Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 13:59
4,977 Euro
+0,67 % +0,033
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9094,98418:30
4,9144,99018:15
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 18:18 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

23 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 162,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 422.576p. The highest price paid per share was 428.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 415.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0217% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,344,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,219,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

627

423.800

16:13:14

892

423.800

16:13:14

210

423.800

16:12:29

337

423.800

16:12:29

331

423.800

16:12:03

1005

423.800

16:11:27

714

423.800

16:10:13

160

423.800

16:10:01

931

423.100

16:09:41

895

423.000

16:07:46

927

423.600

16:07:13

986

423.800

16:06:05

898

423.800

16:06:05

96

423.800

16:06:04

978

423.800

16:04:54

814

424.700

16:02:49

963

425.100

16:02:28

819

425.300

16:02:25

1024

425.600

16:00:14

18

425.600

16:00:14

821

425.600

16:00:00

158

425.500

15:59:01

325

425.500

15:59:01

372

425.500

15:59:01

970

425.600

15:56:01

837

425.900

15:54:34

1029

426.600

15:53:21

827

426.800

15:52:46

822

426.300

15:51:21

893

426.200

15:49:03

936

426.500

15:47:03

1003

426.500

15:47:03

811

426.500

15:46:03

895

426.600

15:41:32

707

426.900

15:40:06

368

426.900

15:40:06

980

427.100

15:40:06

1227

426.600

15:38:45

879

426.500

15:36:04

791

426.800

15:35:10

280

426.800

15:35:10

490

427.200

15:34:56

447

427.200

15:34:56

956

427.300

15:30:03

840

427.500

15:30:00

184

427.700

15:30:00

781

427.700

15:30:00

938

427.700

15:28:26

1009

427.200

15:24:11

1214

427.300

15:24:07

935

426.600

15:21:41

728

426.800

15:19:01

183

426.800

15:19:01

941

426.800

15:19:01

924

426.800

15:14:26

849

427.400

15:11:03

849

428.000

15:08:57

195

427.600

15:07:07

616

427.600

15:07:07

827

427.600

15:04:55

835

427.800

15:04:55

906

427.900

15:04:55

907

427.100

15:00:22

845

427.300

15:00:03

1050

427.700

14:59:33

885

427.700

14:59:33

800

427.700

14:58:46

935

427.400

14:58:34

963

425.700

14:56:05

970

425.900

14:55:59

1007

425.300

14:54:16

971

424.600

14:50:15

855

424.700

14:49:38

869

424.500

14:47:06

859

425.000

14:45:51

547

425.600

14:44:41

291

425.600

14:44:41

91

425.900

14:44:36

655

425.900

14:44:36

821

425.900

14:44:36

377

425.900

14:44:36

883

424.700

14:39:50

337

425.000

14:38:08

567

425.000

14:38:08

961

423.800

14:36:33

904

423.600

14:35:01

882

423.600

14:35:01

1133

423.600

14:33:59

198

423.800

14:33:39

986

423.900

14:33:39

850

423.900

14:33:15

993

422.100

14:30:19

834

422.100

14:28:36

880

422.300

14:26:05

934

422.600

14:25:04

958

422.600

14:25:04

828

422.000

14:21:28

1001

422.100

14:15:10

9

422.100

14:15:10

1648

422.400

14:13:39

988

422.000

14:03:09

307

422.400

14:00:09

646

422.400

14:00:09

804

422.600

13:59:45

17

422.700

13:59:45

948

422.700

13:59:45

17

422.700

13:59:45

868

422.500

13:53:34

854

422.800

13:53:10

880

422.800

13:50:08

1006

422.900

13:45:59

912

422.000

13:40:26

871

421.600

13:33:38

967

422.000

13:32:49

934

422.200

13:32:11

840

422.200

13:25:42

889

422.300

13:22:29

950

422.000

13:20:28

855

422.200

13:18:01

945

422.500

13:13:01

582

422.900

13:11:35

371

422.900

13:11:35

915

423.000

13:11:35

852

421.900

13:01:22

1027

422.400

12:59:30

924

422.500

12:59:25

1020

422.700

12:58:25

943

421.800

12:47:09

838

422.400

12:45:03

832

422.400

12:42:16

991

422.600

12:42:10

885

422.700

12:42:05

70

422.700

12:42:05

847

422.500

12:36:58

16

422.800

12:35:55

15

422.800

12:35:55

450

422.800

12:35:55

508

422.800

12:35:55

857

421.800

12:24:19

895

422.200

12:23:21

807

422.200

12:23:21

459

422.000

12:21:22

821

419.900

12:12:44

915

420.200

12:12:11

1017

419.900

12:09:09

962

419.900

12:09:09

992

419.900

12:09:09

376

419.600

11:56:00

530

419.600

11:56:00

995

419.400

11:51:29

800

419.600

11:50:41

864

419.400

11:40:39

872

419.700

11:35:07

921

419.600

11:28:37

863

419.900

11:27:19

902

420.400

11:24:41

863

420.400

11:24:41

923

420.500

11:23:54

800

420.000

11:20:40

874

420.500

11:13:59

828

420.500

11:13:59

1453

420.400

11:07:05

871

419.500

10:55:57

1438

419.600

10:55:57

912

418.900

10:49:00

837

418.900

10:49:00

977

418.700

10:47:05

844

417.900

10:34:31

882

418.100

10:31:04

912

418.400

10:28:11

831

417.600

10:20:56

228

419.200

10:17:40

673

419.200

10:17:40

1057

419.300

10:17:40

857

419.500

10:15:47

780

419.600

10:11:47

174

419.600

10:11:47

907

420.000

10:10:52

1171

420.400

10:02:12

958

419.500

09:49:53

955

419.700

09:46:10

951

419.800

09:45:23

905

420.000

09:42:20

929

419.700

09:41:44

923

418.800

09:37:25

522

418.200

09:32:07

326

418.200

09:32:07

831

418.400

09:28:58

890

418.600

09:27:37

866

418.200

09:22:56

750

418.300

09:22:55

171

418.300

09:22:55

997

418.100

09:18:07

1153

417.600

09:15:25

826

415.500

09:08:15

942

415.600

09:08:11

1016

416.300

09:04:04

1320

417.000

09:04:03

971

415.900

08:55:18

739

416.300

08:51:10

254

416.300

08:51:10

178

416.800

08:43:10

762

416.800

08:43:10

892

418.000

08:35:45

841

417.300

08:24:02

985

417.200

08:03:22

974

415.400

08:00:31

962

417.500

08:00:15

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.