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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 09:30
5,018 Euro
-1,65 % -0,084
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9755,05218:21
4,9755,05218:15
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

17 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 429.705p. The highest price paid per share was 440.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 425.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,702,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,756,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1390

430.800

16:13:27

127

430.100

16:11:48

53

430.200

16:11:45

827

430.200

16:11:45

705

430.100

16:11:18

78

429.700

16:11:13

22

429.900

16:10:44

823

429.600

16:09:47

911

429.800

16:07:36

208

430.100

16:07:30

659

430.100

16:07:30

98

430.100

16:07:30

542

430.100

16:07:30

268

430.100

16:07:19

908

429.300

16:04:28

833

429.300

16:03:47

980

429.600

16:03:25

844

429.900

16:02:50

990

428.800

16:01:16

491

429.000

16:01:16

371

429.000

16:01:16

775

427.500

15:59:50

94

427.500

15:59:50

857

427.500

15:57:37

291

427.400

15:55:52

526

427.400

15:55:52

904

427.600

15:55:10

963

428.000

15:54:35

980

427.600

15:52:11

856

427.200

15:50:15

927

427.600

15:50:05

991

427.300

15:47:15

962

427.900

15:45:28

898

428.600

15:45:10

812

428.800

15:43:48

97

429.900

15:39:05

900

429.900

15:39:05

855

429.800

15:39:05

1016

430.100

15:38:54

836

428.300

15:35:55

989

429.600

15:34:56

1046

429.900

15:34:23

874

430.100

15:34:13

919

429.800

15:33:15

890

428.900

15:28:03

618

429.400

15:25:46

364

429.400

15:25:39

893

429.800

15:24:45

902

430.100

15:24:22

895

429.600

15:21:30

909

429.700

15:18:35

906

430.000

15:16:50

917

428.600

15:14:01

892

429.000

15:13:31

882

429.200

15:11:00

880

429.400

15:10:45

886

429.300

15:08:50

848

429.300

15:07:11

974

428.900

15:05:27

988

429.100

15:05:26

941

429.300

15:03:13

942

430.200

15:01:35

823

430.500

15:00:15

882

430.600

15:00:00

968

430.700

15:00:00

423

429.600

14:56:50

376

429.600

14:56:50

858

430.400

14:56:38

913

430.000

14:54:45

1113

430.600

14:54:22

866

429.600

14:49:56

822

429.800

14:49:16

967

430.000

14:49:14

829

427.300

14:43:10

947

427.400

14:41:46

804

427.900

14:41:43

856

427.900

14:40:46

301

426.600

14:39:00

516

426.600

14:39:00

967

425.900

14:36:51

971

426.200

14:36:03

809

426.000

14:34:14

890

426.600

14:32:59

920

427.000

14:32:18

840

427.700

14:31:19

909

428.100

14:30:01

877

428.100

14:30:01

955

428.200

14:28:00

500

428.500

14:25:35

427

428.500

14:25:35

852

428.400

14:23:21

860

428.600

14:22:21

909

428.800

14:22:21

306

428.900

14:19:06

731

428.900

14:19:06

263

427.900

14:14:48

366

427.400

14:08:22

331

427.400

14:08:17

158

427.400

14:07:25

922

427.800

14:06:05

983

427.500

14:02:35

812

427.000

14:01:02

898

427.000

13:54:30

903

428.200

13:48:19

701

428.200

13:48:19

265

428.200

13:45:51

961

427.500

13:40:28

978

426.800

13:37:58

967

426.000

13:34:20

81

427.100

13:30:47

864

427.100

13:30:47

826

427.500

13:28:21

603

427.300

13:22:13

249

427.300

13:20:44

989

428.400

13:19:22

2

427.600

13:15:04

908

427.600

13:15:04

422

427.600

13:13:25

210

427.600

13:12:55

176

427.600

13:12:32

902

427.700

13:08:28

122

428.200

13:04:02

634

428.200

13:03:36

171

428.200

13:03:36

986

428.300

12:57:16

52

427.800

12:52:23

309

427.800

12:52:23

485

427.800

12:52:23

15

427.900

12:52:23

983

428.100

12:51:51

871

428.200

12:46:12

983

427.700

12:40:50

969

428.300

12:28:31

935

428.600

12:25:04

453

428.000

12:14:25

453

428.000

12:14:25

866

428.700

12:12:21

997

428.700

12:12:21

125

429.600

12:02:43

806

429.600

12:02:43

885

429.200

11:57:49

846

430.000

11:57:45

589

431.000

11:51:42

336

431.000

11:51:42

968

431.700

11:47:40

977

431.700

11:43:09

180

431.500

11:39:51

631

431.500

11:39:51

921

432.300

11:34:04

828

432.900

11:31:44

984

433.300

11:25:14

528

433.600

11:25:03

393

433.600

11:24:11

1003

433.800

11:22:49

880

433.100

11:17:09

955

433.200

11:07:14

926

433.200

11:00:28

884

433.700

10:58:00

869

433.200

10:55:51

869

432.800

10:51:39

966

433.700

10:51:20

1138

433.800

10:50:17

960

430.900

10:45:12

979

431.200

10:38:04

886

431.200

10:38:02

991

431.300

10:38:02

590

431.100

10:27:28

335

431.100

10:27:26

932

430.900

10:18:37

213

430.200

10:13:55

726

430.200

10:13:55

983

431.000

10:10:58

242

430.600

10:06:50

639

430.600

10:05:30

664

429.600

10:02:19

168

429.600

10:02:19

868

429.700

09:58:15

462

429.400

09:48:33

402

429.400

09:48:33

888

428.700

09:41:43

799

429.100

09:39:21

884

428.000

09:30:56

887

428.400

09:28:17

78

428.000

09:19:41

769

428.000

09:19:41

990

428.400

09:15:00

954

427.500

09:11:10

43

429.500

09:08:13

785

429.500

09:08:13

877

430.100

09:07:48

877

430.600

09:06:29

920

428.700

09:02:09

889

428.400

08:59:49

52

428.900

08:58:26

366

428.900

08:58:26

460

428.900

08:58:26

504

428.400

08:55:03

390

428.400

08:55:03

64

428.000

08:52:55

963

428.500

08:48:39

813

429.100

08:48:35

883

428.000

08:44:00

828

427.700

08:38:35

848

429.000

08:35:48

848

428.400

08:31:35

945

428.400

08:30:46

957

428.000

08:29:43

263

430.400

08:22:40

704

430.400

08:22:40

951

430.200

08:21:07

904

431.300

08:18:56

11

431.300

08:18:56

922

432.700

08:18:41

947

435.100

08:17:20

971

435.900

08:17:20

298

436.200

08:14:16

196

436.200

08:14:16

1100

436.200

08:14:16

848

435.100

08:10:57

195

434.100

08:08:45

916

435.600

08:08:07

915

435.700

08:07:34

819

437.600

08:07:23

883

439.000

08:05:29

58

439.000

08:02:26

977

440.100

08:01:03

© 2026 PR Newswire
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