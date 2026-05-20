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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 19:30
4,920 Euro
+1,26 % +0,061
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8174,89018:34
4,8154,89018:31
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
147 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

20 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.944p. The highest price paid per share was 416.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 406.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,165,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,264,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

798

416.100

16:13:10

934

416.100

16:12:46

926

416.100

16:12:35

398

416.100

16:12:35

23

416.100

16:12:35

549

416.100

16:12:35

928

415.900

16:10:20

634

416.000

16:10:00

184

416.000

16:10:00

1330

416.000

16:09:41

869

415.300

16:07:50

716

415.500

16:07:36

169

415.500

16:07:36

45

415.500

16:07:34

7

415.500

16:07:34

213

415.500

16:07:34

76

415.700

16:06:14

804

415.700

16:06:14

1259

415.700

16:06:14

966

415.500

16:05:32

3185

415.500

16:05:32

2063

414.700

16:02:37

1157

414.400

16:00:38

1020

414.600

16:00:37

6

414.600

16:00:37

6

414.600

16:00:37

484

414.500

16:00:24

435

414.500

16:00:24

58

414.500

15:57:52

1089

414.500

15:57:52

929

414.700

15:57:33

804

414.800

15:56:39

2

414.800

15:56:39

2

414.800

15:56:39

1710

414.800

15:56:39

5

414.800

15:56:39

116

414.800

15:56:39

896

414.000

15:54:16

1025

414.000

15:52:24

943

414.200

15:52:16

850

414.200

15:52:16

917

413.900

15:51:02

21

413.900

15:51:02

962

413.600

15:49:29

595

413.700

15:49:04

289

413.700

15:49:04

874

413.000

15:45:57

1080

413.000

15:45:57

938

413.100

15:44:55

879

413.100

15:43:45

1141

413.200

15:43:41

140

412.700

15:42:44

834

412.400

15:41:01

859

412.500

15:39:47

809

412.600

15:39:47

5

412.600

15:39:15

15

412.400

15:38:06

767

412.400

15:38:06

961

412.500

15:38:06

291

412.500

15:35:34

677

412.500

15:35:34

13

412.500

15:34:34

857

412.500

15:34:34

786

412.500

15:34:34

839

412.500

15:34:34

64

412.500

15:34:19

441

412.500

15:33:54

516

412.500

15:33:54

1004

412.000

15:32:14

873

412.000

15:30:37

1574

411.900

15:29:39

784

411.900

15:27:56

833

411.800

15:25:11

849

412.200

15:23:25

927

412.600

15:22:35

938

412.800

15:20:57

6

413.800

15:20:15

901

413.800

15:20:15

1028

413.800

15:20:15

899

413.400

15:18:35

915

412.700

15:17:30

847

410.800

15:16:07

157

411.000

15:16:07

804

411.000

15:16:07

802

411.000

15:16:07

1053

409.800

15:13:43

879

410.000

15:13:38

192

410.000

15:13:38

806

410.000

15:13:23

866

410.000

15:11:15

933

410.300

15:09:42

908

410.300

15:09:42

948

410.300

15:09:42

877

410.600

15:07:40

796

410.600

15:07:40

945

410.600

15:05:18

1277

410.600

15:05:18

1013

410.900

15:05:02

1086

410.900

15:03:44

880

410.500

15:02:45

1107

410.400

15:01:08

686

410.500

15:01:08

255

410.500

15:01:08

978

410.300

14:59:47

848

410.400

14:58:29

831

410.500

14:58:29

348

410.400

14:57:17

496

410.400

14:57:17

824

410.900

14:56:06

948

410.900

14:56:06

789

410.900

14:53:14

549

410.900

14:53:00

118

410.900

14:53:00

295

410.900

14:53:00

955

410.800

14:51:13

925

411.100

14:51:09

1062

411.100

14:51:09

921

410.600

14:47:59

325

410.700

14:47:51

129

410.700

14:47:51

774

410.700

14:47:51

940

410.400

14:46:08

889

410.800

14:43:41

1243

411.000

14:43:32

909

411.100

14:40:45

1235

411.400

14:40:45

971

411.500

14:40:36

1789

411.500

14:40:36

908

409.900

14:37:04

893

408.800

14:35:44

913

409.200

14:35:35

970

409.400

14:35:03

357

409.600

14:34:16

582

409.600

14:34:16

936

409.700

14:34:15

583

409.700

14:34:15

652

409.700

14:34:15

16

409.700

14:34:04

812

409.700

14:34:04

346

409.400

14:32:26

199

409.400

14:32:26

887

409.400

14:32:01

140

409.400

14:31:13

710

409.400

14:31:13

940

409.700

14:31:03

501

409.700

14:31:00

842

409.400

14:30:25

948

409.600

14:30:09

888

409.600

14:29:57

816

409.600

14:29:11

866

409.600

14:27:36

951

409.400

14:26:20

830

409.600

14:26:12

913

409.500

14:25:16

898

409.800

14:24:56

917

409.500

14:23:14

800

409.700

14:22:36

749

409.700

14:22:28

173

409.700

14:22:28

959

409.900

14:18:38

911

409.900

14:17:39

917

409.800

14:13:45

604

409.700

14:12:31

70

409.700

14:12:31

146

409.700

14:12:31

931

409.500

14:10:37

969

410.200

14:09:11

965

410.500

14:08:12

2

410.700

14:04:11

932

410.700

14:04:11

1282

410.900

14:03:50

1

410.900

14:03:14

909

410.700

13:59:46

1195

410.700

13:59:46

956

410.600

13:56:12

1109

410.700

13:52:11

377

411.000

13:48:36

1153

411.000

13:48:36

28

410.900

13:46:10

870

410.900

13:46:10

93

411.000

13:44:54

1

411.000

13:44:54

911

411.100

13:37:52

859

411.300

13:37:31

661

411.700

13:32:43

277

411.700

13:32:43

76

411.900

13:31:42

804

411.900

13:31:42

84

411.800

13:31:42

385

411.800

13:31:42

981

411.800

13:31:42

85

411.800

13:31:42

320

411.800

13:31:42

804

412.000

13:31:14

801

411.700

13:22:45

889

412.400

13:18:56

274

412.500

13:18:56

519

412.500

13:18:56

1056

412.600

13:15:56

978

412.700

13:15:44

128

412.700

13:15:44

897

412.400

13:10:25

1878

412.400

13:10:09

820

412.400

13:10:09

4

412.400

13:10:09

261

412.400

13:08:44

958

411.400

13:02:02

913

411.200

12:58:26

850

411.400

12:56:50

904

411.400

12:51:32

18

411.400

12:51:32

918

411.500

12:49:12

942

411.700

12:42:26

1060

411.700

12:42:26

159

411.200

12:37:58

108

411.200

12:37:58

623

411.200

12:37:58

945

411.100

12:32:35

78

411.100

12:32:21

849

411.100

12:32:21

485

411.200

12:30:00

367

411.200

12:30:00

2382

411.200

12:30:00

846

411.200

12:28:15

28

411.200

12:28:15

58

411.200

12:28:15

929

411.200

12:28:15

61

411.200

12:28:15

802

411.000

12:28:04

882

411.000

12:28:04

928

411.000

12:19:59

433

411.100

12:12:16

509

411.100

12:12:16

914

411.300

12:10:57

851

411.200

12:09:24

874

411.200

12:05:30

746

411.000

12:04:11

162

411.000

12:04:11

955

411.400

12:02:26

851

411.400

11:59:55

185

411.400

11:56:05

772

411.400

11:56:05

910

411.500

11:55:19

876

411.500

11:52:05

857

411.600

11:49:55

1124

411.500

11:47:26

862

411.600

11:47:24

805

411.100

11:40:42

812

411.300

11:36:28

965

411.300

11:36:28

919

410.800

11:32:03

1107

410.900

11:31:59

1106

411.200

11:30:44

1299

411.200

11:28:20

1051

411.200

11:28:20

4

411.200

11:28:20

904

409.500

11:16:16

911

409.600

11:16:16

1038

409.800

11:14:19

915

409.900

11:14:19

920

409.400

11:05:16

819

409.500

11:05:16

880

409.600

11:04:40

819

409.600

11:03:28

127

408.600

10:50:46

765

408.600

10:50:46

301

408.400

10:48:13

385

408.400

10:48:13

222

408.400

10:48:13

338

408.700

10:47:43

939

408.700

10:47:43

481

408.700

10:47:43

62

408.700

10:47:43

42

408.700

10:47:43

910

408.300

10:40:14

874

408.400

10:36:05

971

408.600

10:36:05

953

408.400

10:29:51

806

408.100

10:25:57

1139

408.200

10:25:13

221

408.300

10:25:13

1717

408.300

10:25:13

1051

408.200

10:24:36

816

407.800

10:23:31

828

407.400

10:23:21

936

406.500

10:20:44

882

406.600

10:18:59

1020

406.600

10:18:36

903

406.900

10:12:20

527

406.900

10:07:08

341

406.900

10:07:08

921

407.000

10:05:26

65

407.200

10:05:18

879

407.200

10:05:18

855

407.200

10:04:23

891

407.800

09:56:10

967

408.100

09:55:31

816

407.200

09:44:58

820

407.200

09:44:58

808

407.400

09:43:26

911

407.100

09:35:26

793

407.100

09:35:26

84

407.100

09:32:49

862

407.100

09:32:49

832

407.500

09:30:28

200

407.700

09:28:51

591

407.700

09:28:51

191

407.700

09:26:31

734

407.700

09:26:31

107

407.400

09:19:16

792

407.400

09:17:50

608

407.600

09:16:17

294

407.600

09:16:17

813

407.700

09:16:17

925

408.000

09:09:45

568

407.700

09:06:40

242

407.700

09:06:40

913

408.100

09:05:46

859

408.400

08:59:52

850

408.600

08:59:26

896

409.200

08:55:47

832

409.200

08:53:12

887

409.500

08:52:49

903

409.000

08:51:42

888

409.200

08:47:56

378

409.200

08:47:56

668

409.200

08:47:56

1157

409.600

08:47:15

617

409.700

08:43:45

223

409.700

08:43:45

58

409.500

08:42:25

868

409.500

08:42:25

926

409.400

08:36:04

872

409.000

08:34:05

918

409.500

08:31:31

822

409.800

08:31:05

991

409.800

08:31:05

1097

409.500

08:27:43

1814

410.000

08:25:40

65

410.500

08:25:21

999

410.500

08:25:21

961

409.700

08:23:53

959

409.900

08:18:52

897

409.900

08:15:30

922

410.300

08:15:13

837

410.600

08:13:08

821

410.800

08:13:01

61

410.800

08:13:01

1041

410.800

08:09:36

783

411.300

08:09:07

837

411.300

08:09:07

29

411.300

08:09:07

837

411.100

08:05:11

814

411.100

08:05:11

921

411.600

08:04:57

114

411.500

08:00:25

857

411.500

08:00:25

213

411.500

08:00:25

1021

412.300

08:00:18

1210

413.300

08:00:13

© 2026 PR Newswire
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