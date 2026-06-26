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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 16:56
5,088 Euro
+0,87 % +0,044
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0745,16018:16
5,0745,16217:52
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 429.117p. The highest price paid per share was 437.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,839,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,724,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1063

434.700

08:08:00

237

434.700

08:08:00

989

434.000

08:08:03

217

435.000

08:09:23

722

435.000

08:09:23

924

435.800

08:16:31

868

435.800

08:18:00

100

435.800

08:18:00

817

434.400

08:33:02

540

434.000

08:33:50

308

434.000

08:34:04

989

432.700

08:40:15

900

432.000

08:40:30

913

431.300

08:52:36

837

430.700

08:58:54

115

430.700

08:58:54

748

431.800

09:04:16

178

431.800

09:04:16

864

431.300

09:05:34

354

430.500

09:06:19

517

430.500

09:06:19

259

432.700

09:16:33

647

432.700

09:16:33

630

432.200

09:22:22

188

432.200

09:22:22

892

432.900

09:31:09

824

432.900

09:31:09

884

431.400

09:32:51

816

431.600

09:32:51

815

430.600

09:44:11

758

430.300

09:47:28

85

430.300

09:47:28

842

430.300

09:54:18

816

430.300

09:54:18

932

429.700

09:55:27

885

429.400

10:00:03

298

428.900

10:02:28

132

428.900

10:02:28

431

428.900

10:02:28

902

428.500

10:06:21

884

428.400

10:14:44

978

428.200

10:14:45

434

427.800

10:15:58

500

427.800

10:15:58

1010

427.800

10:15:58

851

427.900

10:19:02

941

427.900

10:19:02

879

428.000

10:19:03

38

427.900

10:19:05

232

427.700

10:26:14

340

427.700

10:26:14

295

427.700

10:26:14

1015

428.200

10:28:30

860

428.000

10:30:56

79

427.800

10:31:14

848

427.800

10:31:14

145

427.800

10:41:52

1099

427.800

10:41:52

38

427.500

10:43:18

535

427.500

10:43:18

391

427.500

10:43:18

995

427.100

10:44:12

811

426.200

10:53:32

952

426.000

10:56:05

945

425.200

11:09:31

850

425.300

11:09:31

989

425.300

11:10:50

831

424.700

11:12:29

811

424.600

11:17:51

166

424.600

11:17:51

573

424.400

11:24:27

240

424.400

11:24:27

881

425.300

11:33:42

1411

425.200

11:37:51

85

425.300

11:42:48

814

425.300

11:42:48

220

425.100

11:43:33

729

425.100

11:43:33

1102

425.200

11:43:33

810

424.600

11:48:39

33

424.900

12:04:12

898

424.800

12:04:17

786

424.900

12:04:17

973

424.600

12:04:57

942

425.900

12:13:55

3

425.700

12:14:22

939

425.700

12:14:22

942

425.100

12:29:14

948

425.200

12:29:14

1045

424.800

12:35:36

877

424.500

12:36:51

865

424.600

12:49:31

863

424.600

12:49:31

533

424.400

12:56:46

266

424.400

12:56:46

26

424.400

12:56:46

843

424.500

12:56:46

894

424.200

12:56:53

619

424.100

12:58:06

351

424.100

12:58:06

859

425.000

13:09:17

1925

425.000

13:09:17

1007

425.000

13:09:17

810

425.100

13:10:15

953

425.200

13:17:16

994

424.200

13:19:37

928

425.200

13:19:37

1321

424.500

13:19:38

954

424.800

13:19:51

1111

424.900

13:19:51

1060

424.800

13:21:20

101

424.800

13:24:21

128

424.900

13:26:50

4

424.900

13:26:50

799

424.900

13:26:56

937

425.000

13:30:52

950

424.800

13:31:56

1061

424.800

13:31:56

1067

425.100

13:34:41

936

425.200

13:34:41

161

424.800

13:38:47

704

424.800

13:38:47

312

424.900

13:38:47

535

424.800

13:38:47

927

425.200

13:38:47

160

424.800

13:39:09

258

424.800

13:39:09

535

424.800

13:39:09

888

424.700

13:39:09

843

424.900

13:43:58

989

425.000

13:45:21

1205

424.900

13:54:21

424

425.000

13:57:13

250

425.000

13:57:27

872

425.000

13:57:56

251

425.000

13:57:56

870

425.600

14:05:31

994

426.100

14:07:36

910

426.000

14:11:35

1026

425.900

14:15:31

976

425.900

14:16:10

839

424.900

14:18:45

939

425.700

14:22:32

905

425.500

14:25:01

920

425.200

14:27:15

869

427.400

14:33:24

833

427.200

14:33:25

905

427.200

14:33:25

847

428.000

14:35:02

350

428.300

14:36:14

535

428.300

14:36:14

843

428.300

14:36:14

809

428.000

14:37:35

974

429.200

14:40:31

865

429.300

14:40:31

959

429.900

14:44:11

836

430.200

14:47:15

842

430.000

14:47:19

9

430.700

14:50:45

500

430.700

14:50:45

229

430.700

14:50:45

205

430.700

14:50:45

41

430.700

14:50:45

802

430.500

14:50:45

961

430.300

14:51:31

815

429.900

14:52:35

983

429.000

14:54:28

925

429.000

14:56:25

858

429.600

14:57:25

984

429.100

14:59:54

945

429.300

15:01:58

898

429.500

15:01:58

859

429.300

15:02:48

1060

429.900

15:04:25

906

430.600

15:06:35

933

430.600

15:06:35

829

430.700

15:06:53

44

430.500

15:07:01

844

430.500

15:07:01

892

431.100

15:10:00

914

431.100

15:10:00

889

430.900

15:10:02

951

431.800

15:13:13

930

431.200

15:14:13

1109

432.500

15:17:02

804

432.100

15:18:25

958

432.100

15:19:16

901

432.100

15:22:15

938

433.400

15:25:23

51

433.400

15:25:23

857

434.000

15:27:22

932

433.800

15:27:40

992

433.800

15:29:48

825

433.700

15:30:20

866

434.000

15:32:31

939

434.000

15:33:51

983

434.500

15:35:41

994

434.400

15:35:41

913

434.700

15:39:19

1171

435.600

15:43:29

953

436.000

15:45:25

916

435.800

15:45:27

884

436.400

15:46:33

803

437.200

15:48:12

981

436.600

15:49:42

830

436.400

15:50:08

884

436.000

15:52:27

197

435.500

15:53:07

94

435.500

15:53:07

558

435.500

15:53:07

881

434.300

15:55:17

831

434.300

15:57:51

799

434.300

15:59:13

908

434.700

16:01:23

922

434.700

16:02:58

908

434.500

16:03:22

831

433.800

16:04:28

913

434.200

16:06:03

865

434.000

16:07:24

958

434.000

16:08:15

855

433.800

16:09:31

386

433.900

16:10:59

419

433.900

16:10:59

181

434.300

16:12:29

200

434.300

16:12:29

470

434.300

16:12:29

253

434.300

16:12:29

911

434.000

16:12:29

416

434.700

16:13:08

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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