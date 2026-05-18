Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18
18 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 405.417p. The highest price paid per share was 410.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 400.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,645,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,781,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
487
408.500
16:13:39
596
408.000
16:12:56
973
408.000
16:12:56
399
408.300
16:12:56
846
407.900
16:11:53
1579
408.000
16:11:53
1320
407.900
16:10:37
581
407.900
16:09:17
553
407.900
16:09:17
832
408.000
16:08:20
42
408.000
16:08:20
530
407.900
16:07:39
811
407.700
16:06:08
1334
407.700
16:06:08
586
407.200
16:03:51
524
407.200
16:03:51
411
407.200
16:03:51
549
407.200
16:03:51
892
407.000
16:02:22
399
407.200
16:01:10
458
407.200
16:01:10
183
407.500
16:00:40
684
407.500
16:00:40
935
407.600
16:00:10
296
407.700
16:00:10
166
407.700
16:00:10
96
407.700
16:00:10
891
408.100
15:57:26
942
408.100
15:57:26
829
408.500
15:56:22
1344
408.500
15:56:22
870
408.400
15:54:23
1265
408.400
15:53:23
817
408.500
15:53:23
840
408.600
15:51:49
1377
408.700
15:51:49
471
407.900
15:48:44
394
407.900
15:48:44
918
407.900
15:48:44
897
407.900
15:48:44
813
408.300
15:45:44
791
408.600
15:44:36
942
408.600
15:44:36
854
407.900
15:40:24
226
407.900
15:40:24
438
407.900
15:40:24
295
407.900
15:40:24
803
407.900
15:40:24
803
408.100
15:40:11
886
408.100
15:38:24
923
408.300
15:35:34
837
408.600
15:35:15
1022
408.400
15:34:04
1117
409.000
15:33:30
181
409.100
15:32:37
503
409.100
15:32:37
532
409.100
15:32:37
974
409.700
15:30:26
837
410.100
15:30:18
849
410.200
15:29:28
866
410.200
15:29:28
948
410.000
15:27:18
74
410.400
15:27:18
809
410.400
15:27:18
764
410.400
15:27:00
962
410.700
15:26:23
906
410.000
15:22:38
709
410.600
15:21:17
93
410.600
15:21:17
1382
410.600
15:21:17
1533
410.600
15:21:17
2525
410.600
15:19:24
1982
410.400
15:18:51
1761
409.800
15:16:13
808
409.500
15:13:30
1047
409.800
15:12:04
784
410.000
15:12:01
266
409.600
15:10:21
657
409.600
15:09:48
909
409.700
15:09:48
785
409.700
15:09:48
1421
409.800
15:09:24
965
409.000
15:07:49
856
408.800
15:05:54
942
408.900
15:05:53
806
408.900
15:05:53
1686
408.800
15:05:03
836
408.400
15:03:50
961
408.300
15:03:04
818
408.300
15:03:03
2142
408.300
15:02:24
2930
408.300
15:02:24
870
408.300
15:02:24
937
407.200
14:58:46
791
407.300
14:58:12
1358
407.300
14:58:12
840
407.100
14:57:03
204
407.300
14:57:03
949
407.200
14:54:50
935
407.500
14:54:33
868
407.000
14:52:20
964
407.500
14:51:21
792
407.400
14:51:21
969
407.300
14:49:37
801
407.300
14:49:37
820
406.300
14:44:42
958
406.600
14:44:41
913
406.600
14:44:19
934
406.900
14:44:17
222
407.300
14:44:10
950
407.300
14:44:10
2518
407.300
14:44:10
1147
405.000
14:41:09
205
405.000
14:41:09
1414
405.100
14:41:00
826
404.000
14:36:44
819
404.200
14:36:43
806
404.400
14:36:37
834
404.100
14:35:00
1344
404.100
14:35:00
895
404.100
14:33:49
806
404.000
14:33:11
1394
404.000
14:33:11
1123
404.000
14:33:11
942
402.600
14:29:07
831
402.800
14:28:14
853
402.800
14:28:14
899
402.900
14:26:18
915
403.200
14:25:47
853
403.400
14:24:55
841
403.700
14:21:54
812
403.700
14:21:54
1038
403.900
14:20:33
574
403.900
14:14:55
587
403.900
14:14:55
1093
404.000
14:14:52
198
404.200
14:10:07
993
404.200
14:10:07
907
404.000
14:04:41
267
403.800
14:02:43
549
403.800
|
14:02:43
903
404.200
14:01:20
93
404.200
14:01:20
825
404.200
14:01:20
894
404.400
14:00:58
894
404.600
14:00:26
872
404.200
13:56:26
967
404.200
13:56:26
36
404.300
13:52:56
891
404.300
13:52:56
798
404.100
13:48:31
866
404.100
13:48:31
895
404.200
13:43:27
876
404.200
13:43:27
895
404.300
13:42:58
206
404.200
13:42:10
849
404.200
13:42:10
145
403.100
13:36:50
1085
403.200
13:35:33
1093
402.300
13:30:22
959
402.300
13:30:22
114
402.300
13:29:47
898
401.700
13:22:22
933
402.000
13:19:37
880
402.800
13:15:10
941
402.900
13:14:25
187
403.000
13:11:02
777
403.000
13:11:02
833
403.200
13:09:57
246
403.200
13:09:57
1090
403.200
13:09:57
682
403.200
13:09:57
823
403.000
13:03:41
827
403.000
13:00:47
918
403.100
13:00:11
1096
403.100
13:00:11
320
402.900
12:54:50
854
403.300
12:53:30
956
403.700
12:47:50
435
403.700
12:47:50
1210
403.700
12:47:50
436
403.500
12:43:12
665
403.500
12:43:12
1015
403.500
12:43:12
942
402.000
12:39:16
1
402.000
12:39:16
991
402.000
12:39:16
132
401.200
12:29:50
478
401.200
12:29:50
198
401.200
|
12:29:50
765
401.300
12:26:09
152
401.300
12:26:09
920
401.300
12:23:08
920
401.500
12:22:35
8
400.700
12:14:59
7
400.700
12:14:59
521
400.700
12:14:59
321
400.700
12:14:59
898
400.700
12:10:10
846
401.000
12:06:12
932
401.000
12:06:12
927
401.300
12:02:08
962
401.200
11:56:00
942
401.400
11:55:05
894
401.400
11:55:05
1
401.400
11:52:41
817
401.400
11:48:05
939
401.400
11:48:05
890
401.000
11:41:46
989
401.000
11:39:41
950
401.000
11:39:41
591
401.000
11:35:33
782
401.000
11:35:33
918
400.800
11:28:15
9
400.800
11:28:15
982
400.800
11:28:15
933
401.000
11:28:09
880
401.200
11:21:05
1
401.500
11:14:07
966
401.500
11:14:07
865
401.500
11:07:13
970
401.700
11:05:25
840
401.700
11:05:25
1026
401.900
11:01:05
828
401.700
10:56:55
882
402.000
10:51:24
880
402.400
10:47:26
896
402.700
10:47:23
855
402.700
10:47:23
873
402.400
10:39:11
921
402.900
10:36:15
835
403.100
10:35:23
856
403.200
10:35:23
1896
403.200
10:34:55
7
403.200
10:34:55
36
403.100
10:34:35
866
402.600
10:31:14
412
402.000
10:26:37
365
402.000
10:26:37
535
402.000
10:26:37
549
402.000
10:26:37
6
402.000
10:26:37
990
402.000
10:18:36
835
402.000
10:15:18
478
402.500
10:10:37
371
402.500
10:10:27
904
402.600
10:07:43
798
402.700
10:07:34
803
402.700
10:06:31
551
403.100
10:04:02
333
403.100
10:04:02
812
403.100
10:03:27
820
403.100
10:00:40
1072
403.200
10:00:36
820
403.300
10:00:03
828
403.300
09:58:08
926
403.200
09:54:25
922
403.400
09:52:32
1021
404.000
09:50:28
832
403.800
09:48:39
952
404.200
09:47:46
933
404.200
09:47:46
332
404.000
09:42:42
4
404.000
09:42:42
496
404.000
09:42:42
860
404.200
09:39:46
550
404.600
09:35:49
334
404.600
09:35:49
251
404.600
09:33:39
545
404.600
09:33:39
818
404.400
09:32:16
1030
404.700
09:32:12
1530
405.100
09:31:47
896
405.400
09:31:22
897
405.200
09:29:44
967
405.200
09:29:44
827
404.100
09:24:30
875
405.200
09:18:26
823
405.000
09:15:47
943
405.700
09:15:24
884
406.100
09:15:23
19
406.300
09:14:20
882
406.300
09:14:20
876
406.600
09:14:20
781
406.600
09:14:20
24
407.100
09:13:19
1000
406.900
09:13:19
911
406.800
09:13:19
814
406.000
09:10:57
883
406.000
09:10:57
837
406.500
09:07:12
974
406.600
09:07:11
1226
406.600
09:07:11
1227
406.700
09:06:35
804
406.700
09:06:35
900
405.700
09:00:12
850
405.800
08:58:10
501
405.500
08:55:06
332
405.500
08:55:06
964
405.500
08:55:06
325
405.700
08:54:53
991
405.700
08:54:53
792
403.800
08:51:58
357
403.800
08:48:10
455
403.800
08:48:10
727
404.000
08:48:06
168
404.000
08:48:06
969
404.100
08:48:06
870
403.000
08:45:25
96
403.000
08:45:25
1620
403.100
08:45:02
874
402.900
08:39:12
837
403.100
08:37:40
852
403.400
08:33:07
815
403.400
08:30:31
872
403.100
08:26:46
796
403.400
08:24:19
792
404.000
08:19:29
916
404.500
08:18:23
399
405.000
08:10:42
467
405.000
08:10:42
862
405.400
08:10:06
862
405.500
08:10:06
779
405.700
08:08:17
548
405.700
08:08:17
69
405.700
08:08:17
886
406.500
08:07:35
1198
406.600
08:07:35
1522
405.200
08:03:15