Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22
22 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 420.934p. The highest price paid per share was 426.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,182,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,381,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
735
423.600
16:12:45
211
423.300
16:12:42
888
423.000
16:11:50
477
422.700
16:10:48
181
422.700
16:10:48
182
422.700
16:10:48
70
422.700
16:10:48
69
422.700
16:10:48
937
422.500
16:09:29
73
422.500
16:08:10
965
422.500
16:08:08
190
422.500
16:08:08
867
422.200
16:05:47
621
422.900
16:04:48
250
422.900
16:04:48
952
424.100
16:03:43
991
424.800
16:02:06
852
424.300
16:01:43
897
423.700
15:59:25
913
424.200
15:58:38
285
424.500
15:58:12
802
424.200
15:56:43
569
424.400
15:54:33
321
424.400
15:54:33
892
424.400
15:53:27
805
424.900
15:52:12
884
424.800
15:51:00
816
424.800
15:51:00
758
424.900
15:48:16
209
424.900
15:47:38
919
424.400
15:46:03
915
425.400
15:42:55
806
425.600
15:42:53
957
426.000
15:40:23
900
425.600
15:38:14
881
425.200
15:36:05
916
425.500
15:35:31
28
425.600
15:34:42
28
425.600
15:34:42
963
425.400
15:34:28
976
425.200
15:32:33
833
425.400
15:30:03
512
425.000
15:29:50
934
425.000
15:28:46
854
425.300
15:24:51
831
425.500
15:24:45
854
424.500
15:22:34
16
424.300
15:21:32
840
424.000
15:20:29
716
424.900
15:17:53
154
424.900
15:17:53
860
425.400
15:16:14
937
425.400
15:14:42
883
425.900
15:13:38
920
426.200
15:11:28
662
426.200
15:11:28
153
426.200
15:10:11
842
426.100
15:09:04
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:26
31
425.800
15:07:25
98
426.000
15:04:35
802
426.000
15:04:35
956
426.300
15:04:19
991
426.600
15:02:00
1016
426.800
15:01:20
946
426.700
15:00:26
167
426.200
15:00:18
19
425.000
14:58:19
848
425.000
14:57:07
809
424.900
14:55:39
919
425.100
14:53:31
645
425.300
14:53:22
346
425.300
14:53:22
259
425.600
14:50:59
931
425.600
14:50:59
952
426.300
14:48:46
980
426.900
14:46:47
98
426.900
14:46:36
863
426.700
14:45:16
878
426.200
14:43:07
719
426.400
14:41:00
170
426.400
14:41:00
889
426.700
14:41:00
878
425.900
14:39:32
857
425.100
14:37:07
867
424.900
14:35:19
845
425.500
14:33:20
886
425.200
14:31:26
805
426.500
14:30:01
1105
426.500
14:30:01
906
426.500
14:27:48
825
426.800
14:27:48
953
425.900
14:24:13
917
425.400
14:21:52
831
424.200
14:18:35
717
424.200
14:15:33
147
424.200
14:15:33
990
424.500
14:12:45
908
424.600
14:09:10
847
424.600
14:09:10
894
423.900
14:00:09
270
423.800
14:00:09
536
423.800
14:00:09
961
423.500
13:58:01
976
423.400
13:56:46
125
422.000
13:48:27
747
422.000
13:48:27
943
422.300
13:48:00
98
422.300
13:43:20
803
422.300
13:43:20
822
422.300
13:39:25
885
421.700
13:33:38
969
422.600
13:32:00
673
422.600
13:31:21
151
422.600
13:31:21
809
421.500
13:25:05
33
421.900
13:24:56
873
421.900
13:24:51
114
421.900
13:22:51
946
420.900
13:17:55
799
420.500
13:16:03
3
419.700
13:12:29
959
420.200
13:10:22
851
420.600
13:06:19
102
420.700
13:05:13
978
421.200
13:00:15
854
421.000
12:59:23
93
421.000
12:59:23
485
421.200
12:50:45
427
421.200
12:50:45
816
421.300
12:50:05
931
420.800
12:44:54
832
421.700
12:40:12
649
422.000
12:40:05
50
422.000
12:40:05
51
422.000
12:40:05
180
422.000
12:40:05
745
421.700
12:34:35
165
421.700
12:34:35
532
421.600
12:28:43
244
421.600
12:28:43
187
421.600
12:28:43
871
422.200
12:20:08
748
422.400
12:20:08
208
422.400
12:20:08
226
421.900
12:16:10
980
421.200
12:10:44
875
421.900
12:10:14
29
421.500
12:07:59
30
421.500
12:07:59
30
420.200
12:04:00
103
420.200
12:04:00
110
420.200
12:03:59
915
419.700
12:00:43
37
419.700
11:58:47
112
419.700
11:58:47
824
419.700
11:56:22
970
419.700
11:53:37
934
419.500
11:44:31
828
419.800
11:44:18
861
419.700
11:37:58
927
420.400
11:31:48
974
420.700
11:29:43
966
419.500
11:21:23
874
419.200
11:20:03
979
418.600
11:17:13
1128
418.100
11:13:13
939
415.400
11:03:44
892
415.600
11:03:13
930
414.900
10:52:35
958
415.400
10:49:05
899
415.700
10:47:43
41
415.400
10:46:23
818
415.400
10:46:23
800
414.800
10:38:31
976
415.700
10:35:05
60
414.800
10:32:52
37
414.800
10:32:52
111
414.800
10:32:52
286
414.800
10:32:52
844
414.900
10:28:32
965
413.400
10:21:28
950
413.500
10:19:59
562
413.300
10:18:29
303
413.300
10:18:29
865
413.700
10:17:30
832
413.700
10:15:59
970
414.200
10:11:06
833
414.500
10:10:03
931
413.300
10:04:52
865
413.600
10:04:52
863
413.700
09:56:54
936
414.000
09:54:52
800
414.600
09:48:00
874
415.700
09:43:26
957
415.600
09:43:26
885
415.900
09:42:45
969
415.500
09:39:54
973
415.100
09:33:50
906
414.900
09:30:25
835
415.400
09:26:47
870
415.400
09:26:47
821
415.600
09:19:32
845
415.200
09:16:32
917
415.600
09:12:15
927
415.900
09:06:15
982
415.600
09:05:05
957
415.500
09:02:53
890
413.900
08:59:35
935
413.500
08:53:28
174
414.000
08:51:04
703
414.000
08:51:04
986
414.000
08:49:30
880
413.700
08:44:43
804
414.100
08:44:35
486
414.100
08:44:35
851
413.700
08:34:01
1012
414.200
08:33:43
829
414.800
08:31:51
173
414.400
08:24:02
639
414.400
08:24:02
47
414.600
08:24:02
830
414.600
08:24:00
115
414.600
08:24:00
965
416.500
08:18:12
951
417.000
08:17:43
1156
417.700
08:16:11
984
417.200
08:10:12
730
417.700
08:10:07
185
417.700
08:10:07
806
417.500
08:09:29
930
417.700
08:08:36
54
417.700
08:03:32
803
417.700
08:03:07
835
418.800
08:01:35
985
419.000
08:01:35
880
419.500
08:01:20