Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
23 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 162,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 422.576p. The highest price paid per share was 428.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 415.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0217% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,344,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,219,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
627
423.800
16:13:14
892
423.800
16:13:14
210
423.800
16:12:29
337
423.800
16:12:29
331
423.800
16:12:03
1005
423.800
16:11:27
714
423.800
16:10:13
160
423.800
16:10:01
931
423.100
16:09:41
895
423.000
16:07:46
927
423.600
16:07:13
986
423.800
16:06:05
898
423.800
16:06:05
96
423.800
16:06:04
978
423.800
16:04:54
814
424.700
16:02:49
963
425.100
16:02:28
819
425.300
16:02:25
1024
425.600
16:00:14
18
425.600
16:00:14
821
425.600
16:00:00
158
425.500
15:59:01
325
425.500
15:59:01
372
425.500
15:59:01
970
425.600
15:56:01
837
425.900
15:54:34
1029
426.600
15:53:21
827
426.800
15:52:46
822
426.300
15:51:21
893
426.200
15:49:03
936
426.500
15:47:03
1003
426.500
15:47:03
811
426.500
15:46:03
895
426.600
15:41:32
707
426.900
15:40:06
368
426.900
15:40:06
980
427.100
15:40:06
1227
426.600
15:38:45
879
426.500
15:36:04
791
426.800
15:35:10
280
426.800
15:35:10
490
427.200
15:34:56
447
427.200
15:34:56
956
427.300
15:30:03
840
427.500
15:30:00
184
427.700
15:30:00
781
427.700
15:30:00
938
427.700
15:28:26
1009
427.200
15:24:11
1214
427.300
15:24:07
935
426.600
15:21:41
728
426.800
15:19:01
183
426.800
15:19:01
941
426.800
15:19:01
924
426.800
15:14:26
849
427.400
15:11:03
849
428.000
15:08:57
195
427.600
15:07:07
616
427.600
15:07:07
827
427.600
15:04:55
835
427.800
15:04:55
906
427.900
15:04:55
907
427.100
15:00:22
845
427.300
15:00:03
1050
427.700
14:59:33
885
427.700
14:59:33
800
427.700
14:58:46
935
427.400
14:58:34
963
425.700
14:56:05
970
425.900
14:55:59
1007
425.300
14:54:16
971
424.600
14:50:15
855
424.700
14:49:38
869
424.500
14:47:06
859
425.000
14:45:51
547
|
425.600
14:44:41
291
425.600
14:44:41
91
425.900
14:44:36
655
425.900
14:44:36
821
425.900
14:44:36
377
425.900
14:44:36
883
424.700
14:39:50
337
425.000
14:38:08
567
425.000
14:38:08
961
423.800
14:36:33
904
423.600
14:35:01
882
423.600
14:35:01
1133
423.600
14:33:59
198
423.800
14:33:39
986
423.900
14:33:39
850
423.900
14:33:15
993
422.100
14:30:19
834
422.100
14:28:36
880
422.300
14:26:05
934
422.600
14:25:04
958
422.600
14:25:04
828
422.000
14:21:28
1001
422.100
14:15:10
9
422.100
14:15:10
1648
422.400
14:13:39
988
422.000
14:03:09
307
422.400
14:00:09
646
422.400
14:00:09
804
422.600
13:59:45
17
422.700
13:59:45
948
422.700
13:59:45
17
422.700
13:59:45
868
422.500
13:53:34
854
422.800
13:53:10
880
422.800
13:50:08
1006
422.900
13:45:59
912
422.000
13:40:26
871
421.600
13:33:38
967
422.000
13:32:49
934
422.200
13:32:11
840
422.200
13:25:42
889
422.300
13:22:29
950
422.000
13:20:28
855
422.200
13:18:01
945
422.500
13:13:01
582
422.900
13:11:35
371
422.900
13:11:35
915
423.000
13:11:35
852
421.900
13:01:22
1027
422.400
12:59:30
924
422.500
12:59:25
1020
422.700
12:58:25
943
421.800
12:47:09
838
422.400
12:45:03
832
422.400
12:42:16
991
422.600
12:42:10
885
422.700
12:42:05
70
422.700
12:42:05
847
422.500
12:36:58
16
422.800
12:35:55
15
422.800
12:35:55
450
422.800
12:35:55
508
422.800
12:35:55
857
421.800
12:24:19
895
422.200
12:23:21
807
422.200
12:23:21
459
422.000
12:21:22
821
419.900
12:12:44
915
420.200
12:12:11
1017
419.900
12:09:09
962
419.900
12:09:09
992
419.900
12:09:09
376
419.600
11:56:00
530
419.600
11:56:00
995
419.400
11:51:29
800
419.600
11:50:41
864
419.400
11:40:39
872
419.700
11:35:07
921
419.600
11:28:37
863
419.900
11:27:19
902
420.400
11:24:41
863
420.400
11:24:41
923
420.500
11:23:54
800
420.000
11:20:40
874
420.500
11:13:59
828
420.500
11:13:59
1453
420.400
11:07:05
871
419.500
10:55:57
1438
419.600
10:55:57
912
418.900
10:49:00
837
418.900
10:49:00
977
418.700
10:47:05
844
417.900
10:34:31
882
418.100
10:31:04
912
418.400
10:28:11
831
417.600
10:20:56
228
419.200
10:17:40
673
419.200
10:17:40
1057
419.300
10:17:40
857
419.500
10:15:47
780
419.600
10:11:47
174
419.600
10:11:47
907
420.000
10:10:52
1171
420.400
10:02:12
958
419.500
09:49:53
955
419.700
09:46:10
951
419.800
09:45:23
905
420.000
09:42:20
929
419.700
09:41:44
923
418.800
09:37:25
522
418.200
09:32:07
326
418.200
09:32:07
831
418.400
09:28:58
890
418.600
09:27:37
866
418.200
09:22:56
750
418.300
09:22:55
171
418.300
09:22:55
997
418.100
09:18:07
1153
417.600
09:15:25
826
415.500
09:08:15
942
415.600
09:08:11
1016
416.300
09:04:04
1320
417.000
09:04:03
971
415.900
08:55:18
739
416.300
08:51:10
254
416.300
08:51:10
178
416.800
08:43:10
762
416.800
08:43:10
892
418.000
08:35:45
841
417.300
08:24:02
985
417.200
08:03:22
974
415.400
08:00:31
962
417.500
08:00:15