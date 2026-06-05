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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 10:31
5,284 Euro
+3,28 % +0,168
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0685,14818:33
5,0625,14418:28
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 448.423p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,444,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,000,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

975

438.800

08:00:03

16

438.800

08:00:03

921

438.000

08:02:21

190

440.500

08:12:53

850

442.200

08:17:27

996

441.700

08:18:27

458

442.400

08:30:00

986

447.100

08:38:57

1003

446.400

08:38:58

1014

447.200

08:47:23

820

448.700

08:48:57

146

448.500

08:49:34

831

448.500

08:49:34

1172

452.200

08:56:51

24

451.400

08:58:00

917

451.400

08:58:00

880

450.900

08:58:35

518

451.900

09:03:40

168

451.900

09:03:40

168

451.900

09:03:40

382

450.700

09:08:29

570

450.700

09:08:29

833

449.400

09:15:16

895

448.400

09:19:29

942

450.200

09:26:26

852

450.600

09:29:02

853

450.300

09:29:03

509

450.700

09:33:42

392

450.700

09:33:42

632

450.800

09:35:50

157

450.800

09:35:50

158

450.800

09:35:50

976

451.300

09:40:01

961

450.800

09:42:25

1002

450.900

09:50:56

980

450.700

09:52:18

1232

450.700

09:52:18

890

450.900

09:59:27

845

450.700

10:02:25

855

450.800

10:08:46

974

451.000

10:14:33

1005

450.800

10:15:12

957

451.200

10:18:15

824

451.400

10:19:56

1496

451.400

10:19:56

925

451.300

10:21:57

895

451.400

10:25:39

870

451.900

10:31:56

830

451.700

10:36:05

973

451.500

10:43:52

820

451.400

10:48:44

871

451.100

10:55:14

989

451.000

10:58:20

899

450.500

11:04:23

840

450.300

11:09:46

849

450.700

11:14:50

214

450.300

11:21:23

736

450.300

11:21:23

832

450.300

11:30:41

920

450.300

11:40:15

979

450.300

11:43:30

927

449.400

11:53:41

898

449.000

12:01:32

116

449.000

12:02:04

1190

449.600

12:15:11

909

449.400

12:15:54

230

449.100

12:17:55

703

449.100

12:19:25

131

448.600

12:24:14

519

448.600

12:24:14

366

448.500

12:24:14

967

449.600

12:35:21

941

449.700

12:38:57

837

449.700

12:39:42

986

449.700

12:40:34

825

449.700

12:45:42

450

449.700

12:51:51

375

449.700

12:51:51

999

448.800

12:55:48

828

449.700

12:58:41

843

450.300

13:07:55

880

450.300

13:10:05

1058

449.800

13:17:45

891

449.900

13:23:05

876

449.900

13:23:05

54

450.100

13:29:06

51

450.100

13:29:06

51

450.100

13:29:07

55

450.100

13:29:32

871

450.600

13:30:32

563

450.300

13:30:58

894

450.300

13:30:58

1009

450.300

13:30:58

932

450.500

13:34:40

103

450.300

13:35:00

741

450.300

13:35:00

168

450.300

13:35:00

463

450.300

13:35:00

444

450.300

13:35:00

872

450.200

13:37:18

889

451.900

13:44:42

1173

451.900

13:44:42

878

451.400

13:45:18

998

451.100

13:45:58

818

450.900

13:50:01

1000

450.900

13:52:02

267

450.400

13:57:15

650

450.400

13:57:15

78

450.400

13:57:15

863

450.100

13:57:42

963

450.000

14:01:34

880

450.600

14:08:28

954

450.600

14:11:37

920

451.000

14:13:38

1135

452.100

14:21:00

943

451.800

14:24:36

256

452.100

14:24:36

682

452.100

14:24:36

833

452.100

14:24:36

896

450.500

14:27:44

978

452.200

14:31:28

1042

452.100

14:34:54

925

451.900

14:35:02

986

451.900

14:35:02

925

451.400

14:35:31

991

451.500

14:37:44

964

451.100

14:39:42

43

449.800

14:41:30

568

449.800

14:41:30

226

449.800

14:41:30

916

449.300

14:41:45

856

449.500

14:45:37

1061

448.500

14:49:43

610

447.700

14:51:03

262

447.700

14:51:03

982

447.700

14:51:03

1002

447.000

14:55:37

1012

447.400

14:55:37

1249

447.900

14:59:47

960

447.900

15:01:36

13

447.900

15:01:36

923

448.000

15:01:36

867

448.000

15:01:36

943

447.900

15:01:36

373

447.600

15:03:03

626

447.600

15:03:03

957

447.600

15:03:03

972

447.700

15:06:11

906

447.400

15:06:12

982

447.400

15:06:12

831

447.000

15:06:37

653

446.600

15:08:24

357

446.600

15:08:24

1415

446.800

15:09:57

1271

446.600

15:10:32

843

446.200

15:11:50

1980

446.300

15:13:45

831

447.700

15:17:53

870

448.000

15:18:30

884

448.400

15:19:22

956

448.200

15:20:40

842

447.900

15:22:33

903

447.700

15:23:48

901

447.200

15:28:20

820

448.500

15:29:46

924

448.600

15:29:46

141

448.400

15:30:33

848

448.400

15:30:33

839

448.500

15:32:15

895

447.800

15:34:00

845

446.200

15:35:56

605

446.300

15:37:51

932

446.300

15:38:12

217

446.300

15:38:12

350

445.300

15:40:15

519

445.300

15:40:15

932

445.400

15:42:57

881

444.900

15:43:58

535

445.300

15:46:24

440

445.300

15:46:24

916

444.900

15:48:05

816

444.600

15:48:06

888

443.600

15:49:36

952

443.000

15:50:53

822

443.300

15:55:27

956

442.900

15:56:35

999

443.000

15:58:33

856

443.000

16:01:03

978

443.000

16:01:03

822

443.000

16:02:43

981

442.800

16:03:03

981

442.400

16:03:58

944

441.700

16:05:58

1

441.700

16:05:58

859

442.000

16:05:58

960

440.500

16:08:03

857

440.200

16:10:13

20

440.100

16:10:33

903

440.100

16:11:20

526

440.000

16:12:09

847

440.400

16:12:34

977

439.700

16:12:46

© 2026 PR Newswire
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