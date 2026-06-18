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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 16:31
4,935 Euro
-0,66 % -0,033
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8834,96019:37
4,8894,96719:31
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.276p. The highest price paid per share was 423.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 414.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,862,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,596,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1376

422.700

16:13:05

988

422.100

16:11:22

799

421.900

16:10:13

920

422.100

16:09:27

953

422.400

16:07:17

925

422.500

16:07:09

976

422.600

16:05:35

973

423.200

16:03:21

992

423.300

16:03:21

103

423.000

16:01:20

864

423.000

16:01:20

949

423.000

16:00:05

923

423.400

15:59:17

917

422.100

15:57:13

897

421.700

15:56:22

849

421.800

15:54:33

952

422.000

15:53:01

912

422.500

15:52:26

973

422.700

15:52:24

919

421.500

15:49:45

844

421.600

15:49:37

917

421.600

15:49:37

43

419.700

15:44:25

595

419.700

15:44:25

4

419.700

15:44:25

5

419.700

15:44:25

347

419.700

15:44:25

933

420.100

15:43:10

947

420.700

15:40:37

922

420.700

15:38:56

892

421.000

15:38:22

124

421.100

15:38:11

826

421.100

15:38:11

983

421.100

15:37:15

879

420.100

15:33:53

971

420.400

15:33:33

722

420.400

15:33:33

332

420.400

15:32:57

983

420.400

15:32:43

853

419.700

15:30:01

877

419.300

15:28:53

978

418.900

15:26:28

819

418.900

15:25:11

834

419.100

15:24:43

364

418.900

15:22:39

493

418.900

15:22:13

322

419.100

15:21:59

505

419.100

15:21:57

987

419.300

15:20:02

933

418.400

15:17:19

888

418.400

15:17:19

918

418.400

15:14:03

985

418.000

15:10:24

874

418.500

15:10:24

977

416.700

15:07:06

983

417.300

15:05:50

423

416.800

15:04:01

559

416.800

15:03:43

791

416.900

15:02:17

99

416.900

15:02:17

909

417.100

15:02:00

456

416.200

15:00:37

427

416.200

15:00:37

96

416.200

15:00:37

1018

416.500

15:00:22

961

416.900

14:55:55

649

417.000

14:54:37

338

417.000

14:54:23

568

416.800

14:53:14

994

417.100

14:50:38

620

416.900

14:49:15

339

416.900

14:49:15

995

417.100

14:49:07

14

417.100

14:48:58

841

417.300

14:47:40

611

417.400

14:46:50

322

417.400

14:46:50

959

416.900

14:42:12

952

416.800

14:40:21

842

417.200

14:40:05

38

415.900

14:35:06

344

415.900

14:35:06

139

415.800

14:35:06

354

415.800

14:35:06

893

415.800

14:35:06

914

416.800

14:33:09

867

416.800

14:32:04

978

417.200

14:31:33

805

418.200

14:29:04

140

418.500

14:29:04

806

418.500

14:29:04

981

418.200

14:24:53

913

418.500

14:22:16

908

418.800

14:19:41

937

418.200

14:16:04

868

418.200

14:13:45

858

415.000

14:03:32

936

415.400

14:00:02

85

415.600

13:56:06

789

415.600

13:56:06

909

415.300

13:54:24

917

415.400

13:52:17

819

415.500

13:51:32

898

415.000

13:48:22

972

415.100

13:45:30

866

414.500

13:41:08

851

414.900

13:34:23

903

415.700

13:33:47

896

416.100

13:31:31

942

416.200

13:27:24

812

416.400

13:19:17

978

416.800

13:15:05

979

417.500

13:08:53

997

417.700

13:02:18

880

417.800

13:01:48

700

417.300

12:56:25

139

417.300

12:56:25

73

417.800

12:51:14

863

417.800

12:51:05

947

417.700

12:47:21

1049

417.500

12:43:02

937

417.000

12:33:08

976

416.600

12:30:14

570

416.000

12:28:02

300

415.000

12:20:31

521

415.000

12:20:31

65

415.000

12:20:31

908

415.600

12:17:53

542

415.700

12:17:40

378

415.700

12:17:40

975

415.600

12:14:49

953

415.100

12:08:41

898

415.500

12:05:35

965

416.500

12:02:08

825

417.200

12:02:00

478

417.500

11:58:43

414

417.500

11:58:43

909

417.400

11:56:37

861

416.200

11:48:13

972

416.800

11:41:00

918

417.800

11:36:35

833

418.400

11:33:02

446

418.500

11:30:34

384

418.500

11:30:34

906

418.700

11:27:17

266

419.100

11:27:17

594

419.100

11:27:17

631

419.100

11:27:17

329

419.100

11:27:17

859

419.900

11:18:30

922

421.100

11:17:55

840

422.000

11:09:24

973

423.000

11:08:15

580

423.200

11:00:54

340

423.200

11:00:54

754

423.200

11:00:54

123

423.200

11:00:54

944

422.200

10:50:20

855

422.200

10:48:58

10

421.800

10:39:35

790

421.800

10:39:35

306

422.000

10:36:11

587

422.000

10:35:35

436

421.600

10:29:06

494

421.600

10:28:56

806

421.600

10:27:19

994

421.800

10:27:05

1293

420.700

10:20:39

936

420.800

10:20:05

907

419.600

10:08:53

825

419.700

10:08:53

931

419.900

10:08:48

748

418.900

09:56:56

101

418.900

09:56:56

537

419.700

09:54:43

366

419.700

09:54:43

866

420.000

09:52:45

64

420.000

09:52:45

70

420.400

09:52:16

897

420.400

09:52:16

315

420.400

09:43:31

670

420.400

09:43:31

104

420.700

09:39:37

3

420.700

09:39:37

699

420.700

09:39:37

684

421.000

09:37:56

239

421.000

09:37:56

435

420.700

09:35:15

479

420.700

09:35:15

414

420.700

09:35:15

505

420.700

09:35:15

896

420.900

09:29:08

93

420.900

09:19:58

877

420.900

09:19:58

987

422.400

09:14:41

877

421.800

09:12:38

953

421.400

09:09:10

930

420.000

09:03:55

161

420.300

09:03:55

65

420.300

09:03:55

823

420.400

09:03:35

98

420.400

09:03:35

362

419.600

08:56:41

588

419.600

08:56:41

876

419.700

08:48:51

853

420.000

08:46:44

938

419.900

08:38:28

442

420.000

08:36:41

501

420.000

08:36:41

943

421.300

08:29:44

856

420.600

08:26:49

955

420.100

08:22:53

990

420.000

08:18:56

816

420.500

08:18:20

929

420.900

08:12:06

979

420.900

08:06:44

981

421.100

08:06:44

926

421.200

08:03:42

22

421.800

08:03:39

1033

421.800

08:03:39

894

423.000

08:03:39

957

422.100

08:01:02

1192

422.300

08:01:02

893

422.800

08:01:02

851

423.000

08:01:02

1263

421.800

08:00:47

© 2026 PR Newswire
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