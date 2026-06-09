Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
9 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.543p. The highest price paid per share was 441.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,752,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,706,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1117
432.800
08:01:38
945
433.500
08:01:38
178
432.600
08:02:29
631
432.600
08:02:29
769
432.200
08:15:52
45
432.200
08:17:33
990
431.700
08:23:08
822
431.700
08:35:28
895
431.500
08:36:30
238
434.400
08:47:37
526
434.400
08:47:42
292
434.400
08:47:42
817
435.800
08:54:01
17
436.100
08:54:17
338
436.100
08:54:17
597
436.100
08:54:17
959
436.500
08:54:17
900
435.700
08:55:53
38
435.900
09:04:33
1143
435.900
09:04:33
867
436.600
09:06:09
1036
436.700
09:06:09
870
436.400
09:06:16
966
437.300
09:08:53
868
436.800
09:10:04
824
436.500
09:11:56
889
435.200
09:14:52
1020
435.800
09:25:38
943
435.700
09:25:39
893
437.000
09:30:34
1
436.900
09:30:52
960
436.900
09:30:54
902
437.000
09:31:31
897
437.000
09:31:31
837
436.400
09:34:44
986
436.500
09:40:59
227
436.400
09:42:38
723
436.400
09:42:38
846
436.700
09:54:23
909
436.400
09:55:29
846
436.900
10:03:01
809
436.700
10:07:30
377
437.100
10:09:37
469
437.100
10:09:37
946
438.400
10:10:56
937
438.100
10:13:09
958
438.100
10:15:26
983
437.800
10:20:23
915
437.400
10:24:24
105
436.100
10:31:09
746
436.100
10:32:15
861
435.800
10:33:58
865
435.700
10:42:27
193
435.700
10:47:12
703
435.700
10:47:12
829
435.100
10:52:12
824
435.300
10:55:27
830
435.700
10:59:26
947
435.600
11:02:25
892
435.300
11:18:18
880
435.700
11:27:50
880
435.800
11:27:50
810
435.700
11:33:11
876
435.600
11:34:30
4
433.800
11:48:57
837
433.800
11:49:22
5
433.800
11:49:22
820
433.500
11:49:25
977
433.300
11:53:29
90
433.800
11:55:00
15
433.800
11:55:00
745
433.800
11:55:04
376
432.900
11:59:12
512
432.900
11:59:12
512
433.100
12:04:14
45
433.100
12:04:14
421
433.100
12:04:47
928
433.100
12:06:12
923
433.000
12:09:12
941
432.100
12:13:23
870
432.400
12:24:02
913
432.400
12:29:59
1048
433.200
12:42:04
430
433.200
12:42:09
68
433.300
12:42:12
909
433.300
12:42:50
1064
433.300
12:42:50
939
433.300
12:42:50
975
433.600
12:50:59
483
433.600
12:58:29
545
433.600
12:58:29
902
433.700
12:58:29
799
434.500
13:08:11
799
434.700
13:08:11
812
434.800
13:09:47
988
434.300
13:14:02
1098
436.000
13:22:43
948
436.400
13:23:34
824
436.300
13:26:11
948
434.400
13:30:05
929
434.900
13:33:06
948
434.800
13:34:45
265
434.800
13:39:15
637
434.800
13:39:15
837
434.400
13:42:28
849
434.300
13:52:02
962
434.100
13:53:23
857
433.800
13:58:37
970
434.400
14:02:07
995
434.800
14:04:19
332
434.800
14:04:20
780
435.600
14:09:11
244
435.600
14:09:11
926
435.900
14:09:11
969
435.300
14:10:12
941
435.400
14:13:02
899
434.400
14:16:42
899
434.600
14:20:06
899
434.100
14:23:04
987
434.100
14:27:53
535
433.900
14:30:02
361
433.900
14:30:02
36
433.900
14:30:02
950
434.000
14:30:02
875
433.300
14:30:21
825
433.900
14:32:58
993
435.100
14:35:35
110
435.600
14:37:14
293
435.600
14:37:14
336
435.600
14:37:14
55
435.600
14:37:14
922
436.200
14:38:04
971
435.900
14:38:06
921
435.800
14:40:49
933
435.900
14:40:49
382
436.100
14:45:11
424
436.100
14:45:11
889
437.900
14:48:39
920
437.900
14:48:39
567
437.700
14:49:47
512
437.700
14:49:47
885
437.600
14:49:47
996
438.300
14:53:35
722
438.200
14:53:36
197
438.200
14:53:36
879
439.500
14:56:34
910
439.700
14:56:34
844
439.800
14:57:38
888
440.500
15:00:58
878
440.900
15:02:42
819
440.900
15:02:42
962
440.300
15:03:11
960
440.700
15:06:14
1217
440.700
15:10:15
854
440.300
15:12:14
810
440.700
15:12:14
523
440.000
15:14:09
336
440.000
15:14:09
121
440.000
15:14:09
64
439.500
15:16:04
134
439.500
15:16:04
260
439.300
15:16:05
562
439.300
15:16:05
512
439.500
15:17:40
293
439.500
15:17:40
910
439.800
15:22:08
834
440.300
15:23:40
839
440.200
15:23:42
898
440.100
15:27:23
875
440.000
15:27:33
335
440.100
15:31:23
482
440.100
15:31:23
174
440.100
15:31:23
843
441.300
15:34:02
907
441.300
15:35:19
313
441.100
15:35:22
648
441.100
15:35:22
885
441.100
15:35:22
410
440.800
15:36:39
517
440.800
15:36:39
937
440.600
15:39:44
1035
440.500
15:40:08
989
439.900
15:40:52
980
439.400
15:44:16
1051
438.800
15:46:23
800
438.300
15:47:04
861
436.500
15:48:41
944
435.500
15:51:00
339
436.100
15:52:14
542
436.100
15:52:14
979
437.600
15:57:20
943
437.600
15:57:20
174
438.700
15:59:05
512
438.700
15:59:05
464
439.200
16:00:22
462
439.200
16:00:22
1033
439.300
16:00:22
847
438.900
16:00:25
959
438.300
16:01:31
964
437.900
16:04:58
970
437.900
16:04:58
984
437.400
16:05:55
838
436.800
16:07:44
848
437.100
16:07:44
99
437.600
16:09:32
6
438.600
16:10:07
831
438.700
16:10:09
907
438.500
16:10:30
936
438.600
16:11:36
176
438.900
16:12:57
974
439.200
16:13:15
942
439.300
16:14:25
950
439.100
16:15:46
392
439.000
16:16:27
442
439.000
16:16:27
807
438.900
16:17:22
461
438.700
16:17:56
317
438.800
16:17:56
159
438.800
16:17:56