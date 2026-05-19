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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 15:10
4,894 Euro
+2,94 % +0,140
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8284,90218:16
4,8264,90218:10
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
97 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

19 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.116p. The highest price paid per share was 426.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,905,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,524,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

486

420.700

16:12:56

1678

420.700

16:12:56

13

420.900

16:11:39

1000

420.900

16:11:39

902

420.600

16:10:31

856

420.800

16:10:15

895

420.600

16:09:11

857

420.600

16:09:08

2130

420.600

16:09:08

894

419.700

16:06:13

63

419.800

16:06:12

780

419.800

16:05:40

276

419.800

16:05:40

276

419.800

16:05:35

276

419.700

16:05:10

877

419.000

16:03:53

828

419.100

16:03:49

480

418.900

16:03:00

459

418.900

16:03:00

796

419.300

16:01:37

281

419.700

16:00:32

560

419.700

16:00:32

1281

420.100

16:00:31

918

420.200

16:00:19

674

420.200

16:00:19

408

420.200

16:00:19

928

420.200

15:56:10

3

420.200

15:56:10

892

420.300

15:56:10

863

420.000

15:54:21

780

420.100

15:54:21

865

420.100

15:53:23

194

420.500

15:52:20

780

420.500

15:52:20

813

420.500

15:52:20

785

420.200

15:50:38

339

420.300

15:50:03

30

420.300

15:50:03

257

420.600

15:49:28

338

420.700

15:49:18

30

420.700

15:49:18

338

420.700

15:49:18

30

420.700

15:49:18

257

420.700

15:49:18

169

420.700

15:49:01

263

420.700

15:49:01

462

420.700

15:49:01

870

420.700

15:48:02

780

420.700

15:46:04

780

421.000

15:44:57

786

421.400

15:44:02

490

421.500

15:43:55

479

421.500

15:43:55

800

421.400

15:42:22

924

421.500

15:42:22

457

421.400

15:40:14

453

421.400

15:40:14

890

422.100

15:38:47

862

422.300

15:38:36

939

422.100

15:37:40

964

422.100

15:36:38

873

422.000

15:36:01

270

422.000

15:35:58

909

421.100

15:32:30

896

421.200

15:32:30

676

421.300

15:30:48

389

421.300

15:30:48

560

421.300

15:30:48

918

421.200

15:30:48

974

421.800

15:27:04

965

421.700

15:26:07

960

421.900

15:26:00

341

422.500

15:23:35

574

422.500

15:23:35

912

422.600

15:23:32

869

422.800

15:21:14

913

422.900

15:20:59

1085

423.200

15:20:35

1005

423.400

15:18:29

1068

423.700

15:18:28

922

422.600

15:14:57

815

422.900

15:14:50

780

423.100

15:13:20

907

423.300

15:12:21

1350

423.300

15:12:21

211

423.400

15:11:25

291

423.400

15:11:25

391

423.400

15:11:25

46

423.100

15:10:45

846

423.100

15:10:45

939

423.800

15:07:30

49

423.800

15:07:30

400

423.800

15:07:30

759

423.800

15:07:30

1091

423.800

15:07:30

701

423.800

15:06:51

234

423.800

15:06:51

49

423.800

15:06:51

905

423.200

15:04:20

292

423.200

15:03:07

560

423.200

15:03:07

29

423.200

15:03:07

266

423.600

15:02:09

780

423.600

15:02:09

964

423.600

15:02:09

895

424.100

14:59:57

858

424.500

14:59:30

198

424.100

14:57:56

760

424.100

14:57:56

298

424.100

14:57:56

666

424.100

14:57:56

949

424.300

14:56:32

894

424.500

14:56:21

108

424.600

14:56:07

816

424.300

14:55:19

935

423.900

14:52:51

971

424.100

14:52:41

48

423.200

14:50:44

831

423.200

14:50:44

820

423.000

14:49:49

43

423.000

14:49:49

627

423.300

14:48:23

395

423.300

14:48:23

962

423.500

14:48:22

1397

423.600

14:48:20

286

423.300

14:47:37

21

423.300

14:47:32

780

423.300

14:47:32

123

423.300

14:47:32

259

422.900

14:46:11

814

421.900

14:43:55

847

421.900

14:43:55

854

421.600

14:40:04

784

421.600

14:39:54

820

421.100

14:37:02

270

421.300

14:37:02

549

421.300

14:37:02

106

421.200

14:35:26

764

421.200

14:35:26

91

421.200

14:35:26

972

422.300

14:34:10

941

422.300

14:33:02

615

422.600

14:32:41

934

422.700

14:32:10

132

423.400

14:31:19

774

423.400

14:31:19

944

423.600

14:31:13

982

423.700

14:30:41

573

423.600

14:29:51

353

423.600

14:29:51

837

423.400

14:28:55

846

422.300

14:26:00

149

423.000

14:24:15

780

423.000

14:24:15

863

423.700

14:23:25

796

423.500

14:20:47

884

423.900

14:20:44

388

424.100

14:20:15

575

424.100

14:20:15

225

424.100

14:15:55

560

424.100

14:15:55

65

424.100

14:15:55

884

424.100

14:15:55

884

423.800

14:14:13

950

423.900

14:11:46

835

423.500

14:10:20

350

423.600

14:06:12

497

423.600

14:06:12

944

424.000

14:05:29

850

424.200

14:03:03

807

424.300

14:00:16

163

424.300

14:00:16

895

424.300

13:58:17

794

424.600

13:57:52

873

424.700

13:56:34

228

425.000

13:53:11

591

425.000

13:53:11

894

424.900

13:51:42

808

424.900

13:50:32

331

425.100

13:50:17

631

425.100

13:50:17

805

424.700

13:46:05

205

424.700

13:45:47

844

424.300

13:42:08

876

424.500

13:42:00

810

424.500

13:42:00

815

424.300

13:36:55

835

424.600

13:36:35

962

424.800

13:33:02

946

424.800

13:33:02

931

425.200

13:29:51

39

425.400

13:26:32

865

425.400

13:26:32

1184

425.700

13:26:15

887

425.800

13:26:15

6

425.100

13:19:11

914

425.100

13:19:11

840

425.400

13:17:53

61

425.500

13:17:41

946

425.100

13:14:43

397

425.700

13:10:35

32

425.700

13:10:35

417

425.700

13:10:35

107

425.700

13:10:35

942

425.600

13:10:35

821

425.200

13:07:50

814

424.700

13:03:08

929

424.600

13:00:00

904

424.800

12:59:12

451

424.600

12:55:07

375

424.600

12:55:07

478

424.600

12:55:07

451

424.600

12:55:07

840

424.400

12:53:43

539

424.400

12:53:43

1170

424.400

12:53:43

835

423.800

12:45:39

813

424.000

12:45:39

968

423.900

12:43:15

781

423.800

12:39:55

867

423.700

12:34:55

842

423.800

12:34:27

244

423.900

12:32:54

963

423.300

12:30:36

951

423.300

12:30:36

956

423.200

12:22:53

971

423.600

12:19:37

897

424.300

12:15:03

839

424.200

12:12:00

551

424.400

12:10:08

400

424.400

12:10:08

1227

424.400

12:10:08

784

424.200

12:04:12

989

424.300

12:03:32

927

424.300

12:03:32

897

424.100

11:58:08

927

424.100

11:54:27

862

424.300

11:51:30

959

424.300

11:51:30

201

423.800

11:43:46

709

423.800

11:43:46

840

424.600

11:40:24

253

424.200

11:38:38

1144

424.200

11:38:37

154

424.300

11:38:37

763

424.300

11:38:37

922

423.700

11:32:00

848

423.700

11:32:00

807

423.900

11:27:36

126

424.200

11:24:41

749

424.200

11:24:41

957

423.600

11:21:12

945

423.900

11:17:51

876

424.000

11:16:31

303

424.400

11:14:39

908

424.400

11:14:39

315

424.400

11:14:39

962

424.600

11:14:39

142

424.600

11:14:15

771

424.600

11:14:15

816

422.600

11:03:36

1125

422.800

11:01:44

405

422.900

11:01:44

460

422.900

11:01:44

942

421.700

10:55:07

799

421.900

10:55:07

932

421.600

10:50:22

485

421.700

10:49:19

352

421.700

10:49:19

837

421.900

10:49:05

932

421.300

10:41:34

565

421.600

10:39:45

403

421.600

10:39:45

919

422.000

10:37:04

857

422.000

10:37:04

822

422.400

10:31:39

793

422.400

10:30:01

967

424.000

10:25:36

560

424.000

10:25:36

355

424.000

10:25:36

193

424.000

10:25:36

132

424.000

10:25:36

809

424.000

10:25:36

772

424.000

10:25:36

943

421.600

10:19:15

920

422.300

10:16:30

315

422.400

10:16:30

533

422.400

10:16:30

864

422.400

10:15:37

998

422.700

10:14:24

1989

422.800

10:14:24

820

422.800

10:14:24

803

422.000

10:08:13

861

421.800

10:06:03

903

421.600

10:00:22

922

421.900

10:00:10

884

421.800

09:57:57

854

422.100

09:57:05

927

422.300

09:55:31

844

422.400

09:55:31

1263

421.600

09:50:41

829

421.500

09:45:37

804

421.700

09:45:37

154

421.700

09:45:37

647

421.700

09:45:37

793

422.100

09:43:35

1360

422.100

09:40:48

936

422.100

09:40:48

784

421.300

09:35:38

354

422.300

09:32:18

547

422.300

09:32:18

1143

422.800

09:31:09

913

423.000

09:31:05

879

423.300

09:28:15

864

423.700

09:25:40

901

423.900

09:24:00

963

423.900

09:24:00

933

423.400

09:18:28

944

423.000

09:14:30

927

423.900

09:11:56

878

424.200

09:10:11

823

424.700

09:06:43

823

426.000

09:03:38

149

426.000

09:03:38

969

426.400

09:03:19

955

426.500

09:02:35

314

426.500

08:59:39

866

426.500

08:59:39

592

426.500

08:58:57

931

426.100

08:56:54

952

426.100

08:56:54

960

425.200

08:51:51

953

425.600

08:51:19

908

424.700

08:46:59

868

425.100

08:45:17

842

425.100

08:45:17

820

424.500

08:41:16

893

424.100

08:38:39

803

424.400

08:37:43

379

424.500

08:37:43

537

424.500

08:37:43

879

423.900

08:32:04

912

424.500

08:30:57

874

425.300

08:29:26

1025

425.100

08:26:15

901

425.000

08:26:15

223

425.300

08:26:05

638

425.300

08:26:05

905

424.200

08:22:18

907

423.900

08:19:22

966

423.900

08:17:26

829

425.000

08:16:44

803

425.200

08:14:42

817

425.600

08:14:14

930

425.800

08:13:35

932

424.700

08:12:11

834

423.900

08:10:49

849

422.700

08:09:58

10

422.300

08:07:04

884

422.300

08:07:04

823

422.900

08:06:56

920

423.200

08:05:46

949

423.400

08:04:57

885

423.400

08:04:48

845

421.500

08:02:32

945

420.100

08:01:52

1075

422.500

08:01:06

1288

419.300

08:00:24

© 2026 PR Newswire
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