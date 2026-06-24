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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 17:02
5,018 Euro
+1,44 % +0,071
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9485,02418:12
4,9495,02617:36
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
87 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.100p. The highest price paid per share was 427.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,509,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,054,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

676

426.900

16:14:33

965

426.900

16:14:33

857

426.800

16:12:14

49

427.100

16:12:06

114

427.100

16:12:06

230

427.100

16:12:06

40

427.100

16:12:06

896

426.400

16:10:20

1191

426.600

16:09:33

879

426.700

16:08:32

102

426.600

16:06:23

746

426.600

16:06:23

892

426.700

16:06:19

911

426.900

16:06:09

69

426.400

16:05:01

1265

426.400

16:05:01

1639

426.400

16:04:01

841

426.400

16:03:01

801

426.400

16:01:55

953

426.300

16:01:09

1178

426.400

16:01:09

968

426.600

16:00:19

218

426.600

16:00:17

838

425.900

15:58:56

345

426.100

15:58:56

679

426.000

15:58:56

950

425.100

15:55:22

677

425.100

15:55:11

72

425.100

15:55:11

2

425.100

15:55:11

143

425.100

15:55:11

3

425.100

15:55:11

882

425.100

15:52:29

862

425.500

15:52:16

918

425.500

15:52:16

405

425.800

15:52:11

593

425.800

15:52:11

990

424.600

15:50:24

864

424.900

15:48:43

429

425.000

15:47:56

552

425.000

15:47:56

824

424.400

15:45:11

828

424.300

15:44:15

828

424.500

15:43:38

942

424.500

15:42:45

862

424.600

15:39:03

995

424.800

15:38:16

975

424.800

15:36:40

1065

425.000

15:36:36

979

425.500

15:35:03

986

425.500

15:35:03

912

425.500

15:32:17

923

425.500

15:32:17

808

425.500

15:26:37

956

426.400

15:25:49

836

426.500

15:25:25

995

426.400

15:25:25

997

427.100

15:23:17

878

427.300

15:23:17

861

425.200

15:19:35

651

425.600

15:15:50

321

425.600

15:15:50

967

425.600

15:13:58

971

425.900

15:11:35

1009

426.400

15:11:33

982

426.400

15:11:33

983

426.400

15:11:33

857

425.300

15:07:48

969

425.500

15:07:32

1105

425.500

15:07:27

1382

425.400

15:06:35

997

424.700

15:02:11

908

424.700

15:02:11

1232

424.900

15:00:09

957

425.100

14:59:59

1106

424.800

14:58:10

897

424.800

14:55:35

122

425.100

14:53:55

159

425.100

14:53:55

240

425.100

14:53:55

1003

425.300

14:53:55

916

423.400

14:50:16

862

424.000

14:49:15

178

424.700

14:48:25

784

424.700

14:48:25

1134

425.600

14:46:01

862

425.500

14:46:01

898

426.000

14:44:30

28

426.000

14:44:30

441

425.500

14:43:24

498

425.500

14:43:24

813

426.000

14:40:08

900

426.300

14:39:46

1112

426.400

14:39:29

870

425.000

14:36:25

827

425.000

14:36:25

2443

425.000

14:36:25

177

424.300

14:35:10

976

423.200

14:32:18

1731

422.700

14:30:10

1192

422.600

14:30:10

927

422.600

14:30:10

398

422.500

14:27:19

556

422.500

14:27:19

962

422.100

14:22:33

949

421.800

14:15:16

946

422.000

14:10:36

1358

422.300

14:09:34

868

422.500

14:09:00

987

421.400

14:00:40

826

421.400

14:00:40

981

420.800

13:58:11

460

419.700

13:51:37

867

419.700

13:51:37

946

419.600

13:49:59

112

419.400

13:44:47

152

419.400

13:44:47

810

419.200

13:41:33

818

419.500

13:35:33

801

419.500

13:35:33

806

420.100

13:28:03

821

420.400

13:25:06

965

420.000

13:18:56

860

419.500

13:10:57

918

419.500

13:10:18

863

419.500

13:07:39

863

419.600

13:07:39

902

419.000

13:04:08

985

418.800

12:50:00

897

418.400

12:44:01

896

418.400

12:40:15

454

418.500

12:36:49

532

418.500

12:36:49

374

418.600

12:34:51

310

418.600

12:34:51

311

418.600

12:34:51

771

418.800

12:33:57

79

418.800

12:33:57

912

419.100

12:20:26

254

419.600

12:11:45

450

419.600

12:11:45

230

419.600

12:11:45

968

419.600

12:10:03

990

418.700

12:04:13

801

418.900

12:02:00

956

419.600

11:58:20

847

419.800

11:58:20

1042

420.000

11:55:25

381

419.600

11:47:41

310

419.600

11:47:41

215

419.600

11:47:41

395

420.400

11:43:01

511

420.400

11:43:01

960

420.700

11:43:01

812

421.300

11:41:29

881

421.600

11:40:12

965

421.400

11:31:14

880

421.600

11:27:16

887

421.800

11:23:40

144

422.200

11:19:32

841

422.200

11:19:22

979

422.400

11:19:09

818

422.500

11:18:44

904

421.700

11:04:37

804

421.700

11:01:20

949

422.300

10:54:35

984

422.700

10:54:20

833

422.300

10:38:40

893

422.900

10:35:01

908

422.900

10:35:01

1165

422.900

10:29:42

927

421.900

10:19:15

891

422.500

10:15:30

979

421.400

10:09:45

950

421.500

10:04:04

886

422.000

10:03:55

151

422.100

10:01:28

1

422.100

10:01:28

851

422.500

09:59:36

921

422.600

09:59:14

994

422.000

09:41:46

953

421.700

09:36:42

833

422.100

09:28:31

910

421.700

09:20:52

808

421.200

09:15:35

982

420.900

09:07:31

847

420.400

09:00:50

895

420.700

08:57:23

832

420.500

08:53:03

883

420.700

08:51:06

885

420.500

08:49:15

983

420.300

08:41:11

946

421.200

08:37:24

880

421.700

08:37:23

985

422.000

08:35:33

886

422.000

08:35:33

1407

420.300

08:25:39

984

420.600

08:24:19

872

420.100

08:19:06

4426

420.300

08:19:06

967

419.600

08:18:28

813

419.600

08:18:28

906

422.700

08:14:55

825

423.200

08:07:31

947

421.700

08:00:30

© 2026 PR Newswire
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