Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
26 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that on Thursday 25 June 2026 it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.774p. The highest price paid per share was 434.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 420.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0221% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,674,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,889,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
954
420.600
08:02:15
925
422.000
08:02:15
885
421.000
08:08:20
980
421.000
08:08:20
833
420.600
08:09:21
851
422.100
08:14:11
997
422.000
08:15:46
852
421.700
08:17:10
855
421.700
08:17:10
815
421.700
08:18:19
367
421.300
08:26:02
475
421.300
08:26:58
998
421.300
08:29:25
923
420.400
08:35:29
1740
422.400
08:44:37
873
422.200
08:46:04
944
422.100
08:47:20
1063
422.400
09:03:02
963
422.200
09:03:03
857
424.600
09:18:26
306
424.400
09:18:38
563
424.400
09:18:38
800
424.400
09:18:38
797
425.700
09:27:07
99
425.700
09:27:07
462
426.600
09:32:00
503
426.600
09:32:00
1175
426.600
09:32:00
1199
427.600
09:37:13
267
427.700
09:37:13
716
427.700
09:37:13
937
427.800
09:37:13
931
428.700
09:38:26
877
430.900
09:39:55
885
431.000
09:39:55
865
430.800
09:44:28
873
430.500
09:44:46
993
430.700
09:44:46
18
430.700
09:48:44
807
430.700
09:48:44
942
429.500
09:52:16
17
430.200
09:58:36
970
430.200
09:58:43
2
430.100
10:02:08
875
430.100
10:03:14
18
430.100
10:03:14
891
430.100
10:03:14
104
429.900
10:04:02
721
429.900
10:04:02
850
430.500
10:05:50
872
429.800
10:17:14
1006
429.400
10:19:24
932
429.600
10:22:26
1127
430.500
10:32:30
914
430.500
10:32:31
951
429.900
10:33:01
832
429.600
10:37:02
895
429.300
10:38:46
849
430.600
10:49:08
633
430.400
10:49:55
477
430.400
10:49:55
996
430.100
10:51:13
895
430.700
10:59:17
987
430.200
11:01:38
872
431.500
11:04:15
675
431.100
11:07:02
294
431.100
11:07:02
862
431.100
11:10:44
120
431.100
11:10:44
905
430.800
11:18:27
1454
432.500
11:24:06
985
432.000
11:25:17
848
431.100
11:30:16
100
431.900
11:39:44
1100
432.000
11:40:30
924
431.600
11:45:32
939
432.200
11:50:32
668
432.200
11:50:32
233
432.200
11:50:32
981
432.200
11:53:08
821
432.000
11:56:26
976
431.100
12:02:41
852
431.200
12:06:15
967
431.400
12:07:59
811
431.800
12:15:29
838
431.800
12:16:50
875
432.000
12:20:10
880
431.800
12:21:49
892
431.700
12:25:46
917
431.800
12:34:21
989
431.800
12:36:36
984
431.000
|
12:38:23
821
431.100
12:41:01
146
431.100
12:41:01
917
432.500
12:50:41
1002
432.300
12:50:52
1144
432.900
12:53:40
934
432.800
12:54:55
129
432.300
12:56:47
864
432.300
12:56:47
818
432.000
13:02:02
885
432.000
13:08:48
805
432.000
13:16:59
865
431.800
13:21:03
495
431.100
13:23:24
328
431.100
13:23:24
837
431.000
13:27:03
810
430.400
13:27:36
859
430.200
13:29:27
987
431.000
13:32:35
823
431.500
13:38:05
979
431.200
13:38:31
841
431.800
13:48:10
1407
432.600
13:51:09
971
432.200
13:52:03
819
431.800
13:54:09
979
431.900
13:55:11
92
433.900
14:05:55
1256
433.900
14:05:55
842
433.700
14:08:05
863
433.900
14:13:05
929
433.800
14:15:06
482
433.600
14:17:51
58
433.600
14:17:51
402
433.600
14:17:51
972
433.300
14:20:17
907
432.600
14:27:56
939
433.300
14:30:25
956
433.500
14:30:25
845
433.500
14:30:57
861
433.400
14:31:06
912
432.700
14:32:02
969
431.700
14:33:05
850
433.700
14:38:25
111
433.600
14:38:26
919
433.600
14:38:26
812
433.900
14:39:38
834
433.400
14:39:41
1071
434.100
14:43:44
923
434.200
14:43:44
929
434.100
14:44:19
908
433.200
14:46:07
871
432.500
14:48:37
995
432.200
14:48:38
955
433.300
14:51:13
870
433.900
14:55:37
863
434.000
14:55:37
982
433.600
14:55:38
1081
434.900
15:00:20
852
434.800
15:00:20
217
434.800
15:00:20
923
434.700
15:03:52
976
434.600
15:04:22
986
434.400
15:04:22
278
433.700
15:08:35
993
434.000
15:11:05
838
434.000
15:11:05
922
433.700
15:11:11
923
433.400
15:16:53
1102
433.400
15:16:53
926
434.800
15:20:52
922
434.700
15:21:45
939
434.900
15:21:45
964
434.800
15:21:45
970
434.000
15:24:45
883
433.900
15:25:15
827
433.500
15:27:04
870
433.900
15:29:20
1136
434.500
15:33:24
933
434.200
15:33:32
847
434.200
15:33:32
801
434.000
15:34:03
939
433.400
15:37:02
867
433.600
15:37:46
861
433.600
15:39:43
931
433.700
15:39:43
808
431.900
15:41:28
992
431.900
15:44:21
835
431.900
15:44:21
853
431.900
15:46:03
853
432.000
15:49:34
891
431.600
15:50:00
955
431.700
15:52:20
948
431.500
15:52:32
139
431.900
15:56:03
758
431.900
15:56:03
580
431.800
15:57:06
808
431.800
15:57:17
112
431.800
15:57:17
900
432.100
15:59:47
954
431.700
16:00:34
1122
432.100
16:02:20
922
432.200
16:02:33
924
432.100
16:04:26
872
432.200
16:04:26
486
431.600
16:05:39
360
431.600
16:05:39
447
431.500
16:06:59
526
431.500
16:06:59
370
431.600
16:08:52
836
431.600
16:08:52
129
431.500
16:09:07
702
431.500
16:09:07
844
431.400
16:10:42
808
431.000
16:12:04
614
430.200
16:12:42
561
430.000
16:13:02