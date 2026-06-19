Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 425.172p. The highest price paid per share was 429.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 420.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,022,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,541,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
444
421.600
16:13:13
491
422.100
16:12:12
439
422.100
16:12:06
920
422.900
16:11:06
268
422.700
16:10:44
53
422.700
16:08:44
923
422.700
16:08:44
438
422.300
16:07:43
521
422.300
16:07:43
888
422.000
16:05:16
991
421.900
16:04:41
814
422.300
16:02:23
866
422.900
16:01:07
22
422.900
16:01:07
949
423.100
16:01:07
921
422.700
15:58:22
996
422.900
15:56:34
532
422.600
15:53:04
434
422.600
15:52:45
942
423.100
15:51:15
68
423.100
15:51:15
795
423.100
15:50:49
857
423.600
15:46:34
944
424.000
15:46:34
1145
423.900
15:43:04
939
424.200
15:42:14
63
424.500
15:36:49
3
424.500
15:36:49
891
424.500
15:36:49
963
425.200
15:35:10
573
425.300
15:34:40
374
425.300
15:34:40
1219
425.600
15:31:11
559
425.800
15:29:52
1022
425.800
15:29:52
974
424.900
15:25:06
977
426.000
15:20:16
908
426.100
15:18:37
898
426.300
15:17:19
955
426.300
15:17:04
296
426.600
15:10:48
678
426.600
15:10:48
932
427.000
|
15:10:36
931
426.700
15:09:45
466
426.400
15:05:44
4
426.400
15:05:44
214
426.400
15:05:44
69
426.400
15:05:44
70
426.400
15:05:44
418
426.600
15:05:10
413
426.600
15:05:10
956
426.800
15:04:43
908
426.400
15:00:01
685
426.700
14:58:30
117
426.700
14:58:30
969
427.000
14:56:52
897
427.000
14:55:40
810
427.000
14:54:03
74
427.000
14:54:03
950
427.200
14:48:10
942
427.500
14:48:10
942
427.600
14:48:10
845
427.500
14:45:05
861
427.800
14:40:35
826
428.100
14:38:01
846
428.300
14:36:38
858
428.500
14:35:41
436
428.400
14:33:02
474
428.400
14:33:02
624
428.900
14:32:17
513
428.900
14:32:17
966
429.200
14:31:58
936
428.900
14:30:46
822
426.200
14:25:33
28
425.700
14:24:20
825
426.100
14:23:58
924
426.200
14:15:19
995
425.700
14:12:45
730
425.700
14:12:45
5
425.700
14:12:45
189
425.700
14:12:45
970
425.400
14:03:27
824
425.200
13:58:32
591
424.600
13:55:40
895
424.700
13:52:45
963
424.800
13:52:29
966
424.800
13:52:29
425
421.300
13:37:38
426
421.300
13:37:38
953
421.400
13:35:47
482
421.400
13:35:47
202
421.400
13:33:57
401
421.400
13:33:42
602
421.500
13:29:34
200
421.500
13:29:34
841
421.500
13:29:34
367
420.800
13:17:46
394
421.300
13:16:19
424
421.300
13:15:38
830
421.400
13:10:57
96
421.400
13:10:57
149
421.100
13:06:33
45
421.100
13:05:28
374
421.100
13:05:23
332
421.700
13:01:17
508
421.700
13:01:17
84
421.700
13:00:37
963
422.300
13:00:19
892
422.200
12:51:54
889
422.400
12:44:16
100
422.400
12:44:16
872
422.400
12:42:47
922
422.000
12:34:45
917
422.100
12:28:54
963
422.300
12:17:38
808
422.700
12:14:25
996
424.100
12:05:18
981
423.400
12:01:02
842
423.900
12:00:26
895
423.800
11:51:17
58
423.800
11:51:17
711
424.100
11:46:34
252
424.100
11:45:46
414
423.900
11:39:36
532
423.900
11:39:36
344
424.500
11:30:22
505
424.500
11:30:22
293
423.900
11:25:51
530
423.900
11:25:51
384
424.300
11:21:15
521
424.300
11:21:15
1079
424.700
11:21:15
971
423.900
11:08:41
632
422.900
11:02:00
284
422.900
11:02:00
162
423.200
10:56:15
86
423.200
10:56:14
567
423.200
10:56:00
947
424.300
10:50:28
119
424.100
10:49:59
915
424.400
10:49:08
970
425.200
10:41:16
989
425.700
10:35:20
413
425.700
10:34:05
396
425.700
10:34:05
881
426.000
10:30:13
891
425.500
10:25:35
383
423.700
10:17:32
28
423.700
10:17:18
423
423.700
10:16:52
968
424.600
10:16:14
904
424.800
10:15:24
961
425.100
10:15:11
87
425.100
10:15:11
859
425.700
10:15:09
5680
426.000
10:15:09
380
426.000
10:15:09
22557
426.400
10:15:09
3204
426.400
10:15:09
521
426.300
10:15:09
871
426.300
10:07:56
972
427.700
10:01:00
356
427.600
09:59:21
501
427.600
09:59:21
45
427.600
09:59:21
865
427.700
09:54:19
1327
428.000
09:54:18
835
427.400
09:44:10
844
427.700
09:38:30
857
428.100
09:37:04
868
427.600
09:31:35
926
426.000
09:25:38
998
426.100
09:21:09
1031
426.100
09:21:09
805
425.100
09:11:15
898
426.400
09:04:49
905
426.700
09:01:33
830
427.000
09:01:13
852
427.100
09:01:13
415
425.300
08:57:03
949
425.300
08:48:35
1580
425.700
08:48:35
19
424.800
08:46:57
900
424.800
08:40:10
866
423.500
08:30:31
881
423.700
08:29:11
435
424.700
08:24:37
484
424.700
08:24:37
814
423.500
08:20:15
889
424.000
08:18:07
661
424.500
08:17:43
192
424.500
08:17:43
947
424.500
08:17:43
837
423.700
08:11:56
924
424.000
08:08:37
931
424.000
08:06:05
1202
424.000
08:04:29
880
423.500
08:00:35