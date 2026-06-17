Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
17 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 429.705p. The highest price paid per share was 440.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 425.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,702,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,756,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1390
430.800
16:13:27
127
430.100
16:11:48
53
430.200
16:11:45
827
430.200
16:11:45
705
430.100
16:11:18
78
429.700
16:11:13
22
429.900
16:10:44
823
429.600
16:09:47
911
429.800
16:07:36
208
430.100
16:07:30
659
430.100
16:07:30
98
430.100
16:07:30
542
430.100
16:07:30
268
430.100
16:07:19
908
429.300
16:04:28
833
429.300
16:03:47
980
429.600
16:03:25
844
429.900
16:02:50
990
428.800
16:01:16
491
429.000
16:01:16
371
429.000
16:01:16
775
427.500
15:59:50
94
427.500
15:59:50
857
427.500
15:57:37
291
427.400
15:55:52
526
427.400
15:55:52
904
427.600
15:55:10
963
428.000
15:54:35
980
427.600
15:52:11
856
427.200
15:50:15
927
427.600
15:50:05
991
427.300
15:47:15
962
427.900
15:45:28
898
428.600
15:45:10
812
428.800
15:43:48
97
429.900
15:39:05
900
429.900
15:39:05
855
429.800
15:39:05
1016
430.100
15:38:54
836
428.300
15:35:55
989
429.600
15:34:56
1046
429.900
15:34:23
874
430.100
15:34:13
919
429.800
15:33:15
890
428.900
15:28:03
618
429.400
15:25:46
364
429.400
15:25:39
893
429.800
15:24:45
902
430.100
15:24:22
895
429.600
15:21:30
909
429.700
15:18:35
906
430.000
15:16:50
917
428.600
15:14:01
892
429.000
15:13:31
882
429.200
15:11:00
880
429.400
15:10:45
886
429.300
15:08:50
848
429.300
15:07:11
974
428.900
15:05:27
|
988
429.100
15:05:26
941
429.300
15:03:13
942
430.200
15:01:35
823
430.500
15:00:15
882
430.600
15:00:00
968
430.700
15:00:00
423
429.600
14:56:50
376
429.600
14:56:50
858
430.400
14:56:38
913
430.000
14:54:45
1113
430.600
14:54:22
866
429.600
14:49:56
822
429.800
14:49:16
967
430.000
14:49:14
829
427.300
14:43:10
947
427.400
14:41:46
804
427.900
14:41:43
856
427.900
14:40:46
301
426.600
14:39:00
516
426.600
14:39:00
967
425.900
14:36:51
971
426.200
14:36:03
809
426.000
14:34:14
890
426.600
14:32:59
920
427.000
14:32:18
840
427.700
14:31:19
909
428.100
14:30:01
877
428.100
14:30:01
955
428.200
14:28:00
500
428.500
14:25:35
427
428.500
14:25:35
852
428.400
14:23:21
860
428.600
14:22:21
909
428.800
14:22:21
306
428.900
14:19:06
731
428.900
14:19:06
263
427.900
14:14:48
366
427.400
14:08:22
331
427.400
14:08:17
158
427.400
14:07:25
922
427.800
14:06:05
983
427.500
14:02:35
812
427.000
14:01:02
898
427.000
13:54:30
903
428.200
13:48:19
701
428.200
13:48:19
265
428.200
13:45:51
961
427.500
13:40:28
978
426.800
13:37:58
967
426.000
13:34:20
81
427.100
13:30:47
864
427.100
13:30:47
826
427.500
13:28:21
603
427.300
13:22:13
249
427.300
13:20:44
989
428.400
13:19:22
2
427.600
13:15:04
908
427.600
13:15:04
422
427.600
13:13:25
210
427.600
13:12:55
176
427.600
13:12:32
902
427.700
13:08:28
122
428.200
13:04:02
634
428.200
13:03:36
171
428.200
13:03:36
986
428.300
12:57:16
52
427.800
12:52:23
309
427.800
12:52:23
485
427.800
12:52:23
15
427.900
12:52:23
983
428.100
12:51:51
871
428.200
12:46:12
983
427.700
12:40:50
969
428.300
12:28:31
935
428.600
12:25:04
453
428.000
12:14:25
453
428.000
12:14:25
866
428.700
12:12:21
997
428.700
12:12:21
125
429.600
12:02:43
806
429.600
12:02:43
885
429.200
11:57:49
846
430.000
11:57:45
589
431.000
11:51:42
336
431.000
11:51:42
968
431.700
11:47:40
977
431.700
11:43:09
180
431.500
11:39:51
631
431.500
11:39:51
921
432.300
11:34:04
828
432.900
11:31:44
984
433.300
11:25:14
528
433.600
11:25:03
393
433.600
11:24:11
1003
433.800
11:22:49
880
433.100
11:17:09
955
433.200
11:07:14
926
433.200
11:00:28
884
433.700
10:58:00
869
433.200
10:55:51
869
432.800
10:51:39
966
433.700
10:51:20
1138
433.800
10:50:17
960
430.900
10:45:12
979
431.200
10:38:04
886
431.200
10:38:02
991
431.300
10:38:02
590
431.100
10:27:28
335
431.100
10:27:26
932
430.900
10:18:37
213
430.200
10:13:55
726
430.200
10:13:55
983
431.000
10:10:58
242
430.600
10:06:50
639
430.600
10:05:30
664
429.600
10:02:19
168
429.600
10:02:19
868
429.700
09:58:15
462
429.400
09:48:33
402
429.400
09:48:33
888
428.700
09:41:43
799
429.100
09:39:21
884
428.000
09:30:56
887
428.400
09:28:17
78
428.000
09:19:41
769
428.000
09:19:41
990
428.400
09:15:00
954
427.500
09:11:10
43
429.500
09:08:13
785
429.500
09:08:13
877
430.100
09:07:48
877
430.600
09:06:29
920
428.700
09:02:09
889
428.400
08:59:49
52
428.900
08:58:26
366
428.900
08:58:26
460
428.900
08:58:26
504
428.400
08:55:03
390
428.400
08:55:03
64
428.000
08:52:55
963
428.500
08:48:39
813
429.100
08:48:35
883
428.000
08:44:00
828
427.700
08:38:35
848
429.000
08:35:48
848
428.400
08:31:35
945
428.400
08:30:46
957
428.000
08:29:43
263
430.400
08:22:40
704
430.400
08:22:40
951
430.200
08:21:07
904
431.300
08:18:56
11
431.300
08:18:56
922
432.700
08:18:41
947
435.100
08:17:20
971
435.900
08:17:20
298
436.200
08:14:16
196
436.200
08:14:16
1100
436.200
08:14:16
848
435.100
08:10:57
195
434.100
08:08:45
916
435.600
08:08:07
915
435.700
08:07:34
819
437.600
08:07:23
883
439.000
08:05:29
58
439.000
08:02:26
977
440.100
08:01:03