Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.203p. The highest price paid per share was 414.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,125,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,301,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
644
410.000
16:10:09
452
410.200
16:09:59
791
410.200
16:09:43
36
410.200
16:09:33
44
410.200
16:09:33
102
410.200
16:09:33
216
410.200
16:09:33
118
410.200
16:09:33
56
410.200
16:09:33
889
410.200
16:09:33
629
410.400
16:08:39
163
410.400
16:08:39
908
409.900
16:07:35
780
410.300
16:06:19
59
410.600
16:06:17
670
410.600
16:06:17
376
410.900
16:05:55
350
410.900
16:05:55
178
410.900
16:05:55
1
410.800
16:05:55
312
410.800
16:05:55
723
410.900
16:04:55
812
410.900
16:04:55
724
410.800
16:03:09
726
410.800
16:03:09
831
410.800
16:03:09
835
410.600
16:01:33
758
410.600
16:01:29
735
410.600
16:00:48
874
410.700
15:59:49
842
410.900
15:59:08
741
411.300
15:58:09
39
411.600
15:58:09
33
411.600
15:58:09
92
411.600
15:58:09
176
411.600
15:58:09
758
411.700
15:57:01
822
411.300
15:56:00
869
411.500
15:54:33
882
411.800
15:54:01
808
411.800
15:53:17
1
411.800
15:53:17
1088
411.800
15:53:17
833
411.400
15:51:06
1149
411.500
15:51:06
810
411.400
15:48:40
866
411.400
15:48:40
844
411.100
15:46:41
738
411.200
15:46:03
1787
411.400
15:45:59
296
410.900
15:45:38
452
410.900
15:45:38
720
408.500
15:41:45
388
408.600
15:41:29
455
408.600
15:41:29
781
408.600
15:41:29
776
408.600
15:40:03
1223
408.800
15:39:47
892
408.300
15:38:21
1094
408.300
15:37:10
777
408.000
15:35:41
769
407.700
15:33:01
832
408.000
15:33:00
877
408.000
15:33:00
153
407.900
15:30:48
821
407.900
15:30:48
821
407.900
15:30:48
722
408.100
15:29:03
694
408.300
15:29:03
14
408.300
15:29:03
14
408.300
15:29:03
517
407.900
15:27:27
360
407.900
15:27:27
872
407.600
15:26:04
869
407.700
15:25:41
885
407.500
15:23:39
734
407.700
15:23:13
18
407.700
15:23:13
17
407.700
15:23:13
887
407.800
15:22:54
817
407.500
15:21:14
807
408.300
15:18:51
869
408.500
15:18:06
722
408.600
15:16:41
815
408.900
15:16:38
732
408.900
15:16:38
806
409.100
15:15:16
901
409.100
15:15:16
946
409.000
15:12:52
818
409.000
15:12:33
959
409.200
15:10:55
787
409.500
15:10:16
1055
409.500
15:10:16
191
408.300
15:08:25
735
408.300
15:08:25
1069
408.600
15:08:10
1146
408.600
15:08:10
365
408.600
15:07:59
793
408.300
15:05:40
1354
408.300
15:04:40
874
408.300
15:03:40
703
407.900
15:01:25
151
407.900
15:01:25
346
407.900
15:01:25
1050
407.700
15:01:25
828
407.900
15:01:25
1139
408.000
15:00:20
375
407.900
14:59:26
446
407.900
14:59:26
538
407.900
14:58:26
144
407.900
14:58:26
135
407.900
14:58:26
769
407.700
14:55:38
100
407.700
14:55:38
824
407.700
14:55:38
751
408.000
14:54:59
279
408.000
14:54:59
279
408.000
14:54:59
822
407.500
14:50:55
877
407.700
14:49:11
805
407.700
14:48:00
826
408.100
14:47:42
1119
408.300
14:47:07
77
408.300
14:47:07
861
|
408.500
14:46:41
822
408.500
14:45:41
1574
408.500
14:45:41
742
407.600
14:41:49
812
407.600
14:41:49
18
407.500
14:41:18
883
407.800
14:40:24
891
408.200
14:38:13
843
408.600
14:36:25
939
409.000
14:36:03
761
409.300
14:35:32
886
409.400
14:35:32
864
409.300
14:33:55
980
409.300
14:33:55
977
409.700
14:32:21
831
410.100
14:31:30
839
409.700
14:29:52
868
410.000
14:29:30
844
410.000
14:29:30
885
410.300
14:28:16
868
410.300
14:28:16
885
410.700
14:22:22
781
410.900
14:22:22
726
411.200
14:21:19
52
411.300
14:21:19
792
411.300
14:21:19
201
411.300
14:20:58
205
411.300
14:20:20
769
411.300
14:20:20
801
411.500
14:13:38
540
411.500
14:13:38
391
411.500
14:13:38
2
411.600
14:13:15
833
411.600
14:13:15
1107
411.800
14:11:02
246
412.100
14:10:48
618
412.100
14:10:48
269
412.200
14:09:48
803
412.200
14:07:48
814
412.100
14:06:48
842
412.200
14:03:39
815
412.200
14:01:40
1340
412.100
13:59:24
38
412.100
13:59:07
64
412.100
13:59:07
74
412.100
13:59:07
112
412.000
13:57:48
3917
412.200
13:56:59
1600
412.200
13:56:59
116
411.600
13:49:25
800
411.100
13:43:25
850
411.300
13:43:24
753
411.300
13:43:24
24
411.300
13:38:50
24
411.300
13:38:50
717
411.300
13:38:50
2470
411.300
13:38:50
1000
410.900
13:32:52
752
411.100
13:28:52
818
411.400
13:27:10
851
411.600
13:25:34
854
411.700
13:25:34
783
411.800
13:21:34
13
411.800
13:21:34
13
411.800
13:21:34
795
411.800
13:19:27
729
411.800
13:19:27
32
411.800
13:19:27
32
411.800
13:19:27
847
411.900
13:11:49
330
412.000
13:11:38
811
412.000
13:11:38
552
412.000
13:11:38
786
412.000
13:11:38
849
411.600
13:04:07
797
412.600
12:59:19
1034
412.900
12:59:06
969
413.000
12:59:06
812
412.800
12:54:18
938
412.600
12:50:58
737
412.700
12:50:27
470
412.700
12:50:27
156
412.700
12:50:27
146
412.700
12:50:00
730
412.500
12:45:58
815
412.500
12:45:29
768
412.500
12:42:29
2
412.500
12:42:29
841
412.600
12:42:29
727
412.500
12:39:12
988
412.500
12:39:12
990
412.100
12:35:15
408
412.100
12:35:08
2
412.100
12:35:08
678
411.600
12:34:17
100
411.600
12:34:17
799
411.400
12:26:50
628
411.700
12:23:04
253
411.700
12:23:04
988
411.800
12:23:04
749
410.600
12:14:56
753
410.600
12:13:34
880
410.700
12:13:34
581
410.400
12:11:02
309
410.400
12:11:02
929
410.300
12:11:02
165
410.200
12:07:38
255
410.200
12:07:38
268
410.200
12:07:38
767
409.900
12:03:18
667
410.200
12:02:17
204
410.200
12:02:17
865
410.200
12:02:10
816
410.200
11:59:27
739
410.200
11:51:22
758
410.900
11:48:39
863
411.200
11:48:38
783
411.200
11:41:49
812
411.200
11:40:26
803
411.600
11:40:24
1136
411.600
11:40:24
782
411.400
11:30:56
743
411.800
11:27:45
746
411.800
11:27:30
583
412.100
11:25:49
188
412.100
11:25:49
870
412.200
11:25:49
806
412.200
11:20:00
371
412.200
11:20:00
400
412.200
11:20:00
838
412.200
11:16:40
700
412.200
11:14:55
100
412.200
11:14:55
809
412.500
11:11:11
838
412.500
11:11:11
869
412.500
11:11:11
775
411.800
11:04:48
720
412.000
11:04:48
870
411.900
10:57:23
321
412.100
10:56:03
538
412.000
10:56:03
1062
412.300
10:56:03
426
412.200
10:53:57
403
412.200
10:53:57
816
412.200
10:53:56
739
411.900
10:48:21
768
412.000
10:48:21
482
411.500
10:46:27
873
411.700
10:46:27
395
411.300
10:44:29
880
411.100
10:40:00
565
411.100
10:40:00
426
411.100
10:37:55
744
411.300
10:35:50
776
409.900
10:31:04
819
410.200
10:28:54
766
410.400
10:28:33
922
410.400
10:24:47
32
410.400
10:24:47
774
410.500
10:24:47
747
410.200
10:20:22
762
410.300
10:19:57
381
410.300
10:19:57
417
410.300
10:19:57
782
410.200
10:19:04
809
410.200
10:19:04
464
410.100
10:16:43
400
410.100
10:16:43
773
409.900
10:14:02
729
409.900
10:14:02
143
410.000
10:08:37
610
410.000
10:08:37
727
410.100
10:08:32
918
410.100
10:08:32
853
410.100
10:04:13
778
410.000
10:02:42
804
410.100
10:01:10
869
410.100
10:01:10
735
410.100
09:58:33
1005
410.100
09:56:17
321
410.100
09:56:17
788
410.300
09:53:49
821
410.500
09:53:49
17
410.300
09:53:49
16
410.300
09:53:49
838
409.900
09:48:58
723
409.900
09:48:58
255
409.900
09:48:58
744
409.900
09:48:58
892
409.800
09:44:14
737
409.800
09:44:14
792
409.800
09:44:14
562
409.700
09:40:39
287
409.700
09:40:39
1746
409.800
09:40:39
955
409.200
09:33:46
318
409.200
09:32:38
839
409.300
09:30:15
889
409.600
09:28:19
1008
409.700
09:28:19
230
409.800
09:28:17
923
409.700
09:21:49
1155
410.000
09:21:49
719
410.000
09:17:54
765
410.200
09:17:40
718
410.200
09:16:26
786
410.200
09:16:26
99
410.200
09:16:26
339
410.100
09:12:07
1288
410.100
09:12:07
814
409.100
09:09:06
802
409.400
09:06:37
464
409.400
09:06:13
650
409.400
09:06:13
102
409.400
09:06:13
405
409.100
09:06:13
787
408.200
09:01:21
858
408.200
08:58:17
822
408.200
08:55:00
868
408.600
08:54:01
724
408.600
08:54:01
724
408.800
08:52:37
767
408.600
08:49:01
33
408.600
08:49:01
2246
409.100
08:46:59
868
409.000
08:46:59
678
408.900
08:44:53
906
408.000
08:38:21
857
408.200
08:37:28
849
407.800
08:35:32
871
407.800
08:31:26
924
408.100
08:31:07
89
408.100
08:31:07
851
408.600
08:30:45
767
408.300
08:28:32
1044
408.500
08:25:55
870
408.800
08:25:01
835
408.700
08:25:01
871
408.300
08:18:51
878
408.500
08:16:32
846
408.100
08:14:55
822
408.500
08:14:49
682
408.400
08:13:59
750
408.900
08:13:21
838
409.300
08:12:37
718
408.400
08:10:01
817
409.300
08:09:07
792
409.600
08:08:41
805
409.700
08:07:57
901
410.000
08:07:38
874
410.500
08:04:02
832
410.800
08:04:02
445
412.400
08:02:27
372
412.400
08:02:27
842
412.800
08:02:26
811
412.600
08:01:33
93
412.600
08:01:33
220
414.100
08:01:30
589
414.100
08:01:30
14
414.400
08:00:29
1154
414.400
08:00:29