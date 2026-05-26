Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
26 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.950p. The highest price paid per share was 439.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 425.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,945,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,484,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
854
439.100
08:01:08
868
439.100
08:01:08
2113
439.500
08:02:19
17
439.500
08:02:46
998
439.500
08:02:47
1178
439.500
08:02:47
824
438.400
08:03:01
903
438.000
08:03:29
969
437.800
08:04:17
999
436.900
08:05:04
969
437.100
08:07:03
1021
437.300
08:07:03
955
436.900
08:07:57
977
436.300
08:08:03
910
436.500
08:13:05
873
436.500
08:13:05
963
436.300
08:13:16
965
435.800
08:13:17
904
434.700
08:14:37
882
433.900
08:16:15
371
431.300
08:18:08
618
431.300
08:18:10
975
429.100
08:20:05
906
427.000
08:23:09
880
425.900
08:23:12
668
426.900
08:27:03
280
426.900
08:27:03
851
426.500
08:29:57
55
426.500
08:29:57
566
425.900
08:30:00
375
425.900
08:30:00
987
427.000
08:32:40
917
427.200
08:35:38
948
426.200
08:36:00
841
425.700
08:38:38
857
426.200
08:41:19
870
426.500
08:43:36
922
426.500
08:45:40
893
426.100
08:46:05
879
427.200
08:49:56
966
428.500
08:53:37
858
428.700
08:53:37
847
428.200
08:55:44
1007
428.500
08:56:45
1014
427.400
08:58:46
942
428.500
09:01:24
1013
429.500
09:03:50
989
428.700
09:04:51
979
428.800
09:08:00
878
429.600
09:10:01
992
430.000
09:12:31
921
428.800
09:14:46
1019
428.800
09:17:58
922
428.800
09:20:09
819
428.500
09:24:11
241
427.400
09:24:23
825
427.500
09:27:14
1019
427.200
09:27:21
833
427.100
09:31:24
954
427.100
09:32:40
899
426.800
09:35:30
917
426.500
09:36:04
1019
426.500
09:39:49
1003
426.500
09:41:30
941
426.500
09:43:20
943
426.500
09:44:53
25
427.500
09:51:02
1574
427.500
09:51:02
725
427.700
09:54:42
149
427.700
09:54:42
906
427.800
09:54:42
906
427.900
09:54:42
946
429.500
09:58:25
904
429.200
09:59:15
842
430.200
10:05:50
909
430.400
10:05:50
832
430.400
10:05:50
140
429.500
10:07:44
687
429.500
10:07:44
910
429.400
10:11:35
35
430.100
10:14:36
26
430.100
10:14:36
986
430.000
10:14:46
992
431.300
10:17:52
1078
431.300
10:17:52
529
431.100
10:17:53
456
431.100
10:17:53
1118
431.200
10:17:53
911
431.200
10:21:00
267
431.100
10:21:03
642
431.100
10:21:03
899
430.000
10:23:45
919
430.200
10:28:02
848
430.100
10:29:50
908
430.500
10:34:39
880
430.400
10:35:37
828
430.100
10:36:10
977
430.800
10:41:54
820
431.300
10:43:46
897
430.900
10:43:47
1013
431.600
10:51:24
969
431.500
10:52:25
889
431.800
10:55:43
903
431.500
10:55:49
988
430.300
10:58:38
899
430.300
11:03:00
1013
430.300
11:04:52
936
430.600
11:10:43
868
430.800
11:12:23
888
431.200
11:14:54
1005
431.200
11:16:03
892
430.900
11:18:38
934
430.500
11:24:58
974
430.900
11:24:58
1043
432.800
11:30:28
844
432.500
11:30:32
979
432.400
11:32:56
968
432.400
11:35:41
920
432.500
11:38:47
987
430.900
11:42:38
877
430.900
11:46:51
951
430.500
11:47:41
973
430.400
11:54:42
982
430.500
11:54:42
845
430.200
12:00:39
882
429.800
12:01:21
143
430.900
12:03:56
744
430.900
12:03:56
14
431.300
12:06:57
91
431.300
12:06:57
91
431.300
12:06:57
507
431.300
12:06:57
237
431.300
12:06:57
942
431.300
12:07:20
818
431.000
12:09:59
824
430.900
12:13:15
977
430.700
12:16:00
996
430.700
12:22:10
997
430.900
12:24:56
895
430.700
12:27:12
876
430.100
12:29:34
1000
430.700
12:34:05
27
433.000
12:41:41
819
433.000
12:41:41
780
433.000
12:42:09
374
433.000
12:42:09
905
432.700
12:42:10
1021
432.700
12:46:14
979
433.800
12:47:29
914
433.600
12:49:50
834
433.600
12:54:34
881
433.300
12:56:47
1000
433.200
12:58:38
852
432.800
12:59:27
80
432.100
13:02:20
765
432.100
13:02:20
847
432.500
13:06:14
990
432.300
13:08:45
866
432.600
13:12:24
839
432.600
13:12:54
1019
431.300
13:15:07
940
432.400
13:19:40
853
432.200
13:21:42
171
432.100
13:23:47
717
432.100
13:23:47
826
432.900
13:27:55
1010
432.900
13:31:01
380
433.200
13:31:01
499
433.200
13:31:01
974
432.700
13:32:11
972
432.700
13:33:16
856
432.400
13:36:17
941
432.400
13:39:52
870
432.400
13:39:52
1013
432.600
13:42:09
833
432.200
13:44:57
834
433.400
13:50:25
875
433.700
13:52:23
1534
433.900
13:54:32
948
433.900
13:55:14
903
433.800
13:58:57
529
433.800
13:59:58
390
433.800
13:59:58
873
434.000
14:02:43
1008
433.800
14:02:44
931
433.600
14:07:04
857
433.800
14:07:04
989
433.600
14:09:27
408
433.400
14:11:37
596
433.400
14:11:37
824
433.900
14:15:24
903
434.000
14:16:53
985
433.800
14:18:53
944
433.800
14:19:06
1135
433.400
14:23:59
511
433.300
14:24:30
329
433.300
14:24:30
982
433.300
14:25:00
939
433.400
14:28:05
987
433.100
14:29:20
957
433.100
14:29:21
927
432.400
14:30:08
915
432.100
14:30:36
878
432.000
14:31:55
83
431.800
14:32:17
900
431.800
14:32:17
965
431.300
14:33:04
832
430.700
14:33:47
908
431.100
14:36:09
965
431.100
14:37:15
1014
430.900
14:37:16
460
431.100
14:38:54
414
431.100
14:38:54
116
430.700
14:39:11
765
430.700
14:39:11
991
431.100
14:41:43
924
431.000
14:41:45
887
432.200
14:44:10
1187
431.900
14:44:15
997
432.000
14:45:39
1015
432.600
14:47:32
862
432.900
14:48:35
979
433.700
14:50:40
631
433.400
14:50:43
365
433.400
14:50:43
969
432.600
14:52:05
971
432.300
14:53:17
950
432.900
14:56:30
988
433.100
14:57:15
895
432.900
14:57:22
906
432.900
14:59:06
922
434.200
15:01:37
1154
434.300
15:01:37
971
434.400
15:02:10
894
434.500
15:02:10
854
434.400
15:02:46
928
434.800
15:05:11
464
434.500
15:05:12
507
434.500
15:05:12
838
434.700
15:05:12
889
434.200
15:07:04
97
434.200
15:07:10
871
434.100
15:07:45
57
434.100
15:07:45
1349
434.700
15:10:41
948
434.800
15:10:41
893
434.200
15:12:07
938
433.900
15:12:13
1013
433.800
15:13:18
901
433.700
15:15:11
407
434.200
15:17:20
974
434.300
15:17:20
507
434.200
15:17:20
889
434.100
15:18:20
943
434.100
15:19:48
367
433.500
15:20:36
100
433.500
15:20:36
900
433.700
15:22:48
975
433.700
15:22:48
507
433.400
15:23:58
382
433.400
15:23:58
896
433.800
15:23:58
955
434.600
15:27:32
966
434.600
15:27:32
907
434.500
15:27:46
1010
433.800
15:29:09
1011
432.600
15:30:29
934
432.100
15:31:45
889
431.400
15:33:16
980
430.700
15:33:29
507
430.300
15:35:05
845
431.700
15:36:21
192
431.800
15:38:12
819
432.100
15:38:12
57
432.100
15:39:35
826
432.100
15:39:35
368
432.400
15:40:41
318
432.400
15:40:41
969
432.400
15:40:56
896
432.300
15:40:58
1005
432.100
15:42:12
622
432.000
15:44:36
59
432.000
15:44:36
254
432.000
15:44:36
62
432.000
15:44:36
209
431.900
15:44:49
102
432.000
15:45:15
218
431.800
15:46:09
218
431.800
15:46:09
431
431.900
15:46:09
259
431.900
15:46:09
231
431.900
15:46:09
218
431.800
15:46:10
218
431.800
15:46:14
926
432.500
15:47:48
977
432.800
15:48:40
947
432.600
15:49:33
997
432.500
15:50:23
1147
432.200
15:52:15
903
432.000
15:52:19
73
432.800
15:54:47
600
432.800
15:54:47
12
432.800
15:54:47
773
432.800
15:54:47
336
432.800
15:54:47
924
432.600
15:55:00
973
432.900
15:56:47
859
432.700
15:57:27
4
432.700
15:57:34
396
432.600
15:59:04
610
432.600
15:59:04
1012
432.600
16:00:06
992
432.500
16:00:25
933
432.500
16:00:50
842
433.000
16:02:08
897
432.900
16:02:11
1128
433.000
16:03:55
929
433.000
16:04:05
938
433.200
16:05:37
191
433.100
16:06:00
829
433.100
16:06:00
308
433.200
16:07:33
765
433.200
16:07:33
590
433.300
16:07:33
429
433.300
16:07:33
862
432.800
16:09:28
751
432.900
16:09:28
851
432.900
16:09:28
977
432.900
16:10:52
956
432.900
16:11:52
965
432.800
16:12:53
1021
432.800
16:12:53
404
432.800
16:13:22