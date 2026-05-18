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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 08:00
4,552 Euro
-1,62 % -0,075
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7004,77118:27
4,6984,77118:27
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18

18 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 405.417p. The highest price paid per share was 410.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 400.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,645,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,781,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

487

408.500

16:13:39

596

408.000

16:12:56

973

408.000

16:12:56

399

408.300

16:12:56

846

407.900

16:11:53

1579

408.000

16:11:53

1320

407.900

16:10:37

581

407.900

16:09:17

553

407.900

16:09:17

832

408.000

16:08:20

42

408.000

16:08:20

530

407.900

16:07:39

811

407.700

16:06:08

1334

407.700

16:06:08

586

407.200

16:03:51

524

407.200

16:03:51

411

407.200

16:03:51

549

407.200

16:03:51

892

407.000

16:02:22

399

407.200

16:01:10

458

407.200

16:01:10

183

407.500

16:00:40

684

407.500

16:00:40

935

407.600

16:00:10

296

407.700

16:00:10

166

407.700

16:00:10

96

407.700

16:00:10

891

408.100

15:57:26

942

408.100

15:57:26

829

408.500

15:56:22

1344

408.500

15:56:22

870

408.400

15:54:23

1265

408.400

15:53:23

817

408.500

15:53:23

840

408.600

15:51:49

1377

408.700

15:51:49

471

407.900

15:48:44

394

407.900

15:48:44

918

407.900

15:48:44

897

407.900

15:48:44

813

408.300

15:45:44

791

408.600

15:44:36

942

408.600

15:44:36

854

407.900

15:40:24

226

407.900

15:40:24

438

407.900

15:40:24

295

407.900

15:40:24

803

407.900

15:40:24

803

408.100

15:40:11

886

408.100

15:38:24

923

408.300

15:35:34

837

408.600

15:35:15

1022

408.400

15:34:04

1117

409.000

15:33:30

181

409.100

15:32:37

503

409.100

15:32:37

532

409.100

15:32:37

974

409.700

15:30:26

837

410.100

15:30:18

849

410.200

15:29:28

866

410.200

15:29:28

948

410.000

15:27:18

74

410.400

15:27:18

809

410.400

15:27:18

764

410.400

15:27:00

962

410.700

15:26:23

906

410.000

15:22:38

709

410.600

15:21:17

93

410.600

15:21:17

1382

410.600

15:21:17

1533

410.600

15:21:17

2525

410.600

15:19:24

1982

410.400

15:18:51

1761

409.800

15:16:13

808

409.500

15:13:30

1047

409.800

15:12:04

784

410.000

15:12:01

266

409.600

15:10:21

657

409.600

15:09:48

909

409.700

15:09:48

785

409.700

15:09:48

1421

409.800

15:09:24

965

409.000

15:07:49

856

408.800

15:05:54

942

408.900

15:05:53

806

408.900

15:05:53

1686

408.800

15:05:03

836

408.400

15:03:50

961

408.300

15:03:04

818

408.300

15:03:03

2142

408.300

15:02:24

2930

408.300

15:02:24

870

408.300

15:02:24

937

407.200

14:58:46

791

407.300

14:58:12

1358

407.300

14:58:12

840

407.100

14:57:03

204

407.300

14:57:03

949

407.200

14:54:50

935

407.500

14:54:33

868

407.000

14:52:20

964

407.500

14:51:21

792

407.400

14:51:21

969

407.300

14:49:37

801

407.300

14:49:37

820

406.300

14:44:42

958

406.600

14:44:41

913

406.600

14:44:19

934

406.900

14:44:17

222

407.300

14:44:10

950

407.300

14:44:10

2518

407.300

14:44:10

1147

405.000

14:41:09

205

405.000

14:41:09

1414

405.100

14:41:00

826

404.000

14:36:44

819

404.200

14:36:43

806

404.400

14:36:37

834

404.100

14:35:00

1344

404.100

14:35:00

895

404.100

14:33:49

806

404.000

14:33:11

1394

404.000

14:33:11

1123

404.000

14:33:11

942

402.600

14:29:07

831

402.800

14:28:14

853

402.800

14:28:14

899

402.900

14:26:18

915

403.200

14:25:47

853

403.400

14:24:55

841

403.700

14:21:54

812

403.700

14:21:54

1038

403.900

14:20:33

574

403.900

14:14:55

587

403.900

14:14:55

1093

404.000

14:14:52

198

404.200

14:10:07

993

404.200

14:10:07

907

404.000

14:04:41

267

403.800

14:02:43

549

403.800

14:02:43

903

404.200

14:01:20

93

404.200

14:01:20

825

404.200

14:01:20

894

404.400

14:00:58

894

404.600

14:00:26

872

404.200

13:56:26

967

404.200

13:56:26

36

404.300

13:52:56

891

404.300

13:52:56

798

404.100

13:48:31

866

404.100

13:48:31

895

404.200

13:43:27

876

404.200

13:43:27

895

404.300

13:42:58

206

404.200

13:42:10

849

404.200

13:42:10

145

403.100

13:36:50

1085

403.200

13:35:33

1093

402.300

13:30:22

959

402.300

13:30:22

114

402.300

13:29:47

898

401.700

13:22:22

933

402.000

13:19:37

880

402.800

13:15:10

941

402.900

13:14:25

187

403.000

13:11:02

777

403.000

13:11:02

833

403.200

13:09:57

246

403.200

13:09:57

1090

403.200

13:09:57

682

403.200

13:09:57

823

403.000

13:03:41

827

403.000

13:00:47

918

403.100

13:00:11

1096

403.100

13:00:11

320

402.900

12:54:50

854

403.300

12:53:30

956

403.700

12:47:50

435

403.700

12:47:50

1210

403.700

12:47:50

436

403.500

12:43:12

665

403.500

12:43:12

1015

403.500

12:43:12

942

402.000

12:39:16

1

402.000

12:39:16

991

402.000

12:39:16

132

401.200

12:29:50

478

401.200

12:29:50

198

401.200

12:29:50

765

401.300

12:26:09

152

401.300

12:26:09

920

401.300

12:23:08

920

401.500

12:22:35

8

400.700

12:14:59

7

400.700

12:14:59

521

400.700

12:14:59

321

400.700

12:14:59

898

400.700

12:10:10

846

401.000

12:06:12

932

401.000

12:06:12

927

401.300

12:02:08

962

401.200

11:56:00

942

401.400

11:55:05

894

401.400

11:55:05

1

401.400

11:52:41

817

401.400

11:48:05

939

401.400

11:48:05

890

401.000

11:41:46

989

401.000

11:39:41

950

401.000

11:39:41

591

401.000

11:35:33

782

401.000

11:35:33

918

400.800

11:28:15

9

400.800

11:28:15

982

400.800

11:28:15

933

401.000

11:28:09

880

401.200

11:21:05

1

401.500

11:14:07

966

401.500

11:14:07

865

401.500

11:07:13

970

401.700

11:05:25

840

401.700

11:05:25

1026

401.900

11:01:05

828

401.700

10:56:55

882

402.000

10:51:24

880

402.400

10:47:26

896

402.700

10:47:23

855

402.700

10:47:23

873

402.400

10:39:11

921

402.900

10:36:15

835

403.100

10:35:23

856

403.200

10:35:23

1896

403.200

10:34:55

7

403.200

10:34:55

36

403.100

10:34:35

866

402.600

10:31:14

412

402.000

10:26:37

365

402.000

10:26:37

535

402.000

10:26:37

549

402.000

10:26:37

6

402.000

10:26:37

990

402.000

10:18:36

835

402.000

10:15:18

478

402.500

10:10:37

371

402.500

10:10:27

904

402.600

10:07:43

798

402.700

10:07:34

803

402.700

10:06:31

551

403.100

10:04:02

333

403.100

10:04:02

812

403.100

10:03:27

820

403.100

10:00:40

1072

403.200

10:00:36

820

403.300

10:00:03

828

403.300

09:58:08

926

403.200

09:54:25

922

403.400

09:52:32

1021

404.000

09:50:28

832

403.800

09:48:39

952

404.200

09:47:46

933

404.200

09:47:46

332

404.000

09:42:42

4

404.000

09:42:42

496

404.000

09:42:42

860

404.200

09:39:46

550

404.600

09:35:49

334

404.600

09:35:49

251

404.600

09:33:39

545

404.600

09:33:39

818

404.400

09:32:16

1030

404.700

09:32:12

1530

405.100

09:31:47

896

405.400

09:31:22

897

405.200

09:29:44

967

405.200

09:29:44

827

404.100

09:24:30

875

405.200

09:18:26

823

405.000

09:15:47

943

405.700

09:15:24

884

406.100

09:15:23

19

406.300

09:14:20

882

406.300

09:14:20

876

406.600

09:14:20

781

406.600

09:14:20

24

407.100

09:13:19

1000

406.900

09:13:19

911

406.800

09:13:19

814

406.000

09:10:57

883

406.000

09:10:57

837

406.500

09:07:12

974

406.600

09:07:11

1226

406.600

09:07:11

1227

406.700

09:06:35

804

406.700

09:06:35

900

405.700

09:00:12

850

405.800

08:58:10

501

405.500

08:55:06

332

405.500

08:55:06

964

405.500

08:55:06

325

405.700

08:54:53

991

405.700

08:54:53

792

403.800

08:51:58

357

403.800

08:48:10

455

403.800

08:48:10

727

404.000

08:48:06

168

404.000

08:48:06

969

404.100

08:48:06

870

403.000

08:45:25

96

403.000

08:45:25

1620

403.100

08:45:02

874

402.900

08:39:12

837

403.100

08:37:40

852

403.400

08:33:07

815

403.400

08:30:31

872

403.100

08:26:46

796

403.400

08:24:19

792

404.000

08:19:29

916

404.500

08:18:23

399

405.000

08:10:42

467

405.000

08:10:42

862

405.400

08:10:06

862

405.500

08:10:06

779

405.700

08:08:17

548

405.700

08:08:17

69

405.700

08:08:17

886

406.500

08:07:35

1198

406.600

08:07:35

1522

405.200

08:03:15

© 2026 PR Newswire
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