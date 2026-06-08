Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
8 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.356p. The highest price paid per share was 443.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,598,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,846,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
859
436.100
08:00:44
1037
434.600
08:01:02
944
433.700
08:02:41
696
434.700
08:09:37
888
434.700
08:09:37
301
434.700
08:09:37
959
434.700
08:09:37
921
435.200
08:12:00
834
435.400
08:12:00
920
434.700
08:15:33
936
434.700
08:15:33
887
436.400
08:20:54
1
436.000
08:24:16
1
436.100
08:25:22
684
436.100
08:25:41
839
437.500
08:27:46
919
437.200
08:27:58
967
437.000
08:31:19
838
435.700
08:33:46
1
436.500
08:39:41
906
436.500
08:41:10
894
436.000
08:41:12
839
435.300
08:45:53
878
434.900
08:48:12
487
435.700
08:51:17
507
435.700
08:51:17
877
436.700
08:58:26
886
436.200
09:00:00
1059
437.500
09:06:35
983
438.400
09:08:08
860
437.900
09:08:56
899
436.500
09:16:42
929
436.700
09:20:26
940
436.300
09:21:20
925
436.500
09:27:50
893
435.900
09:33:18
941
435.700
09:33:47
928
435.800
09:39:59
254
436.400
09:44:04
164
436.400
09:44:04
474
436.400
09:44:16
346
436.400
09:44:16
897
436.400
09:47:05
994
436.200
09:51:06
55
436.200
09:53:00
757
436.200
09:53:00
914
436.500
09:56:31
106
436.300
09:59:59
892
437.200
10:02:16
13
437.200
10:02:16
981
437.000
10:07:47
200
436.800
10:08:36
710
436.800
10:08:36
1641
438.700
10:16:41
1022
438.500
10:16:42
910
438.600
10:18:33
677
441.600
10:26:36
174
441.600
10:26:36
1086
442.700
10:28:32
976
442.700
10:33:48
563
442.600
10:36:06
376
442.600
10:36:06
942
443.800
10:43:46
850
443.100
10:45:33
994
443.800
10:48:52
955
443.800
10:54:36
899
442.700
10:58:01
833
442.900
11:06:24
294
442.600
11:06:25
551
442.600
11:06:25
1
442.200
11:15:28
921
442.500
11:16:14
930
442.200
11:16:48
500
442.100
11:21:41
375
442.100
11:21:41
908
441.600
11:26:46
849
441.800
11:33:21
837
443.100
11:34:37
918
442.600
11:42:03
906
442.400
11:44:14
201
441.800
11:50:08
660
441.800
11:50:08
176
441.200
11:55:16
637
441.200
11:55:16
832
441.200
12:01:37
992
440.900
12:02:00
326
441.000
12:05:02
1
440.900
12:05:02
844
442.900
12:11:27
566
442.900
12:11:27
232
442.900
12:11:27
922
442.200
12:20:40
804
442.600
12:26:11
134
441.800
12:28:22
658
441.800
12:28:22
51
442.200
12:28:22
78
441.800
12:28:22
914
441.000
12:33:41
914
441.800
12:39:36
953
441.600
12:44:44
914
441.400
12:46:06
640
441.000
12:49:50
206
441.000
12:51:50
193
440.800
12:57:35
822
440.600
13:00:01
914
440.800
13:01:40
799
440.800
13:05:19
955
441.100
13:11:14
959
441.100
13:11:14
830
439.700
13:18:56
863
439.600
13:25:18
709
439.800
13:26:36
126
439.800
13:26:36
310
439.400
13:28:41
58
439.400
13:28:41
817
439.200
13:30:57
827
439.600
13:34:25
167
439.500
13:36:04
165
439.400
13:36:14
939
439.200
13:37:25
484
438.600
13:39:59
512
438.600
13:39:59
830
439.200
13:45:04
812
438.800
13:47:46
113
438.800
13:47:46
681
438.600
13:51:18
303
438.600
13:51:18
907
438.600
13:56:44
906
438.300
13:59:20
193
438.300
14:02:23
32
438.300
14:02:23
830
438.000
14:02:26
205
437.700
14:07:22
902
437.800
14:08:01
337
437.000
14:10:25
209
437.000
14:10:25
88
437.000
14:10:25
36
437.100
14:13:02
852
436.700
14:13:07
222
436.600
14:16:07
50
436.600
14:16:07
892
436.500
14:16:50
112
437.000
14:19:49
110
438.200
14:21:40
941
438.000
14:21:58
869
437.300
14:23:29
801
436.500
14:25:34
878
436.200
14:27:22
975
436.200
14:29:30
880
436.500
14:30:37
968
437.000
14:31:59
882
436.600
14:32:52
922
435.300
14:34:15
42
435.700
14:35:46
392
437.000
14:36:54
133
437.000
14:36:54
995
437.200
14:38:50
814
437.600
14:40:20
969
436.900
14:40:55
954
436.400
14:43:25
154
437.500
14:46:56
810
437.500
14:46:56
981
437.000
14:47:12
878
437.700
14:49:39
119
438.900
14:52:53
390
438.900
14:52:53
182
438.900
14:52:53
90
438.800
14:52:53
81
438.800
14:52:53
812
438.500
14:52:53
80
438.900
14:52:53
10
438.900
14:52:53
10
438.900
14:52:53
885
439.000
14:55:54
899
439.300
14:57:30
804
438.800
14:57:33
829
439.200
15:00:37
2082
439.600
15:04:22
1128
439.500
15:04:38
763
438.700
15:06:19
123
438.700
15:06:19
500
438.500
15:09:20
226
438.500
15:09:20
307
438.500
15:09:20
865
438.200
15:09:38
422
438.000
15:12:25
444
438.000
15:13:14
70
438.000
15:13:14
104
437.700
15:14:09
378
437.700
15:14:09
145
438.300
15:15:04
734
438.300
15:15:04
220
438.700
15:17:15
305
438.700
15:17:15
255
438.700
15:17:17
893
438.900
15:18:32
96
438.300
15:19:33
598
438.000
15:19:40
198
438.000
15:19:40
148
438.000
15:19:40
107
437.600
15:22:10
114
437.600
15:22:11
816
437.600
15:22:11
976
438.000
15:25:03
814
437.700
15:25:19
519
437.500
15:28:41
819
437.500
15:29:35
953
437.500
15:29:35
512
437.300
15:32:01
392
437.300
15:33:43
148
437.300
15:33:43
583
437.200
15:33:47
126
437.600
15:36:32
423
437.600
15:36:32
469
437.600
15:36:32
12
437.500
15:36:45
859
437.500
15:36:50
312
437.200
15:38:30
496
437.200
15:38:30
447
437.000
15:39:45
508
437.000
15:39:45
221
437.000
15:43:10
469
436.900
15:43:10
316
436.900
15:43:10
230
436.600
15:44:13
824
436.600
15:44:25
834
437.100
15:47:47
853
436.900
15:47:53
205
436.900
15:49:53
758
436.900
15:49:56
320
436.700
15:50:39
926
436.300
15:52:57
959
436.300
15:54:05
808
436.300
15:55:05
918
437.300
15:58:47
1508
437.400
15:58:47
121
437.600
16:00:37
220
437.600
16:00:42
338
437.600
16:00:47
1007
438.300
16:01:51
953
438.600
16:03:40
871
438.400
16:04:07
453
437.700
16:05:17
439
437.700
16:05:17
925
437.500
16:06:35
829
437.400
16:07:42
828
437.500
16:09:00
850
437.500
16:10:02
831
436.800
16:11:39
180
436.700
16:12:39
341
436.700
16:12:39
393
436.700
16:13:09