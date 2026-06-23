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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 16:36
5,006 Euro
+1,25 % +0,062
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8514,92811:27
4,8394,91911:21
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.440000

1.250000

5.690000

42814578

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.060000

1.300000

6.360000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BGDT3G23

33282119

4.440000

Sub Total 8.A

33282119

4.440000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

American Depository Receipt

471349

0.050000

Securities Lending

8684580

1.150000

Sub Total 8.B1

9155929

1.200000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

376530

0.050000

Sub Total 8.B2

376530

0.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

Amethyst Intermediate, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

Aperio Holdings, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

22 nd June 2026

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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