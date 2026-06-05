Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
5 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.423p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,444,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,000,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
975
438.800
08:00:03
16
438.800
08:00:03
921
438.000
08:02:21
190
440.500
08:12:53
850
442.200
08:17:27
996
441.700
08:18:27
458
442.400
08:30:00
986
447.100
08:38:57
1003
446.400
08:38:58
1014
447.200
08:47:23
820
448.700
08:48:57
146
448.500
08:49:34
831
448.500
08:49:34
1172
452.200
08:56:51
24
451.400
08:58:00
917
451.400
08:58:00
880
450.900
08:58:35
518
451.900
09:03:40
168
451.900
09:03:40
168
451.900
09:03:40
382
450.700
09:08:29
570
450.700
09:08:29
833
449.400
09:15:16
895
448.400
09:19:29
942
450.200
09:26:26
852
450.600
09:29:02
853
450.300
09:29:03
509
450.700
09:33:42
392
450.700
09:33:42
632
450.800
09:35:50
157
450.800
09:35:50
158
450.800
09:35:50
976
451.300
09:40:01
961
450.800
09:42:25
1002
450.900
09:50:56
980
450.700
09:52:18
1232
450.700
09:52:18
890
450.900
09:59:27
845
450.700
10:02:25
855
450.800
10:08:46
974
451.000
10:14:33
1005
450.800
10:15:12
957
451.200
10:18:15
824
451.400
10:19:56
1496
451.400
10:19:56
925
451.300
10:21:57
895
451.400
10:25:39
870
451.900
10:31:56
830
451.700
10:36:05
973
451.500
10:43:52
820
451.400
10:48:44
871
451.100
10:55:14
989
451.000
10:58:20
899
450.500
11:04:23
840
450.300
11:09:46
849
450.700
11:14:50
214
450.300
11:21:23
736
450.300
11:21:23
832
450.300
11:30:41
920
450.300
11:40:15
979
450.300
11:43:30
927
449.400
11:53:41
898
449.000
12:01:32
116
449.000
12:02:04
1190
449.600
12:15:11
909
449.400
12:15:54
230
449.100
12:17:55
703
449.100
12:19:25
131
448.600
12:24:14
519
448.600
12:24:14
366
448.500
12:24:14
967
449.600
12:35:21
941
449.700
12:38:57
837
449.700
12:39:42
986
449.700
12:40:34
825
449.700
12:45:42
450
449.700
12:51:51
375
449.700
12:51:51
999
448.800
12:55:48
828
449.700
12:58:41
843
450.300
13:07:55
880
450.300
13:10:05
1058
449.800
13:17:45
891
449.900
13:23:05
876
449.900
13:23:05
54
450.100
13:29:06
51
450.100
13:29:06
51
450.100
13:29:07
55
450.100
13:29:32
871
450.600
13:30:32
563
450.300
13:30:58
894
450.300
13:30:58
1009
450.300
13:30:58
932
450.500
13:34:40
103
450.300
13:35:00
741
450.300
13:35:00
168
450.300
13:35:00
463
450.300
13:35:00
444
450.300
13:35:00
872
450.200
13:37:18
889
451.900
13:44:42
1173
451.900
13:44:42
878
451.400
13:45:18
998
451.100
13:45:58
818
450.900
13:50:01
1000
450.900
13:52:02
267
450.400
13:57:15
650
|
450.400
13:57:15
78
450.400
13:57:15
863
450.100
13:57:42
963
450.000
14:01:34
880
450.600
14:08:28
954
450.600
14:11:37
920
451.000
14:13:38
1135
452.100
14:21:00
943
451.800
14:24:36
256
452.100
14:24:36
682
452.100
14:24:36
833
452.100
14:24:36
896
450.500
14:27:44
978
452.200
14:31:28
1042
452.100
14:34:54
925
451.900
14:35:02
986
451.900
14:35:02
925
451.400
14:35:31
991
451.500
14:37:44
964
451.100
14:39:42
43
449.800
14:41:30
568
449.800
14:41:30
226
449.800
14:41:30
916
449.300
14:41:45
856
449.500
14:45:37
1061
448.500
14:49:43
610
447.700
14:51:03
262
447.700
14:51:03
982
447.700
14:51:03
1002
447.000
14:55:37
1012
447.400
14:55:37
1249
447.900
14:59:47
960
447.900
15:01:36
13
447.900
15:01:36
923
448.000
15:01:36
867
448.000
15:01:36
943
447.900
15:01:36
373
447.600
15:03:03
626
447.600
15:03:03
957
447.600
15:03:03
972
447.700
15:06:11
906
447.400
15:06:12
982
447.400
15:06:12
831
447.000
15:06:37
653
446.600
15:08:24
357
446.600
15:08:24
1415
446.800
15:09:57
1271
446.600
15:10:32
843
446.200
15:11:50
1980
446.300
15:13:45
831
447.700
15:17:53
870
448.000
15:18:30
884
448.400
15:19:22
956
448.200
15:20:40
842
447.900
15:22:33
903
447.700
15:23:48
901
447.200
15:28:20
820
448.500
15:29:46
924
448.600
15:29:46
141
448.400
15:30:33
848
448.400
15:30:33
839
448.500
15:32:15
895
447.800
15:34:00
845
446.200
15:35:56
605
446.300
15:37:51
932
446.300
15:38:12
217
446.300
15:38:12
350
445.300
15:40:15
519
445.300
15:40:15
932
445.400
15:42:57
881
444.900
15:43:58
535
445.300
15:46:24
440
445.300
15:46:24
916
444.900
15:48:05
816
444.600
15:48:06
888
443.600
15:49:36
952
443.000
15:50:53
822
443.300
15:55:27
956
442.900
15:56:35
999
443.000
15:58:33
856
443.000
16:01:03
978
443.000
16:01:03
822
443.000
16:02:43
981
442.800
16:03:03
981
442.400
16:03:58
944
441.700
16:05:58
1
441.700
16:05:58
859
442.000
16:05:58
960
440.500
16:08:03
857
440.200
16:10:13
20
440.100
16:10:33
903
440.100
16:11:20
526
440.000
16:12:09
847
440.400
16:12:34
977
439.700
16:12:46