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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
02.07.26 | 19:04
5,318 Euro
+0,08 % +0,004
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3145,40219:43
5,3005,39019:11
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

2 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 455.807p. The highest price paid per share was 462.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 452.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,453,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,109,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

553

456.100

16:12:46

544

456.100

16:12:46

104

456.300

16:11:05

801

456.300

16:11:05

573

456.100

16:09:28

260

456.100

16:09:28

62

456.100

16:09:28

800

456.200

16:08:07

63

456.100

16:07:56

18

456.000

16:07:56

190

456.700

16:06:53

634

456.700

16:06:53

943

457.400

16:05:19

891

457.500

16:04:02

1354

457.700

16:03:43

825

457.700

16:03:43

816

456.600

15:59:55

761

455.700

15:57:33

808

456.000

15:57:33

923

455.900

15:56:04

882

455.800

15:53:17

881

456.400

15:52:12

865

457.400

15:50:42

849

457.400

15:48:11

850

457.500

15:47:00

800

457.200

15:46:37

814

456.700

15:44:15

851

457.300

15:42:12

854

457.300

15:39:46

1108

457.800

15:38:53

964

458.000

15:36:36

858

458.100

15:34:07

918

458.200

15:34:07

805

457.700

15:30:36

1008

457.800

15:30:32

4

457.800

15:30:21

4

458.600

15:27:26

874

458.500

15:27:26

306

458.200

15:26:43

633

458.200

15:26:43

895

457.600

15:24:45

266

457.300

15:22:06

1091

457.300

15:22:06

890

457.300

15:18:43

806

456.800

15:17:21

174

456.800

15:16:18

911

456.900

15:15:02

912

456.200

15:12:05

928

455.700

15:09:51

814

456.500

15:07:57

867

456.400

15:07:57

158

456.600

15:05:51

772

456.600

15:05:51

911

457.600

15:04:33

936

456.200

15:02:30

887

456.200

15:01:00

1059

455.300

14:59:57

61

455.300

14:59:57

771

455.200

14:58:02

943

455.300

14:58:02

798

456.000

14:53:38

864

456.500

14:52:32

885

456.400

14:51:28

825

457.100

14:49:10

962

457.600

14:48:32

908

456.700

14:45:43

828

457.000

14:43:45

1022

457.500

14:42:24

101

457.700

14:42:02

101

457.700

14:42:02

860

456.700

14:38:35

800

457.400

14:38:33

996

456.900

14:36:34

837

456.200

14:34:10

838

455.500

14:32:42

936

455.500

14:32:42

935

455.500

14:32:42

939

454.600

14:29:03

777

454.700

14:27:36

1413

454.800

14:27:36

100

454.200

14:23:42

904

454.200

14:22:33

968

453.600

14:19:38

929

453.900

14:15:28

926

455.000

14:11:24

1023

454.600

14:09:30

805

453.400

14:03:03

853

453.400

14:02:41

888

453.800

13:58:31

911

452.400

13:57:14

768

453.000

13:50:33

907

452.900

13:49:01

6

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

6

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

6

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

6

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

6

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

5

452.900

13:45:04

6

452.900

13:45:04

15

452.900

13:45:04

29

452.900

13:45:04

8

452.900

13:45:04

28

452.900

13:45:04

770

452.600

13:42:32

1049

452.200

13:40:52

8

452.300

13:40:32

867

452.400

13:34:37

921

455.100

13:31:16

932

454.800

13:30:19

797

454.100

13:26:35

27

454.500

13:23:55

806

454.500

13:23:55

776

455.200

13:17:48

924

455.300

13:15:55

764

455.800

13:10:47

816

455.400

13:05:53

361

456.000

13:01:29

555

456.000

13:01:29

805

456.500

13:00:50

803

456.000

12:53:15

764

455.900

12:49:03

279

456.000

12:49:02

551

456.000

12:49:02

836

456.500

12:44:03

931

456.600

12:42:12

800

457.400

12:35:36

938

457.700

12:30:46

867

457.200

12:24:25

122

456.600

12:17:46

301

456.600

12:17:46

106

456.600

12:17:46

791

456.400

12:17:46

836

456.600

12:10:16

757

456.100

12:06:33

487

456.200

12:02:14

424

456.200

12:02:14

835

456.400

12:02:13

894

455.400

11:54:13

925

455.200

11:49:05

801

455.400

11:44:34

1295

455.600

11:44:34

215

454.500

11:30:40

721

454.500

11:30:40

1243

454.700

11:29:37

879

454.100

11:23:49

977

454.400

11:19:01

776

454.300

11:12:31

917

453.800

11:08:22

862

453.400

11:01:28

543

453.600

11:01:13

276

453.600

11:01:13

796

453.300

10:57:01

68

453.400

10:56:46

70

453.200

10:53:42

416

454.600

10:48:33

469

454.600

10:48:33

804

454.700

10:45:45

1235

455.600

10:43:05

1423

455.100

10:36:55

35

455.000

10:34:55

797

455.200

10:30:10

878

455.100

10:22:33

779

455.700

10:21:47

946

455.700

10:21:45

923

454.000

10:16:32

923

454.200

10:15:41

764

452.200

10:08:31

879

452.800

10:05:30

44

453.000

10:05:01

525

452.800

10:02:00

255

452.800

10:01:22

780

453.300

09:58:16

841

453.800

09:55:46

782

454.000

09:55:45

995

453.400

09:48:55

940

453.900

09:44:04

928

454.000

09:41:50

411

454.100

09:37:16

358

454.100

09:37:16

816

454.100

09:35:04

249

453.600

09:33:52

82

453.600

09:33:52

600

453.600

09:33:52

772

453.600

09:33:52

825

453.800

09:22:49

926

455.100

09:16:55

916

455.700

09:14:39

908

455.700

09:09:48

837

454.900

09:05:33

835

454.200

09:01:41

835

454.100

08:58:38

856

453.000

08:56:43

830

455.900

08:53:24

763

455.800

08:53:24

785

454.700

08:46:06

785

454.900

08:45:44

97

453.800

08:41:50

823

454.100

08:41:07

900

454.900

08:39:42

927

456.000

08:32:43

81

456.600

08:29:03

242

456.600

08:29:03

472

456.600

08:29:03

172

456.800

08:27:42

658

456.800

08:27:42

734

457.800

08:22:43

82

457.800

08:22:43

855

457.800

08:22:33

780

458.700

08:18:40

793

457.900

08:14:32

876

457.200

08:12:48

84

456.600

08:10:40

693

456.600

08:10:40

926

457.900

08:10:19

928

459.200

08:08:44

914

460.300

08:05:42

859

460.300

08:05:42

865

461.800

08:03:06

23

462.300

08:02:34

757

462.300

08:02:34

849

458.100

08:00:19

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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