

450.300

10:17:02

621

449.300

10:13:47

875

448.800

10:07:15

173

449.000

10:05:02

225

449.000

10:05:02

314

449.000

10:05:02

768

449.000

10:03:18

853

449.100

10:03:18

757

448.200

09:48:35

740

450.000

09:42:47

827

450.500

09:41:35

797

450.400

09:40:00

230

450.400

09:38:26

555

450.400

09:37:50

814

450.600

09:35:12

787

451.700

09:30:42

734

451.900

09:21:11

805

452.300

09:13:55

792

452.300

09:13:55

797

453.000

09:02:26

803

453.100

08:53:51

721

453.300

08:49:23

725

454.300

08:47:09

769

454.000

08:39:25

863

454.300

08:34:57

752

453.900

08:27:55

810

454.300

08:15:00

705

455.100

08:11:46

833

455.200

08:11:46

795

455.000

08:06:05

2061

455.200

08:06:05

© 2026 PR Newswire
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