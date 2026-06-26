Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 16:56
5,088 Euro
+0,87 % +0,044
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9945,07410:39
4,9935,07410:33
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 10:18 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that on Thursday 25 June 2026 it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.774p. The highest price paid per share was 434.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 420.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,674,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,889,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

954

420.600

08:02:15

925

422.000

08:02:15

885

421.000

08:08:20

980

421.000

08:08:20

833

420.600

08:09:21

851

422.100

08:14:11

997

422.000

08:15:46

852

421.700

08:17:10

855

421.700

08:17:10

815

421.700

08:18:19

367

421.300

08:26:02

475

421.300

08:26:58

998

421.300

08:29:25

923

420.400

08:35:29

1740

422.400

08:44:37

873

422.200

08:46:04

944

422.100

08:47:20

1063

422.400

09:03:02

963

422.200

09:03:03

857

424.600

09:18:26

306

424.400

09:18:38

563

424.400

09:18:38

800

424.400

09:18:38

797

425.700

09:27:07

99

425.700

09:27:07

462

426.600

09:32:00

503

426.600

09:32:00

1175

426.600

09:32:00

1199

427.600

09:37:13

267

427.700

09:37:13

716

427.700

09:37:13

937

427.800

09:37:13

931

428.700

09:38:26

877

430.900

09:39:55

885

431.000

09:39:55

865

430.800

09:44:28

873

430.500

09:44:46

993

430.700

09:44:46

18

430.700

09:48:44

807

430.700

09:48:44

942

429.500

09:52:16

17

430.200

09:58:36

970

430.200

09:58:43

2

430.100

10:02:08

875

430.100

10:03:14

18

430.100

10:03:14

891

430.100

10:03:14

104

429.900

10:04:02

721

429.900

10:04:02

850

430.500

10:05:50

872

429.800

10:17:14

1006

429.400

10:19:24

932

429.600

10:22:26

1127

430.500

10:32:30

914

430.500

10:32:31

951

429.900

10:33:01

832

429.600

10:37:02

895

429.300

10:38:46

849

430.600

10:49:08

633

430.400

10:49:55

477

430.400

10:49:55

996

430.100

10:51:13

895

430.700

10:59:17

987

430.200

11:01:38

872

431.500

11:04:15

675

431.100

11:07:02

294

431.100

11:07:02

862

431.100

11:10:44

120

431.100

11:10:44

905

430.800

11:18:27

1454

432.500

11:24:06

985

432.000

11:25:17

848

431.100

11:30:16

100

431.900

11:39:44

1100

432.000

11:40:30

924

431.600

11:45:32

939

432.200

11:50:32

668

432.200

11:50:32

233

432.200

11:50:32

981

432.200

11:53:08

821

432.000

11:56:26

976

431.100

12:02:41

852

431.200

12:06:15

967

431.400

12:07:59

811

431.800

12:15:29

838

431.800

12:16:50

875

432.000

12:20:10

880

431.800

12:21:49

892

431.700

12:25:46

917

431.800

12:34:21

989

431.800

12:36:36

984

431.000

12:38:23

821

431.100

12:41:01

146

431.100

12:41:01

917

432.500

12:50:41

1002

432.300

12:50:52

1144

432.900

12:53:40

934

432.800

12:54:55

129

432.300

12:56:47

864

432.300

12:56:47

818

432.000

13:02:02

885

432.000

13:08:48

805

432.000

13:16:59

865

431.800

13:21:03

495

431.100

13:23:24

328

431.100

13:23:24

837

431.000

13:27:03

810

430.400

13:27:36

859

430.200

13:29:27

987

431.000

13:32:35

823

431.500

13:38:05

979

431.200

13:38:31

841

431.800

13:48:10

1407

432.600

13:51:09

971

432.200

13:52:03

819

431.800

13:54:09

979

431.900

13:55:11

92

433.900

14:05:55

1256

433.900

14:05:55

842

433.700

14:08:05

863

433.900

14:13:05

929

433.800

14:15:06

482

433.600

14:17:51

58

433.600

14:17:51

402

433.600

14:17:51

972

433.300

14:20:17

907

432.600

14:27:56

939

433.300

14:30:25

956

433.500

14:30:25

845

433.500

14:30:57

861

433.400

14:31:06

912

432.700

14:32:02

969

431.700

14:33:05

850

433.700

14:38:25

111

433.600

14:38:26

919

433.600

14:38:26

812

433.900

14:39:38

834

433.400

14:39:41

1071

434.100

14:43:44

923

434.200

14:43:44

929

434.100

14:44:19

908

433.200

14:46:07

871

432.500

14:48:37

995

432.200

14:48:38

955

433.300

14:51:13

870

433.900

14:55:37

863

434.000

14:55:37

982

433.600

14:55:38

1081

434.900

15:00:20

852

434.800

15:00:20

217

434.800

15:00:20

923

434.700

15:03:52

976

434.600

15:04:22

986

434.400

15:04:22

278

433.700

15:08:35

993

434.000

15:11:05

838

434.000

15:11:05

922

433.700

15:11:11

923

433.400

15:16:53

1102

433.400

15:16:53

926

434.800

15:20:52

922

434.700

15:21:45

939

434.900

15:21:45

964

434.800

15:21:45

970

434.000

15:24:45

883

433.900

15:25:15

827

433.500

15:27:04

870

433.900

15:29:20

1136

434.500

15:33:24

933

434.200

15:33:32

847

434.200

15:33:32

801

434.000

15:34:03

939

433.400

15:37:02

867

433.600

15:37:46

861

433.600

15:39:43

931

433.700

15:39:43

808

431.900

15:41:28

992

431.900

15:44:21

835

431.900

15:44:21

853

431.900

15:46:03

853

432.000

15:49:34

891

431.600

15:50:00

955

431.700

15:52:20

948

431.500

15:52:32

139

431.900

15:56:03

758

431.900

15:56:03

580

431.800

15:57:06

808

431.800

15:57:17

112

431.800

15:57:17

900

432.100

15:59:47

954

431.700

16:00:34

1122

432.100

16:02:20

922

432.200

16:02:33

924

432.100

16:04:26

872

432.200

16:04:26

486

431.600

16:05:39

360

431.600

16:05:39

447

431.500

16:06:59

526

431.500

16:06:59

370

431.600

16:08:52

836

431.600

16:08:52

129

431.500

16:09:07

702

431.500

16:09:07

844

431.400

16:10:42

808

431.000

16:12:04

614

430.200

16:12:42

561

430.000

16:13:02

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.