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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 16:38
5,134 Euro
+1,42 % +0,072
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0425,12018:23
5,0425,12017:51
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
123 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

8 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.356p. The highest price paid per share was 443.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,598,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,846,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

859

436.100

08:00:44

1037

434.600

08:01:02

944

433.700

08:02:41

696

434.700

08:09:37

888

434.700

08:09:37

301

434.700

08:09:37

959

434.700

08:09:37

921

435.200

08:12:00

834

435.400

08:12:00

920

434.700

08:15:33

936

434.700

08:15:33

887

436.400

08:20:54

1

436.000

08:24:16

1

436.100

08:25:22

684

436.100

08:25:41

839

437.500

08:27:46

919

437.200

08:27:58

967

437.000

08:31:19

838

435.700

08:33:46

1

436.500

08:39:41

906

436.500

08:41:10

894

436.000

08:41:12

839

435.300

08:45:53

878

434.900

08:48:12

487

435.700

08:51:17

507

435.700

08:51:17

877

436.700

08:58:26

886

436.200

09:00:00

1059

437.500

09:06:35

983

438.400

09:08:08

860

437.900

09:08:56

899

436.500

09:16:42

929

436.700

09:20:26

940

436.300

09:21:20

925

436.500

09:27:50

893

435.900

09:33:18

941

435.700

09:33:47

928

435.800

09:39:59

254

436.400

09:44:04

164

436.400

09:44:04

474

436.400

09:44:16

346

436.400

09:44:16

897

436.400

09:47:05

994

436.200

09:51:06

55

436.200

09:53:00

757

436.200

09:53:00

914

436.500

09:56:31

106

436.300

09:59:59

892

437.200

10:02:16

13

437.200

10:02:16

981

437.000

10:07:47

200

436.800

10:08:36

710

436.800

10:08:36

1641

438.700

10:16:41

1022

438.500

10:16:42

910

438.600

10:18:33

677

441.600

10:26:36

174

441.600

10:26:36

1086

442.700

10:28:32

976

442.700

10:33:48

563

442.600

10:36:06

376

442.600

10:36:06

942

443.800

10:43:46

850

443.100

10:45:33

994

443.800

10:48:52

955

443.800

10:54:36

899

442.700

10:58:01

833

442.900

11:06:24

294

442.600

11:06:25

551

442.600

11:06:25

1

442.200

11:15:28

921

442.500

11:16:14

930

442.200

11:16:48

500

442.100

11:21:41

375

442.100

11:21:41

908

441.600

11:26:46

849

441.800

11:33:21

837

443.100

11:34:37

918

442.600

11:42:03

906

442.400

11:44:14

201

441.800

11:50:08

660

441.800

11:50:08

176

441.200

11:55:16

637

441.200

11:55:16

832

441.200

12:01:37

992

440.900

12:02:00

326

441.000

12:05:02

1

440.900

12:05:02

844

442.900

12:11:27

566

442.900

12:11:27

232

442.900

12:11:27

922

442.200

12:20:40

804

442.600

12:26:11

134

441.800

12:28:22

658

441.800

12:28:22

51

442.200

12:28:22

78

441.800

12:28:22

914

441.000

12:33:41

914

441.800

12:39:36

953

441.600

12:44:44

914

441.400

12:46:06

640

441.000

12:49:50

206

441.000

12:51:50

193

440.800

12:57:35

822

440.600

13:00:01

914

440.800

13:01:40

799

440.800

13:05:19

955

441.100

13:11:14

959

441.100

13:11:14

830

439.700

13:18:56

863

439.600

13:25:18

709

439.800

13:26:36

126

439.800

13:26:36

310

439.400

13:28:41

58

439.400

13:28:41

817

439.200

13:30:57

827

439.600

13:34:25

167

439.500

13:36:04

165

439.400

13:36:14

939

439.200

13:37:25

484

438.600

13:39:59

512

438.600

13:39:59

830

439.200

13:45:04

812

438.800

13:47:46

113

438.800

13:47:46

681

438.600

13:51:18

303

438.600

13:51:18

907

438.600

13:56:44

906

438.300

13:59:20

193

438.300

14:02:23

32

438.300

14:02:23

830

438.000

14:02:26

205

437.700

14:07:22

902

437.800

14:08:01

337

437.000

14:10:25

209

437.000

14:10:25

88

437.000

14:10:25

36

437.100

14:13:02

852

436.700

14:13:07

222

436.600

14:16:07

50

436.600

14:16:07

892

436.500

14:16:50

112

437.000

14:19:49

110

438.200

14:21:40

941

438.000

14:21:58

869

437.300

14:23:29

801

436.500

14:25:34

878

436.200

14:27:22

975

436.200

14:29:30

880

436.500

14:30:37

968

437.000

14:31:59

882

436.600

14:32:52

922

435.300

14:34:15

42

435.700

14:35:46

392

437.000

14:36:54

133

437.000

14:36:54

995

437.200

14:38:50

814

437.600

14:40:20

969

436.900

14:40:55

954

436.400

14:43:25

154

437.500

14:46:56

810

437.500

14:46:56

981

437.000

14:47:12

878

437.700

14:49:39

119

438.900

14:52:53

390

438.900

14:52:53

182

438.900

14:52:53

90

438.800

14:52:53

81

438.800

14:52:53

812

438.500

14:52:53

80

438.900

14:52:53

10

438.900

14:52:53

10

438.900

14:52:53

885

439.000

14:55:54

899

439.300

14:57:30

804

438.800

14:57:33

829

439.200

15:00:37

2082

439.600

15:04:22

1128

439.500

15:04:38

763

438.700

15:06:19

123

438.700

15:06:19

500

438.500

15:09:20

226

438.500

15:09:20

307

438.500

15:09:20

865

438.200

15:09:38

422

438.000

15:12:25

444

438.000

15:13:14

70

438.000

15:13:14

104

437.700

15:14:09

378

437.700

15:14:09

145

438.300

15:15:04

734

438.300

15:15:04

220

438.700

15:17:15

305

438.700

15:17:15

255

438.700

15:17:17

893

438.900

15:18:32

96

438.300

15:19:33

598

438.000

15:19:40

198

438.000

15:19:40

148

438.000

15:19:40

107

437.600

15:22:10

114

437.600

15:22:11

816

437.600

15:22:11

976

438.000

15:25:03

814

437.700

15:25:19

519

437.500

15:28:41

819

437.500

15:29:35

953

437.500

15:29:35

512

437.300

15:32:01

392

437.300

15:33:43

148

437.300

15:33:43

583

437.200

15:33:47

126

437.600

15:36:32

423

437.600

15:36:32

469

437.600

15:36:32

12

437.500

15:36:45

859

437.500

15:36:50

312

437.200

15:38:30

496

437.200

15:38:30

447

437.000

15:39:45

508

437.000

15:39:45

221

437.000

15:43:10

469

436.900

15:43:10

316

436.900

15:43:10

230

436.600

15:44:13

824

436.600

15:44:25

834

437.100

15:47:47

853

436.900

15:47:53

205

436.900

15:49:53

758

436.900

15:49:56

320

436.700

15:50:39

926

436.300

15:52:57

959

436.300

15:54:05

808

436.300

15:55:05

918

437.300

15:58:47

1508

437.400

15:58:47

121

437.600

16:00:37

220

437.600

16:00:42

338

437.600

16:00:47

1007

438.300

16:01:51

953

438.600

16:03:40

871

438.400

16:04:07

453

437.700

16:05:17

439

437.700

16:05:17

925

437.500

16:06:35

829

437.400

16:07:42

828

437.500

16:09:00

850

437.500

16:10:02

831

436.800

16:11:39

180

436.700

16:12:39

341

436.700

16:12:39

393

436.700

16:13:09

© 2026 PR Newswire
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