Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 14:56
4,837 Euro
-0,17 % -0,008
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7064,77718:34
4,7094,78218:29
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 410.203p. The highest price paid per share was 414.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,125,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,301,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

644

410.000

16:10:09

452

410.200

16:09:59

791

410.200

16:09:43

36

410.200

16:09:33

44

410.200

16:09:33

102

410.200

16:09:33

216

410.200

16:09:33

118

410.200

16:09:33

56

410.200

16:09:33

889

410.200

16:09:33

629

410.400

16:08:39

163

410.400

16:08:39

908

409.900

16:07:35

780

410.300

16:06:19

59

410.600

16:06:17

670

410.600

16:06:17

376

410.900

16:05:55

350

410.900

16:05:55

178

410.900

16:05:55

1

410.800

16:05:55

312

410.800

16:05:55

723

410.900

16:04:55

812

410.900

16:04:55

724

410.800

16:03:09

726

410.800

16:03:09

831

410.800

16:03:09

835

410.600

16:01:33

758

410.600

16:01:29

735

410.600

16:00:48

874

410.700

15:59:49

842

410.900

15:59:08

741

411.300

15:58:09

39

411.600

15:58:09

33

411.600

15:58:09

92

411.600

15:58:09

176

411.600

15:58:09

758

411.700

15:57:01

822

411.300

15:56:00

869

411.500

15:54:33

882

411.800

15:54:01

808

411.800

15:53:17

1

411.800

15:53:17

1088

411.800

15:53:17

833

411.400

15:51:06

1149

411.500

15:51:06

810

411.400

15:48:40

866

411.400

15:48:40

844

411.100

15:46:41

738

411.200

15:46:03

1787

411.400

15:45:59

296

410.900

15:45:38

452

410.900

15:45:38

720

408.500

15:41:45

388

408.600

15:41:29

455

408.600

15:41:29

781

408.600

15:41:29

776

408.600

15:40:03

1223

408.800

15:39:47

892

408.300

15:38:21

1094

408.300

15:37:10

777

408.000

15:35:41

769

407.700

15:33:01

832

408.000

15:33:00

877

408.000

15:33:00

153

407.900

15:30:48

821

407.900

15:30:48

821

407.900

15:30:48

722

408.100

15:29:03

694

408.300

15:29:03

14

408.300

15:29:03

14

408.300

15:29:03

517

407.900

15:27:27

360

407.900

15:27:27

872

407.600

15:26:04

869

407.700

15:25:41

885

407.500

15:23:39

734

407.700

15:23:13

18

407.700

15:23:13

17

407.700

15:23:13

887

407.800

15:22:54

817

407.500

15:21:14

807

408.300

15:18:51

869

408.500

15:18:06

722

408.600

15:16:41

815

408.900

15:16:38

732

408.900

15:16:38

806

409.100

15:15:16

901

409.100

15:15:16

946

409.000

15:12:52

818

409.000

15:12:33

959

409.200

15:10:55

787

409.500

15:10:16

1055

409.500

15:10:16

191

408.300

15:08:25

735

408.300

15:08:25

1069

408.600

15:08:10

1146

408.600

15:08:10

365

408.600

15:07:59

793

408.300

15:05:40

1354

408.300

15:04:40

874

408.300

15:03:40

703

407.900

15:01:25

151

407.900

15:01:25

346

407.900

15:01:25

1050

407.700

15:01:25

828

407.900

15:01:25

1139

408.000

15:00:20

375

407.900

14:59:26

446

407.900

14:59:26

538

407.900

14:58:26

144

407.900

14:58:26

135

407.900

14:58:26

769

407.700

14:55:38

100

407.700

14:55:38

824

407.700

14:55:38

751

408.000

14:54:59

279

408.000

14:54:59

279

408.000

14:54:59

822

407.500

14:50:55

877

407.700

14:49:11

805

407.700

14:48:00

826

408.100

14:47:42

1119

408.300

14:47:07

77

408.300

14:47:07

861

408.500

14:46:41

822

408.500

14:45:41

1574

408.500

14:45:41

742

407.600

14:41:49

812

407.600

14:41:49

18

407.500

14:41:18

883

407.800

14:40:24

891

408.200

14:38:13

843

408.600

14:36:25

939

409.000

14:36:03

761

409.300

14:35:32

886

409.400

14:35:32

864

409.300

14:33:55

980

409.300

14:33:55

977

409.700

14:32:21

831

410.100

14:31:30

839

409.700

14:29:52

868

410.000

14:29:30

844

410.000

14:29:30

885

410.300

14:28:16

868

410.300

14:28:16

885

410.700

14:22:22

781

410.900

14:22:22

726

411.200

14:21:19

52

411.300

14:21:19

792

411.300

14:21:19

201

411.300

14:20:58

205

411.300

14:20:20

769

411.300

14:20:20

801

411.500

14:13:38

540

411.500

14:13:38

391

411.500

14:13:38

2

411.600

14:13:15

833

411.600

14:13:15

1107

411.800

14:11:02

246

412.100

14:10:48

618

412.100

14:10:48

269

412.200

14:09:48

803

412.200

14:07:48

814

412.100

14:06:48

842

412.200

14:03:39

815

412.200

14:01:40

1340

412.100

13:59:24

38

412.100

13:59:07

64

412.100

13:59:07

74

412.100

13:59:07

112

412.000

13:57:48

3917

412.200

13:56:59

1600

412.200

13:56:59

116

411.600

13:49:25

800

411.100

13:43:25

850

411.300

13:43:24

753

411.300

13:43:24

24

411.300

13:38:50

24

411.300

13:38:50

717

411.300

13:38:50

2470

411.300

13:38:50

1000

410.900

13:32:52

752

411.100

13:28:52

818

411.400

13:27:10

851

411.600

13:25:34

854

411.700

13:25:34

783

411.800

13:21:34

13

411.800

13:21:34

13

411.800

13:21:34

795

411.800

13:19:27

729

411.800

13:19:27

32

411.800

13:19:27

32

411.800

13:19:27

847

411.900

13:11:49

330

412.000

13:11:38

811

412.000

13:11:38

552

412.000

13:11:38

786

412.000

13:11:38

849

411.600

13:04:07

797

412.600

12:59:19

1034

412.900

12:59:06

969

413.000

12:59:06

812

412.800

12:54:18

938

412.600

12:50:58

737

412.700

12:50:27

470

412.700

12:50:27

156

412.700

12:50:27

146

412.700

12:50:00

730

412.500

12:45:58

815

412.500

12:45:29

768

412.500

12:42:29

2

412.500

12:42:29

841

412.600

12:42:29

727

412.500

12:39:12

988

412.500

12:39:12

990

412.100

12:35:15

408

412.100

12:35:08

2

412.100

12:35:08

678

411.600

12:34:17

100

411.600

12:34:17

799

411.400

12:26:50

628

411.700

12:23:04

253

411.700

12:23:04

988

411.800

12:23:04

749

410.600

12:14:56

753

410.600

12:13:34

880

410.700

12:13:34

581

410.400

12:11:02

309

410.400

12:11:02

929

410.300

12:11:02

165

410.200

12:07:38

255

410.200

12:07:38

268

410.200

12:07:38

767

409.900

12:03:18

667

410.200

12:02:17

204

410.200

12:02:17

865

410.200

12:02:10

816

410.200

11:59:27

739

410.200

11:51:22

758

410.900

11:48:39

863

411.200

11:48:38

783

411.200

11:41:49

812

411.200

11:40:26

803

411.600

11:40:24

1136

411.600

11:40:24

782

411.400

11:30:56

743

411.800

11:27:45

746

411.800

11:27:30

583

412.100

11:25:49

188

412.100

11:25:49

870

412.200

11:25:49

806

412.200

11:20:00

371

412.200

11:20:00

400

412.200

11:20:00

838

412.200

11:16:40

700

412.200

11:14:55

100

412.200

11:14:55

809

412.500

11:11:11

838

412.500

11:11:11

869

412.500

11:11:11

775

411.800

11:04:48

720

412.000

11:04:48

870

411.900

10:57:23

321

412.100

10:56:03

538

412.000

10:56:03

1062

412.300

10:56:03

426

412.200

10:53:57

403

412.200

10:53:57

816

412.200

10:53:56

739

411.900

10:48:21

768

412.000

10:48:21

482

411.500

10:46:27

873

411.700

10:46:27

395

411.300

10:44:29

880

411.100

10:40:00

565

411.100

10:40:00

426

411.100

10:37:55

744

411.300

10:35:50

776

409.900

10:31:04

819

410.200

10:28:54

766

410.400

10:28:33

922

410.400

10:24:47

32

410.400

10:24:47

774

410.500

10:24:47

747

410.200

10:20:22

762

410.300

10:19:57

381

410.300

10:19:57

417

410.300

10:19:57

782

410.200

10:19:04

809

410.200

10:19:04

464

410.100

10:16:43

400

410.100

10:16:43

773

409.900

10:14:02

729

409.900

10:14:02

143

410.000

10:08:37

610

410.000

10:08:37

727

410.100

10:08:32

918

410.100

10:08:32

853

410.100

10:04:13

778

410.000

10:02:42

804

410.100

10:01:10

869

410.100

10:01:10

735

410.100

09:58:33

1005

410.100

09:56:17

321

410.100

09:56:17

788

410.300

09:53:49

821

410.500

09:53:49

17

410.300

09:53:49

16

410.300

09:53:49

838

409.900

09:48:58

723

409.900

09:48:58

255

409.900

09:48:58

744

409.900

09:48:58

892

409.800

09:44:14

737

409.800

09:44:14

792

409.800

09:44:14

562

409.700

09:40:39

287

409.700

09:40:39

1746

409.800

09:40:39

955

409.200

09:33:46

318

409.200

09:32:38

839

409.300

09:30:15

889

409.600

09:28:19

1008

409.700

09:28:19

230

409.800

09:28:17

923

409.700

09:21:49

1155

410.000

09:21:49

719

410.000

09:17:54

765

410.200

09:17:40

718

410.200

09:16:26

786

410.200

09:16:26

99

410.200

09:16:26

339

410.100

09:12:07

1288

410.100

09:12:07

814

409.100

09:09:06

802

409.400

09:06:37

464

409.400

09:06:13

650

409.400

09:06:13

102

409.400

09:06:13

405

409.100

09:06:13

787

408.200

09:01:21

858

408.200

08:58:17

822

408.200

08:55:00

868

408.600

08:54:01

724

408.600

08:54:01

724

408.800

08:52:37

767

408.600

08:49:01

33

408.600

08:49:01

2246

409.100

08:46:59

868

409.000

08:46:59

678

408.900

08:44:53

906

408.000

08:38:21

857

408.200

08:37:28

849

407.800

08:35:32

871

407.800

08:31:26

924

408.100

08:31:07

89

408.100

08:31:07

851

408.600

08:30:45

767

408.300

08:28:32

1044

408.500

08:25:55

870

408.800

08:25:01

835

408.700

08:25:01

871

408.300

08:18:51

878

408.500

08:16:32

846

408.100

08:14:55

822

408.500

08:14:49

682

408.400

08:13:59

750

408.900

08:13:21

838

409.300

08:12:37

718

408.400

08:10:01

817

409.300

08:09:07

792

409.600

08:08:41

805

409.700

08:07:57

901

410.000

08:07:38

874

410.500

08:04:02

832

410.800

08:04:02

445

412.400

08:02:27

372

412.400

08:02:27

842

412.800

08:02:26

811

412.600

08:01:33

93

412.600

08:01:33

220

414.100

08:01:30

589

414.100

08:01:30

14

414.400

08:00:29

1154

414.400

08:00:29

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.