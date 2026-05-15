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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 19:09
4,599 Euro
-2,58 % -0,122
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6014,67119:15
4,5994,67219:09
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
151 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 398.949p. The highest price paid per share was 405.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 392.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,385,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,041,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1981

403.000

16:11:10

793

402.500

16:08:12

893

402.700

16:08:07

741

403.000

16:06:27

888

403.100

16:05:54

804

403.300

16:04:35

885

403.500

16:04:26

727

403.500

16:04:23

124

402.700

16:03:47

770

402.800

16:02:07

865

403.300

16:01:43

793

403.300

16:01:43

867

403.300

15:59:42

991

403.500

15:59:41

389

403.500

15:59:41

234

403.500

15:57:12

568

403.500

15:57:12

889

403.500

15:55:35

772

403.700

15:55:34

788

402.700

15:53:15

888

403.100

15:53:01

893

403.100

15:52:05

760

403.200

15:51:25

790

402.700

15:50:06

815

402.900

15:49:54

871

402.900

15:48:44

719

402.800

15:45:39

804

402.800

15:44:36

204

402.900

15:44:36

645

402.900

15:44:36

766

402.800

15:42:37

891

403.100

15:41:11

761

403.700

15:39:58

724

403.600

15:39:25

862

403.500

15:37:59

142

403.400

15:37:35

733

403.400

15:37:35

788

403.200

15:35:58

760

403.500

15:35:54

789

403.000

15:32:51

744

403.400

15:32:13

845

403.700

15:31:41

733

403.600

15:29:05

777

404.000

15:29:05

725

404.200

15:29:05

849

402.900

15:25:32

972

403.200

15:25:31

871

403.200

15:24:27

822

402.400

15:21:55

737

402.400

15:21:55

833

402.400

15:21:55

765

401.400

15:18:47

833

401.300

15:17:48

775

401.400

15:17:48

780

401.100

15:14:40

862

401.300

15:13:12

833

401.500

15:13:11

823

402.100

15:11:05

838

402.100

15:09:51

235

402.300

15:09:35

528

402.300

15:09:35

11

402.300

15:09:35

811

400.500

15:08:07

885

400.600

15:06:41

839

400.900

15:06:39

758

400.900

15:04:15

788

400.900

15:03:59

776

401.000

15:03:58

819

400.900

15:02:44

799

399.900

15:01:23

1447

400.000

15:01:23

735

399.000

14:57:43

792

399.200

14:57:32

858

398.700

14:55:52

869

398.800

14:55:51

812

398.500

14:53:56

475

398.300

14:51:34

263

398.300

14:51:34

730

398.800

14:50:37

834

398.900

14:49:11

865

399.000

14:47:20

877

399.000

14:46:16

825

399.200

14:45:49

818

399.700

14:43:15

842

401.000

14:42:28

825

401.100

14:42:22

797

401.100

14:41:34

734

400.100

14:38:12

735

400.900

14:36:44

876

401.500

14:35:59

881

401.900

14:35:12

783

402.100

14:35:06

822

401.900

14:33:45

775

402.300

14:33:25

813

401.800

14:32:09

715

400.500

14:30:01

825

400.500

14:30:01

793

400.700

14:30:01

775

400.000

14:28:46

1208

400.000

14:28:46

476

399.400

14:24:15

276

399.400

14:24:15

799

399.300

14:22:21

799

398.800

14:21:31

827

398.300

14:18:07

761

398.100

14:16:19

736

398.100

14:14:16

715

398.000

14:11:45

782

397.700

14:10:09

1171

397.300

14:06:21

983

397.500

14:06:15

840

397.300

14:00:17

864

397.500

13:58:17

725

397.900

13:56:45

809

397.800

13:54:41

866

397.900

13:54:05

816

397.800

13:53:05

830

397.300

13:51:14

806

396.900

13:45:38

750

397.100

13:42:47

774

397.100

13:42:47

778

397.200

13:40:11

814

397.000

13:36:49

903

397.000

13:36:49

811

396.900

13:32:25

913

397.000

13:31:22

505

396.900

13:30:14

229

396.900

13:30:14

138

396.100

13:24:56

596

396.100

13:24:56

724

396.200

13:22:55

743

396.500

13:19:34

853

396.600

13:17:40

44

396.900

13:13:58

846

396.900

13:13:58

719

397.500

13:12:15

783

397.800

13:10:08

833

397.900

13:06:45

745

398.300

13:04:27

847

398.400

13:02:07

211

398.100

12:58:21

518

398.100

12:58:21

827

398.200

12:57:30

743

398.300

12:57:01

372

397.800

12:51:38

859

398.000

12:50:01

1003

398.100

12:50:01

134

398.100

12:50:01

521

397.800

12:48:14

594

397.800

12:48:14

51

397.600

12:47:49

26

397.600

12:46:23

857

397.600

12:46:23

782

397.200

12:40:47

1172

397.200

12:38:05

783

396.600

12:30:35

777

396.800

12:30:07

39

396.000

12:23:03

770

396.000

12:23:03

720

396.900

12:20:47

829

397.100

12:15:45

804

396.500

12:12:30

732

396.700

12:09:35

815

397.200

12:06:58

573

397.200

12:06:58

16

397.200

12:06:58

275

397.200

12:05:32

847

397.400

12:04:39

855

397.600

12:02:32

716

397.600

11:59:18

830

398.000

11:56:15

746

398.500

11:49:55

691

398.600

11:47:10

32

398.600

11:47:00

803

398.200

11:44:07

816

398.600

11:43:00

32

398.100

11:41:00

279

398.500

11:35:54

596

398.500

11:35:54

382

398.500

11:32:37

452

398.500

11:32:37

759

398.700

11:31:24

40

398.700

11:31:24

737

399.000

11:28:16

917

399.300

11:27:54

722

399.000

11:24:06

722

398.900

11:24:06

742

398.900

11:18:25

886

398.000

11:13:33

868

397.500

11:10:29

544

397.700

11:07:22

262

397.700

11:07:22

791

397.300

11:05:32

890

396.600

11:00:08

844

396.500

10:57:33

876

396.500

10:55:43

762

396.500

10:55:43

125

396.000

10:50:18

7

396.000

10:50:08

7

396.000

10:50:08

14

396.000

10:50:08

650

396.000

10:49:44

786

396.200

10:49:43

181

394.800

10:42:08

672

394.800

10:42:08

965

395.000

10:42:04

866

395.400

10:42:02

1097

395.400

10:42:02

723

394.600

10:32:00

720

395.600

10:31:13

854

394.200

10:24:02

743

393.600

10:22:06

834

393.700

10:19:50

750

392.300

10:17:20

790

393.900

10:16:36

947

394.200

10:16:29

768

394.600

10:16:29

1

394.600

10:16:29

577

396.400

10:15:20

2896

396.400

10:15:20

20224

396.400

10:15:20

1977

396.400

10:15:20

2898

396.400

10:15:20

25733

396.400

10:15:20

755

396.400

10:09:12

624

396.600

10:02:28

221

396.600

10:02:28

878

396.800

09:58:43

778

397.100

09:57:34

856

397.600

09:57:12

856

397.700

09:57:12

749

396.900

09:50:01

803

396.800

09:47:50

834

397.400

09:47:50

828

397.500

09:46:46

741

397.200

09:44:30

828

397.600

09:40:00

779

398.000

09:39:11

803

398.200

09:36:08

118

398.400

09:35:52

764

398.400

09:35:52

775

398.500

09:35:29

753

397.600

09:27:50

787

397.600

09:26:06

951

397.700

09:26:03

737

397.400

09:23:05

843

397.600

09:18:37

794

398.100

09:15:26

804

398.300

09:14:00

732

398.300

09:14:00

755

398.500

09:10:11

831

398.700

09:08:09

711

398.800

09:07:43

146

398.800

09:07:43

791

397.700

09:01:27

763

399.100

09:00:06

82

399.400

08:58:40

725

399.400

08:58:40

777

399.400

08:58:40

820

399.400

08:58:40

873

399.500

08:55:12

830

399.600

08:54:51

735

399.600

08:53:20

893

399.700

08:48:49

763

399.700

08:44:11

717

399.700

08:44:11

139

399.500

08:40:15

689

399.500

08:40:15

37

399.700

08:37:53

747

399.700

08:37:53

632

399.900

08:36:15

166

399.900

08:36:15

842

399.100

08:31:55

759

399.900

08:30:03

255

401.300

08:28:25

259

401.300

08:28:25

259

401.300

08:28:25

847

402.500

08:26:07

874

402.500

08:24:23

159

401.700

08:22:04

670

401.700

08:22:04

823

400.300

08:18:21

868

400.900

08:16:53

735

401.300

08:16:53

860

401.500

08:15:57

287

400.700

08:12:04

501

400.700

08:12:04

744

401.400

08:10:39

802

403.600

08:09:04

718

404.900

08:09:03

810

405.600

08:08:41

1599

405.900

08:07:20

856

405.900

08:07:20

888

404.700

08:01:57

895

405.500

08:01:54

860

405.300

08:00:52

1109

405.000

08:00:24

© 2026 PR Newswire
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