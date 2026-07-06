Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06
6 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.391p. The highest price paid per share was 457.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 450.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,753,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,809,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1040
452.900
16:13:13
866
452.800
16:11:16
311
452.800
16:11:16
200
452.800
16:11:16
200
452.800
16:11:16
116
452.800
16:11:16
757
452.700
16:09:27
878
453.000
16:08:48
791
452.400
16:06:39
65
452.400
16:05:40
20
452.400
16:05:40
180
452.400
16:05:40
20
452.400
16:05:34
200
452.400
16:05:34
20
452.400
16:05:34
20
452.400
16:05:34
180
452.400
16:05:34
180
452.400
16:05:34
886
452.300
16:02:55
885
452.500
16:02:31
810
452.500
16:01:15
142
452.000
16:00:20
113
452.300
16:00:20
691
452.300
16:00:20
200
451.400
15:57:24
3
451.400
15:57:24
200
451.400
15:57:24
200
451.400
15:57:24
181
451.400
15:57:18
811
451.600
15:55:07
797
451.700
15:55:06
833
451.500
15:51:36
23
451.500
15:51:36
495
451.700
15:51:33
431
451.700
15:51:31
1192
452.100
15:51:30
224
452.100
15:51:30
819
451.400
15:47:41
788
451.000
15:43:20
790
451.300
15:41:56
783
451.400
15:41:56
900
451.400
15:39:08
824
451.500
15:36:26
43
451.500
15:35:49
948
451.900
15:35:49
755
452.300
15:35:07
781
452.600
15:33:58
909
452.700
15:33:50
103
451.900
15:30:05
136
451.900
15:30:05
691
451.900
15:30:05
56
451.900
15:29:29
538
452.100
15:28:51
219
452.100
15:28:51
792
452.300
15:28:44
1397
452.600
15:27:43
1445
452.300
15:24:25
416
452.100
15:22:35
191
452.100
15:22:22
835
451.700
15:19:25
901
451.700
15:19:25
495
451.900
15:19:05
683
451.900
15:19:05
744
451.900
15:18:05
39
451.900
15:18:05
766
452.000
15:18:03
793
450.800
15:14:56
823
450.500
15:11:09
778
450.800
15:09:28
513
451.000
15:09:23
444
451.000
15:09:23
387
451.000
15:09:08
902
451.700
15:06:20
726
452.200
15:05:33
186
452.200
15:05:33
755
452.500
15:04:41
777
452.500
15:04:41
787
452.800
15:03:56
916
453.200
15:03:04
963
453.200
15:03:04
16
453.200
15:03:04
16
453.200
15:03:04
754
453.400
15:01:15
945
453.400
15:01:15
895
453.300
15:00:08
808
453.300
15:00:02
1469
453.700
14:58:50
825
453.600
14:58:30
1730
453.400
14:57:30
115
453.400
14:57:30
118
453.400
14:57:30
664
451.700
14:52:50
252
451.700
14:52:50
194
451.100
14:47:05
714
451.100
14:47:05
754
451.600
14:46:36
816
451.600
14:46:36
753
450.800
14:43:11
821
451.200
14:43:02
796
451.200
14:40:14
1017
451.500
14:39:54
142
451.800
14:39:06
617
451.800
14:39:06
1083
452.300
14:38:15
836
452.700
14:38:07
742
452.100
14:37:20
910
452.800
14:35:03
772
453.100
14:35:03
127
453.100
14:35:03
832
453.400
14:34:19
893
454.000
14:31:41
809
454.000
14:31:41
1030
454.100
14:31:41
850
453.600
14:30:21
58
453.600
14:30:21
1163
453.000
14:24:27
125
453.200
14:24:00
799
453.200
14:24:00
803
453.200
14:19:48
434
452.700
14:17:32
362
452.700
14:17:32
795
452.300
14:10:32
40
452.300
14:10:32
852
452.300
14:10:32
918
452.400
14:08:34
853
451.800
14:00:30
816
452.100
13:54:58
617
452.000
13:52:04
93
451.700
13:45:12
824
451.700
13:45:12
758
452.000
13:44:43
125
451.900
13:39:47
913
451.900
13:39:47
677
451.900
13:39:33
802
452.000
13:39:31
873
450.600
13:28:07
880
450.800
13:27:33
760
451.300
13:24:37
760
451.500
13:24:28
747
451.600
13:16:02
329
451.900
13:11:36
453
451.900
13:11:36
866
452.100
13:07:35
886
452.800
13:03:11
558
452.700
13:03:11
750
452.700
13:03:11
869
452.800
13:03:11
98
452.700
12:59:45
98
452.700
12:59:13
35
452.700
12:58:24
795
452.600
12:57:26
921
452.600
12:54:36
668
453.000
12:51:30
208
453.000
12:51:30
920
453.000
12:48:29
812
453.400
12:46:27
113
453.400
12:37:40
492
453.400
12:37:40
301
453.400
12:37:40
1197
453.200
12:31:57
818
453.600
12:21:16
872
453.800
12:17:37
29
453.800
12:17:37
17
453.800
12:17:37
855
453.800
12:12:10
908
454.400
12:09:02
171
454.500
12:08:53
875
454.500
12:08:52
36
454.200
12:04:08
916
454.600
11:54:39
860
455.200
11:50:05
1157
455.300
11:49:58
860
455.800
11:36:56
923
455.900
11:34:22
750
456.300
11:34:01
408
456.300
11:34:01
432
456.300
11:27:13
480
457.000
11:24:50
102
457.000
11:24:50
321
457.000
11:24:11
982
457.300
11:24:11
770
457.300
11:24:11
4
457.500
11:22:47
140
457.500
11:22:47
345
457.500
11:21:51
1241
457.500
11:21:51
216
457.500
11:21:36
130
457.300
11:21:33
555
|
457.300
11:21:33
825
456.200
11:16:45
293
456.800
11:04:50
1003
456.800
11:04:50
798
456.700
11:04:50
803
456.700
11:04:50
473
456.900
11:03:46
466
456.900
11:03:26
843
456.800
10:58:10
648
456.800
10:57:10
277
456.800
10:57:10
829
457.000
10:57:06
218
457.000
10:56:25
751
456.600
10:52:28
793
456.500
10:50:40
19
456.000
10:44:58
438
456.000
10:44:58
118
456.100
10:44:57
81
456.100
10:44:57
91
455.700
10:42:16
136
455.700
10:42:16
6
455.600
10:38:12
815
455.600
10:38:12
14
455.400
10:34:07
312
455.400
10:33:43
132
455.400
10:33:43
790
455.500
10:33:07
746
455.600
10:31:51
879
454.900
10:23:47
919
455.000
10:23:47
722
454.700
10:15:38
138
454.700
10:15:38
138
454.600
10:14:31
37
454.600
10:14:31
39
454.600
10:14:31
213
455.100
10:12:48
51
455.100
10:12:48
529
455.000
10:12:48
251
455.000
10:12:48
75
455.100
10:12:46
705
455.100
10:12:46
760
455.200
10:12:41
8
455.300
10:12:34
156
455.300
10:12:34
785
454.700
10:00:52
800
454.900
09:57:55
744
455.100
09:57:36
744
455.200
09:57:30
828
455.300
09:53:18
348
455.400
09:53:17
596
455.400
09:53:17
888
455.400
09:42:27
399
454.900
09:33:22
506
454.900
09:32:55
759
455.300
09:32:54
823
455.900
09:30:20
760
456.000
09:30:11
161
456.000
09:30:11
771
455.300
09:26:10
1117
455.300
09:20:31
781
455.500
09:20:29
146
454.900
09:16:01
59
454.900
09:16:01
515
454.100
09:11:05
258
454.100
09:11:05
591
454.300
09:03:28
189
454.300
09:03:28
876
453.700
08:53:12
857
453.300
08:48:11
388
453.800
08:46:05
252
453.800
08:46:05
107
453.800
08:46:05
696
452.600
08:32:36
136
452.600
08:32:36
925
451.300
08:10:47
837
451.700
08:10:47
16
451.700
08:10:47
802
451.700
08:10:47