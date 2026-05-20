Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20
20 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.944p. The highest price paid per share was 416.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 406.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,165,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,264,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
798
416.100
16:13:10
934
416.100
16:12:46
926
416.100
16:12:35
398
416.100
16:12:35
23
416.100
16:12:35
549
416.100
16:12:35
928
415.900
16:10:20
634
416.000
16:10:00
184
416.000
16:10:00
1330
416.000
16:09:41
869
415.300
16:07:50
716
415.500
16:07:36
169
415.500
16:07:36
45
415.500
16:07:34
7
415.500
16:07:34
213
415.500
16:07:34
76
415.700
16:06:14
804
415.700
16:06:14
1259
415.700
16:06:14
966
415.500
16:05:32
3185
415.500
16:05:32
2063
414.700
16:02:37
1157
414.400
16:00:38
1020
414.600
16:00:37
6
414.600
16:00:37
6
414.600
16:00:37
484
414.500
16:00:24
435
414.500
16:00:24
58
414.500
15:57:52
1089
414.500
15:57:52
929
414.700
15:57:33
804
414.800
15:56:39
2
414.800
15:56:39
2
414.800
15:56:39
1710
414.800
15:56:39
5
414.800
15:56:39
116
414.800
15:56:39
896
414.000
15:54:16
1025
414.000
15:52:24
943
414.200
15:52:16
850
414.200
15:52:16
917
413.900
15:51:02
21
413.900
15:51:02
962
413.600
15:49:29
595
413.700
15:49:04
289
413.700
15:49:04
874
413.000
15:45:57
1080
413.000
15:45:57
938
413.100
15:44:55
879
413.100
15:43:45
1141
413.200
15:43:41
140
412.700
15:42:44
834
412.400
15:41:01
859
412.500
15:39:47
809
412.600
15:39:47
5
412.600
15:39:15
15
412.400
15:38:06
767
412.400
15:38:06
961
412.500
15:38:06
291
412.500
15:35:34
677
412.500
15:35:34
13
412.500
15:34:34
857
412.500
15:34:34
786
412.500
15:34:34
839
412.500
15:34:34
64
412.500
15:34:19
441
412.500
15:33:54
516
412.500
15:33:54
1004
412.000
15:32:14
873
412.000
15:30:37
1574
411.900
15:29:39
784
411.900
15:27:56
833
411.800
15:25:11
849
412.200
15:23:25
927
412.600
15:22:35
938
412.800
15:20:57
6
413.800
15:20:15
901
413.800
15:20:15
1028
413.800
15:20:15
899
413.400
15:18:35
915
412.700
15:17:30
847
410.800
15:16:07
157
411.000
15:16:07
804
411.000
15:16:07
802
411.000
15:16:07
1053
409.800
15:13:43
879
410.000
15:13:38
192
410.000
15:13:38
806
410.000
15:13:23
866
410.000
15:11:15
933
410.300
15:09:42
908
410.300
|
15:09:42
948
410.300
15:09:42
877
410.600
15:07:40
796
410.600
15:07:40
945
410.600
15:05:18
1277
410.600
15:05:18
1013
410.900
15:05:02
1086
410.900
15:03:44
880
410.500
15:02:45
1107
410.400
15:01:08
686
410.500
15:01:08
255
410.500
15:01:08
978
410.300
14:59:47
848
410.400
14:58:29
831
410.500
14:58:29
348
410.400
14:57:17
496
410.400
14:57:17
824
410.900
14:56:06
948
410.900
14:56:06
789
410.900
14:53:14
549
410.900
14:53:00
118
410.900
14:53:00
295
410.900
14:53:00
955
410.800
14:51:13
925
411.100
14:51:09
1062
411.100
14:51:09
921
410.600
14:47:59
325
410.700
14:47:51
129
410.700
14:47:51
774
410.700
14:47:51
940
410.400
14:46:08
889
410.800
14:43:41
1243
411.000
14:43:32
909
|
411.100
14:40:45
1235
411.400
14:40:45
971
411.500
14:40:36
1789
411.500
14:40:36
908
409.900
14:37:04
893
408.800
14:35:44
913
409.200
14:35:35
970
409.400
14:35:03
357
409.600
14:34:16
582
409.600
14:34:16
936
409.700
14:34:15
583
409.700
14:34:15
652
409.700
14:34:15
16
409.700
14:34:04
812
409.700
14:34:04
346
409.400
14:32:26
199
409.400
14:32:26
887
409.400
14:32:01
140
409.400
14:31:13
710
409.400
14:31:13
940
409.700
14:31:03
501
409.700
14:31:00
842
409.400
14:30:25
948
409.600
14:30:09
888
409.600
14:29:57
816
409.600
14:29:11
866
409.600
14:27:36
951
409.400
14:26:20
830
409.600
14:26:12
913
409.500
14:25:16
898
409.800
14:24:56
917
409.500
14:23:14
800
409.700
14:22:36
749
409.700
14:22:28
173
409.700
14:22:28
959
409.900
14:18:38
911
409.900
14:17:39
917
409.800
14:13:45
604
409.700
14:12:31
70
409.700
14:12:31
146
409.700
14:12:31
931
409.500
14:10:37
969
410.200
14:09:11
965
410.500
14:08:12
2
410.700
14:04:11
932
410.700
14:04:11
1282
410.900
14:03:50
1
410.900
14:03:14
909
410.700
13:59:46
1195
410.700
13:59:46
956
410.600
13:56:12
1109
410.700
13:52:11
377
411.000
13:48:36
1153
411.000
13:48:36
28
410.900
13:46:10
870
410.900
13:46:10
93
411.000
13:44:54
1
411.000
13:44:54
911
411.100
13:37:52
859
411.300
13:37:31
661
411.700
13:32:43
277
411.700
13:32:43
76
411.900
13:31:42
804
411.900
13:31:42
84
411.800
13:31:42
385
411.800
13:31:42
981
411.800
13:31:42
85
411.800
13:31:42
320
411.800
13:31:42
804
412.000
13:31:14
801
411.700
13:22:45
889
412.400
13:18:56
274
412.500
13:18:56
519
412.500
13:18:56
1056
412.600
13:15:56
978
412.700
13:15:44
128
412.700
13:15:44
897
412.400
13:10:25
1878
412.400
13:10:09
820
412.400
13:10:09
4
412.400
13:10:09
261
412.400
13:08:44
958
411.400
13:02:02
913
411.200
12:58:26
850
411.400
12:56:50
904
411.400
12:51:32
18
411.400
12:51:32
918
411.500
12:49:12
942
411.700
12:42:26
1060
411.700
12:42:26
159
411.200
12:37:58
108
411.200
12:37:58
623
411.200
12:37:58
945
411.100
12:32:35
78
411.100
12:32:21
849
411.100
12:32:21
485
411.200
12:30:00
367
411.200
12:30:00
2382
411.200
12:30:00
846
411.200
12:28:15
28
411.200
12:28:15
58
411.200
12:28:15
929
411.200
12:28:15
61
411.200
12:28:15
802
411.000
12:28:04
882
411.000
12:28:04
928
411.000
12:19:59
433
411.100
12:12:16
509
411.100
12:12:16
914
411.300
12:10:57
851
411.200
12:09:24
874
411.200
12:05:30
746
411.000
12:04:11
162
411.000
12:04:11
955
411.400
12:02:26
851
411.400
11:59:55
185
411.400
11:56:05
772
411.400
11:56:05
910
411.500
11:55:19
876
411.500
11:52:05
857
411.600
11:49:55
1124
411.500
11:47:26
862
411.600
11:47:24
805
411.100
11:40:42
812
411.300
11:36:28
965
411.300
11:36:28
919
410.800
11:32:03
1107
410.900
11:31:59
1106
411.200
11:30:44
1299
411.200
11:28:20
1051
411.200
11:28:20
4
411.200
11:28:20
904
409.500
11:16:16
911
409.600
11:16:16
1038
409.800
11:14:19
915
409.900
11:14:19
920
409.400
11:05:16
819
409.500
11:05:16
880
409.600
11:04:40
819
409.600
11:03:28
127
408.600
10:50:46
765
408.600
10:50:46
301
408.400
10:48:13
385
408.400
10:48:13
222
408.400
10:48:13
338
408.700
10:47:43
939
408.700
10:47:43
481
408.700
10:47:43
62
408.700
10:47:43
42
408.700
10:47:43
910
408.300
10:40:14
874
408.400
10:36:05
971
408.600
10:36:05
953
408.400
10:29:51
806
408.100
10:25:57
1139
408.200
10:25:13
221
408.300
10:25:13
1717
408.300
10:25:13
1051
408.200
10:24:36
816
407.800
10:23:31
828
407.400
10:23:21
936
406.500
10:20:44
882
406.600
10:18:59
1020
406.600
10:18:36
903
406.900
10:12:20
527
406.900
10:07:08
341
406.900
10:07:08
921
407.000
10:05:26
65
407.200
10:05:18
879
407.200
10:05:18
855
407.200
10:04:23
891
407.800
09:56:10
967
408.100
09:55:31
816
407.200
09:44:58
820
407.200
09:44:58
808
407.400
09:43:26
911
407.100
09:35:26
793
407.100
09:35:26
84
407.100
09:32:49
862
407.100
09:32:49
832
407.500
09:30:28
200
407.700
09:28:51
591
407.700
09:28:51
191
407.700
09:26:31
734
407.700
09:26:31
107
407.400
09:19:16
792
407.400
09:17:50
608
407.600
09:16:17
294
407.600
09:16:17
813
407.700
09:16:17
925
408.000
09:09:45
568
407.700
09:06:40
242
407.700
09:06:40
913
408.100
09:05:46
859
408.400
08:59:52
850
408.600
08:59:26
896
409.200
08:55:47
832
409.200
08:53:12
887
409.500
08:52:49
903
409.000
08:51:42
888
409.200
08:47:56
378
409.200
08:47:56
668
409.200
08:47:56
1157
409.600
08:47:15
617
409.700
08:43:45
223
409.700
08:43:45
58
409.500
08:42:25
868
409.500
08:42:25
926
409.400
08:36:04
872
409.000
08:34:05
918
409.500
08:31:31
822
409.800
08:31:05
991
409.800
08:31:05
1097
409.500
08:27:43
1814
410.000
08:25:40
65
410.500
08:25:21
999
410.500
08:25:21
961
409.700
08:23:53
959
409.900
08:18:52
897
409.900
08:15:30
922
410.300
08:15:13
837
410.600
08:13:08
821
410.800
08:13:01
61
410.800
08:13:01
1041
410.800
08:09:36
783
411.300
08:09:07
837
411.300
08:09:07
29
411.300
08:09:07
837
411.100
08:05:11
814
411.100
08:05:11
921
411.600
08:04:57
114
411.500
08:00:25
857
411.500
08:00:25
213
411.500
08:00:25
1021
412.300
08:00:18
1210
413.300
08:00:13