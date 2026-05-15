Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 398.949p. The highest price paid per share was 405.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 392.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,385,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 751,041,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1981
403.000
16:11:10
793
402.500
16:08:12
893
402.700
16:08:07
741
403.000
16:06:27
888
403.100
16:05:54
804
403.300
16:04:35
885
403.500
16:04:26
727
403.500
16:04:23
124
402.700
16:03:47
770
402.800
16:02:07
865
403.300
16:01:43
793
403.300
16:01:43
867
403.300
15:59:42
991
403.500
15:59:41
389
403.500
15:59:41
234
403.500
15:57:12
568
403.500
15:57:12
889
403.500
15:55:35
772
403.700
15:55:34
788
402.700
15:53:15
888
403.100
15:53:01
893
403.100
15:52:05
760
403.200
15:51:25
790
402.700
15:50:06
815
402.900
15:49:54
871
402.900
15:48:44
719
|
402.800
15:45:39
804
402.800
15:44:36
204
402.900
15:44:36
645
402.900
15:44:36
766
402.800
15:42:37
891
403.100
15:41:11
761
403.700
15:39:58
724
403.600
15:39:25
862
403.500
15:37:59
142
403.400
15:37:35
733
403.400
15:37:35
788
403.200
15:35:58
760
403.500
15:35:54
789
403.000
15:32:51
744
403.400
15:32:13
845
403.700
15:31:41
733
403.600
15:29:05
777
404.000
15:29:05
725
404.200
15:29:05
849
402.900
15:25:32
972
403.200
15:25:31
871
403.200
15:24:27
822
402.400
15:21:55
737
402.400
15:21:55
833
402.400
15:21:55
765
401.400
15:18:47
833
401.300
15:17:48
775
401.400
15:17:48
780
401.100
15:14:40
862
401.300
15:13:12
833
401.500
15:13:11
823
402.100
15:11:05
838
402.100
15:09:51
235
402.300
15:09:35
528
402.300
15:09:35
11
402.300
15:09:35
811
400.500
15:08:07
885
400.600
15:06:41
839
400.900
15:06:39
758
400.900
15:04:15
788
400.900
15:03:59
776
401.000
15:03:58
819
400.900
15:02:44
799
399.900
15:01:23
1447
400.000
15:01:23
735
399.000
14:57:43
792
399.200
14:57:32
858
398.700
14:55:52
869
398.800
14:55:51
812
398.500
14:53:56
475
398.300
14:51:34
263
398.300
14:51:34
730
398.800
14:50:37
834
398.900
14:49:11
865
399.000
14:47:20
877
399.000
14:46:16
825
399.200
14:45:49
818
399.700
14:43:15
842
401.000
14:42:28
825
401.100
14:42:22
797
401.100
14:41:34
734
400.100
14:38:12
735
400.900
14:36:44
876
401.500
14:35:59
881
401.900
14:35:12
783
402.100
14:35:06
822
401.900
14:33:45
775
402.300
14:33:25
813
401.800
14:32:09
715
400.500
14:30:01
825
400.500
14:30:01
793
400.700
14:30:01
775
400.000
14:28:46
1208
400.000
14:28:46
476
399.400
14:24:15
276
399.400
14:24:15
799
399.300
14:22:21
799
398.800
14:21:31
827
398.300
14:18:07
761
398.100
14:16:19
736
398.100
14:14:16
715
398.000
14:11:45
782
397.700
14:10:09
1171
397.300
14:06:21
983
397.500
14:06:15
840
397.300
14:00:17
864
397.500
13:58:17
725
397.900
13:56:45
809
397.800
13:54:41
866
397.900
13:54:05
816
397.800
13:53:05
830
397.300
13:51:14
806
396.900
13:45:38
750
397.100
13:42:47
774
397.100
13:42:47
778
397.200
13:40:11
814
397.000
13:36:49
903
397.000
13:36:49
811
396.900
13:32:25
913
397.000
13:31:22
505
396.900
13:30:14
229
396.900
13:30:14
138
396.100
13:24:56
596
396.100
13:24:56
724
396.200
13:22:55
743
396.500
13:19:34
853
396.600
13:17:40
44
396.900
13:13:58
846
396.900
13:13:58
719
397.500
13:12:15
783
397.800
13:10:08
833
397.900
13:06:45
745
398.300
13:04:27
847
398.400
13:02:07
211
398.100
12:58:21
518
398.100
12:58:21
827
398.200
12:57:30
743
398.300
12:57:01
372
397.800
12:51:38
859
398.000
12:50:01
1003
398.100
12:50:01
134
398.100
12:50:01
521
397.800
12:48:14
594
397.800
12:48:14
51
397.600
12:47:49
26
397.600
12:46:23
857
397.600
12:46:23
782
397.200
12:40:47
1172
397.200
12:38:05
783
396.600
12:30:35
777
396.800
12:30:07
39
396.000
12:23:03
770
396.000
12:23:03
720
396.900
12:20:47
829
397.100
12:15:45
804
396.500
12:12:30
732
396.700
12:09:35
815
397.200
12:06:58
573
397.200
12:06:58
16
397.200
12:06:58
275
397.200
12:05:32
847
397.400
12:04:39
855
397.600
12:02:32
716
397.600
11:59:18
830
398.000
11:56:15
746
398.500
11:49:55
691
398.600
11:47:10
32
398.600
11:47:00
803
398.200
11:44:07
816
398.600
11:43:00
32
398.100
11:41:00
279
398.500
11:35:54
596
398.500
11:35:54
382
398.500
11:32:37
452
398.500
11:32:37
759
398.700
11:31:24
40
398.700
11:31:24
737
399.000
11:28:16
917
399.300
11:27:54
722
399.000
11:24:06
722
398.900
11:24:06
742
398.900
11:18:25
886
398.000
11:13:33
868
397.500
|
11:10:29
544
397.700
11:07:22
262
397.700
11:07:22
791
397.300
11:05:32
890
396.600
11:00:08
844
396.500
10:57:33
876
396.500
10:55:43
762
396.500
10:55:43
125
396.000
10:50:18
7
396.000
10:50:08
7
396.000
10:50:08
14
396.000
10:50:08
650
396.000
10:49:44
786
396.200
10:49:43
181
394.800
10:42:08
672
394.800
10:42:08
965
395.000
10:42:04
866
395.400
10:42:02
1097
395.400
10:42:02
723
394.600
10:32:00
720
395.600
10:31:13
854
394.200
10:24:02
743
393.600
10:22:06
834
393.700
10:19:50
750
392.300
10:17:20
790
393.900
10:16:36
947
394.200
10:16:29
768
394.600
10:16:29
1
394.600
10:16:29
577
396.400
10:15:20
2896
396.400
10:15:20
20224
396.400
10:15:20
1977
396.400
10:15:20
2898
396.400
10:15:20
25733
396.400
10:15:20
755
396.400
10:09:12
624
396.600
10:02:28
221
396.600
10:02:28
878
396.800
09:58:43
778
397.100
09:57:34
856
397.600
09:57:12
856
397.700
09:57:12
749
396.900
09:50:01
803
396.800
09:47:50
834
397.400
09:47:50
828
397.500
09:46:46
741
397.200
09:44:30
828
397.600
09:40:00
779
398.000
09:39:11
803
398.200
09:36:08
118
398.400
09:35:52
764
398.400
09:35:52
775
398.500
09:35:29
753
397.600
09:27:50
787
397.600
09:26:06
951
397.700
09:26:03
737
397.400
09:23:05
843
397.600
09:18:37
794
398.100
09:15:26
804
398.300
09:14:00
732
398.300
09:14:00
755
398.500
09:10:11
831
398.700
09:08:09
711
398.800
09:07:43
146
398.800
09:07:43
791
397.700
09:01:27
763
399.100
09:00:06
82
399.400
08:58:40
725
399.400
08:58:40
777
399.400
08:58:40
820
399.400
08:58:40
873
399.500
08:55:12
830
399.600
08:54:51
735
399.600
08:53:20
893
399.700
08:48:49
763
399.700
08:44:11
717
399.700
08:44:11
139
399.500
08:40:15
689
399.500
08:40:15
37
399.700
08:37:53
747
399.700
08:37:53
632
399.900
08:36:15
166
399.900
08:36:15
842
399.100
08:31:55
759
399.900
08:30:03
255
401.300
08:28:25
259
401.300
08:28:25
259
401.300
08:28:25
847
402.500
08:26:07
874
402.500
08:24:23
159
401.700
08:22:04
670
401.700
08:22:04
823
400.300
08:18:21
868
400.900
08:16:53
735
401.300
08:16:53
860
401.500
08:15:57
287
400.700
08:12:04
501
400.700
08:12:04
744
401.400
08:10:39
802
403.600
08:09:04
718
404.900
08:09:03
810
405.600
08:08:41
1599
405.900
08:07:20
856
405.900
08:07:20
888
404.700
08:01:57
895
405.500
08:01:54
860
405.300
08:00:52
1109
405.000
08:00:24