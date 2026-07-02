Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
2 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 455.807p. The highest price paid per share was 462.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 452.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,453,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,109,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
553
456.100
16:12:46
544
456.100
16:12:46
104
456.300
16:11:05
801
456.300
16:11:05
573
456.100
16:09:28
260
456.100
16:09:28
62
456.100
16:09:28
800
456.200
16:08:07
63
456.100
16:07:56
18
456.000
16:07:56
190
456.700
16:06:53
634
456.700
16:06:53
943
457.400
16:05:19
891
457.500
16:04:02
1354
457.700
16:03:43
825
457.700
16:03:43
816
456.600
15:59:55
761
455.700
15:57:33
808
456.000
15:57:33
923
455.900
15:56:04
882
455.800
15:53:17
881
456.400
15:52:12
865
457.400
15:50:42
849
457.400
15:48:11
850
457.500
15:47:00
800
457.200
15:46:37
814
456.700
15:44:15
851
457.300
15:42:12
854
457.300
15:39:46
1108
457.800
15:38:53
964
458.000
15:36:36
858
458.100
15:34:07
918
458.200
15:34:07
805
457.700
15:30:36
1008
457.800
15:30:32
4
457.800
15:30:21
4
458.600
15:27:26
874
458.500
15:27:26
306
458.200
15:26:43
633
458.200
15:26:43
895
457.600
15:24:45
266
457.300
15:22:06
1091
457.300
15:22:06
890
457.300
15:18:43
806
456.800
15:17:21
174
456.800
15:16:18
911
456.900
15:15:02
912
456.200
15:12:05
928
455.700
15:09:51
814
456.500
15:07:57
867
456.400
15:07:57
158
456.600
15:05:51
772
456.600
15:05:51
911
457.600
15:04:33
936
456.200
15:02:30
887
456.200
15:01:00
1059
455.300
14:59:57
61
455.300
14:59:57
|
771
455.200
14:58:02
943
455.300
14:58:02
798
456.000
14:53:38
864
456.500
14:52:32
885
456.400
14:51:28
825
457.100
14:49:10
962
457.600
14:48:32
908
456.700
14:45:43
828
457.000
14:43:45
1022
457.500
14:42:24
101
457.700
14:42:02
101
457.700
14:42:02
860
456.700
14:38:35
800
457.400
14:38:33
996
456.900
14:36:34
837
456.200
14:34:10
838
455.500
14:32:42
936
455.500
14:32:42
935
455.500
14:32:42
939
454.600
14:29:03
777
454.700
14:27:36
1413
454.800
14:27:36
100
454.200
14:23:42
904
454.200
14:22:33
968
453.600
14:19:38
929
453.900
14:15:28
926
455.000
14:11:24
1023
454.600
14:09:30
805
453.400
14:03:03
853
453.400
14:02:41
888
453.800
13:58:31
911
452.400
13:57:14
768
453.000
13:50:33
907
452.900
13:49:01
6
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
6
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
6
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
6
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
6
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
5
452.900
13:45:04
6
452.900
13:45:04
15
452.900
13:45:04
29
452.900
13:45:04
8
452.900
13:45:04
28
452.900
13:45:04
770
452.600
13:42:32
1049
452.200
13:40:52
8
452.300
13:40:32
867
452.400
13:34:37
921
455.100
13:31:16
932
454.800
13:30:19
797
454.100
13:26:35
27
454.500
13:23:55
806
454.500
13:23:55
776
455.200
13:17:48
924
455.300
13:15:55
764
455.800
13:10:47
816
455.400
13:05:53
361
456.000
13:01:29
555
456.000
13:01:29
805
456.500
13:00:50
803
456.000
12:53:15
764
455.900
12:49:03
279
456.000
12:49:02
551
456.000
12:49:02
836
456.500
12:44:03
931
456.600
12:42:12
800
457.400
12:35:36
938
457.700
12:30:46
867
457.200
12:24:25
122
456.600
12:17:46
301
456.600
12:17:46
106
456.600
12:17:46
791
456.400
12:17:46
836
456.600
12:10:16
757
456.100
12:06:33
487
456.200
12:02:14
424
456.200
12:02:14
835
456.400
12:02:13
894
455.400
11:54:13
925
455.200
11:49:05
801
455.400
11:44:34
1295
455.600
11:44:34
215
454.500
11:30:40
721
454.500
11:30:40
1243
454.700
11:29:37
879
454.100
11:23:49
977
454.400
11:19:01
776
454.300
11:12:31
917
453.800
11:08:22
862
453.400
11:01:28
543
453.600
11:01:13
276
453.600
11:01:13
796
453.300
10:57:01
68
453.400
10:56:46
70
453.200
10:53:42
416
454.600
10:48:33
469
454.600
10:48:33
804
454.700
10:45:45
1235
455.600
10:43:05
1423
455.100
10:36:55
35
455.000
10:34:55
797
455.200
10:30:10
878
455.100
|
10:22:33
779
455.700
10:21:47
946
455.700
10:21:45
923
454.000
10:16:32
923
454.200
10:15:41
764
452.200
10:08:31
879
452.800
10:05:30
44
453.000
10:05:01
525
452.800
10:02:00
255
452.800
10:01:22
780
453.300
09:58:16
841
453.800
09:55:46
782
454.000
09:55:45
995
453.400
09:48:55
940
453.900
09:44:04
928
454.000
09:41:50
411
454.100
09:37:16
358
454.100
09:37:16
816
454.100
09:35:04
249
453.600
09:33:52
82
453.600
09:33:52
600
453.600
09:33:52
772
453.600
09:33:52
825
453.800
09:22:49
926
455.100
09:16:55
916
455.700
09:14:39
908
455.700
09:09:48
837
454.900
09:05:33
835
454.200
09:01:41
835
454.100
08:58:38
856
453.000
08:56:43
830
455.900
08:53:24
763
455.800
08:53:24
785
454.700
08:46:06
785
454.900
08:45:44
97
453.800
08:41:50
823
454.100
08:41:07
900
454.900
08:39:42
927
456.000
08:32:43
81
456.600
08:29:03
242
456.600
08:29:03
472
456.600
08:29:03
172
456.800
08:27:42
658
456.800
08:27:42
734
457.800
08:22:43
82
457.800
08:22:43
855
457.800
08:22:33
780
458.700
08:18:40
793
457.900
08:14:32
876
457.200
08:12:48
84
456.600
08:10:40
693
456.600
08:10:40
926
457.900
08:10:19
928
459.200
08:08:44
914
460.300
08:05:42
859
460.300
08:05:42
865
461.800
08:03:06
23
462.300
08:02:34
757
462.300
08:02:34
849
458.100
08:00:19