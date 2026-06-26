Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
26 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 429.117p. The highest price paid per share was 437.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,839,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,724,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1063
434.700
08:08:00
237
434.700
08:08:00
989
434.000
08:08:03
217
435.000
08:09:23
722
435.000
08:09:23
924
435.800
08:16:31
868
435.800
08:18:00
100
435.800
08:18:00
817
434.400
08:33:02
540
434.000
08:33:50
308
434.000
08:34:04
989
432.700
08:40:15
900
432.000
08:40:30
913
431.300
08:52:36
837
430.700
08:58:54
115
430.700
08:58:54
748
431.800
09:04:16
178
431.800
09:04:16
864
431.300
09:05:34
354
430.500
09:06:19
517
430.500
09:06:19
259
432.700
09:16:33
647
432.700
09:16:33
630
432.200
09:22:22
188
432.200
09:22:22
892
432.900
09:31:09
824
432.900
09:31:09
884
431.400
09:32:51
816
431.600
09:32:51
815
430.600
09:44:11
758
430.300
09:47:28
85
430.300
09:47:28
842
430.300
09:54:18
816
430.300
09:54:18
932
429.700
09:55:27
885
429.400
10:00:03
298
428.900
10:02:28
132
428.900
10:02:28
431
428.900
10:02:28
902
428.500
10:06:21
884
428.400
10:14:44
978
428.200
10:14:45
434
427.800
10:15:58
500
427.800
10:15:58
1010
427.800
10:15:58
851
427.900
10:19:02
941
427.900
10:19:02
879
428.000
10:19:03
38
427.900
10:19:05
232
427.700
10:26:14
340
427.700
10:26:14
295
427.700
10:26:14
1015
428.200
10:28:30
860
428.000
10:30:56
79
427.800
10:31:14
848
427.800
10:31:14
145
427.800
10:41:52
1099
427.800
10:41:52
38
427.500
10:43:18
535
427.500
10:43:18
391
427.500
10:43:18
995
427.100
10:44:12
811
426.200
10:53:32
952
426.000
10:56:05
945
425.200
11:09:31
850
425.300
11:09:31
989
425.300
11:10:50
831
424.700
11:12:29
811
424.600
11:17:51
166
424.600
11:17:51
573
424.400
11:24:27
240
424.400
11:24:27
881
425.300
11:33:42
1411
425.200
11:37:51
85
425.300
11:42:48
814
425.300
11:42:48
220
425.100
11:43:33
729
425.100
11:43:33
1102
425.200
11:43:33
810
424.600
11:48:39
33
424.900
12:04:12
898
424.800
12:04:17
786
424.900
12:04:17
973
424.600
12:04:57
942
425.900
12:13:55
3
425.700
12:14:22
939
425.700
12:14:22
942
425.100
12:29:14
948
425.200
12:29:14
1045
424.800
12:35:36
877
424.500
12:36:51
865
424.600
12:49:31
863
424.600
12:49:31
533
424.400
12:56:46
266
424.400
12:56:46
26
424.400
12:56:46
843
424.500
12:56:46
894
424.200
12:56:53
619
424.100
12:58:06
351
424.100
12:58:06
859
425.000
13:09:17
1925
425.000
13:09:17
1007
425.000
13:09:17
810
425.100
13:10:15
953
425.200
13:17:16
994
424.200
13:19:37
928
425.200
13:19:37
1321
424.500
13:19:38
954
424.800
13:19:51
1111
424.900
13:19:51
1060
424.800
13:21:20
101
424.800
13:24:21
128
424.900
13:26:50
4
424.900
13:26:50
799
424.900
13:26:56
937
425.000
13:30:52
950
424.800
13:31:56
1061
424.800
13:31:56
1067
425.100
13:34:41
936
425.200
13:34:41
161
424.800
13:38:47
704
424.800
13:38:47
312
424.900
13:38:47
535
424.800
13:38:47
927
425.200
13:38:47
160
424.800
13:39:09
258
424.800
13:39:09
535
424.800
13:39:09
888
424.700
13:39:09
843
424.900
13:43:58
989
425.000
13:45:21
1205
424.900
13:54:21
424
425.000
13:57:13
250
425.000
13:57:27
872
425.000
13:57:56
251
425.000
13:57:56
870
425.600
14:05:31
994
426.100
14:07:36
910
426.000
14:11:35
1026
425.900
14:15:31
976
425.900
14:16:10
839
424.900
14:18:45
939
425.700
14:22:32
905
425.500
14:25:01
920
425.200
14:27:15
869
427.400
14:33:24
833
427.200
14:33:25
905
427.200
14:33:25
847
428.000
14:35:02
350
428.300
14:36:14
535
428.300
14:36:14
843
428.300
14:36:14
809
428.000
14:37:35
974
429.200
14:40:31
865
429.300
14:40:31
959
429.900
14:44:11
836
430.200
14:47:15
842
430.000
14:47:19
9
430.700
14:50:45
500
430.700
14:50:45
229
430.700
14:50:45
205
430.700
14:50:45
41
430.700
14:50:45
802
430.500
14:50:45
961
430.300
14:51:31
815
429.900
14:52:35
983
429.000
14:54:28
925
429.000
14:56:25
858
429.600
14:57:25
984
429.100
14:59:54
945
429.300
15:01:58
898
429.500
15:01:58
859
429.300
15:02:48
1060
429.900
15:04:25
906
430.600
15:06:35
933
430.600
15:06:35
829
430.700
15:06:53
44
430.500
15:07:01
844
430.500
15:07:01
892
431.100
15:10:00
914
431.100
15:10:00
889
430.900
15:10:02
951
431.800
15:13:13
930
431.200
15:14:13
1109
432.500
15:17:02
804
432.100
15:18:25
958
432.100
15:19:16
901
432.100
15:22:15
938
433.400
15:25:23
51
433.400
15:25:23
857
434.000
15:27:22
932
433.800
15:27:40
992
433.800
15:29:48
825
433.700
15:30:20
866
434.000
15:32:31
939
434.000
15:33:51
983
434.500
15:35:41
994
434.400
15:35:41
913
434.700
15:39:19
1171
435.600
15:43:29
953
436.000
15:45:25
916
435.800
15:45:27
884
436.400
15:46:33
803
437.200
15:48:12
981
436.600
15:49:42
830
436.400
15:50:08
|
884
436.000
15:52:27
197
435.500
15:53:07
94
435.500
15:53:07
558
435.500
15:53:07
881
434.300
15:55:17
831
434.300
15:57:51
799
434.300
15:59:13
908
434.700
16:01:23
922
434.700
16:02:58
908
434.500
16:03:22
831
433.800
16:04:28
913
434.200
16:06:03
865
434.000
16:07:24
958
434.000
16:08:15
855
433.800
16:09:31
386
433.900
16:10:59
419
|
433.900
16:10:59
181
434.300
16:12:29
200
434.300
16:12:29
470
434.300
16:12:29
253
434.300
16:12:29
911
434.000
16:12:29
416
434.700
16:13:08