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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 09:28
4,800 Euro
-1,09 % -0,053
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6364,70811:18
4,6354,70711:15
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22


22 May 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs).

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Amanda James

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

GBP 4.13292

6,016

d)

Aggregated information

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of transaction

21 May 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.