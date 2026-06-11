Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 18:52
4,975 Euro
-1,33 % -0,067
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8974,97419:01
4,8954,97319:01
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

11 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 428.563p. The highest price paid per share was 433.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,060,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,398,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

948

428.500

08:00:21

913

429.400

08:00:21

883

427.100

08:00:22

294

427.500

08:01:40

590

427.500

08:01:40

896

427.100

08:01:44

901

426.800

08:09:10

955

426.800

08:12:44

840

425.000

08:17:24

20

424.800

08:26:55

880

424.800

08:26:55

916

425.200

08:26:55

720

426.600

08:32:24

145

426.600

08:35:50

326

425.900

08:40:08

656

425.800

08:40:08

884

427.400

09:01:15

102

427.000

09:02:09

711

427.000

09:02:09

620

427.400

09:06:35

906

427.500

09:06:35

332

427.400

09:08:03

872

427.800

09:14:04

880

429.000

09:16:03

950

429.000

09:16:41

1859

428.600

09:17:20

833

429.000

09:18:05

1260

428.900

09:18:30

875

430.900

09:25:45

885

430.900

09:25:45

295

431.500

09:28:17

630

431.500

09:28:17

981

431.200

09:28:36

994

430.000

09:32:30

912

429.600

09:36:58

412

429.300

09:37:43

513

429.300

09:37:43

947

429.000

09:37:44

803

429.600

09:47:37

988

429.400

09:49:24

984

429.500

09:49:34

28

429.500

09:49:34

28

429.500

09:49:34

437

429.600

09:49:34

871

429.400

09:49:41

852

429.400

09:53:47

862

431.300

10:03:28

450

431.200

10:03:28

989

431.500

10:04:06

804

431.500

10:04:06

961

431.400

10:05:37

811

431.000

10:05:38

939

431.000

10:12:23

624

430.700

10:12:24

356

430.700

10:12:24

889

431.000

10:20:58

916

431.100

10:25:44

804

431.600

10:37:00

807

431.600

10:37:00

552

432.700

10:40:53

861

432.700

10:40:53

1249

433.100

10:42:49

178

433.300

10:42:49

777

433.300

10:42:49

927

433.900

10:46:26

937

433.500

10:46:28

823

433.400

10:53:09

947

433.500

11:00:08

839

433.400

11:01:07

989

432.800

11:14:08

976

432.800

11:14:08

867

432.600

11:16:12

965

431.400

11:23:11

864

430.400

11:25:45

919

430.300

11:29:56

830

430.300

11:34:33

971

431.100

11:47:02

762

431.600

11:49:13

231

431.600

11:49:13

423

432.000

11:52:29

422

432.000

11:52:29

51

432.000

11:52:29

1011

432.000

11:52:29

948

431.700

11:56:08

916

431.700

12:05:25

949

431.400

12:07:41

899

431.200

12:12:36

994

430.900

12:16:15

968

430.600

12:27:28

856

430.400

12:27:29

41

430.600

12:34:57

891

430.600

12:34:57

41

430.600

12:34:57

892

430.800

12:49:33

907

430.800

12:49:33

73

430.800

12:49:33

910

431.300

12:59:45

971

431.000

13:02:20

284

431.300

13:10:25

607

431.300

13:10:32

894

430.800

13:17:14

800

430.600

13:18:31

945

430.000

13:22:11

38

430.000

13:22:11

911

427.500

13:28:06

954

428.100

13:32:25

801

429.600

13:42:31

927

430.000

13:43:34

918

430.100

13:45:33

910

430.300

13:47:52

901

430.300

13:47:52

817

429.900

13:50:26

985

429.100

13:57:51

875

429.300

13:57:51

948

429.600

13:57:51

849

428.300

14:06:36

59

428.300

14:13:14

885

428.300

14:13:51

960

427.800

14:17:33

924

427.000

14:22:01

884

427.500

14:27:01

889

427.000

14:28:12

838

427.400

14:30:51

817

427.500

14:30:51

831

426.100

14:32:10

886

425.600

14:34:30

932

427.800

14:37:12

978

427.700

14:37:37

954

428.100

14:39:47

727

427.500

14:41:26

134

427.500

14:41:26

153

427.100

14:41:42

793

427.100

14:41:44

952

427.300

14:42:46

890

428.100

14:44:42

980

428.600

14:48:04

971

428.400

14:48:40

933

429.900

14:53:11

901

429.900

14:53:38

905

429.800

14:53:47

941

431.500

14:56:42

834

431.100

14:57:31

931

430.300

15:00:37

983

430.500

15:02:24

662

430.500

15:04:07

206

430.500

15:04:07

925

430.600

15:05:48

799

430.300

15:06:04

2

430.300

15:06:04

727

429.000

15:08:57

125

429.000

15:08:57

10

428.300

15:10:22

814

428.300

15:10:39

996

428.000

15:10:49

872

427.000

15:14:37

801

426.700

15:16:25

994

426.100

15:18:50

657

426.500

15:21:32

163

426.500

15:21:32

894

426.300

15:22:06

970

426.100

15:24:03

939

426.200

15:24:03

897

425.500

15:26:29

235

425.400

15:26:29

574

425.400

15:26:29

851

426.400

15:32:18

55

426.100

15:32:35

991

426.200

15:34:42

1714

427.000

15:36:56

855

426.800

15:37:24

867

426.400

15:37:33

923

426.600

15:39:56

962

426.500

15:42:05

805

426.600

15:42:05

815

426.900

15:45:35

883

426.600

15:46:37

404

425.600

15:47:53

531

425.600

15:47:53

902

425.500

15:50:30

811

424.800

15:52:15

847

424.400

15:52:33

950

424.000

15:55:28

829

424.000

15:55:28

806

423.800

15:56:24

420

423.400

15:58:18

391

423.400

15:58:24

982

423.300

16:01:01

946

423.100

16:01:05

861

424.000

16:03:40

878

423.800

16:03:57

810

423.800

16:05:46

809

424.000

16:05:46

937

424.200

16:08:01

864

424.000

16:08:10

954

423.400

16:10:29

429

423.500

16:12:18

555

423.500

16:12:18

859

423.300

16:12:54

186

423.000

16:14:39

166

423.000

16:14:39

370

423.000

16:15:13

216

423.000

16:15:13

200

423.000

16:15:13

50

423.000

16:15:13

542

423.500

16:16:02

2

423.500

16:16:02

71

423.500

16:16:02

2

423.500

16:16:02

72

423.500

16:16:02

208

423.500

16:16:02

1076

423.400

16:17:56

204

423.400

16:17:56

282

423.100

16:18:03

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.