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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 12:06
4,874 Euro
-0,02 % -0,001
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9104,98517:42
4,9104,98617:42
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

22 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 420.934p. The highest price paid per share was 426.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,182,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,381,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

735

423.600

16:12:45

211

423.300

16:12:42

888

423.000

16:11:50

477

422.700

16:10:48

181

422.700

16:10:48

182

422.700

16:10:48

70

422.700

16:10:48

69

422.700

16:10:48

937

422.500

16:09:29

73

422.500

16:08:10

965

422.500

16:08:08

190

422.500

16:08:08

867

422.200

16:05:47

621

422.900

16:04:48

250

422.900

16:04:48

952

424.100

16:03:43

991

424.800

16:02:06

852

424.300

16:01:43

897

423.700

15:59:25

913

424.200

15:58:38

285

424.500

15:58:12

802

424.200

15:56:43

569

424.400

15:54:33

321

424.400

15:54:33

892

424.400

15:53:27

805

424.900

15:52:12

884

424.800

15:51:00

816

424.800

15:51:00

758

424.900

15:48:16

209

424.900

15:47:38

919

424.400

15:46:03

915

425.400

15:42:55

806

425.600

15:42:53

957

426.000

15:40:23

900

425.600

15:38:14

881

425.200

15:36:05

916

425.500

15:35:31

28

425.600

15:34:42

28

425.600

15:34:42

963

425.400

15:34:28

976

425.200

15:32:33

833

425.400

15:30:03

512

425.000

15:29:50

934

425.000

15:28:46

854

425.300

15:24:51

831

425.500

15:24:45

854

424.500

15:22:34

16

424.300

15:21:32

840

424.000

15:20:29

716

424.900

15:17:53

154

424.900

15:17:53

860

425.400

15:16:14

937

425.400

15:14:42

883

425.900

15:13:38

920

426.200

15:11:28

662

426.200

15:11:28

153

426.200

15:10:11

842

426.100

15:09:04

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:26

31

425.800

15:07:25

98

426.000

15:04:35

802

426.000

15:04:35

956

426.300

15:04:19

991

426.600

15:02:00

1016

426.800

15:01:20

946

426.700

15:00:26

167

426.200

15:00:18

19

425.000

14:58:19

848

425.000

14:57:07

809

424.900

14:55:39

919

425.100

14:53:31

645

425.300

14:53:22

346

425.300

14:53:22

259

425.600

14:50:59

931

425.600

14:50:59

952

426.300

14:48:46

980

426.900

14:46:47

98

426.900

14:46:36

863

426.700

14:45:16

878

426.200

14:43:07

719

426.400

14:41:00

170

426.400

14:41:00

889

426.700

14:41:00

878

425.900

14:39:32

857

425.100

14:37:07

867

424.900

14:35:19

845

425.500

14:33:20

886

425.200

14:31:26

805

426.500

14:30:01

1105

426.500

14:30:01

906

426.500

14:27:48

825

426.800

14:27:48

953

425.900

14:24:13

917

425.400

14:21:52

831

424.200

14:18:35

717

424.200

14:15:33

147

424.200

14:15:33

990

424.500

14:12:45

908

424.600

14:09:10

847

424.600

14:09:10

894

423.900

14:00:09

270

423.800

14:00:09

536

423.800

14:00:09

961

423.500

13:58:01

976

423.400

13:56:46

125

422.000

13:48:27

747

422.000

13:48:27

943

422.300

13:48:00

98

422.300

13:43:20

803

422.300

13:43:20

822

422.300

13:39:25

885

421.700

13:33:38

969

422.600

13:32:00

673

422.600

13:31:21

151

422.600

13:31:21

809

421.500

13:25:05

33

421.900

13:24:56

873

421.900

13:24:51

114

421.900

13:22:51

946

420.900

13:17:55

799

420.500

13:16:03

3

419.700

13:12:29

959

420.200

13:10:22

851

420.600

13:06:19

102

420.700

13:05:13

978

421.200

13:00:15

854

421.000

12:59:23

93

421.000

12:59:23

485

421.200

12:50:45

427

421.200

12:50:45

816

421.300

12:50:05

931

420.800

12:44:54

832

421.700

12:40:12

649

422.000

12:40:05

50

422.000

12:40:05

51

422.000

12:40:05

180

422.000

12:40:05

745

421.700

12:34:35

165

421.700

12:34:35

532

421.600

12:28:43

244

421.600

12:28:43

187

421.600

12:28:43

871

422.200

12:20:08

748

422.400

12:20:08

208

422.400

12:20:08

226

421.900

12:16:10

980

421.200

12:10:44

875

421.900

12:10:14

29

421.500

12:07:59

30

421.500

12:07:59

30

420.200

12:04:00

103

420.200

12:04:00

110

420.200

12:03:59

915

419.700

12:00:43

37

419.700

11:58:47

112

419.700

11:58:47

824

419.700

11:56:22

970

419.700

11:53:37

934

419.500

11:44:31

828

419.800

11:44:18

861

419.700

11:37:58

927

420.400

11:31:48

974

420.700

11:29:43

966

419.500

11:21:23

874

419.200

11:20:03

979

418.600

11:17:13

1128

418.100

11:13:13

939

415.400

11:03:44

892

415.600

11:03:13

930

414.900

10:52:35

958

415.400

10:49:05

899

415.700

10:47:43

41

415.400

10:46:23

818

415.400

10:46:23

800

414.800

10:38:31

976

415.700

10:35:05

60

414.800

10:32:52

37

414.800

10:32:52

111

414.800

10:32:52

286

414.800

10:32:52

844

414.900

10:28:32

965

413.400

10:21:28

950

413.500

10:19:59

562

413.300

10:18:29

303

413.300

10:18:29

865

413.700

10:17:30

832

413.700

10:15:59

970

414.200

10:11:06

833

414.500

10:10:03

931

413.300

10:04:52

865

413.600

10:04:52

863

413.700

09:56:54

936

414.000

09:54:52

800

414.600

09:48:00

874

415.700

09:43:26

957

415.600

09:43:26

885

415.900

09:42:45

969

415.500

09:39:54

973

415.100

09:33:50

906

414.900

09:30:25

835

415.400

09:26:47

870

415.400

09:26:47

821

415.600

09:19:32

845

415.200

09:16:32

917

415.600

09:12:15

927

415.900

09:06:15

982

415.600

09:05:05

957

415.500

09:02:53

890

413.900

08:59:35

935

413.500

08:53:28

174

414.000

08:51:04

703

414.000

08:51:04

986

414.000

08:49:30

880

413.700

08:44:43

804

414.100

08:44:35

486

414.100

08:44:35

851

413.700

08:34:01

1012

414.200

08:33:43

829

414.800

08:31:51

173

414.400

08:24:02

639

414.400

08:24:02

47

414.600

08:24:02

830

414.600

08:24:00

115

414.600

08:24:00

965

416.500

08:18:12

951

417.000

08:17:43

1156

417.700

08:16:11

984

417.200

08:10:12

730

417.700

08:10:07

185

417.700

08:10:07

806

417.500

08:09:29

930

417.700

08:08:36

54

417.700

08:03:32

803

417.700

08:03:07

835

418.800

08:01:35

985

419.000

08:01:35

880

419.500

08:01:20

© 2026 PR Newswire
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