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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
06.07.26 | 21:57
5,314 Euro
+2,04 % +0,106
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3045,40822:12
5,3145,39821:00
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
151 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

6 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.391p. The highest price paid per share was 457.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 450.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,753,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 744,809,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1040

452.900

16:13:13

866

452.800

16:11:16

311

452.800

16:11:16

200

452.800

16:11:16

200

452.800

16:11:16

116

452.800

16:11:16

757

452.700

16:09:27

878

453.000

16:08:48

791

452.400

16:06:39

65

452.400

16:05:40

20

452.400

16:05:40

180

452.400

16:05:40

20

452.400

16:05:34

200

452.400

16:05:34

20

452.400

16:05:34

20

452.400

16:05:34

180

452.400

16:05:34

180

452.400

16:05:34

886

452.300

16:02:55

885

452.500

16:02:31

810

452.500

16:01:15

142

452.000

16:00:20

113

452.300

16:00:20

691

452.300

16:00:20

200

451.400

15:57:24

3

451.400

15:57:24

200

451.400

15:57:24

200

451.400

15:57:24

181

451.400

15:57:18

811

451.600

15:55:07

797

451.700

15:55:06

833

451.500

15:51:36

23

451.500

15:51:36

495

451.700

15:51:33

431

451.700

15:51:31

1192

452.100

15:51:30

224

452.100

15:51:30

819

451.400

15:47:41

788

451.000

15:43:20

790

451.300

15:41:56

783

451.400

15:41:56

900

451.400

15:39:08

824

451.500

15:36:26

43

451.500

15:35:49

948

451.900

15:35:49

755

452.300

15:35:07

781

452.600

15:33:58

909

452.700

15:33:50

103

451.900

15:30:05

136

451.900

15:30:05

691

451.900

15:30:05

56

451.900

15:29:29

538

452.100

15:28:51

219

452.100

15:28:51

792

452.300

15:28:44

1397

452.600

15:27:43

1445

452.300

15:24:25

416

452.100

15:22:35

191

452.100

15:22:22

835

451.700

15:19:25

901

451.700

15:19:25

495

451.900

15:19:05

683

451.900

15:19:05

744

451.900

15:18:05

39

451.900

15:18:05

766

452.000

15:18:03

793

450.800

15:14:56

823

450.500

15:11:09

778

450.800

15:09:28

513

451.000

15:09:23

444

451.000

15:09:23

387

451.000

15:09:08

902

451.700

15:06:20

726

452.200

15:05:33

186

452.200

15:05:33

755

452.500

15:04:41

777

452.500

15:04:41

787

452.800

15:03:56

916

453.200

15:03:04

963

453.200

15:03:04

16

453.200

15:03:04

16

453.200

15:03:04

754

453.400

15:01:15

945

453.400

15:01:15

895

453.300

15:00:08

808

453.300

15:00:02

1469

453.700

14:58:50

825

453.600

14:58:30

1730

453.400

14:57:30

115

453.400

14:57:30

118

453.400

14:57:30

664

451.700

14:52:50

252

451.700

14:52:50

194

451.100

14:47:05

714

451.100

14:47:05

754

451.600

14:46:36

816

451.600

14:46:36

753

450.800

14:43:11

821

451.200

14:43:02

796

451.200

14:40:14

1017

451.500

14:39:54

142

451.800

14:39:06

617

451.800

14:39:06

1083

452.300

14:38:15

836

452.700

14:38:07

742

452.100

14:37:20

910

452.800

14:35:03

772

453.100

14:35:03

127

453.100

14:35:03

832

453.400

14:34:19

893

454.000

14:31:41

809

454.000

14:31:41

1030

454.100

14:31:41

850

453.600

14:30:21

58

453.600

14:30:21

1163

453.000

14:24:27

125

453.200

14:24:00

799

453.200

14:24:00

803

453.200

14:19:48

434

452.700

14:17:32

362

452.700

14:17:32

795

452.300

14:10:32

40

452.300

14:10:32

852

452.300

14:10:32

918

452.400

14:08:34

853

451.800

14:00:30

816

452.100

13:54:58

617

452.000

13:52:04

93

451.700

13:45:12

824

451.700

13:45:12

758

452.000

13:44:43

125

451.900

13:39:47

913

451.900

13:39:47

677

451.900

13:39:33

802

452.000

13:39:31

873

450.600

13:28:07

880

450.800

13:27:33

760

451.300

13:24:37

760

451.500

13:24:28

747

451.600

13:16:02

329

451.900

13:11:36

453

451.900

13:11:36

866

452.100

13:07:35

886

452.800

13:03:11

558

452.700

13:03:11

750

452.700

13:03:11

869

452.800

13:03:11

98

452.700

12:59:45

98

452.700

12:59:13

35

452.700

12:58:24

795

452.600

12:57:26

921

452.600

12:54:36

668

453.000

12:51:30

208

453.000

12:51:30

920

453.000

12:48:29

812

453.400

12:46:27

113

453.400

12:37:40

492

453.400

12:37:40

301

453.400

12:37:40

1197

453.200

12:31:57

818

453.600

12:21:16

872

453.800

12:17:37

29

453.800

12:17:37

17

453.800

12:17:37

855

453.800

12:12:10

908

454.400

12:09:02

171

454.500

12:08:53

875

454.500

12:08:52

36

454.200

12:04:08

916

454.600

11:54:39

860

455.200

11:50:05

1157

455.300

11:49:58

860

455.800

11:36:56

923

455.900

11:34:22

750

456.300

11:34:01

408

456.300

11:34:01

432

456.300

11:27:13

480

457.000

11:24:50

102

457.000

11:24:50

321

457.000

11:24:11

982

457.300

11:24:11

770

457.300

11:24:11

4

457.500

11:22:47

140

457.500

11:22:47

345

457.500

11:21:51

1241

457.500

11:21:51

216

457.500

11:21:36

130

457.300

11:21:33

555

457.300

11:21:33

825

456.200

11:16:45

293

456.800

11:04:50

1003

456.800

11:04:50

798

456.700

11:04:50

803

456.700

11:04:50

473

456.900

11:03:46

466

456.900

11:03:26

843

456.800

10:58:10

648

456.800

10:57:10

277

456.800

10:57:10

829

457.000

10:57:06

218

457.000

10:56:25

751

456.600

10:52:28

793

456.500

10:50:40

19

456.000

10:44:58

438

456.000

10:44:58

118

456.100

10:44:57

81

456.100

10:44:57

91

455.700

10:42:16

136

455.700

10:42:16

6

455.600

10:38:12

815

455.600

10:38:12

14

455.400

10:34:07

312

455.400

10:33:43

132

455.400

10:33:43

790

455.500

10:33:07

746

455.600

10:31:51

879

454.900

10:23:47

919

455.000

10:23:47

722

454.700

10:15:38

138

454.700

10:15:38

138

454.600

10:14:31

37

454.600

10:14:31

39

454.600

10:14:31

213

455.100

10:12:48

51

455.100

10:12:48

529

455.000

10:12:48

251

455.000

10:12:48

75

455.100

10:12:46

705

455.100

10:12:46

760

455.200

10:12:41

8

455.300

10:12:34

156

455.300

10:12:34

785

454.700

10:00:52

800

454.900

09:57:55

744

455.100

09:57:36

744

455.200

09:57:30

828

455.300

09:53:18

348

455.400

09:53:17

596

455.400

09:53:17

888

455.400

09:42:27

399

454.900

09:33:22

506

454.900

09:32:55

759

455.300

09:32:54

823

455.900

09:30:20

760

456.000

09:30:11

161

456.000

09:30:11

771

455.300

09:26:10

1117

455.300

09:20:31

781

455.500

09:20:29

146

454.900

09:16:01

59

454.900

09:16:01

515

454.100

09:11:05

258

454.100

09:11:05

591

454.300

09:03:28

189

454.300

09:03:28

876

453.700

08:53:12

857

453.300

08:48:11

388

453.800

08:46:05

252

453.800

08:46:05

107

453.800

08:46:05

696

452.600

08:32:36

136

452.600

08:32:36

925

451.300

08:10:47

837

451.700

08:10:47

16

451.700

08:10:47

802

451.700

08:10:47

© 2026 PR Newswire
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