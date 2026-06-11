Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
11 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 428.563p. The highest price paid per share was 433.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,060,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,398,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
948
428.500
08:00:21
913
429.400
08:00:21
883
427.100
08:00:22
294
427.500
08:01:40
590
427.500
08:01:40
896
427.100
08:01:44
901
426.800
08:09:10
955
426.800
08:12:44
840
425.000
08:17:24
20
424.800
08:26:55
880
424.800
08:26:55
916
425.200
08:26:55
720
426.600
08:32:24
145
426.600
08:35:50
326
425.900
08:40:08
656
425.800
08:40:08
884
427.400
09:01:15
102
427.000
09:02:09
711
427.000
09:02:09
620
427.400
09:06:35
906
427.500
09:06:35
332
427.400
09:08:03
872
427.800
09:14:04
880
429.000
09:16:03
950
429.000
09:16:41
1859
428.600
09:17:20
833
429.000
09:18:05
1260
428.900
09:18:30
875
430.900
09:25:45
885
430.900
09:25:45
295
431.500
09:28:17
630
431.500
09:28:17
981
431.200
09:28:36
994
430.000
09:32:30
912
429.600
09:36:58
412
429.300
09:37:43
513
429.300
09:37:43
947
429.000
09:37:44
803
429.600
09:47:37
988
429.400
09:49:24
984
429.500
09:49:34
28
429.500
09:49:34
28
429.500
09:49:34
437
429.600
09:49:34
871
429.400
09:49:41
852
429.400
09:53:47
862
431.300
10:03:28
450
431.200
10:03:28
989
431.500
10:04:06
804
431.500
10:04:06
961
431.400
10:05:37
811
431.000
10:05:38
939
431.000
10:12:23
624
430.700
10:12:24
356
430.700
10:12:24
889
431.000
10:20:58
916
431.100
10:25:44
804
431.600
10:37:00
807
431.600
10:37:00
552
432.700
10:40:53
861
432.700
10:40:53
1249
433.100
10:42:49
178
433.300
10:42:49
777
433.300
10:42:49
927
433.900
10:46:26
937
433.500
10:46:28
823
433.400
10:53:09
947
433.500
11:00:08
839
433.400
11:01:07
989
432.800
11:14:08
976
432.800
11:14:08
867
432.600
11:16:12
965
431.400
11:23:11
864
430.400
11:25:45
919
430.300
11:29:56
830
430.300
11:34:33
971
431.100
11:47:02
762
431.600
11:49:13
231
431.600
11:49:13
423
432.000
11:52:29
422
432.000
11:52:29
51
432.000
11:52:29
1011
432.000
11:52:29
948
431.700
11:56:08
916
431.700
12:05:25
949
431.400
12:07:41
899
431.200
12:12:36
994
430.900
12:16:15
968
430.600
12:27:28
856
430.400
12:27:29
41
430.600
12:34:57
891
430.600
12:34:57
41
430.600
12:34:57
892
430.800
12:49:33
907
430.800
12:49:33
73
430.800
12:49:33
910
431.300
12:59:45
971
431.000
13:02:20
284
431.300
13:10:25
607
431.300
13:10:32
894
430.800
13:17:14
800
430.600
13:18:31
945
430.000
13:22:11
38
430.000
13:22:11
911
427.500
13:28:06
954
428.100
13:32:25
801
429.600
13:42:31
927
430.000
13:43:34
|
918
430.100
13:45:33
910
430.300
13:47:52
901
430.300
13:47:52
817
429.900
13:50:26
985
429.100
13:57:51
875
429.300
13:57:51
948
429.600
13:57:51
849
428.300
14:06:36
59
428.300
14:13:14
885
428.300
14:13:51
960
427.800
14:17:33
924
427.000
14:22:01
884
427.500
14:27:01
889
427.000
14:28:12
838
427.400
14:30:51
817
427.500
14:30:51
831
|
426.100
14:32:10
886
425.600
14:34:30
932
427.800
14:37:12
978
427.700
14:37:37
954
428.100
14:39:47
727
427.500
14:41:26
134
427.500
14:41:26
153
427.100
14:41:42
793
427.100
14:41:44
952
427.300
14:42:46
890
428.100
14:44:42
980
428.600
14:48:04
971
428.400
14:48:40
933
429.900
14:53:11
901
429.900
14:53:38
905
429.800
14:53:47
941
431.500
14:56:42
834
431.100
14:57:31
931
430.300
15:00:37
983
430.500
15:02:24
662
430.500
15:04:07
206
430.500
15:04:07
925
430.600
15:05:48
799
430.300
15:06:04
2
430.300
15:06:04
727
429.000
15:08:57
125
429.000
15:08:57
10
428.300
15:10:22
814
428.300
15:10:39
996
428.000
15:10:49
872
427.000
15:14:37
801
426.700
15:16:25
994
426.100
15:18:50
657
426.500
15:21:32
163
426.500
15:21:32
894
426.300
15:22:06
970
426.100
15:24:03
939
426.200
15:24:03
897
425.500
15:26:29
235
425.400
15:26:29
574
425.400
15:26:29
851
426.400
15:32:18
55
426.100
15:32:35
991
426.200
15:34:42
1714
427.000
15:36:56
855
426.800
15:37:24
867
426.400
15:37:33
923
426.600
15:39:56
962
426.500
15:42:05
805
426.600
15:42:05
815
426.900
15:45:35
883
426.600
15:46:37
404
425.600
15:47:53
531
425.600
15:47:53
902
425.500
15:50:30
811
424.800
15:52:15
847
424.400
15:52:33
950
424.000
15:55:28
829
424.000
15:55:28
806
423.800
15:56:24
420
423.400
15:58:18
391
423.400
15:58:24
982
423.300
16:01:01
946
423.100
16:01:05
861
424.000
16:03:40
878
423.800
16:03:57
810
423.800
16:05:46
809
424.000
16:05:46
937
424.200
16:08:01
864
424.000
16:08:10
954
423.400
16:10:29
429
423.500
16:12:18
555
423.500
16:12:18
859
423.300
16:12:54
186
423.000
16:14:39
166
423.000
16:14:39
370
423.000
16:15:13
216
423.000
16:15:13
200
423.000
16:15:13
50
423.000
16:15:13
542
423.500
16:16:02
2
423.500
16:16:02
71
423.500
16:16:02
2
423.500
16:16:02
72
423.500
16:16:02
208
423.500
16:16:02
1076
423.400
16:17:56
204
423.400
16:17:56
282
423.100
16:18:03