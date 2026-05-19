Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
19 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.116p. The highest price paid per share was 426.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0346% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 557,905,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,524,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
486
420.700
16:12:56
1678
420.700
16:12:56
13
420.900
16:11:39
1000
420.900
16:11:39
902
420.600
16:10:31
856
420.800
16:10:15
895
420.600
16:09:11
857
420.600
16:09:08
2130
420.600
16:09:08
894
419.700
16:06:13
63
419.800
16:06:12
780
419.800
16:05:40
276
419.800
16:05:40
276
419.800
16:05:35
276
419.700
16:05:10
877
419.000
16:03:53
828
419.100
16:03:49
480
418.900
16:03:00
459
418.900
16:03:00
796
419.300
16:01:37
281
419.700
16:00:32
560
419.700
16:00:32
1281
420.100
16:00:31
918
420.200
16:00:19
674
420.200
16:00:19
408
420.200
16:00:19
928
420.200
15:56:10
3
420.200
15:56:10
892
420.300
15:56:10
863
420.000
15:54:21
780
420.100
15:54:21
865
420.100
15:53:23
194
420.500
15:52:20
780
420.500
15:52:20
813
420.500
15:52:20
785
420.200
15:50:38
339
420.300
15:50:03
30
420.300
15:50:03
257
420.600
15:49:28
338
420.700
15:49:18
30
420.700
15:49:18
338
420.700
15:49:18
30
420.700
15:49:18
257
420.700
15:49:18
169
420.700
15:49:01
263
420.700
15:49:01
462
420.700
15:49:01
870
420.700
15:48:02
780
420.700
15:46:04
780
421.000
15:44:57
786
421.400
15:44:02
490
421.500
15:43:55
479
421.500
15:43:55
800
421.400
15:42:22
924
421.500
15:42:22
457
421.400
15:40:14
453
421.400
15:40:14
890
422.100
15:38:47
862
422.300
15:38:36
939
422.100
15:37:40
964
422.100
15:36:38
873
422.000
15:36:01
270
422.000
15:35:58
909
421.100
15:32:30
896
421.200
15:32:30
676
421.300
15:30:48
389
421.300
15:30:48
560
421.300
15:30:48
918
421.200
15:30:48
974
421.800
15:27:04
965
421.700
15:26:07
960
421.900
15:26:00
341
422.500
15:23:35
574
422.500
15:23:35
912
422.600
15:23:32
869
422.800
15:21:14
913
422.900
15:20:59
1085
423.200
15:20:35
1005
423.400
15:18:29
1068
423.700
15:18:28
922
422.600
15:14:57
815
422.900
15:14:50
780
423.100
15:13:20
907
423.300
15:12:21
1350
423.300
15:12:21
211
423.400
15:11:25
291
423.400
15:11:25
391
423.400
15:11:25
46
423.100
15:10:45
846
423.100
15:10:45
939
423.800
15:07:30
49
423.800
15:07:30
400
423.800
15:07:30
759
423.800
15:07:30
1091
423.800
15:07:30
701
423.800
15:06:51
234
423.800
15:06:51
49
423.800
15:06:51
905
423.200
15:04:20
292
423.200
15:03:07
560
423.200
15:03:07
29
423.200
15:03:07
266
423.600
15:02:09
780
423.600
15:02:09
964
423.600
15:02:09
895
424.100
14:59:57
858
424.500
14:59:30
198
424.100
14:57:56
|
760
424.100
14:57:56
298
424.100
14:57:56
666
424.100
14:57:56
949
424.300
14:56:32
894
424.500
14:56:21
108
424.600
14:56:07
816
424.300
14:55:19
935
423.900
14:52:51
971
424.100
14:52:41
48
423.200
14:50:44
831
423.200
14:50:44
820
423.000
14:49:49
43
423.000
14:49:49
627
423.300
14:48:23
395
423.300
14:48:23
962
423.500
14:48:22
1397
423.600
14:48:20
286
423.300
14:47:37
21
423.300
14:47:32
780
423.300
14:47:32
123
423.300
14:47:32
259
422.900
14:46:11
814
421.900
14:43:55
847
421.900
14:43:55
854
421.600
14:40:04
784
421.600
14:39:54
820
421.100
14:37:02
270
421.300
14:37:02
549
421.300
14:37:02
106
421.200
14:35:26
764
421.200
14:35:26
91
421.200
14:35:26
972
422.300
14:34:10
941
422.300
14:33:02
615
422.600
14:32:41
934
422.700
14:32:10
132
423.400
14:31:19
774
423.400
14:31:19
944
423.600
14:31:13
982
423.700
14:30:41
573
423.600
14:29:51
353
423.600
14:29:51
837
423.400
14:28:55
846
422.300
14:26:00
149
423.000
14:24:15
780
423.000
14:24:15
863
423.700
14:23:25
796
423.500
14:20:47
884
423.900
14:20:44
388
424.100
14:20:15
575
424.100
14:20:15
225
424.100
14:15:55
560
424.100
14:15:55
65
424.100
14:15:55
884
424.100
14:15:55
884
423.800
14:14:13
950
423.900
14:11:46
835
423.500
14:10:20
350
423.600
14:06:12
497
423.600
14:06:12
944
424.000
14:05:29
850
424.200
14:03:03
807
424.300
14:00:16
163
424.300
14:00:16
895
424.300
13:58:17
794
424.600
13:57:52
873
424.700
13:56:34
228
425.000
13:53:11
591
425.000
13:53:11
894
424.900
13:51:42
808
424.900
13:50:32
331
425.100
13:50:17
631
425.100
13:50:17
805
424.700
13:46:05
205
424.700
13:45:47
844
424.300
13:42:08
876
424.500
13:42:00
810
424.500
13:42:00
815
424.300
13:36:55
835
424.600
13:36:35
962
424.800
13:33:02
946
424.800
13:33:02
931
425.200
13:29:51
39
425.400
13:26:32
865
425.400
13:26:32
1184
425.700
13:26:15
887
425.800
13:26:15
6
425.100
13:19:11
914
425.100
13:19:11
840
425.400
13:17:53
61
425.500
13:17:41
946
425.100
13:14:43
397
425.700
13:10:35
32
425.700
13:10:35
417
425.700
13:10:35
107
425.700
13:10:35
942
425.600
13:10:35
821
425.200
13:07:50
814
424.700
13:03:08
929
424.600
13:00:00
904
424.800
12:59:12
451
424.600
12:55:07
375
424.600
12:55:07
478
424.600
12:55:07
451
424.600
12:55:07
840
424.400
12:53:43
539
424.400
12:53:43
1170
424.400
12:53:43
835
423.800
12:45:39
813
424.000
12:45:39
968
423.900
12:43:15
781
423.800
12:39:55
867
423.700
12:34:55
842
423.800
12:34:27
244
423.900
12:32:54
963
423.300
12:30:36
951
423.300
12:30:36
956
423.200
12:22:53
971
423.600
12:19:37
897
424.300
12:15:03
839
424.200
12:12:00
551
424.400
12:10:08
400
424.400
12:10:08
1227
424.400
12:10:08
784
424.200
12:04:12
989
424.300
12:03:32
927
424.300
12:03:32
897
424.100
11:58:08
927
424.100
11:54:27
862
424.300
11:51:30
959
424.300
11:51:30
201
423.800
11:43:46
709
423.800
11:43:46
840
424.600
11:40:24
253
424.200
11:38:38
1144
424.200
11:38:37
154
424.300
11:38:37
763
424.300
11:38:37
922
423.700
11:32:00
848
423.700
11:32:00
807
423.900
11:27:36
126
424.200
11:24:41
749
424.200
11:24:41
957
423.600
11:21:12
945
423.900
11:17:51
876
424.000
11:16:31
303
424.400
11:14:39
908
424.400
11:14:39
315
424.400
11:14:39
962
424.600
11:14:39
142
424.600
11:14:15
771
424.600
11:14:15
816
422.600
11:03:36
1125
422.800
11:01:44
405
422.900
11:01:44
460
422.900
11:01:44
942
421.700
10:55:07
799
421.900
10:55:07
932
421.600
10:50:22
485
421.700
10:49:19
352
421.700
10:49:19
837
421.900
10:49:05
932
421.300
10:41:34
565
421.600
10:39:45
403
421.600
10:39:45
919
422.000
10:37:04
857
422.000
10:37:04
822
422.400
10:31:39
793
422.400
10:30:01
967
424.000
10:25:36
560
424.000
10:25:36
355
424.000
10:25:36
193
424.000
10:25:36
132
424.000
10:25:36
809
424.000
10:25:36
772
424.000
10:25:36
943
421.600
10:19:15
920
422.300
10:16:30
315
422.400
10:16:30
533
422.400
10:16:30
864
422.400
10:15:37
998
422.700
10:14:24
1989
422.800
10:14:24
820
422.800
10:14:24
803
422.000
10:08:13
861
421.800
10:06:03
903
421.600
10:00:22
922
421.900
10:00:10
884
421.800
09:57:57
854
422.100
09:57:05
927
422.300
09:55:31
844
422.400
09:55:31
1263
421.600
09:50:41
829
421.500
09:45:37
804
421.700
09:45:37
154
421.700
09:45:37
647
421.700
09:45:37
793
422.100
09:43:35
1360
422.100
09:40:48
936
422.100
09:40:48
784
421.300
09:35:38
354
422.300
09:32:18
547
422.300
09:32:18
1143
422.800
09:31:09
913
423.000
09:31:05
879
423.300
09:28:15
864
423.700
09:25:40
901
423.900
09:24:00
963
423.900
09:24:00
933
423.400
09:18:28
944
423.000
09:14:30
927
423.900
09:11:56
878
424.200
09:10:11
823
424.700
09:06:43
823
426.000
09:03:38
149
426.000
09:03:38
969
426.400
09:03:19
955
426.500
09:02:35
314
426.500
08:59:39
866
426.500
08:59:39
592
426.500
08:58:57
931
426.100
08:56:54
952
426.100
08:56:54
960
425.200
08:51:51
953
425.600
08:51:19
908
424.700
08:46:59
868
425.100
08:45:17
842
425.100
08:45:17
820
424.500
|
08:41:16
893
424.100
08:38:39
803
424.400
08:37:43
379
424.500
08:37:43
537
424.500
08:37:43
879
423.900
08:32:04
912
424.500
08:30:57
874
425.300
08:29:26
1025
425.100
08:26:15
901
425.000
08:26:15
223
425.300
08:26:05
638
425.300
08:26:05
905
424.200
08:22:18
907
423.900
08:19:22
966
423.900
08:17:26
829
425.000
08:16:44
803
425.200
08:14:42
817
425.600
08:14:14
930
425.800
08:13:35
932
424.700
08:12:11
834
423.900
08:10:49
849
422.700
08:09:58
10
422.300
08:07:04
884
422.300
08:07:04
823
422.900
08:06:56
920
423.200
08:05:46
949
423.400
08:04:57
885
423.400
08:04:48
845
421.500
08:02:32
945
420.100
08:01:52
1075
422.500
08:01:06
1288
419.300
08:00:24