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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 16:34
5,184 Euro
+2,09 % +0,106
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0225,10218:49
5,0005,08218:49
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 18:36 Uhr
100 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

9 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.543p. The highest price paid per share was 441.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,752,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,706,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1117

432.800

08:01:38

945

433.500

08:01:38

178

432.600

08:02:29

631

432.600

08:02:29

769

432.200

08:15:52

45

432.200

08:17:33

990

431.700

08:23:08

822

431.700

08:35:28

895

431.500

08:36:30

238

434.400

08:47:37

526

434.400

08:47:42

292

434.400

08:47:42

817

435.800

08:54:01

17

436.100

08:54:17

338

436.100

08:54:17

597

436.100

08:54:17

959

436.500

08:54:17

900

435.700

08:55:53

38

435.900

09:04:33

1143

435.900

09:04:33

867

436.600

09:06:09

1036

436.700

09:06:09

870

436.400

09:06:16

966

437.300

09:08:53

868

436.800

09:10:04

824

436.500

09:11:56

889

435.200

09:14:52

1020

435.800

09:25:38

943

435.700

09:25:39

893

437.000

09:30:34

1

436.900

09:30:52

960

436.900

09:30:54

902

437.000

09:31:31

897

437.000

09:31:31

837

436.400

09:34:44

986

436.500

09:40:59

227

436.400

09:42:38

723

436.400

09:42:38

846

436.700

09:54:23

909

436.400

09:55:29

846

436.900

10:03:01

809

436.700

10:07:30

377

437.100

10:09:37

469

437.100

10:09:37

946

438.400

10:10:56

937

438.100

10:13:09

958

438.100

10:15:26

983

437.800

10:20:23

915

437.400

10:24:24

105

436.100

10:31:09

746

436.100

10:32:15

861

435.800

10:33:58

865

435.700

10:42:27

193

435.700

10:47:12

703

435.700

10:47:12

829

435.100

10:52:12

824

435.300

10:55:27

830

435.700

10:59:26

947

435.600

11:02:25

892

435.300

11:18:18

880

435.700

11:27:50

880

435.800

11:27:50

810

435.700

11:33:11

876

435.600

11:34:30

4

433.800

11:48:57

837

433.800

11:49:22

5

433.800

11:49:22

820

433.500

11:49:25

977

433.300

11:53:29

90

433.800

11:55:00

15

433.800

11:55:00

745

433.800

11:55:04

376

432.900

11:59:12

512

432.900

11:59:12

512

433.100

12:04:14

45

433.100

12:04:14

421

433.100

12:04:47

928

433.100

12:06:12

923

433.000

12:09:12

941

432.100

12:13:23

870

432.400

12:24:02

913

432.400

12:29:59

1048

433.200

12:42:04

430

433.200

12:42:09

68

433.300

12:42:12

909

433.300

12:42:50

1064

433.300

12:42:50

939

433.300

12:42:50

975

433.600

12:50:59

483

433.600

12:58:29

545

433.600

12:58:29

902

433.700

12:58:29

799

434.500

13:08:11

799

434.700

13:08:11

812

434.800

13:09:47

988

434.300

13:14:02

1098

436.000

13:22:43

948

436.400

13:23:34

824

436.300

13:26:11

948

434.400

13:30:05

929

434.900

13:33:06

948

434.800

13:34:45

265

434.800

13:39:15

637

434.800

13:39:15

837

434.400

13:42:28

849

434.300

13:52:02

962

434.100

13:53:23

857

433.800

13:58:37

970

434.400

14:02:07

995

434.800

14:04:19

332

434.800

14:04:20

780

435.600

14:09:11

244

435.600

14:09:11

926

435.900

14:09:11

969

435.300

14:10:12

941

435.400

14:13:02

899

434.400

14:16:42

899

434.600

14:20:06

899

434.100

14:23:04

987

434.100

14:27:53

535

433.900

14:30:02

361

433.900

14:30:02

36

433.900

14:30:02

950

434.000

14:30:02

875

433.300

14:30:21

825

433.900

14:32:58

993

435.100

14:35:35

110

435.600

14:37:14

293

435.600

14:37:14

336

435.600

14:37:14

55

435.600

14:37:14

922

436.200

14:38:04

971

435.900

14:38:06

921

435.800

14:40:49

933

435.900

14:40:49

382

436.100

14:45:11

424

436.100

14:45:11

889

437.900

14:48:39

920

437.900

14:48:39

567

437.700

14:49:47

512

437.700

14:49:47

885

437.600

14:49:47

996

438.300

14:53:35

722

438.200

14:53:36

197

438.200

14:53:36

879

439.500

14:56:34

910

439.700

14:56:34

844

439.800

14:57:38

888

440.500

15:00:58

878

440.900

15:02:42

819

440.900

15:02:42

962

440.300

15:03:11

960

440.700

15:06:14

1217

440.700

15:10:15

854

440.300

15:12:14

810

440.700

15:12:14

523

440.000

15:14:09

336

440.000

15:14:09

121

440.000

15:14:09

64

439.500

15:16:04

134

439.500

15:16:04

260

439.300

15:16:05

562

439.300

15:16:05

512

439.500

15:17:40

293

439.500

15:17:40

910

439.800

15:22:08

834

440.300

15:23:40

839

440.200

15:23:42

898

440.100

15:27:23

875

440.000

15:27:33

335

440.100

15:31:23

482

440.100

15:31:23

174

440.100

15:31:23

843

441.300

15:34:02

907

441.300

15:35:19

313

441.100

15:35:22

648

441.100

15:35:22

885

441.100

15:35:22

410

440.800

15:36:39

517

440.800

15:36:39

937

440.600

15:39:44

1035

440.500

15:40:08

989

439.900

15:40:52

980

439.400

15:44:16

1051

438.800

15:46:23

800

438.300

15:47:04

861

436.500

15:48:41

944

435.500

15:51:00

339

436.100

15:52:14

542

436.100

15:52:14

979

437.600

15:57:20

943

437.600

15:57:20

174

438.700

15:59:05

512

438.700

15:59:05

464

439.200

16:00:22

462

439.200

16:00:22

1033

439.300

16:00:22

847

438.900

16:00:25

959

438.300

16:01:31

964

437.900

16:04:58

970

437.900

16:04:58

984

437.400

16:05:55

838

436.800

16:07:44

848

437.100

16:07:44

99

437.600

16:09:32

6

438.600

16:10:07

831

438.700

16:10:09

907

438.500

16:10:30

936

438.600

16:11:36

176

438.900

16:12:57

974

439.200

16:13:15

942

439.300

16:14:25

950

439.100

16:15:46

392

439.000

16:16:27

442

439.000

16:16:27

807

438.900

16:17:22

461

438.700

16:17:56

317

438.800

16:17:56

159

438.800

16:17:56

© 2026 PR Newswire
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