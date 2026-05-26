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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 15:32
5,072 Euro
-4,34 % -0,230
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0145,08618:47
5,0105,08418:47
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 18:42 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.950p. The highest price paid per share was 439.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 425.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,945,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 749,484,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

854

439.100

08:01:08

868

439.100

08:01:08

2113

439.500

08:02:19

17

439.500

08:02:46

998

439.500

08:02:47

1178

439.500

08:02:47

824

438.400

08:03:01

903

438.000

08:03:29

969

437.800

08:04:17

999

436.900

08:05:04

969

437.100

08:07:03

1021

437.300

08:07:03

955

436.900

08:07:57

977

436.300

08:08:03

910

436.500

08:13:05

873

436.500

08:13:05

963

436.300

08:13:16

965

435.800

08:13:17

904

434.700

08:14:37

882

433.900

08:16:15

371

431.300

08:18:08

618

431.300

08:18:10

975

429.100

08:20:05

906

427.000

08:23:09

880

425.900

08:23:12

668

426.900

08:27:03

280

426.900

08:27:03

851

426.500

08:29:57

55

426.500

08:29:57

566

425.900

08:30:00

375

425.900

08:30:00

987

427.000

08:32:40

917

427.200

08:35:38

948

426.200

08:36:00

841

425.700

08:38:38

857

426.200

08:41:19

870

426.500

08:43:36

922

426.500

08:45:40

893

426.100

08:46:05

879

427.200

08:49:56

966

428.500

08:53:37

858

428.700

08:53:37

847

428.200

08:55:44

1007

428.500

08:56:45

1014

427.400

08:58:46

942

428.500

09:01:24

1013

429.500

09:03:50

989

428.700

09:04:51

979

428.800

09:08:00

878

429.600

09:10:01

992

430.000

09:12:31

921

428.800

09:14:46

1019

428.800

09:17:58

922

428.800

09:20:09

819

428.500

09:24:11

241

427.400

09:24:23

825

427.500

09:27:14

1019

427.200

09:27:21

833

427.100

09:31:24

954

427.100

09:32:40

899

426.800

09:35:30

917

426.500

09:36:04

1019

426.500

09:39:49

1003

426.500

09:41:30

941

426.500

09:43:20

943

426.500

09:44:53

25

427.500

09:51:02

1574

427.500

09:51:02

725

427.700

09:54:42

149

427.700

09:54:42

906

427.800

09:54:42

906

427.900

09:54:42

946

429.500

09:58:25

904

429.200

09:59:15

842

430.200

10:05:50

909

430.400

10:05:50

832

430.400

10:05:50

140

429.500

10:07:44

687

429.500

10:07:44

910

429.400

10:11:35

35

430.100

10:14:36

26

430.100

10:14:36

986

430.000

10:14:46

992

431.300

10:17:52

1078

431.300

10:17:52

529

431.100

10:17:53

456

431.100

10:17:53

1118

431.200

10:17:53

911

431.200

10:21:00

267

431.100

10:21:03

642

431.100

10:21:03

899

430.000

10:23:45

919

430.200

10:28:02

848

430.100

10:29:50

908

430.500

10:34:39

880

430.400

10:35:37

828

430.100

10:36:10

977

430.800

10:41:54

820

431.300

10:43:46

897

430.900

10:43:47

1013

431.600

10:51:24

969

431.500

10:52:25

889

431.800

10:55:43

903

431.500

10:55:49

988

430.300

10:58:38

899

430.300

11:03:00

1013

430.300

11:04:52

936

430.600

11:10:43

868

430.800

11:12:23

888

431.200

11:14:54

1005

431.200

11:16:03

892

430.900

11:18:38

934

430.500

11:24:58

974

430.900

11:24:58

1043

432.800

11:30:28

844

432.500

11:30:32

979

432.400

11:32:56

968

432.400

11:35:41

920

432.500

11:38:47

987

430.900

11:42:38

877

430.900

11:46:51

951

430.500

11:47:41

973

430.400

11:54:42

982

430.500

11:54:42

845

430.200

12:00:39

882

429.800

12:01:21

143

430.900

12:03:56

744

430.900

12:03:56

14

431.300

12:06:57

91

431.300

12:06:57

91

431.300

12:06:57

507

431.300

12:06:57

237

431.300

12:06:57

942

431.300

12:07:20

818

431.000

12:09:59

824

430.900

12:13:15

977

430.700

12:16:00

996

430.700

12:22:10

997

430.900

12:24:56

895

430.700

12:27:12

876

430.100

12:29:34

1000

430.700

12:34:05

27

433.000

12:41:41

819

433.000

12:41:41

780

433.000

12:42:09

374

433.000

12:42:09

905

432.700

12:42:10

1021

432.700

12:46:14

979

433.800

12:47:29

914

433.600

12:49:50

834

433.600

12:54:34

881

433.300

12:56:47

1000

433.200

12:58:38

852

432.800

12:59:27

80

432.100

13:02:20

765

432.100

13:02:20

847

432.500

13:06:14

990

432.300

13:08:45

866

432.600

13:12:24

839

432.600

13:12:54

1019

431.300

13:15:07

940

432.400

13:19:40

853

432.200

13:21:42

171

432.100

13:23:47

717

432.100

13:23:47

826

432.900

13:27:55

1010

432.900

13:31:01

380

433.200

13:31:01

499

433.200

13:31:01

974

432.700

13:32:11

972

432.700

13:33:16

856

432.400

13:36:17

941

432.400

13:39:52

870

432.400

13:39:52

1013

432.600

13:42:09

833

432.200

13:44:57

834

433.400

13:50:25

875

433.700

13:52:23

1534

433.900

13:54:32

948

433.900

13:55:14

903

433.800

13:58:57

529

433.800

13:59:58

390

433.800

13:59:58

873

434.000

14:02:43

1008

433.800

14:02:44

931

433.600

14:07:04

857

433.800

14:07:04

989

433.600

14:09:27

408

433.400

14:11:37

596

433.400

14:11:37

824

433.900

14:15:24

903

434.000

14:16:53

985

433.800

14:18:53

944

433.800

14:19:06

1135

433.400

14:23:59

511

433.300

14:24:30

329

433.300

14:24:30

982

433.300

14:25:00

939

433.400

14:28:05

987

433.100

14:29:20

957

433.100

14:29:21

927

432.400

14:30:08

915

432.100

14:30:36

878

432.000

14:31:55

83

431.800

14:32:17

900

431.800

14:32:17

965

431.300

14:33:04

832

430.700

14:33:47

908

431.100

14:36:09

965

431.100

14:37:15

1014

430.900

14:37:16

460

431.100

14:38:54

414

431.100

14:38:54

116

430.700

14:39:11

765

430.700

14:39:11

991

431.100

14:41:43

924

431.000

14:41:45

887

432.200

14:44:10

1187

431.900

14:44:15

997

432.000

14:45:39

1015

432.600

14:47:32

862

432.900

14:48:35

979

433.700

14:50:40

631

433.400

14:50:43

365

433.400

14:50:43

969

432.600

14:52:05

971

432.300

14:53:17

950

432.900

14:56:30

988

433.100

14:57:15

895

432.900

14:57:22

906

432.900

14:59:06

922

434.200

15:01:37

1154

434.300

15:01:37

971

434.400

15:02:10

894

434.500

15:02:10

854

434.400

15:02:46

928

434.800

15:05:11

464

434.500

15:05:12

507

434.500

15:05:12

838

434.700

15:05:12

889

434.200

15:07:04

97

434.200

15:07:10

871

434.100

15:07:45

57

434.100

15:07:45

1349

434.700

15:10:41

948

434.800

15:10:41

893

434.200

15:12:07

938

433.900

15:12:13

1013

433.800

15:13:18

901

433.700

15:15:11

407

434.200

15:17:20

974

434.300

15:17:20

507

434.200

15:17:20

889

434.100

15:18:20

943

434.100

15:19:48

367

433.500

15:20:36

100

433.500

15:20:36

900

433.700

15:22:48

975

433.700

15:22:48

507

433.400

15:23:58

382

433.400

15:23:58

896

433.800

15:23:58

955

434.600

15:27:32

966

434.600

15:27:32

907

434.500

15:27:46

1010

433.800

15:29:09

1011

432.600

15:30:29

934

432.100

15:31:45

889

431.400

15:33:16

980

430.700

15:33:29

507

430.300

15:35:05

845

431.700

15:36:21

192

431.800

15:38:12

819

432.100

15:38:12

57

432.100

15:39:35

826

432.100

15:39:35

368

432.400

15:40:41

318

432.400

15:40:41

969

432.400

15:40:56

896

432.300

15:40:58

1005

432.100

15:42:12

622

432.000

15:44:36

59

432.000

15:44:36

254

432.000

15:44:36

62

432.000

15:44:36

209

431.900

15:44:49

102

432.000

15:45:15

218

431.800

15:46:09

218

431.800

15:46:09

431

431.900

15:46:09

259

431.900

15:46:09

231

431.900

15:46:09

218

431.800

15:46:10

218

431.800

15:46:14

926

432.500

15:47:48

977

432.800

15:48:40

947

432.600

15:49:33

997

432.500

15:50:23

1147

432.200

15:52:15

903

432.000

15:52:19

73

432.800

15:54:47

600

432.800

15:54:47

12

432.800

15:54:47

773

432.800

15:54:47

336

432.800

15:54:47

924

432.600

15:55:00

973

432.900

15:56:47

859

432.700

15:57:27

4

432.700

15:57:34

396

432.600

15:59:04

610

432.600

15:59:04

1012

432.600

16:00:06

992

432.500

16:00:25

933

432.500

16:00:50

842

433.000

16:02:08

897

432.900

16:02:11

1128

433.000

16:03:55

929

433.000

16:04:05

938

433.200

16:05:37

191

433.100

16:06:00

829

433.100

16:06:00

308

433.200

16:07:33

765

433.200

16:07:33

590

433.300

16:07:33

429

433.300

16:07:33

862

432.800

16:09:28

751

432.900

16:09:28

851

432.900

16:09:28

977

432.900

16:10:52

956

432.900

16:11:52

965

432.800

16:12:53

1021

432.800

16:12:53

404

432.800

16:13:22

© 2026 PR Newswire
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