Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
24 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.100p. The highest price paid per share was 427.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,509,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,054,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
676
426.900
16:14:33
965
426.900
16:14:33
857
426.800
16:12:14
49
427.100
16:12:06
114
427.100
16:12:06
230
427.100
16:12:06
40
427.100
16:12:06
896
426.400
16:10:20
1191
426.600
16:09:33
879
426.700
16:08:32
|
102
426.600
16:06:23
746
426.600
16:06:23
892
426.700
16:06:19
911
426.900
16:06:09
69
426.400
16:05:01
1265
426.400
16:05:01
1639
426.400
16:04:01
841
426.400
16:03:01
801
426.400
16:01:55
953
426.300
16:01:09
1178
426.400
16:01:09
968
426.600
16:00:19
218
426.600
16:00:17
838
425.900
15:58:56
345
426.100
15:58:56
679
426.000
15:58:56
950
425.100
15:55:22
677
425.100
15:55:11
72
425.100
15:55:11
2
425.100
15:55:11
143
425.100
15:55:11
3
425.100
15:55:11
882
425.100
15:52:29
862
425.500
15:52:16
918
425.500
15:52:16
405
425.800
15:52:11
593
425.800
15:52:11
990
424.600
15:50:24
864
424.900
15:48:43
429
425.000
15:47:56
552
425.000
15:47:56
824
424.400
15:45:11
828
424.300
15:44:15
828
424.500
15:43:38
942
424.500
15:42:45
862
424.600
15:39:03
995
424.800
15:38:16
975
424.800
15:36:40
1065
425.000
15:36:36
979
425.500
15:35:03
986
425.500
15:35:03
912
425.500
15:32:17
923
425.500
15:32:17
808
425.500
15:26:37
956
426.400
15:25:49
836
426.500
15:25:25
995
426.400
15:25:25
997
427.100
15:23:17
878
427.300
15:23:17
861
425.200
15:19:35
651
425.600
15:15:50
321
425.600
15:15:50
967
425.600
15:13:58
971
425.900
15:11:35
1009
426.400
15:11:33
982
426.400
15:11:33
983
426.400
15:11:33
857
425.300
15:07:48
969
425.500
15:07:32
1105
425.500
15:07:27
1382
425.400
15:06:35
997
424.700
15:02:11
908
424.700
15:02:11
1232
424.900
15:00:09
957
425.100
14:59:59
1106
424.800
14:58:10
897
424.800
14:55:35
122
425.100
14:53:55
159
425.100
14:53:55
240
425.100
14:53:55
1003
425.300
14:53:55
916
423.400
14:50:16
862
424.000
14:49:15
178
424.700
14:48:25
784
424.700
14:48:25
1134
425.600
14:46:01
862
425.500
14:46:01
898
426.000
14:44:30
28
426.000
14:44:30
441
425.500
14:43:24
498
425.500
14:43:24
813
426.000
14:40:08
900
426.300
14:39:46
1112
426.400
14:39:29
870
425.000
14:36:25
827
425.000
14:36:25
2443
425.000
14:36:25
177
424.300
14:35:10
976
423.200
14:32:18
1731
422.700
14:30:10
1192
422.600
14:30:10
927
422.600
14:30:10
398
422.500
14:27:19
556
422.500
14:27:19
962
422.100
14:22:33
949
421.800
14:15:16
946
422.000
14:10:36
1358
422.300
14:09:34
868
422.500
14:09:00
987
421.400
14:00:40
826
421.400
14:00:40
981
420.800
13:58:11
460
419.700
13:51:37
867
419.700
13:51:37
946
419.600
13:49:59
112
419.400
13:44:47
152
419.400
13:44:47
810
419.200
13:41:33
818
419.500
13:35:33
801
419.500
13:35:33
806
420.100
13:28:03
821
420.400
13:25:06
965
420.000
13:18:56
860
419.500
13:10:57
918
419.500
13:10:18
863
419.500
13:07:39
863
419.600
13:07:39
902
419.000
13:04:08
985
418.800
12:50:00
897
418.400
12:44:01
896
418.400
12:40:15
454
418.500
12:36:49
532
418.500
12:36:49
374
418.600
12:34:51
310
418.600
12:34:51
311
418.600
12:34:51
771
418.800
12:33:57
79
418.800
12:33:57
912
419.100
12:20:26
254
419.600
12:11:45
450
419.600
12:11:45
230
419.600
12:11:45
968
419.600
12:10:03
990
418.700
12:04:13
801
418.900
12:02:00
956
419.600
11:58:20
847
419.800
11:58:20
1042
420.000
11:55:25
381
419.600
11:47:41
310
419.600
11:47:41
215
419.600
11:47:41
395
420.400
11:43:01
511
420.400
11:43:01
960
420.700
11:43:01
812
421.300
11:41:29
881
421.600
11:40:12
965
421.400
11:31:14
880
421.600
11:27:16
887
421.800
11:23:40
144
422.200
11:19:32
841
422.200
11:19:22
979
422.400
11:19:09
818
422.500
11:18:44
904
421.700
11:04:37
804
421.700
11:01:20
949
422.300
10:54:35
984
422.700
10:54:20
833
422.300
10:38:40
893
422.900
10:35:01
908
422.900
10:35:01
1165
422.900
10:29:42
927
421.900
10:19:15
891
422.500
10:15:30
979
421.400
10:09:45
950
421.500
10:04:04
886
422.000
10:03:55
151
422.100
10:01:28
1
422.100
10:01:28
851
422.500
09:59:36
921
422.600
09:59:14
994
422.000
09:41:46
953
421.700
09:36:42
833
422.100
09:28:31
910
421.700
09:20:52
808
421.200
09:15:35
982
420.900
09:07:31
847
420.400
09:00:50
895
420.700
08:57:23
832
420.500
08:53:03
883
420.700
08:51:06
885
420.500
08:49:15
983
420.300
08:41:11
946
421.200
08:37:24
880
421.700
08:37:23
985
422.000
08:35:33
886
422.000
08:35:33
1407
420.300
08:25:39
984
420.600
08:24:19
872
420.100
08:19:06
4426
420.300
08:19:06
967
419.600
08:18:28
813
419.600
08:18:28
906
422.700
08:14:55
825
423.200
08:07:31
947
421.700
08:00:30