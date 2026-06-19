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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 15:42
4,950 Euro
+0,61 % +0,030
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8504,92718:25
4,8484,92618:13
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
119 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 425.172p. The highest price paid per share was 429.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 420.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,022,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,541,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

444

421.600

16:13:13

491

422.100

16:12:12

439

422.100

16:12:06

920

422.900

16:11:06

268

422.700

16:10:44

53

422.700

16:08:44

923

422.700

16:08:44

438

422.300

16:07:43

521

422.300

16:07:43

888

422.000

16:05:16

991

421.900

16:04:41

814

422.300

16:02:23

866

422.900

16:01:07

22

422.900

16:01:07

949

423.100

16:01:07

921

422.700

15:58:22

996

422.900

15:56:34

532

422.600

15:53:04

434

422.600

15:52:45

942

423.100

15:51:15

68

423.100

15:51:15

795

423.100

15:50:49

857

423.600

15:46:34

944

424.000

15:46:34

1145

423.900

15:43:04

939

424.200

15:42:14

63

424.500

15:36:49

3

424.500

15:36:49

891

424.500

15:36:49

963

425.200

15:35:10

573

425.300

15:34:40

374

425.300

15:34:40

1219

425.600

15:31:11

559

425.800

15:29:52

1022

425.800

15:29:52

974

424.900

15:25:06

977

426.000

15:20:16

908

426.100

15:18:37

898

426.300

15:17:19

955

426.300

15:17:04

296

426.600

15:10:48

678

426.600

15:10:48

932

427.000

15:10:36

931

426.700

15:09:45

466

426.400

15:05:44

4

426.400

15:05:44

214

426.400

15:05:44

69

426.400

15:05:44

70

426.400

15:05:44

418

426.600

15:05:10

413

426.600

15:05:10

956

426.800

15:04:43

908

426.400

15:00:01

685

426.700

14:58:30

117

426.700

14:58:30

969

427.000

14:56:52

897

427.000

14:55:40

810

427.000

14:54:03

74

427.000

14:54:03

950

427.200

14:48:10

942

427.500

14:48:10

942

427.600

14:48:10

845

427.500

14:45:05

861

427.800

14:40:35

826

428.100

14:38:01

846

428.300

14:36:38

858

428.500

14:35:41

436

428.400

14:33:02

474

428.400

14:33:02

624

428.900

14:32:17

513

428.900

14:32:17

966

429.200

14:31:58

936

428.900

14:30:46

822

426.200

14:25:33

28

425.700

14:24:20

825

426.100

14:23:58

924

426.200

14:15:19

995

425.700

14:12:45

730

425.700

14:12:45

5

425.700

14:12:45

189

425.700

14:12:45

970

425.400

14:03:27

824

425.200

13:58:32

591

424.600

13:55:40

895

424.700

13:52:45

963

424.800

13:52:29

966

424.800

13:52:29

425

421.300

13:37:38

426

421.300

13:37:38

953

421.400

13:35:47

482

421.400

13:35:47

202

421.400

13:33:57

401

421.400

13:33:42

602

421.500

13:29:34

200

421.500

13:29:34

841

421.500

13:29:34

367

420.800

13:17:46

394

421.300

13:16:19

424

421.300

13:15:38

830

421.400

13:10:57

96

421.400

13:10:57

149

421.100

13:06:33

45

421.100

13:05:28

374

421.100

13:05:23

332

421.700

13:01:17

508

421.700

13:01:17

84

421.700

13:00:37

963

422.300

13:00:19

892

422.200

12:51:54

889

422.400

12:44:16

100

422.400

12:44:16

872

422.400

12:42:47

922

422.000

12:34:45

917

422.100

12:28:54

963

422.300

12:17:38

808

422.700

12:14:25

996

424.100

12:05:18

981

423.400

12:01:02

842

423.900

12:00:26

895

423.800

11:51:17

58

423.800

11:51:17

711

424.100

11:46:34

252

424.100

11:45:46

414

423.900

11:39:36

532

423.900

11:39:36

344

424.500

11:30:22

505

424.500

11:30:22

293

423.900

11:25:51

530

423.900

11:25:51

384

424.300

11:21:15

521

424.300

11:21:15

1079

424.700

11:21:15

971

423.900

11:08:41

632

422.900

11:02:00

284

422.900

11:02:00

162

423.200

10:56:15

86

423.200

10:56:14

567

423.200

10:56:00

947

424.300

10:50:28

119

424.100

10:49:59

915

424.400

10:49:08

970

425.200

10:41:16

989

425.700

10:35:20

413

425.700

10:34:05

396

425.700

10:34:05

881

426.000

10:30:13

891

425.500

10:25:35

383

423.700

10:17:32

28

423.700

10:17:18

423

423.700

10:16:52

968

424.600

10:16:14

904

424.800

10:15:24

961

425.100

10:15:11

87

425.100

10:15:11

859

425.700

10:15:09

5680

426.000

10:15:09

380

426.000

10:15:09

22557

426.400

10:15:09

3204

426.400

10:15:09

521

426.300

10:15:09

871

426.300

10:07:56

972

427.700

10:01:00

356

427.600

09:59:21

501

427.600

09:59:21

45

427.600

09:59:21

865

427.700

09:54:19

1327

428.000

09:54:18

835

427.400

09:44:10

844

427.700

09:38:30

857

428.100

09:37:04

868

427.600

09:31:35

926

426.000

09:25:38

998

426.100

09:21:09

1031

426.100

09:21:09

805

425.100

09:11:15

898

426.400

09:04:49

905

426.700

09:01:33

830

427.000

09:01:13

852

427.100

09:01:13

415

425.300

08:57:03

949

425.300

08:48:35

1580

425.700

08:48:35

19

424.800

08:46:57

900

424.800

08:40:10

866

423.500

08:30:31

881

423.700

08:29:11

435

424.700

08:24:37

484

424.700

08:24:37

814

423.500

08:20:15

889

424.000

08:18:07

661

424.500

08:17:43

192

424.500

08:17:43

947

424.500

08:17:43

837

423.700

08:11:56

924

424.000

08:08:37

931

424.000

08:06:05

1202

424.000

08:04:29

880

423.500

08:00:35

© 2026 PR Newswire
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