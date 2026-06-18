Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
18 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.276p. The highest price paid per share was 423.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 414.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,862,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,596,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1376
422.700
16:13:05
988
422.100
16:11:22
799
421.900
16:10:13
920
422.100
16:09:27
953
422.400
16:07:17
925
422.500
16:07:09
976
422.600
16:05:35
973
423.200
16:03:21
992
423.300
16:03:21
103
423.000
16:01:20
864
423.000
16:01:20
949
423.000
16:00:05
923
423.400
15:59:17
917
422.100
15:57:13
897
421.700
15:56:22
849
421.800
15:54:33
952
422.000
15:53:01
912
422.500
15:52:26
973
422.700
15:52:24
919
421.500
15:49:45
844
421.600
15:49:37
917
421.600
15:49:37
43
419.700
15:44:25
595
419.700
15:44:25
4
419.700
15:44:25
5
419.700
15:44:25
347
419.700
15:44:25
933
420.100
15:43:10
947
420.700
15:40:37
922
420.700
15:38:56
892
421.000
15:38:22
124
421.100
15:38:11
826
421.100
15:38:11
983
421.100
15:37:15
879
420.100
15:33:53
971
420.400
15:33:33
722
420.400
15:33:33
332
420.400
15:32:57
983
420.400
15:32:43
853
419.700
15:30:01
877
419.300
15:28:53
978
418.900
15:26:28
819
418.900
15:25:11
834
419.100
15:24:43
364
418.900
15:22:39
493
418.900
15:22:13
322
419.100
15:21:59
505
419.100
15:21:57
987
419.300
15:20:02
933
418.400
15:17:19
888
418.400
15:17:19
918
418.400
15:14:03
985
418.000
15:10:24
874
418.500
15:10:24
977
416.700
15:07:06
983
417.300
15:05:50
423
416.800
15:04:01
559
416.800
15:03:43
791
416.900
15:02:17
99
416.900
15:02:17
909
417.100
15:02:00
456
416.200
15:00:37
427
416.200
15:00:37
96
416.200
15:00:37
1018
416.500
15:00:22
961
416.900
14:55:55
649
417.000
14:54:37
338
417.000
14:54:23
568
416.800
14:53:14
994
417.100
14:50:38
620
416.900
14:49:15
339
416.900
14:49:15
995
417.100
14:49:07
14
417.100
14:48:58
841
417.300
14:47:40
611
417.400
14:46:50
322
417.400
14:46:50
959
416.900
14:42:12
952
416.800
14:40:21
842
417.200
14:40:05
38
415.900
14:35:06
344
415.900
14:35:06
139
415.800
14:35:06
354
415.800
14:35:06
893
415.800
14:35:06
914
416.800
14:33:09
867
416.800
14:32:04
978
417.200
14:31:33
805
418.200
14:29:04
140
418.500
14:29:04
806
418.500
14:29:04
981
418.200
14:24:53
913
418.500
14:22:16
908
418.800
14:19:41
937
418.200
14:16:04
868
418.200
14:13:45
858
415.000
14:03:32
936
415.400
14:00:02
85
415.600
13:56:06
789
415.600
13:56:06
909
415.300
13:54:24
917
415.400
13:52:17
819
415.500
13:51:32
898
415.000
13:48:22
972
415.100
13:45:30
866
414.500
13:41:08
851
414.900
13:34:23
903
415.700
13:33:47
896
416.100
13:31:31
942
416.200
13:27:24
812
416.400
13:19:17
978
416.800
13:15:05
979
417.500
13:08:53
997
417.700
13:02:18
880
417.800
13:01:48
700
417.300
12:56:25
139
417.300
12:56:25
73
417.800
12:51:14
863
417.800
12:51:05
947
417.700
12:47:21
1049
417.500
12:43:02
937
417.000
12:33:08
976
416.600
12:30:14
570
416.000
12:28:02
300
415.000
12:20:31
521
415.000
12:20:31
65
415.000
12:20:31
908
415.600
12:17:53
542
415.700
12:17:40
378
415.700
12:17:40
975
415.600
12:14:49
953
415.100
12:08:41
898
415.500
12:05:35
965
416.500
12:02:08
825
417.200
12:02:00
478
417.500
11:58:43
414
417.500
11:58:43
909
417.400
11:56:37
861
416.200
11:48:13
972
416.800
11:41:00
918
417.800
11:36:35
833
418.400
11:33:02
446
418.500
11:30:34
384
418.500
11:30:34
906
418.700
11:27:17
266
419.100
11:27:17
594
419.100
11:27:17
631
419.100
11:27:17
329
419.100
11:27:17
859
419.900
11:18:30
922
421.100
11:17:55
840
422.000
11:09:24
973
423.000
11:08:15
580
423.200
11:00:54
340
423.200
11:00:54
754
423.200
11:00:54
123
423.200
11:00:54
944
422.200
10:50:20
855
422.200
10:48:58
10
421.800
10:39:35
790
421.800
10:39:35
306
422.000
10:36:11
587
422.000
10:35:35
436
421.600
10:29:06
494
421.600
10:28:56
806
421.600
10:27:19
994
421.800
10:27:05
1293
420.700
10:20:39
936
420.800
10:20:05
907
419.600
10:08:53
825
419.700
10:08:53
931
419.900
10:08:48
748
418.900
09:56:56
101
418.900
09:56:56
537
419.700
09:54:43
366
419.700
09:54:43
866
420.000
09:52:45
64
420.000
09:52:45
70
420.400
09:52:16
897
420.400
09:52:16
315
420.400
09:43:31
670
420.400
09:43:31
104
420.700
09:39:37
3
420.700
09:39:37
699
420.700
09:39:37
684
421.000
09:37:56
239
421.000
09:37:56
435
420.700
09:35:15
479
420.700
09:35:15
414
420.700
09:35:15
505
420.700
09:35:15
896
420.900
09:29:08
93
420.900
09:19:58
877
420.900
09:19:58
987
422.400
09:14:41
877
421.800
09:12:38
953
421.400
09:09:10
930
420.000
09:03:55
161
420.300
09:03:55
65
420.300
09:03:55
823
420.400
09:03:35
98
420.400
09:03:35
362
419.600
08:56:41
588
419.600
08:56:41
876
419.700
08:48:51
853
420.000
08:46:44
938
419.900
08:38:28
442
420.000
08:36:41
501
420.000
08:36:41
943
421.300
08:29:44
856
420.600
08:26:49
955
420.100
08:22:53
990
420.000
08:18:56
816
420.500
08:18:20
929
420.900
08:12:06
979
420.900
08:06:44
981
421.100
08:06:44
926
421.200
08:03:42
22
421.800
08:03:39
1033
421.800
08:03:39
894
423.000
08:03:39
957
422.100
08:01:02
1192
422.300
08:01:02
893
422.800
08:01:02
851
423.000
08:01:02
1263
421.800
08:00:47